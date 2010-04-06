Waddah Attar Explosion Indicator for MT5

Waddah Attar Explosion is a momentum and volatility–based indicator designed to highlight periods of strong market movement while filtering out low-activity conditions.

The indicator combines:

  • MACD-based momentum acceleration

  • Volatility expansion using standard deviation

  • A dynamic dead-zone filter based on market range

Signals are generated only when trend strength, volatility expansion, and market activity align, helping traders focus on higher-quality market conditions.

The indicator runs in a separate window and uses indicator buffers only, ensuring high performance and full compatibility with Expert Advisors.

Core Logic Explained

Trend Momentum

Trend strength is calculated using the difference between a fast and slow exponential moving average (MACD logic).
The change in MACD value is amplified by a Sensitivity parameter to measure momentum acceleration.

Momentum is displayed as a color-coded histogram:

  • Bullish momentum increasing

  • Bullish momentum weakening

  • Bearish momentum increasing

  • Bearish momentum weakening

This allows visual assessment of both direction and strength.

Explosion (Volatility Expansion)

Volatility is measured using standard deviation over a configurable channel length, similar to a Bollinger-style volatility model.

The Explosion line rises when volatility expands, indicating increased market activity.

Dead Zone Filter

To avoid low-energy or sideways markets, a Dead Zone is calculated using a smoothed average of the true range.

When volatility remains below this level, signals are filtered out.

Buy & Sell Signals

Buy and sell arrows are generated only when all conditions are met:

  • Momentum direction is clear

  • Trend strength exceeds volatility

  • Volatility is expanding

  • Market activity is above the Dead Zone

This multi-condition logic helps reduce false signals during consolidation.

Visual Elements

  • Color-coded momentum histogram

  • Explosion (volatility) line

  • Dead Zone filter line

  • Buy and Sell arrow signals

  • Separate indicator window for clarity

All visuals are drawn using indicator buffers only.

Alerts & Notifications

The indicator includes optional real-time alerts:

  • Popup alerts on buy and sell signals

  • Optional push notifications to mobile devices

Alerts are triggered only on confirmed signals.

Built-in Signal Tester

An optional on-chart signal tester is included for analytical purposes:

  • Simulates historical buy and sell signals

  • Uses user-defined take-profit and stop-loss points

  • Displays total trades, winning trades, and win rate directly on the chart

This feature is intended for signal evaluation only and does not represent real trading performance.

Customization Options

  • Momentum sensitivity

  • Fast and slow EMA lengths

  • Volatility channel length and multiplier

  • Light or dark chart theme

  • Alert and notification settings

  • Tester parameters (TP, SL, start date)

Compatibility

  • Works on all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5

  • Compatible with all timeframes

  • EA-friendly (buffer-based output only)

  • No repainting of alerts after signal formation

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only.
It does not provide investment advice and does not guarantee trading results.


