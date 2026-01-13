Second Timeframe MT5 J26

Second Timeframe - Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis for MetaTrader



See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential multi-timeframe analysis tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite.

What It Offers: View higher timeframe data overlaid directly on your active chart without switching between windows. This standalone widget displays a second timeframe simultaneously with your native chart, providing complete market context at a glance.

Key Benefits:

Avoid counter-trend trades by analyzing higher timeframe trends while timing entries on lower timeframes

Toggle native timeframe visibility on/off to focus solely on higher timeframe structure

Automatic updates as new bars form on the overlaid timeframe

No chart switching required - see both timeframes in one view

How It Works: Simply attach the widget to any chart, select your preferred higher timeframe overlay, and instantly gain comprehensive market perspective. The application displays candles from your chosen timeframe directly on your current chart, helping you identify the bigger picture trend while executing precise entries. Works on all currency pairs, timeframes, and brokers.

Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here. Find the complete documentation linked in our profile.