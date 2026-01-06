Trend Sniper Follow

Trend Sniper Follow

Clarity, structure and control of the trend

Trend Sniper Follow is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a clean, structured and low-noise reading of medium- to long-term market trends.

✨ Key strengths

✔ Clean and immediate trend interpretation
✔ Simple yet powerful hierarchical structure
✔ No visual clutter on the chart
✔ Ideal for Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes
✔ Perfect for swing trading and long-term trend following
✔ Helps traders stay aligned with market context, avoiding emotional interpretation

Trend Sniper is not a timing or execution tool and does not provide entry or exit signals.
It is designed for traders who want to understand market structure, not anticipate it.

📌 Where and how to use it

  • Trend Sniper Follow is applied directly on the price chart

  • It works in the same window as price

  • It is not designed to be used with other overlaid indicators

This approach ensures a clean, readable and professional chart, ideal for serious trend analysis.

🧠 Core concept: hierarchical trend structure

Trend Sniper analyzes the market using three hierarchical trend levels, organized by a fundamental rule:

Level A > Level B > Level C

  • Level A represents the fastest market movement

  • Level B represents the swing trend

  • Level C represents the primary market structure

A trend is considered solid and reliable only when this hierarchy is respected.

🗂️ Line legend

🔹 LEVEL A – Fast movement (short swing)

  • Green A → measures immediate market momentum

  • Red A → indicates slowdown or absorption of fast movement

👉 Used to evaluate the pace of the trend.

🔹 LEVEL B – Swing trend (intermediate)

  • Green B → filtered and more stable swing trend

  • Red B → loss of strength in the swing trend

👉 Used to evaluate trend quality.

🔹 LEVEL C – Structural trend (long-term)

  • Green C → primary market direction

  • Blue A → structural base of the trend and main reference line

👉 Used to define the dominant directional context.

📈 Trend phases explained with A–B–C

1️⃣ Trend initiation

  • Green A gains strength and overtakes Red A

  • Levels B and C remain stable

📌 The move starts from the short term, but structure is not yet confirmed.

2️⃣ Trend development and confirmation

  • Green A > Red A

  • Green B > Red B

  • Level A > Level B > Level C

📌 The trend is building in an orderly and consistent way.

3️⃣ Strong and mature trend

  • All levels aligned (A > B > C)

  • Positive and coherent slopes

  • Price clearly above the Blue A line

📌 A structured, stable and dominant trend.

4️⃣ Trend slowdown

  • Red A and Red B become more dominant

  • Level C remains stable

📌 The trend continues but loses strength — a maturation phase, not a reversal.

5️⃣ Sideways / consolidation phase

  • Levels A and B intertwine

  • Reduced slope

  • Price close to Green C and Blue A

📌 Market balance and lack of clear direction.

6️⃣ Advanced maturation or potential reversal

  • Level A moves below Level B

  • Level B loses slope

  • Price tests the Blue A line

📌 The trend structure is weakening.
The indicator does not anticipate reversals, but highlights contextual change.

⚠️ Important notice

Trend Sniper Follow does not provide trading signals and is not designed for very short-term trading.
Its purpose is to deliver a disciplined and reliable view of trend structure, helping traders operate only when market context is clear.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Direction Filter 1
Edoardo Centorame
Göstergeler
Trend Direction Filter we can define it like a professional indicator designed to identify the dominant market direction , helping traders better understand the overall context in which price is moving. It is not an entry signal indicator, but a directional filter created to highlight the underlying trend structure and reduce market noise. How it Works The indicator analyzes price behavior through an advanced smoothing structure capable of distinguishing between: clear directional phases slow
LongTerm
Edoardo Centorame
Göstergeler
LongTerm is a directional analysis indicator designed to interpret the strength and quality of medium- to long-term trends , with a specific focus on long-oriented market conditions . It is not an entry or timing tool, but a professional instrument created to help traders understand when the market offers favorable or unfavorable conditions for long-term trend development , while filtering out short-term noise. Purposes LongTerm is designed to: identify strong and well-structured long trends
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt