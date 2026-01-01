Manual Assistant Pro

MT5 Smart Dashboard is the ultimate tool for manual traders who want speed and automatic risk management. It transforms your chart into a professional trading station with a clean dark theme.

Key Features:

⚡ Fast Execution Panel: Open Buy and Sell trades instantly.

and trades instantly. Place Pending Orders (Limit & Stop) with one click.

(Limit & Stop) with one click. Adjust Lot Size and Price easily via buttons (+/-). 🛡️ Automatic Risk Management: Auto Break-Even (BE): Moves your Stop Loss to the entry price automatically when profit is secured.

Moves your Stop Loss to the entry price automatically when profit is secured. Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor.

Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor. Smart SL (HH/HL): Option to automatically place initial Stop Loss at the recent Swing High or Low.

Option to automatically place initial Stop Loss at the recent Swing High or Low. Toggle buttons included to switch these features ON/OFF instantly. 📊 Live Profit & Stats Tracker: 24h Profit Display: See how much you earned in the last 24 hours.

See how much you earned in the last 24 hours. Position Counter: Shows total Buy/Sell positions and current Floating P/L separately.

Shows total Buy/Sell positions and current Floating P/L separately. Clean Interface: Automatically hides the chart grid and trade history for a focused view (Dark Mode).

How to Use:

Attach the EA to any chart (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD). Use the panel buttons to trade. Activate "BE", "TRAIL", or "HH/HL" buttons on the panel to enable auto-management for open trades.

Inputs: