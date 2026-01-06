Clarity, structure and control of the trend

Trend Sniper Follow is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a clean, structured and low-noise reading of medium- to long-term market trends.

✨ Key strengths

✔ Clean and immediate trend interpretation

✔ Simple yet powerful hierarchical structure

✔ No visual clutter on the chart

✔ Ideal for Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes

✔ Perfect for swing trading and long-term trend following

✔ Helps traders stay aligned with market context, avoiding emotional interpretation

Trend Sniper is not a timing or execution tool and does not provide entry or exit signals.

It is designed for traders who want to understand market structure, not anticipate it.

📌 Where and how to use it

Trend Sniper Follow is applied directly on the price chart

It works in the same window as price

It is not designed to be used with other overlaid indicators

This approach ensures a clean, readable and professional chart, ideal for serious trend analysis.

🧠 Core concept: hierarchical trend structure

Trend Sniper analyzes the market using three hierarchical trend levels, organized by a fundamental rule:

Level A > Level B > Level C

Level A represents the fastest market movement

Level B represents the swing trend

Level C represents the primary market structure

A trend is considered solid and reliable only when this hierarchy is respected.

🗂️ Line legend

🔹 LEVEL A – Fast movement (short swing)

Green A → measures immediate market momentum

Red A → indicates slowdown or absorption of fast movement

👉 Used to evaluate the pace of the trend.

🔹 LEVEL B – Swing trend (intermediate)

Green B → filtered and more stable swing trend

Red B → loss of strength in the swing trend

👉 Used to evaluate trend quality.

🔹 LEVEL C – Structural trend (long-term)

Green C → primary market direction

Blue A → structural base of the trend and main reference line

👉 Used to define the dominant directional context.

📈 Trend phases explained with A–B–C

1️⃣ Trend initiation

Green A gains strength and overtakes Red A

Levels B and C remain stable

📌 The move starts from the short term, but structure is not yet confirmed.

2️⃣ Trend development and confirmation

Green A > Red A

Green B > Red B

Level A > Level B > Level C

📌 The trend is building in an orderly and consistent way.

3️⃣ Strong and mature trend

All levels aligned (A > B > C)

Positive and coherent slopes

Price clearly above the Blue A line

📌 A structured, stable and dominant trend.

4️⃣ Trend slowdown

Red A and Red B become more dominant

Level C remains stable

📌 The trend continues but loses strength — a maturation phase, not a reversal.

5️⃣ Sideways / consolidation phase

Levels A and B intertwine

Reduced slope

Price close to Green C and Blue A

📌 Market balance and lack of clear direction.

6️⃣ Advanced maturation or potential reversal

Level A moves below Level B

Level B loses slope

Price tests the Blue A line

📌 The trend structure is weakening.

The indicator does not anticipate reversals, but highlights contextual change.

⚠️ Important notice

Trend Sniper Follow does not provide trading signals and is not designed for very short-term trading.

Its purpose is to deliver a disciplined and reliable view of trend structure, helping traders operate only when market context is clear.