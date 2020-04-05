Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing

Dynamic Fibonacci Matrix & MTF Trend Alignment



Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing is an elite institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for extreme cryptocurrency volatility (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Hades, the Greek god of the underworld, this EA waits patiently for deep pullbacks and strikes at the most advantageous "underworld" price levels using a dynamic mathematical matrix.



Unlike standard trend followers that buy at the top, Hades uses a Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Filter- combined with Adaptive Fibonacci Retracements- to buy the dips (pullbacks) and sell the rallies with surgical precision.



=== THE ADAPTIVE FIBO-MTF ARCHITECTURE ===



1. MTF TREND ALIGNMENT

Hades scans the macro market structure using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) across multiple timeframes simultaneously (M15, H1). It will only engage when the macro-trend and micro-trend are perfectly aligned.



2. ADAPTIVE SWING FIBONACCI

The EA automatically detects the Highest Highs and Lowest Lows of the recent market cycle to draw an invisible Fibonacci matrix. It places entries exactly at the Golden Ratio (61.8%) and 50% retracement levels.



3. SCALE-OUT PROFIT MAXIMIZER

When the trade reaches the Fibonacci Extension Target (161.8%), Hades executes a Partial Close (50%) to lock in consistent potential profit and moves the Stop Loss to Break Even, letting the rest of the position run secured.



=== GOD-TIER RISK DEFENSE ===

Cryptocurrencies can flash-crash. Hades protects your capital with an impenetrable shield:

- MARGIN SAFETY PROTOCOL: Pre-calculates exact contract sizes for your specific broker to prevent margin call errors.

- GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Fibo Levels from predatory exchanges.

- AEGIS SHIELD: A hard daily drawdown circuit breaker (MaxDailyDD). If the market becomes unreadable, Hades locks the terminal for the day.

- ROLLING PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Automatically slashes your risk by 50% if the algorithm encounters a choppy sequence.

- FIXED HUD: A stunning, corner-fixed (Left-Upper) Fibo Status dashboard.





Best Configuration: HADES SUPREMACY (MODE 3)

- Trades Executed: 3,062

- Win Rate: 34.4% (Massive Risk:Reward ratio compensates for win rate)

- Profit Factor: 2.89

- Recovery Factor: 31.40



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[MODE 1] EVALUATOR (Prop Firm Challenge Safe)

Ultra-conservative for Crypto Prop Firms.

- InpFiboEntryLevel: 0.618

- InpFiboTpLevel: 1.618

- InpSlMult: 1.5

- InpRiskPercent: 1.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 4.5

- InpUsePartialClose: true

- InpGhostMode: true



[MODE 2] FUNDED (Balanced Growth)

Steady compounding for funded account payouts.

- InpFiboEntryLevel: 0.500

- InpFiboTpLevel: 1.618

- InpSlMult: 1.5

- InpRiskPercent: 3.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 8.0

- InpUsePartialClose: true

- InpGhostMode: true



[MODE 3] HADES SUPREMACY (Maximum Fibo Strike)

Aggressive compounding for personal crypto accounts.

- InpFiboEntryLevel: 0.382

- InpFiboTpLevel: 1.618

- InpSlMult: 1.5

- InpRiskPercent: 6.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 15.0

- InpUsePartialClose: true

- InpGhostMode: true



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP GUIDE ===

1. Open BTCUSD or ETHUSD chart on the M30 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing onto the chart.

3. Allow Algo Trading.

4. Select your preferred preset in the inputs.

5. Ensure your VPS is running 24/7 since Crypto trades on weekends.