Nova DNA Trader is a disciplined automation combining the Donchian Channel and Alligator indicators — blending trend detection with dynamic support/resistance levels for structured trade entries. This EA identifies clear breakout and continuation setups by tracking price relative to the Donchian Channel while confirming trend direction using the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips.

Instead of reacting to every price movement, Nova DNA Trader waits for confirmed alignments: trades are taken only when price breaks the channel in the direction suggested by the Alligator, filtering out noise and weak signals.

It’s a clear, rules-based approach — trading with structure, discipline, and timing.

Why traders choose Nova DNA Trader

Donchian Channel + Alligator, Fully Automated:

Combines breakout detection and trend confirmation with precise entry and exit rules.

Trend & Channel Confirmation:

Trades only when price breaks the Donchian Channel with Alligator alignment.

Built-In Risk Management:

Every position includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Flexibility:

Effective on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — from H1 to daily charts.

Simple, Efficient, Transparent:

Clear logic, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova DNA Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach for disciplined trend and breakout trading.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.