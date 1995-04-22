VORTEX GRID SENTINEL

Controlled Grid Intelligence



The system trades up to 4 stable pairs simultaneously from a single chart (AUDCAD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDCAD). It features a built-in News Shield (Time-Based) to pause trading during historically volatile sessions, and our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3, which manages all Basket Take Profits and recovery levels internally.



No reckless Martingale. No emotional trading. Just controlled, mathematical recovery.



=== WHY VORTEX GRID SENTINEL? ===

1. CONTROLLED GRID ARCHITECTURE: The EA never opens endless trades. It has a strict, user-defined maximum level cap (default 6). The lot multiplier is "soft" (e.g., 1.3x instead of 2.0x), allowing for smooth basket recoveries without aggressive volume spikes.

2. ADAPTIVE ATR DISTANCE: Fixed pip distances fail when market volatility changes. Vortex reads the H1 Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically expand the grid distance during high volatility and contract it during calm markets, ensuring optimal entry spacing.

3. QUAD STABLE ENGINE: Designed specifically for cross pairs that historically revert to the mean. Trade AUDCAD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD from a single chart.

4. NEWS SHIELD: The EA features a configurable time-based shield that prevents new initial entries during known high-impact volatility windows (e.g., US session open), protecting the grid from sudden directional spikes.

5. VIRTUAL BASKET TP (GHOST V3): When a grid is active, the EA monitors the collective profit of all trades in the basket. Once the total profit reaches your target ($), it closes the entire basket instantly. All targets are managed internally for enhanced execution flexibility.

6. CHALLENGE READY: Features Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer to ensure compliance with strict drawdown rules used by funded account programs.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] QUAD SENTINEL (Recommended)

Balanced multi-pair setup for consistent ranging markets.

- Sym1: AUDCAD / Sym2: EURCHF / Sym3: AUDNZD / Sym4: NZDCAD

- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.3 / MaxGridLevels: 6

- AtrPeriod: 14 / AtrMultiplier: 1.5 / MinGridPts: 150

- BasketTPUsd: 5.0 / BasketSLUsd: 100.0

- GhostMode: true

- UseNewsShield: true / AvoidStartHr: 13 / AvoidEndHr: 16

- MaxDailyDD: 5.0



[SETUP 2] AUSSIE LOONIE MASTER (AUDCAD Only)

Aggressive single-pair focus on the most stable cross.

- Sym1: AUDCAD (Leave others blank)

- StartLot: 0.02 / LotMultiplier: 1.4 / MaxGridLevels: 8

- AtrPeriod: 14 / AtrMultiplier: 1.2 / MinGridPts: 100

- BasketTPUsd: 8.0 / BasketSLUsd: 150.0

- GhostMode: true

- MaxDailyDD: 6.0



[SETUP 3] SAFE ORBIT (Conservative)

Ultra-safe settings for funded account challenges.

- Sym1: AUDCAD / Sym2: NZDCAD

- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.2 / MaxGridLevels: 5

- AtrPeriod: 20 / AtrMultiplier: 2.0 / MinGridPts: 200

- BasketTPUsd: 3.0 / BasketSLUsd: 50.0

- GhostMode: true / UseRandomizer: true

- UseNewsShield: true / AvoidStartHr: 12 / AvoidEndHr: 17

- MaxDailyDD: 3.0



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Vortex Grid Sentinel onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact symbol names your broker uses in the InpSym1 to InpSym4 fields (e.g., "AUDCAD", "EURCHF"). Leave fields blank to disable pairs.

4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own.

5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.



=== HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS ===

1. Initial Entry: The EA waits for an RSI extreme on the H1 timeframe (Oversold = Buy, Overbought = Sell) outside of the restricted News Shield hours.

2. Grid Formation: If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA calculates the current ATR. If price moves against the position by (ATR x Multiplier), it opens a recovery trade with a soft lot multiplier.

3. Basket Closure: The EA monitors the net profit of all trades in that pair. The moment the net profit hits the Virtual Basket TP ($), all trades are closed simultaneously.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- This EA uses a grid strategy. While it is heavily controlled and capped, grids carry inherent risks. Please test on a demo account first to understand the mechanics.

- Ghost Protocol requires the EA to be running 24/5. Always use a VPS.

- For funded account usage, set BasketSLUsd to respect your daily loss limits.



