Fibonacci Pips MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Sindhu Bairavim
    Sindhu Bairavim

    Sindhu Bairavim

    4.4 (19)
    Я являюсь техническим архитектором с более чем 14-летним опытом разработки надежных и качественных программных решений. Тот же уровень точности, системного подхода и умения решать сложные задачи я переношу на создание индикаторов MQL5 и торговых советников (Expert Advisors). Мой главный приоритет
    11 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20

Fibonacci Pips MT5

Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances

Fibonacci Pips MT5 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations.

Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand:

  • The Fibonacci level
  • The exact market price
  • The pip distance from the reference point

This turns traditional Fibonacci analysis into clear, usable trading information.

Solve Everyday Fibonacci Measurement Problems

Many traders know the level they want to use, but still need to calculate the exact distance manually.

Fibonacci Pips MT5 helps solve common issues such as:

  • Knowing the level but not the pip distance
  • Measuring targets manually
  • Pip confusion on Gold and JPY pairs
  • Different price formats across markets
  • Repeated crosshair measurements
  • Cluttered charts with too many objects

The indicator calculates and displays the information neatly on the chart.

See Every Level in Pip Language

For each selected Fibonacci level, the indicator can show:

Fibonacci Level Price Pip Distance
38.2% 1.08528 -57.4 pips
50.0% 1.08351 -75.1 pips
61.8% 1.08175 -92.7 pips
127.2% 1.07195 -190.7 pips

At a glance, traders can see where the level is located and how far price must move to reach it.

Faster Pullback Analysis

In an uptrend, traders often watch the 38.2%, 50.0% and 61.8% retracement zones.

With Fibonacci Pips MT5, these levels are shown together with their measured distance. This helps traders evaluate how deep a pullback may be and compare different retracement zones more clearly.

For example:

  • 38.2% retracement: 57.4 pips
  • 50.0% retracement: 75.1 pips
  • 61.8% retracement: 92.7 pips

Simple Take-Profit Planning

Common Fibonacci extension levels such as 127.2% and 161.8% are often used as potential target areas.

The indicator shows the pip distance to each target directly, helping traders judge whether the projected move is realistic for the selected symbol, timeframe and market condition.

Clearer Stop-Loss Planning

Fibonacci Pips MT5 can also support stop-loss planning.

By comparing an entry area with the displayed Fibonacci price levels and pip distances, traders can estimate risk more efficiently and review whether the planned trade offers a suitable risk-to-reward structure.

Built for Different Markets

Pip and price movement calculations can vary between instruments.

Fibonacci Pips MT5 is designed to support chart analysis on broker-supported markets such as:

  • Forex pairs
  • JPY pairs
  • Gold and metals
  • Indices
  • Crypto CFDs
  • Other MT5 trading symbols

This can reduce manual calculation errors when switching between instruments with different decimal formats.

Clean Chart Presentation

The indicator displays the important information neatly on the right side of the chart:

  • Fibonacci percentage
  • Exact price
  • Pip distance
  • Clear and organized labels
  • Reduced chart clutter
  • Faster manual analysis

Useful For

  • Fibonacci traders
  • Scalpers
  • Intraday traders
  • Swing traders
  • Price-action traders
  • Forex traders
  • Gold traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto CFD traders
  • Manual traders

Real Trading Example

Suppose XAUUSD is moving strongly upward and Fibonacci is drawn from the swing low to the swing high.

The indicator may display:

Fibonacci Level Price Pip Distance
38.2% 2334.50 -82.0 pips
50.0% 2330.20 -125.0 pips
61.8% 2325.90 -168.0 pips
127.2% 2368.40 +257.0 pips
161.8% 2382.70 +400.0 pips

This gives the trader immediate clarity about pullback depth, target distance and the practicality of the planned risk-to-reward setup.

Important Notice

Fibonacci Pips MT5 is a measurement and trade-planning indicator.

It does not generate BUY or SELL signals and does not predict market direction. It is designed to support manual decision-making by making Fibonacci levels easier to understand and measure.

MT4 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo
Рекомендуем также
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
Индикаторы
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Индикаторы
Индикатор Вероятности Описание Индикатор Вероятности — это инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят определить возможности покупки и продажи на основе анализа предыдущих свечей. Он рассчитывает вероятность роста ( CALL ) и падения ( PUT ) в зависимости от количества проанализированных свечей и отображает стрелки на графике, указывая возможные точки входа. Характеристики Анализ свечей : Анализирует заданное количество свечей для расчета вероятности роста и падения. Визуальные сигнал
Reversal Magnet Lines
Gleidson Duca De Aguiar
Индикаторы
Reversal Magnet Lines plots the closing price of each of the last N trading days (configurable from 15 to 180 days) as horizontal lines directly on the chart. These prior-day close levels frequently act as short-term support and resistance, where price either reverses or breaks through with momentum. Based on an analysis of 52 trading days on JPN225, price interacted with these levels in more than 3,000 recorded touches. On the M1 timeframe, price reversed in 49.8% of touches, broke through in
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Pro Volume Matrix
Mudassar Rasool
Индикаторы
Ultimate Double Top & Bottom (Pro Volume Matrix) Stop trading retail breakouts. Start trading Institutional Traps. The   Ultimate Double Top & Bottom   is not a standard, lagging pattern scanner. It is a highly advanced, non-repainting structural engine equipped with a proprietary   3-Leg Volume Matrix . Designed exclusively for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and order flow traders, this indicator mathematically dissects the tick volume inside M and W patterns to reveal true institutional intent:  
Volume Delta Buy Sell Histogram
Hericlezia Andrade Assuncao
Индикаторы
Volume Delta indicator that separates buy and sell volume per bar using the proportional method (close position within the bar range). Displays buy volume (white histogram), sell volume (red histogram), and a configurable moving average of total volume. Optional numeric labels show exact values on chart. Works on any symbol and timeframe with tick volume. Inputs: Period for MA, show numbers toggle, font size, number of bars with labels, buy/sell label colors.
Impulse Heatmap
Rawal Riaz
Индикаторы
The Impulse Heatmap Indicator is an advanced volume and price distribution tool designed to help traders visualize market momentum and locate critical areas of liquidity. By analyzing volume distribution across various price levels over a specified lookback period, this indicator paints a dynamic heatmap directly on your chart, bringing hidden market mechanics into plain sight. This tool is built for traders who want to move beyond standard price action and understand where the bulk of trading
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Индикаторы
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Rectangle Trading Custom
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
Rectangle Trading Custom is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles to
Visual Bollinger Bands Divergence
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Индикаторы
Визуальный стиль полос VWAP 1.0 Индикаторы финансового рынка являются важными инструментами, используемыми трейдерами и инвесторами для анализа и принятия решений на финансовых рынках. VWAP и полосы Боллинджера — два популярных инструмента технического анализа, которые трейдеры используют для измерения рыночных тенденций и волатильности цен. В этом продукте мы предлагаем объединить два индикатора для создания уникального продукта, обеспечивающего всесторонний анализ рыночных тенденций и волатил
Keltner Channel Customizado
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
Keltner Channels (ou   Canais de Keltner ) é mais um indicador de   volatilidade   utilizado pela   análise técnica. Também chamado de   envelope , esse canal foi criado por Chester Keltner para monitorar os seus investimentos no mercado futuro de café na década de 1960. Porém, com o passar do tempo, passou também a ser utilizado para outros ativos e, atualmente, é uma das ferramentas mais utilizadas pelos traders. Nesta versão customizada foram adicionados novas opções de método de média movel
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Уровни коррекции, расширения и точки разворота (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 — это продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который автоматически определяет точки разворота рынка и рисует полные структуры Коррекции (Retracement), Расширения (Extension) и Точек разворота (Pivot Point) Фибоначчи на графике. Этот индикатор объединяет несколько независимых систем в один унифицированный аналитический инструмент: Точки разворота (Pivot Points) (Режим
TPO Profile
Simon Draxler
Индикаторы
DRX Market Profile Master v4 — Институциональный Market Profile для MetaTrader 5 Анализ Market Profile и Time Price Opportunity (TPO) относится к наиболее эффективным методам понимания реальной структуры рынка. DRX Market Profile Master v4 полностью реализует эту методологию в MetaTrader 5 и предоставляет функциональность, сопоставимую с профессиональными торговыми платформами. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает для каждой сессии, какие ценовые зоны были приняты рынком (Value Area), где наблюд
MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
Индикаторы
Мгновенная ясность на вашем графике! Этот индикатор автоматически строит ключевые уровни, где цена недавно отскакивала или пробивалась, предоставляя объективные зоны поддержки и сопротивления без ручного рисования. Просто добавьте его на график, и вы увидите линии предыдущих максимумов и минимумов для каждого таймфрейма. Что означает каждая линия? Previous Month High ‣ Максимум прошлого месяца: наивысшая цена за предыдущий месячный период. Previous Month Low ‣ Минимум прошлого месяца: наинизша
Harmonic Vision
Kaan Caliskan
Индикаторы
HarmonicVision Pro Продвинутый движок проекции гармонических паттернов для MetaTrader 5 Ручное определение гармонических паттернов на нескольких таймфреймах отнимает много времени и подвержено ошибкам. Одно неверно рассчитанное соотношение может сделать всю торговую установку недействительной, что приводит к упущенным возможностям или ложным входам. HarmonicVision Pro автоматически обнаруживает, проверяет и проецирует более 15 гармонических паттернов в реальном времени, включая Gartley, Bat, But
Livro Visual
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
O LIVRO VISUAL é uma ferramenta que auxilia na identificação de escoras e renovação de ordens, para quem opera Tape Reading ou fluxo no gráfico é uma excelente ferramenta. Porem ele funciona somente em Mercados Centralizados ou com profundidade nível 2. É de fundamental importância você saber que ele não funciona em Mercado de FOREX. Porem pode ser utilizado no Mercado da B3.
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
WT Vwap 5 Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Индикаторы
WT Vwap 5 Bands The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing
CV Quant Fibonacci
Calogero Vella
Индикаторы
The CV Fibonacci Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to automatically display important Fibonacci zones and potential market reaction areas. It helps traders identify support, resistance, retracement and extension levels with precision and clarity. Features: Automatic Fibonacci levels Accurate retracement & extension zones Clean and modern chart visualization Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and Stocks Supports scalping, intraday and swing trading Disclaimer: This product
ULTRA Indicator V1
Francis Muchai Waweru
Индикаторы
ULTRA Indicator V1 MT5 | Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Order Block Supply & Demand Trading System Overview ULTRA Indicator V1 is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading system designed to identify institutional-level market structure, liquidity zones, and high-probability reversal areas using Order Blocks and Supply & Demand analysis . This indicator integrates two powerful MQL5 Market tools: SMC Structure Markup Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5 (OB) By combining s
Market Noise
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Market Noise Market Noise -  это индикатор, который определяет фазы рынка на графике цены, а также выделяет чёткие плавные трендовые движения от шумных флетовых движений, когда происходит фаза аккумуляции или дистрибьюции.  Каждая фаза хороша для своего вида торговли: тренд для трендследящих систем, а флет - для агрессивных. Когда начинается рыночный шум, можно принимать решение о выходе из сделок. Точно также и наоборот, как только шум заканчивается - нужно отключать агрессивные торговые сист
Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Индикаторы
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator Harmonic Confluence Pro is a scanner and signal indicator. It is designed to assist manual traders by detecting harmonic structures and applying price action and zone filters. The indicator calculates entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure, displaying them on the chart with arrows and labels. The indicator scans for over forty types of harmonic patterns. It includes classic structures like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab,
ZnalgoAiTrend
Zamin Mujtaba Zaidi
Индикаторы
Here is a professional and compelling product description you can use directly for the MQL5 Market. It highlights the advanced mathematical logic under the hood while keeping it accessible for everyday traders. Znalgo Ai Trend: Advanced Dynamic Trend Tracker Znalgo Ai Trend is a professional-grade trend-following indicator engineered to track market momentum using a highly responsive, recursive ATR-stepping algorithm. Originally adapted from advanced quantitative TradingView models, this indica
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
Индикаторы
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
Anchored Vwap With Arrows
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
An anchored Vwap With Arrows is an indicator that includes a moving average weighted by volume that allows you to plot on a bottom or a top. Usually banks and institutions measure an average price, this average price is a price range where they agree to make a trade. Using the logic of anchored vwap with arrows it is possible to understand that if the price breaks the vwap it means that someone with enough buying and selling power has lost control. You can use vwap anchored with arrows in any ti
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
Predator Supply Demand volume zones
Evans Asuma Metobo
Индикаторы
Зоны Объема Спроса и Предложения — Институциональные Уровни Поддержки/Сопротивления с Давлением Покупателей/Продавцов Supply Demand Volume — это точный инструмент, разработанный для автоматического выявления ключевых зон спроса и предложения на основе структуры цены, анализа объема и текущей волатильности. Создан для трейдеров, полагающихся на точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления, поток институциональных ордеров, схемы Вайкоффа или концепции Smart Money. Индикатор предоставляет расширенные да
VibeFox Auto Fibonacci
Andres Lume
Индикаторы
VibeFox Auto Fibonacci — автоматическая сетка коррекции по свингу с зоной OTE и сигналами касания VibeFox Auto Fibonacci — это оверлей для MetaTrader 5, работающий в реальном времени и строящий сетку коррекции Фибоначчи за вас. Он автоматически определяет последний значимый ценовой свинг, привязывает к нему уровни 0% и 100% и рисует полный набор уровней коррекции, зону оптимального входа (OTE) и, по запросу, целевые расширения — прямо на ценовом графике. Вместо того чтобы вручную растягивать инс
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Индикаторы
УР VolumeTrend   UR VolumeTrend — самый четкий индикатор объема, показывающий продолжающийся тренд с точки зрения объема. Отлично работает с другими индикаторами, такими как UR TrendExhaustion, чтобы сигнализировать о локальных максимумах и минимумах. Ограничено всего двумя параметрами — чем выше значения, тем дольше будут отображаться тренды. Экстремумы градиента показывают возможное истощение объема, чтобы поймать потенциальный разворот. Две линии - Тренд объема и Среднее значение. Лучшее п
WT Vwap Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Индикаторы
The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing this distance in
Fractal Cycles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Индикаторы
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the   Blog   for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Peak Pips MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Индикаторы
Peak Pips MT4 Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning Peak Pips MT4 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart. Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader
Peak Pips MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Peak Pips MT5 Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning Peak Pips MT5 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart. Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader
Live Risk Dashboard MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Утилиты
Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
Индикаторы
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard. It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying
Live Risk Dashboard MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
Утилиты
Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 5. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT5 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Индикаторы
Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard. It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying
Fibonacci Pips MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Pips MT4 Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances Fibonacci Pips MT4 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 4. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations. Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand: The Fibonacci level The exact market price The pip distance from the re
Session Clock MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Индикаторы
Session Clock MT4 Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations Session Clock MT4 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It displays the four major Forex market sessions – Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session. Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock
Session Clock MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
Индикаторы
Session Clock MT5 Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations Session Clock MT5 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It displays the four major Forex market sessions–Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session. Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock M
Ninja X3 MT5
Sindhu Bairavim
Эксперты
Ninja X3 MT5 EA Automated USDJPY Trading for M15 Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals. Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates tra
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв