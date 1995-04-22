Vortex Grid Sentinel

VORTEX GRID SENTINEL 
   Controlled Grid Intelligence 

The system trades up to 4 stable pairs simultaneously from a single chart (AUDCAD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDCAD). It features a built-in News Shield (Time-Based) to pause trading during historically volatile sessions, and our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3, which manages all Basket Take Profits and recovery levels internally.

No reckless Martingale. No emotional trading. Just controlled, mathematical recovery.

=== WHY VORTEX GRID SENTINEL? ===
1. CONTROLLED GRID ARCHITECTURE: The EA never opens endless trades. It has a strict, user-defined maximum level cap (default 6). The lot multiplier is "soft" (e.g., 1.3x instead of 2.0x), allowing for smooth basket recoveries without aggressive volume spikes.
2. ADAPTIVE ATR DISTANCE: Fixed pip distances fail when market volatility changes. Vortex reads the H1 Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically expand the grid distance during high volatility and contract it during calm markets, ensuring optimal entry spacing.
3. QUAD STABLE ENGINE: Designed specifically for cross pairs that historically revert to the mean. Trade AUDCAD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD from a single chart.
4. NEWS SHIELD: The EA features a configurable time-based shield that prevents new initial entries during known high-impact volatility windows (e.g., US session open), protecting the grid from sudden directional spikes.
5. VIRTUAL BASKET TP (GHOST V3): When a grid is active, the EA monitors the collective profit of all trades in the basket. Once the total profit reaches your target ($), it closes the entire basket instantly. All targets are managed internally for enhanced execution flexibility.
6. CHALLENGE READY: Features Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer to ensure compliance with strict drawdown rules used by funded account programs.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] QUAD SENTINEL (Recommended)
Balanced multi-pair setup for consistent ranging markets.
- Sym1: AUDCAD / Sym2: EURCHF / Sym3: AUDNZD / Sym4: NZDCAD
- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.3 / MaxGridLevels: 6
- AtrPeriod: 14 / AtrMultiplier: 1.5 / MinGridPts: 150
- BasketTPUsd: 5.0 / BasketSLUsd: 100.0
- GhostMode: true
- UseNewsShield: true / AvoidStartHr: 13 / AvoidEndHr: 16
- MaxDailyDD: 5.0

[SETUP 2] AUSSIE LOONIE MASTER (AUDCAD Only)
Aggressive single-pair focus on the most stable cross.
- Sym1: AUDCAD (Leave others blank)
- StartLot: 0.02 / LotMultiplier: 1.4 / MaxGridLevels: 8
- AtrPeriod: 14 / AtrMultiplier: 1.2 / MinGridPts: 100
- BasketTPUsd: 8.0 / BasketSLUsd: 150.0
- GhostMode: true
- MaxDailyDD: 6.0

[SETUP 3] SAFE ORBIT (Conservative)
Ultra-safe settings for funded account challenges.
- Sym1: AUDCAD / Sym2: NZDCAD
- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.2 / MaxGridLevels: 5
- AtrPeriod: 20 / AtrMultiplier: 2.0 / MinGridPts: 200
- BasketTPUsd: 3.0 / BasketSLUsd: 50.0
- GhostMode: true / UseRandomizer: true
- UseNewsShield: true / AvoidStartHr: 12 / AvoidEndHr: 17
- MaxDailyDD: 3.0

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Vortex Grid Sentinel onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact symbol names your broker uses in the InpSym1 to InpSym4 fields (e.g., "AUDCAD", "EURCHF"). Leave fields blank to disable pairs.
4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own.
5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.

=== HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS ===
1. Initial Entry: The EA waits for an RSI extreme on the H1 timeframe (Oversold = Buy, Overbought = Sell) outside of the restricted News Shield hours.
2. Grid Formation: If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA calculates the current ATR. If price moves against the position by (ATR x Multiplier), it opens a recovery trade with a soft lot multiplier.
3. Basket Closure: The EA monitors the net profit of all trades in that pair. The moment the net profit hits the Virtual Basket TP ($), all trades are closed simultaneously.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- This EA uses a grid strategy. While it is heavily controlled and capped, grids carry inherent risks. Please test on a demo account first to understand the mechanics.
- Ghost Protocol requires the EA to be running 24/5. Always use a VPS.
- For funded account usage, set BasketSLUsd to respect your daily loss limits.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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