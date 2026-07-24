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Exclusive Bonus: Get special access to FX Monitor (product page >>, contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase.

What if you stopped second-guessing and let the doge handle it?

WIF is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) — 8 independent strategies running side by side on a single chart, each with its own levels, its own timeframe, its own pending orders, its own risk.

Eight strategies, one chart — and you decide how hard the doge goes. Pick one of the ready-made presets built around risk profiles (conservative, balanced, aggressive), or go fully custom: enable and disable strategies one by one, set your own lots, levels and limits. Same engine, your rules.

What if gold pumps right now? Right now? WIF is already positioned on both sides, waiting for it.

No emotions. No revenge trades. No "just one more lot." Just vibes. And math.

How it works

Each of the seven strategies hunts key price levels on Gold independently — on its own entry timeframe, from D1 structure down to intraday — and places pending stop orders on both sides of the market. When a level breaks, that strategy is already in position. The others keep waiting for their own setups.

Every position walks in wearing a stop-loss. From there it manages itself: automatic take-profit, break-even move, and a built-in trailing stop. Pending orders that never trigger expire on their own, so nothing lingers on your chart forever.

Seven strategies means seven different reads on the same market. Some are patient and wide, some tighter and faster. When one is flat, another may be working — that's the whole point of running them together instead of betting everything on a single set of parameters.

What WIF is not

Let's get this out of the way, because the Market is full of it.

This is not an AI system. No neural network. No LSTM. No transformer architecture. No "deep learning engine trained on 10 years of tick data." If a robot needs a machine-learning buzzword to sound credible, ask what it's covering for. WIF is price levels, pending orders, and arithmetic — every decision it makes can be traced by hand on a chart.

No neural network. No LSTM. No transformer architecture. No "deep learning engine trained on 10 years of tick data." If a robot needs a machine-learning buzzword to sound credible, ask what it's covering for. WIF is price levels, pending orders, and arithmetic — every decision it makes can be traced by hand on a chart. No martingale. A loss is a loss. WIF takes it and moves on. It will never double down to "recover" — that's not a strategy, that's a countdown.

A loss is a loss. WIF takes it and moves on. It will never double down to "recover" — that's not a strategy, that's a countdown. No grid. No stacking positions into a falling market and calling it averaging. No hedging spiral that blows up on the one candle you weren't watching.

No stacking positions into a falling market and calling it averaging. No hedging spiral that blows up on the one candle you weren't watching. No 400-parameter config screen that needs a PhD to read.

Every position opens with a real stop-loss and closes on its own terms. What you see in the backtest is the same logic that runs live — because there's nothing hidden in it to begin with.

Pick your risk. That's the setup.

The strategy parameters are pre-tuned and locked inside the EA. You don't tune the engine — you choose how much of it to run:

Profile Strategies active Ultra Conservative 4, 7 Conservative 2, 5, 6, 7 Moderate 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Manual select You choose — flip each strategy on or off yourself

One dropdown. That's the difference between a cautious portfolio and a full deployment. No set-file hunting, no optimization marathons, no tweaking twelve inputs before your first trade.

Features

8 independent pre-tuned strategies on one chart

Four risk profiles — from two strategies to full deployment, or pick your own

Pending stop-order breakout logic, both directions

Built-in SL / TP, break-even and trailing-stop management

Every strategy runs its own magic number — clean separation, clean reporting

Money management: fixed lot, balance-step lot, or risk-percent

Prop-firm risk module (optional): daily drawdown limit, anti-hedging, order randomization

Optional MT5 economic-calendar news filter (USD high-impact)

Real broker stops or virtual (in-memory) stop mode

Attach to any timeframe — the EA uses its own internal working timeframes

Setup

Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD

Gold / XAUUSD Timeframe: any (H1 recommended for a clean chart)

any (H1 recommended for a clean chart) Recommended deposit: from $750

from Account: works on any account; Raw / ECN low-spread accounts preferred for best fills

works on any account; for best fills Choose a risk profile, enable AutoTrading — that's it

Notes



Every trade carries a stop-loss. Running more strategies means more concurrent exposure — start with a conservative profile and scale up once you've seen it work on your account. As with any trading system, past behavior does not guarantee future results; always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you're comfortable with.

What if you just tried it?