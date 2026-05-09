AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix
- 指标
-
Tumpa SarkarI am Tumpa Sarkar, an Expert Advisor (EA) developer and systematic trader, focused on building structured and reliable trading systems for the MetaTrader 5 platform.
My approach to trading is based on one core belief:
- 版本: 3.12
- 更新: 11 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
AI-Style EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5
AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix is built for traders who want a clean, premium, visual trend system directly on the MT5 chart. It combines multi-EMA ribbon structure, AI-style confidence scoring, MTF trend alignment, smart buy/sell signals, and TP/SL planning
Why Traders Choose This Indicator
- Premium EMA Ribbon: clearly shows trend direction, compression, expansion, and momentum.
- Buy/Sell Signal Arrows: visual entry signals designed for quick chart reading.
- AI Confidence Panel: trend strength and signal quality shown in a clean dashboard.
- Multi-Timeframe View: M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, and W1 trend alignment in one panel.
- Smart TP/SL Zones: entry, stop loss, and take profit planning directly on chart.
- Signal Quality Grades: A+, A, B, and C style grading for better filtering.
- Modern Visual Design: dark premium interface with neon ribbon and candle coloring.
Best For
Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and synthetic-style markets where trend direction, pullback zones, and momentum confirmation matter. Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading workflows.
What You Get
- EMA Ribbon Trend System
- Interactive Dashboard
- MTF Trend Panel
- Buy/Sell Signal Alerts
- Exit Signals
- TP/SL Visual Zones
- Signal History and Statistics Panel
- Dark and Light Visual Modes
Early Buyer Advantage
The lowest launch price is available only for the first buyers. Once each slot is filled, the price moves to the next level automatically.
Get AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix now before the price increases.
Important Note
This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit. Always test settings on demo, use proper risk management, and trade according to your own strategy.
Hello...it works very well and precisely. I recommend it.