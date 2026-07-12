Session Clock MT4

  • 指标
  • Sindhu Bairavim
    Sindhu Bairavim

    Sindhu Bairavim

    4.4 (19)
    我是一名拥有 14 年以上经验的技术架构师，长期致力于构建可靠、高质量的软件解决方案。现在，我将同样的严谨性、系统化结构以及解决问题的思维方式，完全倾注于 MQL5 指标和智能交易系统（EA）的开发之中。我专注于打造实用的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者更清晰地洞察市场、减少盲目猜测，并满怀信心地做出更明智的决策。

    我在应用市场推出的首款指标产品 Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 充分体现了这一核心理念。它致力于提供实用且由洞察驱动的交易支持，帮助交易者更清晰地剖析市场结构、大幅降低盲目猜测，从而更加坚定、自信地做出明智的决策。
    11 产品
  • 版本: 1.0
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Session Clock MT4

Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations

Session Clock MT4 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It displays the four major Forex market sessions – Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session.

Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock MT4 helps traders understand the current market environment before entering a trade.

See the Trading Day at a Glance

The dashboard clearly shows:

  • Current local time
  • Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
  • Session opening and closing times
  • Live session progress bars
  • Currently active session
  • Next session and countdown
  • Market open or closed status
  • ATR-based volatility level
  • Session-related currency-pair focus

Session timing adjustments, including daylight-saving changes, are handled automatically.

Light and Dark Themes

Choose the appearance that best matches your chart:

  • Light theme
  • Dark theme
  • Automatic theme selection

The premium-style panel is designed to remain clear, compact, and easy to read during daily trading.

Understand When the Market May Be More Active

Different sessions often attract attention to different groups of currencies:

  • Sydney and Tokyo: commonly relevant for AUD, NZD, and JPY pairs
  • London: commonly important for EUR and GBP pairs
  • New York: commonly important for USD pairs
  • London-New York overlap: may produce stronger activity and increased volatility

Session Clock MT4 helps traders compare the active market period with the symbols they are monitoring.

Key Features

  • Four major Forex sessions
  • Live session timeline
  • Current-session highlighting
  • Next-session countdown
  • Market open and closed status
  • ATR volatility information
  • Session-based pair focus
  • Automatic daylight-saving adjustments
  • Light, dark, and automatic themes
  • Expand and collapse controls
  • Clean premium dashboard
  • No manual session-time calculations

Practical Trading Workflow

Before placing a trade:

  1. Check which session is active.
  2. Confirm whether the market is open.
  3. Review the countdown to the next session.
  4. Check the current volatility level.
  5. Compare your symbol with the active session.
  6. Use your own strategy to make the final trading decision.

This can help you avoid entering during unsuitable market hours and encourage more structured trade timing.

Useful For

  • Forex traders
  • Scalpers
  • Intraday traders
  • Session-based traders
  • News and volatility traders
  • Traders monitoring market overlaps
  • Anyone trading across different time zones

Important Notice

Session Clock MT4 is a market-time and trading-session information indicator.

It does not generate BUY or SELL signals and does not predict market direction. Its purpose is to help traders understand when the market may be more active and whether the current session suits their trading strategy.

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

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2.33 (3)
指标
KT Renko Patterns 会逐砖扫描整个 Renko 图表，寻找那些在各种金融市场中被交易者频繁使用的著名图表形态。 与基于时间的图表相比，Renko 图由于其简洁清晰的特性，更容易识别图表形态，尤其适合基于形态的交易策略。 KT Renko Patterns 包含多种常见的 Renko 图形模式，其中许多都在 Prashant Shah 所著的《用 Renko 图表实现盈利交易》一书中有详细说明。 基于 KT Renko Patterns 指标开发的 100% 自动交易EA已发布，点击这里了解 - KT Renko Patterns EA 。 特点 可交易多达八种清晰明确的 Renko 图形模式，无任何模糊。 每种模式都配有止损位和斐波那契目标位，确保交易策略客观明确。 KT Renko Patterns 实时监测每种模式的准确率，并将关键统计信息显示在图表上。 当 Renko 砖块发生反转时会自动标记并提醒，有助于在行情突变时提前计划退出。 已识别的图形不会重绘或重新绘制，信号稳定可靠。 包含的图形模式 W-M 形态 强势旗形 AB=CD 形态 三顶/三底 双顶
RSI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
3.67 (3)
专家
RSI Action Expert Advisor 是一款功能强大的工具，可自动执行流行的 RSI（相对强度指数） 策略，从而实现高效准确的交易。通过利用超买和超卖水平，此 EA 确定买卖订单的最佳切入点。它还提供各种信号过滤选项以提高交易精度，包括 RSI 反转点、挂单、主要趋势识别和移动平均线交叉信号。此外，它还结合了一个现代追踪系统，可以自动保护利润和追踪止损以最大化收益。 该 EA 包含旨在优化您的交易体验的基本功能。它包括适当的风险管理系统，确保负责任的交易行为。凭借其完全自动化的功能，EA 独立执行交易，为您节省时间和精力。现代追踪和利润保护系统有助于在波动的市场条件下确保您的利润。用户友好的设置允许根据您的交易偏好轻松定制。下单无界限，您可以自由探索交易机会。 EA 以惊人的速度运行，使您能够利用时间敏感的市场情况。 在参数方面，EA 提供了灵活性和控制力。您可以指定手数并设置止损和获利水平以有效管理风险。幻数功能允许跨不同交易品种窗口同时使用 EA。您还可以定义挂单的距离，并设置帐户可用保证金阈值以在低余额情况下禁用交易。利润保护功能通过动态调整止损来保护您的收益。追踪
Smart Daily Fibonacci
Thushara Dissanayake
指标
Smart Daily Fibonacci is a Daily Fibonacci Indicator for MT4 and MT5 that automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement and Fibonacci Extension levels using the previous trading day's high and low. Designed for Forex traders , gold traders , index traders , cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , day traders , swing traders , and prop firm traders , it helps create a structured daily trading framework without the need to manually draw Fibonacci tools every session. By transforming the previous day's ran
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
指标
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
Margin Out aud PLUS 100
Alexander Shienkov
指标
Indicator of the Margin Call, Stop Out and Plus 100 (one hundred percent of profit to the deposit) levels. It has been designed to better visualize and maintain money management when trading financial instruments. The levels drawn by the indicator have different colors. They visualize the price range, at which a broker generates a notification (Margin Call) and force closes the deals (Stop Out) due to the shortage of funds on the account, in case the price goes against the positions opened by a
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Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者您自定义的交易时段。ORB Seeker 会根据您选择的交易时段自动调整，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、范围框、突破箭头
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
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