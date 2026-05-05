Candle Pivot Points Control Et

Candle Pivot Points v8.3 — Impulse Detector Through Sequential Pivot Points



This price

momentum indicator visualizes directional movement through a sequence of control points (pivots) with a customizable step size. Point color shows the direction of the impulse, count shows its strength and length.



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DESCRIPTION



CandlePivotPoints builds an adaptive pivot point grid from the candle open. When price consistently passes a defined number of points in one direction, the indicator confirms a linearity (impulse sequence). Confirmed linearity is displayed as colored dots on the chart: green for upward movement (BUY), red for downward movement (SELL), gray for rollback or noise points.



The indicator includes a built-in legend with detailed statistics for the current candle and historical analysis over the last N bars (200 by default). Closed candles display markers showing the direction and length of the best impulse sequence per candle — making it easy to visually assess the quality of past movements and identify recurring patterns. This makes CandlePivotPoints a practical candle analysis tool for any trading style.



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MODES OF OPERATION



1. Base Mode

Fixed grid step. The indicator works fully standalone without additional tools. Simply configure three parameters: step size, minimum linearity length, and maximum rollback. Ideal for quick testing and getting familiar with the impulse sequence concept.

INTERACTION WITH THE CVET SYSTEM

The indicator operates independently. When used in conjunction with other CVET System tools, its capabilities are expanded:



Candle Volatility ET Classifier — filter by candle size class (Small → XL). Statistics and signals are calculated only for candles of the desired volatility.



Candle Time Phases — a filter based on candle development phase. Allows you to analyze only mature, confirmed movements of the desired phase.

Candle Body Power - indicator classifies the strength of each candlestick's body in real time, measuring the body's ratio to the full High-Low range.

2. ET Adaptive Step Mode

In this mode the grid step automatically adjusts to current candle volatility based on candle classification. This turns CandlePivotPoints into a true volatility adaptive indicator that responds to changing market conditions.



To use this mode you must additionally install the Candle Volatility ET Classifier indicator (available for free) on the same chart and the same timeframe, and configure it to match your working period.



IMPORTANT: If you already have the Candle Volatility ET Classifier installed, please download and install its latest updated version before using CandlePivotPoints in ET Adaptive mode. The updated version includes improvements required for correct communication between the two indicators.



Two sub-modes are available:

— CURRENT: step updates in real time as the candle class changes

— PREDICTION: step is fixed at candle open based on the predicted class and does not change until the candle closes



3. Flow Speed Filter

An additional noise filter that analyzes the speed at which control points are passed. A signal is only issued when a defined number of points is completed within an allowed time window. This helps filter out slow and choppy price action, leaving only genuine trend strength signals.



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INPUT PARAMETERS



=== Timeframe ===

Target Period — working timeframe of the indicator. Must match the chart timeframe.



=== Pivot Points ===

Step Size (points) — grid step in points. The primary parameter to calibrate for your instrument and timeframe. This defines the sensitivity of the pivot point grid.

Hysteresis Ratio — hysteresis coefficient (0.0–1.0). Defines the insensitivity zone when transitioning between grid levels. Helps avoid false switches on market noise.



=== Linearity ===

Min Points to Confirm Linearity — minimum number of control points required to confirm a linearity (impulse sequence). Higher values result in stricter filtering and fewer but stronger signals.

Max Rollback — maximum allowed rollback in points within a linearity. If exceeded, the linearity is considered broken. Acts as an internal noise filter for the sequence.



=== ET Signal Filter ===

Use ET Class Filter for Signal — enable signal filtering by candle class. Signal is only issued if the current candle meets the minimum class requirement.

Min ET Class for Signal — minimum candle class required to allow a signal (Noise / Small / Medium / Large / XL).



=== ET Adaptive Step ===

Enable ET Adaptive Step — enable adaptive step through the candle classifier.

Step Mode — step update mode: CURRENT (real-time updates) or PREDICTION (fixed at candle open).

Step for Noise / Small / Medium / Large / XL (points) — grid step in points for each candle volatility class.



=== Flow Speed Filter ===

Enable Flow Speed Filter — enable the flow speed filter.

Number of Peaks per Cycle — number of control points in one measurement cycle.

Max Seconds for Cycle — maximum time in seconds for a cycle to complete. If completed faster, the movement is considered a valid impulse.



=== Signal ===

Enable Signal — enable the signal line in the legend showing direction and linearity quality as a percentage.

Popup Alert — popup alert when a signal appears.

Push Notification — push notification to mobile device.



=== Display ===

Show Pivots — display control points on the chart.

Show Markers — display markers on closed candles.

Show Live Label — display a text label of the current state on the chart.

Show Legend — display the statistics legend.

Legend Mode — legend display mode: SIMPLE (compact) or FULL (detailed with full statistics).

Legend Top Offset — vertical offset of the legend in pixels.



=== Statistics ===

Analysis Bars — historical analysis depth in bars for linearity statistics.



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WHY THIS INDICATOR IS USEFUL



CandlePivotPoints helps you visually identify the presence and quality of directional price movement in real time — directly inside the current candle. It is designed for traders who work with impulse movements and want to see not just direction, but the strength, purity, and speed of the current move.



As a trend strength indicator it gives you an objective measure of how consistently price is moving in one direction. The built-in historical statistics let you evaluate how often clean directional sequences occur on a given instrument and timeframe, and which direction tends to dominate. This makes it useful both as a standalone analysis tool and as an entry filter combined with other strategies.



Whether you are looking for a reliable noise filter indicator to avoid choppy markets or a tool to confirm genuine momentum before entering a trade, CandlePivotPoints provides a clear and structured view of price behavior at the candle level.



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QUICK START (author's tip)



For your first experience with the indicator, start with base mode — no ET adaptive step, no Flow filter. You only need to configure three parameters:



1. Step Size — calibrate the step for your instrument and timeframe. For BTCUSD on M5 a good starting point is 1500–2000 points. For other instruments adjust empirically by observing how the pivot points track price movement.



2. Min Points to Confirm Linearity (impulse sequence) — recommended starting value: 3–4. This is the minimum number of points price must pass consecutively for a linearity to be confirmed.



3. Max Rollback — recommended starting value: 1–2. The allowed rollback within a linearity before it breaks. At value 2 the linearity tolerates up to two points of pullback without breaking.



All other parameters can be left at their defaults. ET Adaptive Step and Flow Filter modes are disabled by default and can be activated separately when you are ready for more advanced configuration.





Stay tuned for updates, new tools and application ideas

Telegram: cvet_system





For an additional fee, I can modify (personalize) it to suit your needs.



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Author profile: [ juravvlik ]





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