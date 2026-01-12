Waddah Attar Explosion Indicator for MT5

Waddah Attar Explosion is a momentum and volatility–based indicator designed to highlight periods of strong market movement while filtering out low-activity conditions.

The indicator combines:

MACD-based momentum acceleration

Volatility expansion using standard deviation

A dynamic dead-zone filter based on market range

Signals are generated only when trend strength, volatility expansion, and market activity align, helping traders focus on higher-quality market conditions.

The indicator runs in a separate window and uses indicator buffers only, ensuring high performance and full compatibility with Expert Advisors.

Core Logic Explained

Trend Momentum

Trend strength is calculated using the difference between a fast and slow exponential moving average (MACD logic).

The change in MACD value is amplified by a Sensitivity parameter to measure momentum acceleration.

Momentum is displayed as a color-coded histogram:

Bullish momentum increasing

Bullish momentum weakening

Bearish momentum increasing

Bearish momentum weakening

This allows visual assessment of both direction and strength.

Explosion (Volatility Expansion)

Volatility is measured using standard deviation over a configurable channel length, similar to a Bollinger-style volatility model.

The Explosion line rises when volatility expands, indicating increased market activity.

Dead Zone Filter

To avoid low-energy or sideways markets, a Dead Zone is calculated using a smoothed average of the true range.

When volatility remains below this level, signals are filtered out.

Buy & Sell Signals

Buy and sell arrows are generated only when all conditions are met:

Momentum direction is clear

Trend strength exceeds volatility

Volatility is expanding

Market activity is above the Dead Zone

This multi-condition logic helps reduce false signals during consolidation.

Visual Elements

Color-coded momentum histogram

Explosion (volatility) line

Dead Zone filter line

Buy and Sell arrow signals

Separate indicator window for clarity

All visuals are drawn using indicator buffers only.

Alerts & Notifications

The indicator includes optional real-time alerts:

Popup alerts on buy and sell signals

Optional push notifications to mobile devices

Alerts are triggered only on confirmed signals.

Built-in Signal Tester

An optional on-chart signal tester is included for analytical purposes:

Simulates historical buy and sell signals

Uses user-defined take-profit and stop-loss points

Displays total trades, winning trades, and win rate directly on the chart

This feature is intended for signal evaluation only and does not represent real trading performance.

Customization Options

Momentum sensitivity

Fast and slow EMA lengths

Volatility channel length and multiplier

Light or dark chart theme

Alert and notification settings

Tester parameters (TP, SL, start date)

Compatibility

Works on all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5

Compatible with all timeframes

EA-friendly (buffer-based output only)

No repainting of alerts after signal formation

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only.

It does not provide investment advice and does not guarantee trading results.