Demeter Seasonality EA

Seasonality Trading Strategy

Many Instruments have yearly recurring Seasonal Patterns. The Demeter Seasonality EA is perfect for effectively trading those Seasonal Patterns. In Combination with a Seasonality-Tool like Seasonax, the Demeter Seasonality EA becomes a true Powerhouse!

No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price

The price of $499 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.

Check out my Website: https://tlfx.netlify.app

Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller


How to use the Demeter Seasonality EA:

  • Step 1: Use Seasonax to search for a Seasonal Pattern of your choice
  • Step 2: Put the EA on the correct Chart (Timeframe doesnt matter) and adjust the Parameters
  • Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings

That’s it. Let the Seasonal Pattern do all the work!

Minimum Requirements:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: -
  • Minimum deposit: -
  • Recommended initial deposit: 500 USD/EUR
  • Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

  • My VPS recommendation: FXVM

Recommendations:

Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.


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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Ares Gold EA
Tom Loebel
专家
Breakout Strategy Gold (XAUUSD) is the best trading instrument for trading breakouts. The Ares Gold EA captures these breakouts with high precision and secures a portion of the move. For ease of use, the Ares Gold EA is already optimized and offers only minimal configuration options. No martingale. No grid. Real strategy! Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]:  https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex Limited Price The price of $999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10
Chronos Forex EA
Tom Loebel
专家
Mean Reversion Strategy Forex Pairs are the best trading instrument for trading Mean Reversion. The Chronos Forex EA captures these overbought and oversold moments with high precision and profits from the Priceexhaustion. The strategy to find optimal Entries is Proprietary. Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]:  https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex Limited Price The price of $1999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strate
Herakles Index EA
Tom Loebel
专家
Swing Strategy Indices are the best trading instrument for Swing Trading. The Herakles Index EA captures these Swingchances with high precision and secures a portion of the move. For ease of use, the Herakles Index EA is already optimized and offers only minimal configuration options. No martingale. No grid. Real strategy! Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]:  https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex Limited Price The price of $999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10
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