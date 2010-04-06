Waddah Attar Explosion Indicator for MT5
- 指标
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Waddah Attar Explosion is a momentum and volatility–based indicator designed to highlight periods of strong market movement while filtering out low-activity conditions.
The indicator combines:
-
MACD-based momentum acceleration
-
Volatility expansion using standard deviation
-
A dynamic dead-zone filter based on market range
Signals are generated only when trend strength, volatility expansion, and market activity align, helping traders focus on higher-quality market conditions.
The indicator runs in a separate window and uses indicator buffers only, ensuring high performance and full compatibility with Expert Advisors.
Core Logic Explained
Trend Momentum
Trend strength is calculated using the difference between a fast and slow exponential moving average (MACD logic).
The change in MACD value is amplified by a Sensitivity parameter to measure momentum acceleration.
Momentum is displayed as a color-coded histogram:
-
Bullish momentum increasing
-
Bullish momentum weakening
-
Bearish momentum increasing
-
Bearish momentum weakening
This allows visual assessment of both direction and strength.
Explosion (Volatility Expansion)
Volatility is measured using standard deviation over a configurable channel length, similar to a Bollinger-style volatility model.
The Explosion line rises when volatility expands, indicating increased market activity.
Dead Zone Filter
To avoid low-energy or sideways markets, a Dead Zone is calculated using a smoothed average of the true range.
When volatility remains below this level, signals are filtered out.
Buy & Sell Signals
Buy and sell arrows are generated only when all conditions are met:
-
Momentum direction is clear
-
Trend strength exceeds volatility
-
Volatility is expanding
-
Market activity is above the Dead Zone
This multi-condition logic helps reduce false signals during consolidation.
Visual Elements
-
Color-coded momentum histogram
-
Explosion (volatility) line
-
Dead Zone filter line
-
Buy and Sell arrow signals
-
Separate indicator window for clarity
All visuals are drawn using indicator buffers only.
Alerts & Notifications
The indicator includes optional real-time alerts:
-
Popup alerts on buy and sell signals
-
Optional push notifications to mobile devices
Alerts are triggered only on confirmed signals.
Built-in Signal Tester
An optional on-chart signal tester is included for analytical purposes:
-
Simulates historical buy and sell signals
-
Uses user-defined take-profit and stop-loss points
-
Displays total trades, winning trades, and win rate directly on the chart
This feature is intended for signal evaluation only and does not represent real trading performance.
Customization Options
-
Momentum sensitivity
-
Fast and slow EMA lengths
-
Volatility channel length and multiplier
-
Light or dark chart theme
-
Alert and notification settings
-
Tester parameters (TP, SL, start date)
Compatibility
-
Works on all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5
-
Compatible with all timeframes
-
EA-friendly (buffer-based output only)
-
No repainting of alerts after signal formation
Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only.
It does not provide investment advice and does not guarantee trading results.