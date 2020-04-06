Gold Velocity Pro

Universal Scalper Pro is a high-performance automated trading system engineered for one purpose: consistent profit generation.

Unlike restrictive EAs that lock you into a single pair, this universal engine works on ANY Symbol (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, Indices) and ANY Timeframe. It is designed to adapt to market volatility, securing quick profits while protecting your capital with institutional-grade risk management.

🚀 Why Traders Choose Universal Scalper Pro

  • Multi-Asset Freedom: Trade Gold (XAUUSD) for high volatility or Majors (EURUSD) for stability. One EA handles them all.

  • Equity Guard Technology: Built-in capital protection features including Daily Loss Limits and Consecutive Loss Shields ensure you live to trade another day.

  • Session Targeting: Automatically trades only during the most profitable hours (London/New York) to avoid low-liquidity stagnation.

  • No Dangerous Methods: No Martingale, no Grid, no Arbitrage. purely logic-driven entries with hard Stop Losses on every trade.

⚙️ Optimized Inputs for Maximum Profit

To get the best results, you can adjust these key settings based on your risk appetite: [use Xauusd of M5] [uses maximum 155 spread only] 

💰 Position & Money Management

  • FixedLotSize : The volume for your trades.

    • Tip for Profits: Start with 0.01.  increase this value to 1 lot scale up your daily returns.

  • DailyLossPercentLimit : The "Safety Switch."

    • Recommendation: Set to 3.0 (3%). If equity drops by this amount in a day, the EA halts to protect your account.

📈 Profit Targets (The Engine)

  • TakeProfit1FixedPips : Distance to the first profit target.

    • Profit Hack: Default is 50.0. Use 80 pip for more profitable result For scalping on lower timeframes (M5),for more frequent wins you can reduce. 

  • TakeProfit2FixedPips (this is not working don't use)

  • TakeProfit1Percent : (this is not working don't use)

🛡️ Risk Controls

  • HardSLCapInPips : The maximum loss per trade.

    • Safety Tip: Default is 20.0. Keep this tight to ensure your Winning Trades simply outpace your Losing Trades.

  • MaxConsecutiveLosses : Smart drawdown prevention.

    • Feature: If the market conditions are bad and the EA hits 6 losses in a row, it goes into "Sleep Mode" to prevent emotional revenge trading.

⏱️ Timing & Filters

  • LondonStartHour  /  NewYorkStartHour :

    • Strategy: The EA finds the best moves during high volume. Ensure these match your broker's server time (usually GMT+2/3) to catch the market open explosions.


