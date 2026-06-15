Peak Pips MT5

5
  • 指标
  • Sindhu Bairavim
    Sindhu Bairavim

    Sindhu Bairavim

    4.4 (19)
    我是一名拥有 14 年以上经验的技术架构师，长期致力于构建可靠、高质量的软件解决方案。现在，我将同样的严谨性、系统化结构以及解决问题的思维方式，完全倾注于 MQL5 指标和智能交易系统（EA）的开发之中。我专注于打造实用的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者更清晰地洞察市场、减少盲目猜测，并满怀信心地做出更明智的决策。

    我在应用市场推出的首款指标产品 Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 充分体现了这一核心理念。它致力于提供实用且由洞察驱动的交易支持，帮助交易者更清晰地剖析市场结构、大幅降低盲目猜测，从而更加坚定、自信地做出明智的决策。
    11 产品
  • 版本: 1.2
  • 更新: 15 七月 2026
  • 激活: 20

Peak Pips MT5

Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning

Peak Pips MT5 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart.

Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader-friendly workspace.

Instead of switching constantly between charts, traders can monitor directional conditions, review signal performance and track favorable price movement more efficiently.

More Than an Arrow Indicator

Peak Pips MT5 is designed to filter noisy market movement and highlight stronger trend conditions rather than filling the chart with random arrows.

Its private signal engine focuses on producing qualified signals while keeping the core strategy logic fixed and protected.

Use it with your preferred:

  • Symbols
  • Trading sessions
  • Timeframes
  • Alert settings
  • Scalping, intraday or swing-trading approach

The indicator does not force one trading style.

Qualified BUY and SELL Signals

Peak Pips MT5 displays clear BUY and SELL signals when its internal conditions are confirmed.

The zero-repainting design helps traders review chart signals with greater consistency, while the visual labels and alerts make new opportunities easier to notice.

Signals can be used as part of your own trading plan, confirmation process and risk-management rules.

Live Peak-Pips Tracking

One of the indicator's main strengths is its Peak Pips Tracker, which measures how far price moves in favor of each signal.

It helps you evaluate:

  • Current signal movement
  • Maximum favorable movement
  • Live peak-pips gain
  • Historical signal performance
  • Average peak-pips gain
  • Overall movement captured by previous signals

This provides a clearer view of signal behavior than a basic entry arrow alone.

Multi-Timeframe Signal Scanner

Monitor multiple selected symbols and timeframes from one chart.

The scanner displays:

  • BUY, SELL or WAIT status
  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Signal time
  • Live peak-pips movement
  • Current directional condition

This can reduce unnecessary chart switching and help traders review several markets more efficiently.

Three Integrated Performance Panels

  1. Live Performance Dashboard: Displays the current chart signal, signal time, live peak-pips gain, overall peak-pips gain, average gain and total BUY and SELL signals.
  2. Historical Performance Dashboard: Shows historical peak-pips performance, average movement, total BUY and SELL signals and the selected analysis period.
  3. Multi-Timeframe Scanner: Tracks selected markets and presents their current signal status, timeframe, signal time and peak-pips progress in one organized panel.

Markets and Timeframes

Peak Pips MT5 can be used across broker-supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs
  • Gold and other metals
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • CFDs and additional MT5 symbols

Suitable trading styles include:

  • Scalping: M1, M5 and M15
  • Intraday trading: M15, M30 and H1
  • Swing trading: H1, H4 and D1
  • Trend following: M15 through D1 and higher
  • Short-term analysis: M5, M15, M30 and H1

The indicator supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and higher timeframes.

Fast Chart Alerts

For the fastest chart-based alerts:

  1. Open the required symbol chart.
  2. Attach Peak Pips MT5.
  3. Set Enable Multi-TF Scanner Alerts to false.
  4. Set Chart Signal Alerts > Popup Alert to true.

Alert behavior can also be customized through popup, push, email and sound notification settings.

Flexible Settings

  • PeakPips Visuals: Adjust chart colors, fonts, labels and visual elements.
  • Premium Panels: Customize panel size, position and appearance.
  • Multi-Timeframe Scanner: Choose symbols, timeframes and scanning speed.
  • Strategy Tester: Use dedicated settings for smoother and lighter backtesting.
  • Scanner Alerts: Enable popup, push or email notifications for scanner updates.
  • Chart Signal Alerts: Configure popup, push and sound alerts for the active chart.
  • Protected Engine Settings: The core signal logic remains fixed and hidden to protect the indicator's internal system.

Best Suited For Traders Who Want

  • Clear BUY and SELL signals
  • Confirmed zero-repainting behavior
  • Less manual chart switching
  • Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe monitoring
  • Live peak-pips tracking
  • Historical performance information
  • Customizable alerts and dashboards
  • A clean, organized MT5 trading workspace

Try the Free Demo

Use the free demo to test Peak Pips MT5 on your own symbols and timeframes. Review the signals, scanner, dashboards and peak-pips tracking before making your decision.

Screenshots and the demonstration video also show how the indicator presents live signals and performance information in real trading conditions.

MT4 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo

Support

Questions about installation, settings or usage? Contact the seller directly:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sindhubairavi/seller

Important Note

Peak Pips MT5 is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profits. Signals should be combined with personal analysis, suitable risk management and responsible trading decisions.

评分 1
Wan Suryolaksono
1977
Wan Suryolaksono 2026.06.22 09:23 
 

Unique and out of the box indicator!

推荐产品
DM IND Exclusive
Sergio Vidal Prado
指标
Indicador Para Opções Binarias. Indicator for Binary Options Usa dois gales. Instalar em mt5 Esse indicador é para ser usado no tempo de vela de 5 minutos e em M5. Este também funciona em M1, porém é mais eficiente em M5. Só descompactar e copiar os arquivos na pasta de dados do seu MT5. Arquivos indicator na pasta MQL5 - Indicator. Baixe também a Media Movel totalmente gratis: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50400 Esse Indicador é para a próxima vela. Apareceu a seta, só aguardar a próx
Risk Calculator MT5
Manuel Guillermo Sanchez Castro
专家
This is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that acts as a visual and interactive panel. Its main purpose is to calculate risk/reward, manage open positions, and execute trades precisely directly from the chart. Key Functions: Interactive Panel: An on-screen graphical interface that can be dragged, minimized, and customized (dark/light themes), with bilingual support (ES/EN). Risk/Reward Calculation: Allows defining position sizing based on fixed risk (Cash), account percentage (%),
MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
指标
一目了然，即刻掌握图表关键！ 本指标可自动绘制价格近期反弹或突破的关键水平，为您提供客观的支撑和阻力区域，无需手动绘制。只需将其附加到图表，即可查看各时间周期的前期高低点。 各条线代表的含义： Previous Month High ‣ 上月最高价：前一个月周期内的最高成交价。 Previous Month Low ‣ 上月最低价：前一个月周期内的最低成交价。 Previous Week High ‣ 上周最高价：前一个周周期内的最高成交价。 Previous Week Low ‣ 上周最低价：前一个周周期内的最低成交价。 Previous Day High ‣ 前一日最高价：上一交易日内的最高成交价。 Previous Day Low ‣ 前一日最低价：上一交易日内的最低成交价。 为什么必备： 一打开图表，即可捕捉 反弹 和 突破 信号。 在历史验证水平处设置 止盈 和 止损 。 SMC 与 ICT 策略的核心工具 ，优化依据高级市场结构的进出场。 兼容任意交易方法：剥头皮、波段、Wyckoff、价格行为等。 操作简便：可开关各级别，灵活自定义颜色与线宽。
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
指标
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
指标
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
New York AM Session Profile
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
指标
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180946 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of
Elliott Wave Pro
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
指标
Elliot Wave Pro is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects Elliott Wave structures (impulse and corrective behavior) and calculates key Fibonacci-based retracement/limit levels from the most recent completed wave. It helps turn wave structure into a tradable setup: enter on the pullback, target Wave 1 , and place your stop beyond the wave high / invalidation level . That gives you a clear risk-to-reward model where a single valid setup can outweigh multiple small losses. In short, it shows w
Reversal Magnet Lines
Gleidson Duca De Aguiar
指标
Reversal Magnet Lines plots the closing price of each of the last N trading days (configurable from 15 to 180 days) as horizontal lines directly on the chart. These prior-day close levels frequently act as short-term support and resistance, where price either reverses or breaks through with momentum. Based on an analysis of 52 trading days on JPN225, price interacted with these levels in more than 3,000 recorded touches. On the M1 timeframe, price reversed in 49.8% of touches, broke through in
Quarter EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
指标
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The 5 EMA is plotted in green color ( Lime ). The 14 EMA is plotted in red color ( Red ). The 20 EMA is plotted in blue color ( Blue ). The 200 EMA is plotted in yellow color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is represented by a different color on the chart. Here's a description of each EMA:
Quintet EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
指标
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The   5 EMA   is plotted in   green   color ( Lime ). The  14 EMA  is plotted in  red  color ( Red ). The   20 EMA   is plotted in   blue   color ( Blue ). The  200 EMA  is plotted in  black  color ( Black ). The   200 EMA   is plotted in   yellow   color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is
SuperTrend in Meta Trader 5
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi
指标
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 "BEST IN INDUSTRY"  PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW BELOW The SuperTrend Indicator is a trend-following technical indicator designed to  help traders identify the current market direction using the Average True Range (ATR). It automatically plots dynamic support and resistance lines that adjust according to market volatility, making it suitable for both trending and volatile market conditions. Unlike fixed moving averages, the SuperTrend adapts to changing price movem
SupportResistence
Eduardo Borges Mariani
指标
SupportResistance是一个动态支 撑和阻力指标，基于先前蜡烛的高点和低点。 计算参数是可配置的。 您可以使用前一支蜡烛的最大值和最小值作为参考，也可以使用一组前一支蜡烛的最大值和最小值。 指标使用红线表示阻力，绿线表示支撑。 当支撑或阻力破损时，其线将被点缀，仅在再次变得相关时才恢复。 支撑或阻力突破后，一旦到达相反的线，便会在最后一个有效值处找到新的支撑或阻力。 在历史最高或最低的情况下，将没有有效的支撑线或阻力线。 SupportResistance是一个动态支 撑和阻力指标，基于先前蜡烛的高点和低点。 计算参数是可配置的。 您可以使用前一支蜡烛的最大值和最小值作为参考，也可以使用一组前一支蜡烛的最大值和最小值。 指标使用红线表示阻力，绿线表示支撑。 当支撑或阻力破损时，其线将被点缀，仅在再次变得相关时才恢复。 支撑或阻力突破后，一旦到达相反的线，便会在最后一个有效值处找到新的支撑或阻力。 在历史最高或最低的情况下，将没有有效的支撑线或阻力线。
Smart Pivot Points
Alexandr Saprykin
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能枢轴点指标 — 清晰的交易水平线 智能枢轴点指标是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业指标，可自动计算并在图表上显示一整套关键交易水平线。它将纷繁的价格走势转化为清晰的结构化图表，突出显示支撑位、阻力位、价格平衡点和潜在目标区域。该工具专为重视清晰度的交易者而设计，适用于任何市场：外汇、加密货币（比特币、以太坊）、股指、股票和大宗商品（XAUUSD）。 该指标是您可靠的分析助手，可节省计算时间并为您的分析增添客观性。它不会提供市场信号或替您做决定，而是为您做出明智的交易决策提供高质量的信息基础。 主要功能和优势 即用型价格坐标系统：无需再手动绘制水平线。五条清晰的线条会立即显示在图表上：中心水平线（平衡点）、支撑位、阻力位、买入目标位和卖出目标位。 完全自定义显示内容：您可以决定显示哪些信息。轻松启用或禁用级别组和价格标签，根据您的策略定制图表，并保持工作区整洁。 完全灵活的计算方式：选择任意时间周期进行计算——从用于超短线交易的分钟级（M5、M15）到用于波段交易的日线（D1）和周线（W1）。通过指定要使用的历史数据周期数来调整分析
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline
Minh Truong Pham
指标
In the context of trading, Malaysia SNR (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of support and resistance levels in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. This is single timeframe version. Multiple timeframe version is avaiable here . There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1.   基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2.   二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3.   波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成
Fibonacci Pullback EA
Rodrigo Alejandro Stemann Henriquez
专家
Fibonacci Pullback EA detects the latest valid swing via symmetric pivots and projects a configurable Fibonacci level across that range. When the previous closed candle wicks into that level and confirms on close , the EA places an order with SL at the swing extreme plus a points buffer , and TP at the opposite swing extreme. Designed originally for EURUSD M30 and USDJPY M30 , yet fully configurable. Signal logic Determines the latest bearish or bullish swing using symmetric pivots. Computes a F
Zigzag X Fibo
Ian David Emmanuel Bello
指标
The ZigZag indicator's main objective is to highlight significant price movements by filtering out minor price fluctuations. It enables the visualization of trends by eliminating market "noise," which can assist traders in making more informed decisions. Adding the Fibonacci indicator, which is a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels in financial markets.
Pattern Builder Pro
Arief
指标
Pattern Builder Pro — MetaTrader 5 自定义摆动形态扫描器 Pattern Builder Pro 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标和市场扫描工具，允许交易者手动绘制任意自定义摆动形态（swing pattern），并在市场观察窗口的所有品种、多个时间周期上实时扫描相似的价格形态。与仅支持头肩形、三角形、旗形等固定形态的传统图表形态指标不同，这款 MT5 形态识别工具让您自行定义价格行为形态——任意数量的摆动点、任意形状——并通过包含 11 项加权指标的相似度引擎（含动态时间规整 DTW 与普氏分析 Procrustes）实时查找匹配设置。 主要功能： 交互式形态绘图板，基于 XY 网格，可像素级精确放置摆动点 多指标相似度引擎：几何形状、角度序列、斜率、回撤比例、扩展比例、摆动数量比、宽高比、趋势方向、结构顺序与波段振幅顺序 可选启用动态时间规整（DTW）与普氏分析，实现与尺寸、方向无关的形态匹配 当日最高价/最低价（HOD/LOD）点验证，精确过滤交易设置 异步市场扫描——可在 M5 至 D1 多个周期扫描数百个品种而不卡顿终端 可排序、分页的
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
指标
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
KS SMC with Auto Fibonacci
Kulvinder Singh
指标
SMC 结构 + FVG（含自动斐波那契） 平台：MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) 该指标简介 这是一个结合了以下三个要素的“聪明钱概念”（SMC）指标： 公允价值缺口 (FVG) 市场结构 (BOS & CHoCH) 自动斐波那契回调位 它能帮助交易者基于机构价格行为（Price Action）理念识别高概率交易区域。 主要功能 1. 公允价值缺口 (FVG) 检测看涨 FVG（绿色）和看跌 FVG（红色） 显示由强劲脉冲K线形成的缺口 自动向右延伸缺口区域，直至被回补（mitigated） 部分回补时改变颜色（变为灰色） 可选缩小已回补 FVG 的显示尺寸 可配置显示的历史 FVG 数量 2. 市场结构 (BOS & CHoCH) BOS（结构突破）——银色线条 CHoCH（特征改变/趋势反转）——黄色线条 支持基于K线实体或影线检测突破（可配置） 绘制历史结构突破（默认最多显示 10 个） 将每次突破标记为“BOS”或“CHoCH” 3. 自动斐波那契 基于当前波段高点/低点自动绘制 5 个可自定义的斐波那契水平位 随当前结构
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
指标
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
Santo Oscilator
Gustavo Goncalves
5 (1)
指标
Oscilador bem próximo que o indicador SANTO mostrado pelo Bo Williams em sua metodologia PhiCube, para mim este indicador ainda é melhor que o próprio SANTO original. Ótimo para entender a força e tendência de movimentos e possíveis divergências. Preço fazendo topo e o SANTO não renovando máxima, tudo indica que teremos uma reversão ou no mínimo um drawback.
Adaptive Fibonacci Trend Zones
Arturas Jablonskas
指标
Adaptive Fibonacci Trend Zones is an MT5 indicator built for traders who want a clean structure-based Fibonacci workflow without constantly redrawing anchors by hand. The indicator automatically detects the dominant swing, builds the active Fibonacci map, projects trade-map zones and adapts its behavior across scalp, intraday and swing conditions. Instead of leaving outdated levels on the chart when structure changes, the indicator can disable the active trade map and wait for a new anchor. T
Keltner Channel Customizado
Danrlei Hornke
指标
Keltner Channels (ou   Canais de Keltner ) é mais um indicador de   volatilidade   utilizado pela   análise técnica. Também chamado de   envelope , esse canal foi criado por Chester Keltner para monitorar os seus investimentos no mercado futuro de café na década de 1960. Porém, com o passar do tempo, passou também a ser utilizado para outros ativos e, atualmente, é uma das ferramentas mais utilizadas pelos traders. Nesta versão customizada foram adicionados novas opções de método de média movel
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
指标
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
SMC Indicator By Balogun
Nigeria
指标
BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator KEY FEATURES: Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam) Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and S
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
作者的更多信息
Peak Pips MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Peak Pips MT4 Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning Peak Pips MT4 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart. Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader
Live Risk Dashboard MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
实用工具
Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard. It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying
Live Risk Dashboard MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
实用工具
Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 5. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT5 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard. It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying
Fibonacci Pips MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Fibonacci Pips MT4 Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances Fibonacci Pips MT4 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 4. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations. Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand: The Fibonacci level The exact market price The pip distance from the re
Session Clock MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Session Clock MT4 Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations Session Clock MT4 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It displays the four major Forex market sessions – Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session. Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock
Fibonacci Pips MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Fibonacci Pips MT5 Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances Fibonacci Pips MT5 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations. Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand: The Fibonacci level The exact market price The pip distance from the re
Session Clock MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
指标
Session Clock MT5 Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations Session Clock MT5 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It displays the four major Forex market sessions–Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session. Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock M
Ninja X3 MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
专家
Ninja X3 MT5 EA Automated USDJPY Trading for M15 Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals. Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates tra
筛选:
Wan Suryolaksono
1977
Wan Suryolaksono 2026.06.22 09:23 
 

Unique and out of the box indicator!

Sindhu Bairavim
1525
来自开发人员的回复 Sindhu Bairavim 2026.06.22 11:58
Thanks for the honest feedback, Wan! I appreciate you taking the time to leave the first review. 'Unique' is exactly what I was aiming for the Peak Pips indicator. I built Peak Pips specifically to step away from standard formulas, so I am glad the 'out of the box' approach is working well. Enjoy the indicator! I am committed to rolling out only high-quality, meaningful updates.
回复评论