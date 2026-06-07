The Carry Trade Monitor is a chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically scans all symbols in the Market Watch and ranks every swap-paying pair by annualised carry yield, displayed as a live on-chart panel. No configuration is required — attach to any chart and it runs immediately.

Carry yield calculations read directly from the broker's own swap specifications via the MT5 symbol feed. There is no external data source, no URL permission required, and no dependency on third-party rate data. The panel reflects exactly what your broker charges and pays on open positions.

Panel display

Each row covers one pair, ranked by net swap score from highest to lowest:

# — rank position

— rank position PAIR — symbol

— symbol SWAP — net long swap rate (pips/day)

— net long swap rate (pips/day) SCORE — proportional bar showing relative carry magnitude across the ranked set

— proportional bar showing relative carry magnitude across the ranked set SIG — directional signal: BUY (positive long carry), SELL (positive short carry), or neutral

A configurable minimum swap threshold filters out pairs where the carry is negligible relative to the spread cost.

Alert system

The indicator fires a MT5 alert when a pair's swap rate changes by more than a configurable percentage threshold, indicating a broker swap schedule update. A cooldown period prevents repeated alerts on the same event. This is the same alert logic used in the Global Investing FX Terminal's swap change detection.

Auto-detection

The indicator scans the Market Watch dynamically on each refresh. Pairs that are added or removed from the Market Watch are reflected in the ranking automatically, without reattaching the indicator.

Configurable inputs

Rows — number of pairs to display (default: 12)

— number of pairs to display (default: 12) Minimum swap threshold — filters pairs below this net swap value

— filters pairs below this net swap value Alert enabled / disabled

Alert swap change threshold — percentage change to trigger (default: 10%)

— percentage change to trigger (default: 10%) Alert cooldown — minutes between repeated alerts on the same pair (default: 5)

— minutes between repeated alerts on the same pair (default: 5) Panel position — X/Y coordinates

— X/Y coordinates Full color customization — background, header, border, text, bull/bear signal colors

Part of the Global Investing suite

The same swap-based carry ranking logic powers the Carry Monitor panel inside the Global Investing FX Terminal, where it sits alongside COT positioning, CB rates, and economic surprise data. This standalone version runs on any chart without requiring the full terminal.