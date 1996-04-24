Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5

Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard.

It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying on guesswork.

Turn Complex Wyckoff Analysis into Clear Visual Guidance

Wyckoff analysis is commonly used to study how larger market participants may be accumulating or distributing positions.

This indicator simplifies that process by analyzing price action, volume, candle spread, phase conditions and setup strength. The result is displayed through organized panels, chart levels, arrows and historical statistics.

At a glance, traders can review:

Current Wyckoff phase

Market bias

BUY or SELL setup

Signal time and price

Entry level

Three profit targets

Three stop-loss levels

Win-rate statistics

Profit factor

Risk-to-reward information

Historical equity curve

Wyckoff Phase Detection

The indicator scans the chart and identifies the current market condition across the five main Wyckoff phases:

Phase A

Phase B

Phase C

Phase D

Phase E

It also evaluates different setup conditions, including:

Accumulation

Distribution

Build

Trap

Confirm

Breakout

Based on these conditions, the dashboard presents a clear BUY or SELL bias.

Entry, Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Planning

Every valid setup can display a complete trade-planning structure directly on the chart:

Entry

TP1

TP2

TP3

SL1

SL2

SL3

This makes it easier to understand where a setup begins, where partial profits may be considered and where the final protective level is located.

Two target-calculation methods are included, allowing traders to select the approach that better matches their symbol, timeframe and strategy.

Suggested Trade-Management Model

When a new valid signal appears, traders may use the following structured approach:

Open a new position based on the signal and personal confirmation

Use TP3 as the final profit objective

Use SL3 as the final stop-loss level

At TP1, close 40% of the position

At TP2, close 30% of the position

At TP3, close the remaining 30%

Close the full position if an opposite signal appears

This is a suggested management framework, not a guarantee of performance. Position sizing and risk should always be adapted to the trader's own account and strategy.

Historical Statistics Dashboard

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 includes a statistics panel to help traders evaluate how setups performed historically on the selected symbol and timeframe.

The panel can display:

Total signals

TP1 win rate

TP2 win rate

TP3 win rate

Profit factor

Risk-to-reward information

Historical performance data

These statistics provide additional context before a trader decides whether a setup is suitable.

Equity Curve

The built-in equity curve offers a visual representation of historical performance.

Instead of reviewing numbers alone, traders can quickly observe whether previous setups produced stable, inconsistent or declining results on the selected market and timeframe.

Key Features

Wyckoff Phase A-E analysis

Accumulation and distribution structure reading

Clear BUY and SELL setup bias

Entry, TP1-TP3 and SL1-SL3 levels

Historical win-rate statistics

Profit-factor display

Risk-to-reward information

Built-in equity curve

Two target-calculation methods

Closed-bar signal mode

Clean and organized MT5 panels

Suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes

Visual operation on live charts and in Strategy Tester

Why Traders May Find It Useful

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 can help traders:

Save time during chart analysis

Follow a more structured decision process

Understand possible accumulation and distribution phases

Plan entries, exits and risk before placing a trade

Review historical setup behavior

Avoid entering without defined target and stop levels

Compare performance across symbols and timeframes

Practical Usage Guide

For a simple workflow:

Wait for a valid signal. Review the current phase and setup bias. Check the Entry, TP and SL levels. Review the statistics panel and equity curve. Confirm the setup with your own trading rules. Use controlled position sizing. Consider partial profit-taking at TP1 and TP2. Close the trade if an opposite signal appears. Test each symbol and timeframe before live use.

Important Notice

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 is a market-analysis and decision-support indicator. It is not a profit guarantee, does not remove trading risk and should not be used blindly. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Traders should combine the indicator with personal analysis, disciplined money management and appropriate risk controls.

MT4 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

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