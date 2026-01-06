Trend Sniper Follow
- 지표
- Edoardo Centorame
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 15
Clarity, structure and control of the trend
Trend Sniper Follow is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a clean, structured and low-noise reading of medium- to long-term market trends.
✨ Key strengths
✔ Clean and immediate trend interpretation
✔ Simple yet powerful hierarchical structure
✔ No visual clutter on the chart
✔ Ideal for Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes
✔ Perfect for swing trading and long-term trend following
✔ Helps traders stay aligned with market context, avoiding emotional interpretation
Trend Sniper is not a timing or execution tool and does not provide entry or exit signals.
It is designed for traders who want to understand market structure, not anticipate it.
📌 Where and how to use it
-
Trend Sniper Follow is applied directly on the price chart
-
It works in the same window as price
-
It is not designed to be used with other overlaid indicators
This approach ensures a clean, readable and professional chart, ideal for serious trend analysis.
🧠 Core concept: hierarchical trend structure
Trend Sniper analyzes the market using three hierarchical trend levels, organized by a fundamental rule:
Level A > Level B > Level C
-
Level A represents the fastest market movement
-
Level B represents the swing trend
-
Level C represents the primary market structure
A trend is considered solid and reliable only when this hierarchy is respected.
🗂️ Line legend
🔹 LEVEL A – Fast movement (short swing)
-
Green A → measures immediate market momentum
-
Red A → indicates slowdown or absorption of fast movement
👉 Used to evaluate the pace of the trend.
🔹 LEVEL B – Swing trend (intermediate)
-
Green B → filtered and more stable swing trend
-
Red B → loss of strength in the swing trend
👉 Used to evaluate trend quality.
🔹 LEVEL C – Structural trend (long-term)
-
Green C → primary market direction
-
Blue A → structural base of the trend and main reference line
👉 Used to define the dominant directional context.
📈 Trend phases explained with A–B–C
1️⃣ Trend initiation
-
Green A gains strength and overtakes Red A
-
Levels B and C remain stable
📌 The move starts from the short term, but structure is not yet confirmed.
2️⃣ Trend development and confirmation
-
Green A > Red A
-
Green B > Red B
-
Level A > Level B > Level C
📌 The trend is building in an orderly and consistent way.
3️⃣ Strong and mature trend
-
All levels aligned (A > B > C)
-
Positive and coherent slopes
-
Price clearly above the Blue A line
📌 A structured, stable and dominant trend.
4️⃣ Trend slowdown
-
Red A and Red B become more dominant
-
Level C remains stable
📌 The trend continues but loses strength — a maturation phase, not a reversal.
5️⃣ Sideways / consolidation phase
-
Levels A and B intertwine
-
Reduced slope
-
Price close to Green C and Blue A
📌 Market balance and lack of clear direction.
6️⃣ Advanced maturation or potential reversal
-
Level A moves below Level B
-
Level B loses slope
-
Price tests the Blue A line
📌 The trend structure is weakening.
The indicator does not anticipate reversals, but highlights contextual change.
⚠️ Important notice
Trend Sniper Follow does not provide trading signals and is not designed for very short-term trading.
Its purpose is to deliver a disciplined and reliable view of trend structure, helping traders operate only when market context is clear.