📘 User Guide: EA for AI Gemini

EA for AI Gemini is a smart trading assistant that connects your MetaTrader 5 directly to Google Gemini AI. It analyzes market structure, price action, and provides trading insights (Signal, SL, and TP) in real-time.

To ensure EA for AI Gemini works correctly, please follow these 4 simple steps.

🟢 STEP 1: Get Your FREE Google Gemini API Key

This EA requires an API Key from Google to "think". It is free and easy to get.

Open your web browser and go to: Google AI Studio Sign in with your Google (Gmail) account. Click on the blue button "Get API key" (usually on the top left). Click "Create API key" -> Select "Create API key in new project". Copy the generated key string (it starts with AIza... ). Save this for Step 4.





🟢 STEP 2: Configure MetaTrader 5 (Allow WebRequest)

For EA for AI Gemini to communicate with Google's servers, you must allow the connection in MT5 settings.

Open MetaTrader 5. Go to the top menu: Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl+O ). Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Double-click the empty field below and paste this exact URL: https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com Click OK.





🟢 STEP 3: Prepare the Chart (Subwindow)

EA for AI Gemini is designed as a Dashboard that sits in the subwindow (bottom panel) to keep your main chart clean.

Open any pair (e.g., EURUSD) and Timeframe (e.g., H1). IMPORTANT: You must have a subwindow open before attaching the EA. Insert any standard indicator that uses a separate window, for example: Insert -> Indicators -> Oscillators -> RSI (Relative Strength Index).

Or Stochastic, or Volumes. You should now see the indicator line at the bottom of your chart.





🟢 STEP 4: Install and Run "EA for AI Gemini"

Download EA for AI Gemini from the MQL5 Market. Refresh your Navigator panel ( Ctrl+N ). Find EA for AI Gemini under the "Expert Advisors" folder. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart (drop it anywhere). In the "Inputs" tab, find the field named InpGeminiApiKey. Paste your API Key (from Step 1) into this field. (Optional) Change InpLanguage to your preferred language. Click OK.





✅ SUCCESS!

EA for AI Gemini will now take over the bottom window (covering the RSI) and display the "WAITING..." status.

Wait for the current candle to Close .

Once the candle closes, the EA will automatically send data to AI and display the analysis within a few seconds.

⚠️ Troubleshooting (FAQ)

Q: The Dashboard says "WAITING..." forever. A: The EA only triggers when a candle closes (to ensure valid data). If you are on the H1 timeframe, it waits for the hour to finish. If you want to test it quickly, try the M1 timeframe.

Q: I see an error "HTTP 403" or "HTTP 400" in the Experts tab. A: Your API Key is invalid or copied incorrectly. Please generate a new key in Google AI Studio.

Q: I see an error "Connection Error" or "HTTP 4060". A: You missed Step 2. Please make sure https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com is added to the Allowed WebRequest list in MT5 Options.

Q: The EA removed itself immediately after I attached it. A: You likely didn't have a subwindow (like RSI/Stoch) open before attaching the EA. Please repeat Step 3.