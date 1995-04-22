Moon Sniper Execution

// ===================== INPUTS =====================
input bool   InpValidationPatch = true;  // FALSE FOR USE EA

input group "---- GENERAL SETTINGS ----"
input double LotSize          = 0.01;
input int    MagicNumber      = 5555;
input int    MaxSpread        = 500;
input int    Slippage         = 1000;
input int    TradeLockMinutes = 0;
input int    BE_Profit_Points = 500;

// FIX #8: Separate grid step tolerance from order slippage
// On XAUUSD Daily, EntryStep is large so a tight tolerance is needed.
// This replaces the old Slippage-as-buffer approach in ManageGrid.
input int    GridStepTolerance = 1000; // Points: how far past the step is still valid for entry

input group "---- TIME FILTER (SERVER TIME) ----"
input bool   UseTimeFilter      = true;
input int    StopHour_Server    = 20;
input int    StopMinute_Server  = 50;
input int    StartHour_Server   = 22;
input int    StartMinute_Server = 2;
input bool   CloseAllOnStop     = true;

input group "---- EMA CROSSOVER ACTIVATION ----"
input bool             UseEMACrossover   = true;
input int              EMA_Fast_Period   = 30;
input int              EMA_Slow_Period   = 80;
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  EMA_Crossover_TF  = PERIOD_CURRENT;
input double           CrossoverObsZone  = 8000;   // Points price must travel after crossover to confirm
input bool             UseEMAFilter      = false;   // Legacy directional EMA filter
input int              EMA_Period        = 50;
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  EMA_Timeframe     = PERIOD_CURRENT;

input group "---- SLOW MODE SETTINGS ----"
input double EntryStep_Slow   = 3000;
input double FixedSL_Slow     = 3000;
input double TrailStart_Slow  = 3000;
input double TrailDist_Slow   = 5300;
input int    TrailStep_Slow   = 500;
input double BreakEven_Slow   = 2500;
input int    MaxTrades_Slow   = 5;
input bool   GridOn_Slow      = true;
input int    SpeedWindow_Slow = 3;      // seconds
input int    LockDuration_Slow = 0;
input double Threshold_Slow   = 700.0;
input int    GridDuration_Slow = 900;

input group "---- MEDIUM MODE SETTINGS ----"
input double EntryStep_Medium   = 3000;
input double FixedSL_Medium     = 3000;
input double TrailStart_Medium  = 3000;
input double TrailDist_Medium   = 5300;
input int    TrailStep_Medium   = 500;
input double BreakEven_Medium   = 3000;
input int    MaxTrades_Medium   = 6;
input bool   GridOn_Medium      = true;
input int    SpeedWindow_Medium = 3;
input int    LockDuration_Medium = 1200;
input double Threshold_Medium   = 1200.0;
input int    GridDuration_Medium = 1200;

input group "---- FAST MODE SETTINGS ----"
input double EntryStep_Fast   = 3000;
input double FixedSL_Fast     = 3000;
input double TrailStart_Fast  = 3000;
input double TrailDist_Fast   = 5300;
input int    TrailStep_Fast   = 500;
input double BreakEven_Fast   = 3000;
input int    MaxTrades_Fast   = 7;
input bool   GridOn_Fast      = true;
input int    SpeedWindow_Fast = 3;
input int    LockDuration_Fast = 1500;
input double Threshold_Fast   = 1600.0;
input int    GridDuration_Fast = 1500;

🌙 MOON SNIPER

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

XAUUSD    Dual-Side Stop Grid + Trailing Breakeven System

Version

1.00

Symbol

XAUUSD

Magic Number

220125

==============MUST SET AS FALSE IN INPUTS BEFOR TRADING DO NOT IGNOR==========

1. Overview & Description

MOON SNIPER is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It employs a dual-side pending order grid strategy, placing Buy Stop orders above price and Sell Stop orders below price simultaneously, then managing each triggered position with a precision breakeven and trailing stop mechanism.


The strategy is built around the premise that during high-momentum market moves, Gold will break decisively in one direction. By pre-positioning pending orders on both sides of the market, MOON SNIPER is set to capture whichever breakout occurs. Once the winning side triggers, the losing side is cancelled automatically, and the EA focuses entirely on protecting and maximising the open trades.


1.1  Core Philosophy

  • Momentum Capture: Wait for the market to come to the orders, never chase price.
  • Asymmetric Protection: Aggressive trailing once breakeven is reached — never give back significant gains.
  • Intelligent Filtering: Speed and time filters prevent the grid from firing during slow, choppy conditions or outside optimal trading hours.
  • Fully Autonomous: No manual intervention required once configured. The EA manages the entire trade lifecycle from placement to closure.


1.2  How It Works — Cycle Overview

Each complete run of the EA follows a defined cycle:


STEP 1

Speed & time filters are checked. If conditions are met, the grid is placed: N Buy Stop orders above price and N Sell Stop orders below price, each separated by the configured grid spacing.

STEP 2

Each order that triggers (i.e., price reaches it) becomes an open position with a fixed stop loss already attached.

STEP 3

As each position gains profit, the EA first moves the stop loss to breakeven, then begins trailing to lock in gains.

STEP 4

The moment one side (Buy or Sell) is fully complete — meaning all its pending orders and open positions are gone — the EA cancels all remaining opposite-side orders and resets for a new cycle.

STEP 5

If the maximum trigger count on either side is reached, or all trades close, the cycle resets automatically.


2. Installation & Setup

2.1  Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 2755 or later recommended)
  • XAUUSD symbol available on your broker (may be labelled GOLD or XAU/USD)
  • EA trading enabled in MT5 settings (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow Automated Trading)
  • Sufficient free margin for the configured lot size and grid steps


2.2  Installation Steps

  • Copy the MOON SNIPER .ex5 file into your MT5 data folder: MQL5\Experts\
  • Restart MetaTrader 5, or right-click the Navigator panel → Refresh.
  • Open a XAUUSD M1 or M5 chart (the EA is tick-driven and works on any timeframe, but M1/M5 is recommended for clean visual monitoring).
  • Drag MOON SNIPER from the Navigator panel onto the chart.
  • Configure all parameters in the EA settings dialog (see Section 3).
  • Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked in the EA dialog.
  • Click OK. The EA will initialise and display a live status comment on the chart.

MOON SNIPER is an EMA crossover-based grid scalping strategy designed for fast intraday market movements.
The system combines dynamic EMA trend detection with controlled grid execution to capture short-term momentum opportunities.
It is optimized for high-frequency scalping environments while maintaining structured trade management logic.
Recommended timeframes are M1, M5, and M15 for the best balance between signal frequency and market precision.

💡  TIP — Recommended Broker Conditions

For best performance, use a broker with raw spread or ECN accounts on XAUUSD.

A typical XAUUSD spread should be under 300–400 points during London/New York sessions.

The EA's spread filter (InpMaxSpreadPts) will automatically pause the grid if spread widens.



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专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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Wahla Gold Speedometer
Umer Shahzad
指标
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| WAHLA GOLD SPEEDOMETER — Product Description (MQL5 Indicator)   | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /* WAHLA GOLD SPEEDOMETER is a real-time market speed and behavior analytics indicator designed for XAUUSD and fast-moving instruments. It does not simply show price movement — it interprets market velocity, volatility, and structural behavior in a single unified dashboard. --- CORE
FREE
JAGI22 EA is a powerful gold trading
Umer Shahzad
专家
JAGI22 EA — Professional XAUUSD Grid Execution System Overview JAGI22 EA is a professional dual-side stop grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy is built around controlled execution, fixed stop loss protection, break-even automation, and intelligent trailing management instead of dangerous martingale recovery systems. The EA uses pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop structures to capture strong directional movement while maintaining controlled exposure and predefined
MOON22 Intelligent Auto Trader
Umer Shahzad
专家
Moon22 Intelligent Expert Advisor “Hello, I am MOON22.” If you are trading with me, you are not just using an Expert Advisor — you are stepping into a structured trading environment built on confidence, control, and protection. I exist for one purpose: to make trading feel less uncertain and more manageable. With MOON22, trading is no longer about fear of market movement. It becomes a system where protection is already active, risk is already structured, and your positions are continuously cared
Trade Cear Protector
Umer Shahzad
专家
Hello, I am Trade Care. You focus on finding trading opportunities — I focus on protecting them. Trade Care is an intelligent hybrid trade management system designed to monitor and manage your manually opened trades with precision and discipline. Once your trade is active, I continuously work in the background to help protect it through advanced risk-management techniques and automated trade care functions. I am Trade Care. I monitor your trades. I provide timely stop-loss protection. I manage b
Horsepower Quantum
Umer Shahzad
专家
Horsepower Quantum — A Conversation With the User User: Who are you? Horsepower Quantum: I am Horsepower Quantum — an intelligent trading system built to combine speed, structure, precision, and controlled execution. My purpose is not simply to open trades, but to analyze market conditions and react with discipline. User: What makes you different? Horsepower Quantum: I operate through layered decision-making. I combine signal processing, market speed awareness, smart filtering, and controlled
Goldenhorse Gold Trading
Umer Shahzad
专家
Meet GoldenHorse — Where Precision Meets Automated Trading Hello Trader, I am GoldenHorse — an advanced MT5 automated trading system engineered to transform complex market movements into structured and intelligent execution. Built with a powerful Dual-Side Stop Grid Architecture , Hybrid Manual Trade Management , and an adaptive Multi-Speed Market Detection Engine , I am designed to operate with discipline, speed, and calculated control. I continuously analyze market conditions and dynamically a
Gamechanger Horsepower
Umer Shahzad
专家
Game Changer Horse Power EA –  Overview Game Changer Horse Power is an advanced multi-mode Expert Advisor designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions. It operates through a structured execution framework built around three core trading modes: Low Mode (Conservative Execution) Medium Mode (Balanced Execution) High Mode (Aggressive Execution) The system is engineered for high-performance automated trading, focusing on execution stability, structured risk handling, and adaptive m
Wahla22
Umer Shahzad
专家
WAHLA22 EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on structured logic, precise entry and exit rules, and an optimized execution architecture. Its primary objective is to deliver stable and consistent trading performance across varying market conditions without unnecessary behavioral deviation. This system operates on a multi-mode design where Play Mode executes the core trading logic exactly as defined, while additional modes are fully isolated and dedicated to validation and analysis.
Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla
Umer Shahzad
专家
Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines high-speed execution with an advanced recovery-based strategy to manage market movements dynamically while providing flexible risk control options. The EA features a unique Validation Mode System , allowing traders to select the trading intensity according to their risk preference and account size. Validation Modes Low Mode Designed f
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