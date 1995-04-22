Harmony Grid MT5

Harmony Grid MT5 is a versatile trading system designed for the full or partial automation of various grid-based trading strategies (for hedging accounts). Additionally, this Expert Advisor can be viewed as a universal strategy builder, offering capabilities that go beyond simple grid trading. If you take the time to master its functionality, you can create more complex and customized systems. In other words, the strategy you implement does not necessarily have to be grid-oriented or fully automated.

The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators.

Trading Ideas & Strategies >>

Allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, by default it works only with your own positions and orders, but with certain settings it can interpose not only with manual trading, but also with the trading of other advisors. It has a powerful information system with which it is possible to control the overall trading situation for the entire account.

Brief description of the main features of Harmony Grid MT5:

Deploy and support grids with a wide variety of settings

4 types of grids can be supported simultaneously:

  • BuyUp - a grid of pending orders of the BUY type, which unfolds UP from the initial price
  • BuyDown - a grid of pending orders of the BUY type, which unfolds DOWN from the initial price
  • SellUp - a grid of pending orders of the SELL type, which unfolds UP from the initial price
  • SellDown - a grid of pending orders of the SELL type, which unfolds DOWN from the initial price

Each grid has its own initial price. Initial prices can be set manually or generated automatically using several different algorithms. All grids can work completely independently of each other, and for each of them there is a separate block of settings, the principle of which is absolutely identical. 

Basic grid settings include:
  • Grid step size (supports various types of coefficients)
  • Take-Profit size for each grid order or position (supports various types of coefficients)
  • Stop-Loss size for each grid order or position (supports various types of coefficients)
  • Lot size for each grid order or position (supports various types of coefficients)
Types of coefficients supported: multiplication, division, addition, subtraction


Reopening closing positions
Automatic re-opening of closing grid positions. That is, if some market position is closed by take profit, stop loss or manually, a new pending order with the same settings will be immediately created in its place... and technically, such a grid can work indefinitely. At the same time, this functionality is optional and can be easily disabled in the settings.

A grid of pending orders allows you to open market positions as quickly as possible, and this is done even when the terminal is turned off. Moreover, after turning on the terminal, the adviser quickly regains control over the situation, issuing a report on the events that occurred.


Trading with Time Tracking
Two time range control modes are supported. Trading can be allowed either only within a given range (classic option), or outside a given range (if you need to block trading only for some time). Moreover, if you use several charts simultaneously for one currency instrument, you can set up scheduled trading in a variety of combinations. To do this, on each such chart, for each instance of the advisor, you must use different magic numbers (in addition to other different settings).

The system also supports a daily trading restart based on specified hours.


Trading with Profit and Loss tracking
This mode allows you to finalize a trade (any trade) upon reaching a specified level of profit or loss. The upper level is interpreted as take profit, the lower level as stop loss. At the same time, the use of at least one of these levels in this trading mode is mandatory! The values for them are set in the deposit currency (that is, taking into account the size of the lots), and profit is calculated taking into account positions that have already been closed since the start of trading (not only for existing positions).

After reaching any of the specified boundaries, the advisor stops auto-updating its grid levels. Mass closing of market positions or deletion of pending orders in a variety of combinations can also be carried out. To restart this mode, just turn it off and on again. 

Additionally, this tracking mode can be automatically restarted every day.

        
Multiple trading with Profit and Loss tracking

The multiple trading mode is a continuation of the development of the idea of tracking the trader’s funds and makes it possible not only to automatically restart the standard mode the required number of times, but also to track the total profit for all restarts.

This approach significantly expands the trading capabilities of the advisor, allowing you to implement various multi-staps strategies, including in the strategy tester! For example, relatively safely, you can use aggressive grid settings with small Take-Profit and Stop-Loss values for one-time trading and large ones for multi-time trading.

Additionally, this mode can be automatically restarted every day.

    
Trading within a given price range
This mode allows you to start and conduct trading within a set price range.

The following features are supported:
  • Trading only within a given price range
  • Placing a grid of pending orders when approaching a given price (or 1 order)
  • Trailing stop of specified price limits
  • Closing positions and deleting orders of a given type when going beyond the specified price limits
  • The ability to use this type of trading simultaneously with any other types of trading that the advisor supports. 

Phantom Mode 
This mode allows you to bypass the broker's limitation on the number of pending orders and use their absolute minimum to deploy and support grids with any number of grid levels and with any settings.

The general principle of this mode is that only closest pending orders  to the current market prices are placed (above and below) and this continues as long as the market prices are within the grid. At the same time, the entire mesh can be visualized at any time using special lighting.

In a normal situation, to fully support all types of grids at the same time, no more than 4 pending orders will be required, but it should be taken into account that we are talking about pending orders. The phantom mode does not control the current market positions, and they remain under the control of the trader and other settings of the advisor.

It is important that this mode can work correctly even with an uneven distribution of grid levels (when the step factor is used).


Binding initial prices to current market levels

For each grid, in the settings you can set the range for binding the initial grid price to current market levels. That is, as soon as the market price moves away from the initial price by a given distance, and this distance will accommodate an entire grid step (or several steps), the initial price will automatically move as close as possible to the current market price.

Further, the rest of the grid will be rebuilt after it - unnecessary pending orders will be deleted, and market positions that fall out of it will be considered obsolete. In this case, it is important to consider that without changes, the grid will only work if the step factor is not used. Otherwise, it is better to use phantom mode.

Also, using this functionality, you can implement some non-grid strategies. For example, if you specify only 1 grid order in the grid settings, then when moving the initial price, the advisor will place a new pending order each time and delete the old one (except for market positions). This is exactly how, for example, you can organize a trailing-stop of a single pending order (by grid steps) until it turns into a market position.

Other strategies are also possible...

General additional information
  • The advisor can be launched simultaneously on any currency pairs or even on the same one with different settings. Each order or position is marked with an individual comment, which contains both the opening price and the name of its instrument. You can also add a trader’s personal mark to the comment.

  • The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in his work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all its orders and issues a report on what happened to them during its inactivity. Alpha Grid also has a separate system of various alerts (text and graphic) that help you quickly understand what exactly is happening with your trading at any given time. 

  • The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the advisor can be used during regular manual trading. At the same time, most information panels, buttons and notifications can be freely moved around the chart, some of them can be minimized and scaled. The color settings of the panels can be used for quick visual identification of a working advisor when used simultaneously on different charts.

Detailed description of settings  >>

Answers to the most popular questions  >>

Examples of ready-made settings for the strategy tester >>

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
专家
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Quattro Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
专家
Quattro Grid MT5  is a versatile trading system designed for the full or partial automation of various grid-based trading strategies (for hedging accounts). Additionally, this Expert Advisor can be viewed as a universal strategy builder, offering capabilities that go beyond simple grid trading. If you take the time to master its functionality, you can create more complex and customized systems. In other words, the strategy you implement does not necessarily have to be grid-oriented or fully auto
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
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Elastic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
5 (3)
专家
Elastic Grid MT5 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account) . The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders, and for
User Grid MT4
Aliaksandr Charkes
专家
User Grid   MT4  is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading. The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. Trading Ideas & Strategies >> It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders. I
Master Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (8)
专家
Master Grid   MT5 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account ). The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders, and fo
Elastic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.86 (7)
专家
Elastic Grid MT4 is a multi-functional grid Expert Advisor, designed for full or partial automation of various ideas related to grid trading. The EA trades on any timeframe and symbol. It can also trade several symbols with any amount of decimal places. It does not interfere with manual trading and other EAs' operation or any indicators. It allows to adjust its settings on the fly, works only with its own orders displaying all necessary data on them when needed, and for some situations it can be
User Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
专家
User Grid   MT5  is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account) . The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. Trading Ideas & Strategies >> It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own
Alpha Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
5 (3)
专家
Alpha Grid MT5  is a universal trading system designed for the full or partial automation of a wide range of grid trading strategies on hedging accounts. Unlike most grid Expert Advisors that implement a single predefined strategy, Alpha Grid provides a flexible set of tools that allows you to build dozens of different grid trading approaches, combine them, and gradually adapt them to changing market conditions. The Expert Advisor can be used as a ready-to-use solution immediately after installa
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