Candle Pivot Points Control Et

Candle Pivot Points v8.3 — Impulse Detector Through Sequential Pivot Points

This price

momentum indicator visualizes directional movement through a sequence of control points (pivots) with a customizable step size. Point color shows the direction of the impulse, count shows its strength and length.

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DESCRIPTION

CandlePivotPoints builds an adaptive pivot point grid from the candle open. When price consistently passes a defined number of points in one direction, the indicator confirms a linearity (impulse sequence). Confirmed linearity is displayed as colored dots on the chart: green for upward movement (BUY), red for downward movement (SELL), gray for rollback or noise points.

The indicator includes a built-in legend with detailed statistics for the current candle and historical analysis over the last N bars (200 by default). Closed candles display markers showing the direction and length of the best impulse sequence per candle — making it easy to visually assess the quality of past movements and identify recurring patterns. This makes CandlePivotPoints a practical candle analysis tool for any trading style.

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MODES OF OPERATION

1. Base Mode
Fixed grid step. The indicator works fully standalone without additional tools. Simply configure three parameters: step size, minimum linearity length, and maximum rollback. Ideal for quick testing and getting familiar with the impulse sequence concept.

INTERACTION WITH THE CVET SYSTEM
The indicator operates independently. When used in conjunction with other CVET System tools, its capabilities are expanded:

Candle Volatility ET Classifier — filter by candle size class (Small → XL). Statistics and signals are calculated only for candles of the desired volatility.

Candle Time Phases — a filter based on candle development phase. Allows you to analyze only mature, confirmed movements of the desired phase.

Candle Body Power - indicator classifies the strength of each candlestick's body in real time, measuring the body's ratio to the full High-Low range.

2. ET Adaptive Step Mode

In this mode the grid step automatically adjusts to current candle volatility based on candle classification. This turns CandlePivotPoints into a true volatility adaptive indicator that responds to changing market conditions.

To use this mode you must additionally install the Candle Volatility ET Classifier indicator (available for free) on the same chart and the same timeframe, and configure it to match your working period.

 IMPORTANT: If you already have the Candle Volatility ET Classifier installed, please download and install its latest updated version before using CandlePivotPoints in ET Adaptive mode. The updated version includes improvements required for correct communication between the two indicators.

Two sub-modes are available:
— CURRENT: step updates in real time as the candle class changes
— PREDICTION: step is fixed at candle open based on the predicted class and does not change until the candle closes

3. Flow Speed Filter
An additional noise filter that analyzes the speed at which control points are passed. A signal is only issued when a defined number of points is completed within an allowed time window. This helps filter out slow and choppy price action, leaving only genuine trend strength signals.

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INPUT PARAMETERS

=== Timeframe ===
Target Period — working timeframe of the indicator. Must match the chart timeframe.

=== Pivot Points ===
Step Size (points) — grid step in points. The primary parameter to calibrate for your instrument and timeframe. This defines the sensitivity of the pivot point grid.
Hysteresis Ratio — hysteresis coefficient (0.0–1.0). Defines the insensitivity zone when transitioning between grid levels. Helps avoid false switches on market noise.

=== Linearity ===
Min Points to Confirm Linearity — minimum number of control points required to confirm a linearity (impulse sequence). Higher values result in stricter filtering and fewer but stronger signals.
Max Rollback — maximum allowed rollback in points within a linearity. If exceeded, the linearity is considered broken. Acts as an internal noise filter for the sequence.

=== ET Signal Filter ===
Use ET Class Filter for Signal — enable signal filtering by candle class. Signal is only issued if the current candle meets the minimum class requirement.
Min ET Class for Signal — minimum candle class required to allow a signal (Noise / Small / Medium / Large / XL).

=== ET Adaptive Step ===
Enable ET Adaptive Step — enable adaptive step through the candle classifier.
Step Mode — step update mode: CURRENT (real-time updates) or PREDICTION (fixed at candle open).
Step for Noise / Small / Medium / Large / XL (points) — grid step in points for each candle volatility class.

=== Flow Speed Filter ===
Enable Flow Speed Filter — enable the flow speed filter.
Number of Peaks per Cycle — number of control points in one measurement cycle.
Max Seconds for Cycle — maximum time in seconds for a cycle to complete. If completed faster, the movement is considered a valid impulse.

=== Signal ===
Enable Signal — enable the signal line in the legend showing direction and linearity quality as a percentage.
Popup Alert — popup alert when a signal appears.
Push Notification — push notification to mobile device.

=== Display ===
Show Pivots — display control points on the chart.
Show Markers — display markers on closed candles.
Show Live Label — display a text label of the current state on the chart.
Show Legend — display the statistics legend.
Legend Mode — legend display mode: SIMPLE (compact) or FULL (detailed with full statistics).
Legend Top Offset — vertical offset of the legend in pixels.

=== Statistics ===
Analysis Bars — historical analysis depth in bars for linearity statistics.

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WHY THIS INDICATOR IS USEFUL

CandlePivotPoints helps you visually identify the presence and quality of directional price movement in real time — directly inside the current candle. It is designed for traders who work with impulse movements and want to see not just direction, but the strength, purity, and speed of the current move.

As a trend strength indicator it gives you an objective measure of how consistently price is moving in one direction. The built-in historical statistics let you evaluate how often clean directional sequences occur on a given instrument and timeframe, and which direction tends to dominate. This makes it useful both as a standalone analysis tool and as an entry filter combined with other strategies.

Whether you are looking for a reliable noise filter indicator to avoid choppy markets or a tool to confirm genuine momentum before entering a trade, CandlePivotPoints provides a clear and structured view of price behavior at the candle level.

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QUICK START (author's tip)

For your first experience with the indicator, start with base mode — no ET adaptive step, no Flow filter. You only need to configure three parameters:

1. Step Size — calibrate the step for your instrument and timeframe. For BTCUSD on M5 a good starting point is 1500–2000 points. For other instruments adjust empirically by observing how the pivot points track price movement.

2. Min Points to Confirm Linearity (impulse sequence) — recommended starting value: 3–4. This is the minimum number of points price must pass consecutively for a linearity to be confirmed.

3. Max Rollback — recommended starting value: 1–2. The allowed rollback within a linearity before it breaks. At value 2 the linearity tolerates up to two points of pullback without breaking.

All other parameters can be left at their defaults. ET Adaptive Step and Flow Filter modes are disabled by default and can be activated separately when you are ready for more advanced configuration.


Stay tuned for updates, new tools and application ideas

Telegram: cvet_system


For an additional fee, I can modify (personalize) it to suit your needs.

If you found this tool useful, please don't forget to leave a review.


Author profile: [ juravvlik ]


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Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. WATCH SMC PRO TOOLKIT IN ACTION Setup guides, dashboard tut
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Candle Density Series Et
Alexandru Gisca
5 (1)
指标
Candle Density Series - Detecting Density and Streaks of Consecutive Candles Candle Density Series is a powerful indicator from the CVET System that identifies zones of high candle density — sequences of consecutive bullish or bearish candles. It tracks and visualizes series of same-direction candles, helping traders understand the strength and persistence of the current market impulse. This is the first (free) version of the indicator, laying the foundation for more advanced density analysis
FREE
Candle Body Power Et
Alexandru Gisca
指标
Candle Body Power — Real-Time Candle Body Strength Classifier | Juravvlik Trading Tools | CVET System Candle Body Power is a price action quality indicator that measures the body-to-range ratio of each candle and classifies its strength into three power levels in real time. Instead of just showing direction, it reveals how clean and dominant the current candle movement really is — giving you an instant read on candle body strength before the bar closes. CLASSIFICATION — THREE POWER LEVELS The
FREE
Candle Time Phases Et
Alexandru Gisca
指标
Candle Time Phases Et Indicator - Split any candle into three time-based phases and control the sequential development of the candle in real time. Candle Time Phases is a precision timing indicator that divides the current candle into three time-based phases as a percentage of its total duration. The indicator determines and clearly separates the initial uncertainty phase, the main movement, and the completion phase, while also analyzing the structure and sequential development of the candle in
FREE
Candle Volatility Et Classifier
Alexandru Gisca
指标
Candle Volatility ET Classifier Indicator  A candle volatility indicator, candle classifier, and ET classification tool for MT5 that transforms raw price action into a structured market model through volatility classification.   Overview Candle Volatility Structures (CVET) is a custom candle classifier and volatility indicator designed to help traders understand market behavior through structure, volatility, and price action. This indicator provides real-time candle size measurement and candl
FREE
Pending Order Trailing Et
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Pending Stop Order Trailing Et   -  is a utility for automatic trailing of pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) in MetaTrader 5. It dynamically adjusts pending order prices following the market until activation, helping to achieve better entry levels and reduce poor entries. The tool is designed for both manual and semi-automated trading workflows. STANDALONE & INTEGRATION The utility works fully in standalone mode and performs its core trailing function on any symbol without additiona
FREE
Stop Loss Magic Number by juravvlik
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Stop Loss Magic Number  Description All offsets in this utility are calculated in USD. A reliable Stop Loss manager for loss protection, auto trailing and profit locking. Suitable for both beginners and advanced traders thanks to simple and extended modes. Fully automates trade management and helps eliminate emotional decision-making. Utility Features   Default Mode — simple mode Designed for quick and easy use. Includes basic trade management logic: • loss protection (Loss Protection Offset)
FREE
Stop Loss Basic Et
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Stop Loss Basic Et for MT5 — a simple and adaptive Stop Loss utility with automatic trailing.   Core Logic Stop Loss performs two key functions: • protects the position from loss • trails and protects profit The utility automatically sets a Stop Loss and manages it as the price moves. Offset values are calculated in currency units.   Candle Classification (ET) The utility can work independently or together with the Candle Volatility ET Classifier indicator (free). ET classification is a s
FREE
Limit Order Trailing Et
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Limit Order Trailing Et  —  is a utility for trailing limit orders (Buy Limit and Sell Limit) in MetaTrader 5. It automatically adjusts limit order prices following the market while maintaining a defined offset, allowing entries on pullbacks after price movement. This tool is designed for working with limit orders in MT5 and can be used in both manual trading and semi-automated trading systems. Unlike stop orders, limit orders are designed for price retracements (pullbacks) rather than brea
FREE
Stop Loss Manager 4 step by juravvlik
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Stop Loss Manager 4 Step — DESCRIPTION A flexible Stop Loss (SL) manager designed for automated risk management, trade management, and full stop loss control. Fully automates Stop Loss, trailing stop, and break-even (breakeven) handling, helping eliminate emotional decision-making in trading. ⸻   4-Step Risk Control Logic Risk management is built on a structured sequence: Loss Protection → Activation → Break-Even → Trailing Stop The system gradually transitions a position: from risk → to safety
Adaptive Stop Loss MultiLot
Alexandru Gisca
实用工具
Adaptive Stop Loss Manager Multi-Lot for MT5 Adaptive Stop Loss Manager Multi-Lot for MT5 — adaptive, multi-lot, and volatility-based trailing system. Core Logic Stop Loss performs two key functions: • protects the position from loss • trails and locks in profit Offset values are calculated in currency units. The utility automatically sets and adjusts Stop Loss as the price moves. Multi-Lot Mode (Advanced Control) The utility supports working with multiple positions using lot size as an id
XL Impulse Capture EA
Alexandru Gisca
专家
XL Impulse Capture EA - MT5 Expert Advisor for impulse trading using pending orders, trailing stop and breakout/pullback logic. Designed to capture strong XL candle movements with flexible entry and risk management. --- Strategy Idea The core idea of the strategy is to work with XL impulse candles. The system is designed to capture price movement after a strong impulse has already formed. Entries are executed during the final phase of a candle, when the movement is already developed and mo
Candle Phase Control Ea
Alexandru Gisca
专家
Candle Phase Control EA — Phase Based Entry & Trailing Stop Short Description: Expert Advisor for precise candle phase trading. Opens trades only in the selected candle phase with flexible entry timing (phase start or phase end), candle linearity filter and advanced position management: Stop Loss, Breakeven and Trailing Stop. Full Description: Candle Phase Control EA is a mechanical Expert Advisor based on the Candle Phases indicator. It divides each candle into three time phases and allows t
Candle Class Ea
Alexandru Gisca
专家
Candle ET Volatility EA -  A candle classification-based EA that enters trades when a target volatility class is reached and manages the full position lifecycle (SL, TP, trailing).   Description Candle ET Volatility EA   is an automated trading strategy that opens trades when the current candle reaches a specified volatility level (class). It works together with the   Candle Volatility ET Classifier Indicator   (must be downloaded and installed separately). Candle Volatility ET Classifier Indic
Candle Body Class Ea
Alexandru Gisca
专家
Body Power Class EA — Candle Body Strength Trading Strategy | Juravvlik Trading Tools | CVET System Body Power Class EA is a price action EA that enters trades based on real-time candle body strength classification. Instead of lagging indicators or complex mathematical models, the strategy uses live candle analysis to identify high-quality candle movements and enter at the right moment — when the candle body demonstrates the required power level. Recommended timeframes: H1 and H4. On these per
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