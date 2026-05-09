AI-Style EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5

AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix

AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix is built for traders who want a clean, premium, visual trend system directly on the MT5 chart. It combines multi-EMA ribbon structure, AI-style confidence scoring, MTF trend alignment, smart buy/sell signals, and TP/SL planning

Why Traders Choose This Indicator

Premium EMA Ribbon: clearly shows trend direction, compression, expansion, and momentum.

clearly shows trend direction, compression, expansion, and momentum. Buy/Sell Signal Arrows: visual entry signals designed for quick chart reading.

visual entry signals designed for quick chart reading. AI Confidence Panel: trend strength and signal quality shown in a clean dashboard.

trend strength and signal quality shown in a clean dashboard. Multi-Timeframe View: M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, and W1 trend alignment in one panel.

M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, and W1 trend alignment in one panel. Smart TP/SL Zones: entry, stop loss, and take profit planning directly on chart.

entry, stop loss, and take profit planning directly on chart. Signal Quality Grades: A+, A, B, and C style grading for better filtering.

A+, A, B, and C style grading for better filtering. Modern Visual Design: dark premium interface with neon ribbon and candle coloring.

Best For Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and synthetic-style markets where trend direction, pullback zones, and momentum confirmation matter. Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading workflows.

What You Get

EMA Ribbon Trend System

Interactive Dashboard

MTF Trend Panel

Buy/Sell Signal Alerts

Exit Signals

TP/SL Visual Zones

Signal History and Statistics Panel

Dark and Light Visual Modes

Early Buyer Advantage The lowest launch price is available only for the first buyers. Once each slot is filled, the price moves to the next level automatically. Get AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix now before the price increases.

Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit. Always test settings on demo, use proper risk management, and trade according to your own strategy.