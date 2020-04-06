EA for AI Gemini

📘 User Guide: EA for AI Gemini

EA for AI Gemini is a smart trading assistant that connects your MetaTrader 5 directly to Google Gemini AI. It analyzes market structure, price action, and provides trading insights (Signal, SL, and TP) in real-time.

To ensure EA for AI Gemini works correctly, please follow these 4 simple steps.

🟢 STEP 1: Get Your FREE Google Gemini API Key

This EA requires an API Key from Google to "think". It is free and easy to get.

  1. Open your web browser and go to: Google AI Studio

  2. Sign in with your Google (Gmail) account.

  3. Click on the blue button "Get API key" (usually on the top left).

  4. Click "Create API key" -> Select "Create API key in new project".

  5. Copy the generated key string (it starts with AIza... ). Save this for Step 4.


🟢 STEP 2: Configure MetaTrader 5 (Allow WebRequest)

For EA for AI Gemini to communicate with Google's servers, you must allow the connection in MT5 settings.

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to the top menu: Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl+O ).

  3. Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab.

  4. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

  5. Double-click the empty field below and paste this exact URL: https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com

  6. Click OK.


🟢 STEP 3: Prepare the Chart (Subwindow)

EA for AI Gemini is designed as a Dashboard that sits in the subwindow (bottom panel) to keep your main chart clean.

  1. Open any pair (e.g., EURUSD) and Timeframe (e.g., H1).

  2. IMPORTANT: You must have a subwindow open before attaching the EA.

  3. Insert any standard indicator that uses a separate window, for example:

    • Insert -> Indicators -> Oscillators -> RSI (Relative Strength Index).

    • Or Stochastic, or Volumes.

  4. You should now see the indicator line at the bottom of your chart.


🟢 STEP 4: Install and Run "EA for AI Gemini"

  1. Download EA for AI Gemini from the MQL5 Market.

  2. Refresh your Navigator panel ( Ctrl+N ).

  3. Find EA for AI Gemini under the "Expert Advisors" folder.

  4. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart (drop it anywhere).

  5. In the "Inputs" tab, find the field named InpGeminiApiKey.

  6. Paste your API Key (from Step 1) into this field.

  7. (Optional) Change InpLanguage to your preferred language.

  8. Click OK.


✅ SUCCESS!

EA for AI Gemini will now take over the bottom window (covering the RSI) and display the "WAITING..." status.

  • Wait for the current candle to Close.

  • Once the candle closes, the EA will automatically send data to AI and display the analysis within a few seconds.

⚠️ Troubleshooting (FAQ)

Q: The Dashboard says "WAITING..." forever. A: The EA only triggers when a candle closes (to ensure valid data). If you are on the H1 timeframe, it waits for the hour to finish. If you want to test it quickly, try the M1 timeframe.

Q: I see an error "HTTP 403" or "HTTP 400" in the Experts tab. A: Your API Key is invalid or copied incorrectly. Please generate a new key in Google AI Studio.

Q: I see an error "Connection Error" or "HTTP 4060". A: You missed Step 2. Please make sure https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com is added to the Allowed WebRequest list in MT5 Options.

Q: The EA removed itself immediately after I attached it. A: You likely didn't have a subwindow (like RSI/Stoch) open before attaching the EA. Please repeat Step 3.


Produtos recomendados
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan para MetaTrader 5 Devido ao uso dos negócios virtuais, a negociação em ambos os sentidos (compra e venda) simultaneamente se tornou possível. Isso permite aos usuários adaptar uma estratégia popular para uma rede contabilizável de posições aplicadas pelo MetaTrader 5.   Configuração do Expert Advisor A configuração do Expert Advisor é simples. No entanto, todas as definições importantes da estratégia estão disponíveis para ajustes. Ferramentas disponíveis: MagicNumber único para identifica
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com bloqueio dinâmico de posições. O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com a função de bloqueio dinâmico de posições, um consultor de negociação avançado que implementa uma estratégia de bloqueio de ordens bidirecional com crescimento gradual de posições e adaptação dinâmica ao mercado . Vantagens da fechadura redonda: Controle de risco por meio de bloqueio de posição, Crescimento dinâmico de volumes em áreas de tendência do mercado, Configurações de
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** é um robô de trading **exclusivamente otimizado para BTCUSD no período M5**.   Ele combina níveis de SL/TP baseados em ATR, lógica de tendência via RSI, velas Heikin-Ashi e um filtro adaptativo de Choppiness. Mantém **apenas uma posição por vez**, reduzindo o risco e simplificando a gestão da conta. > ️ Atenção: usar em outros instrumentos pode provocar resultados imprevisíveis. **Como começar**   1. Ative *Algo Trading* no MT5.   2. Abra o gráfico **BTCUSD M5**.  
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Esse Expert Advisor foi projetado, desenvolvido e otimizado especialmente para seu próprio uso. Trata-se de um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para aproveitar as melhores e maiores oportunidades no símbolo GOLD or BITCOIN, em todas as fases da tendência, do início ao fim, no período de tempo H1 e na plataforma MT5. Precisão, desempenho e consistência impressionantes nos backtests dos últimos 3 anos. O EA funciona como um caçador, um franco-atirador, analisando o movi
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Grid Master EA
Andrii Hurin
5 (2)
Experts
Grid Master is a highly customizable fully automated grid trading algorithm. It is designed to capture market volatility and convert it to profit. Wherever there is movement in the market, there is potentially money to be made Grid Master has a powerful trading potential and is easy to set up and use. It has a built-in information Trading Panel to show performance and statistics, News Filter and Trading Time Filter to protect your capital. How the advisor trades: First, you choose the direc
Golden Phoenix MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
Zeus GBPUSD
Silviu Andrei Popa
Experts
!!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Arithmetica
Oliver John Vella
Experts
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £3999 SOON! Introducing Arithmetica, a cutting-edge trading algorithm meticulously crafted with advanced mathematical principles at its core. Leveraging hedging as a sophisticated risk management technique, Arithmetica offers an adaptable range of inputs tailored to fit diverse trading profiles. From conservative traders focused on minimizing risk to those pursuing higher returns, Arithmetica is designed to accommodate and enhance your trading strategy.
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Smart Candle
Wanchai Phonphromchot
Experts
Introduction This EA is designed to survive the one-year testing period with a low drawdown and a high Sharpe ratio. The calculation concepts are new, but they are easily understood. Here are the best results. On the test period of 1 year (Jan 2023 - Jan 2024), the profit at the end is about 900% of the initial deposit with a maximum drawdown of 22%, and the Sharpe ratio is greater than 3.74. (Results tested on version V1.4) Note that the 22% drawdown mentioned above is the result from the stra
The Line Electron EA
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
Experts
The Line Electron EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Trading System Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, he
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado projetado para o MetaTrader 5. Assim como as bactérias benéficas coexistem simbioticamente conosco na natureza, nos esforçamos para coexistir harmoniosa e simbioticamente com os mercados. É um EA plug-and-play onde você só precisa definir suas preferências de gerenciamento de risco e escolher os dias da semana em que deseja negociar. Principalmente focado e otimizado nos últimos 12 anos, ele funciona melhor com três pares de moedas principais:
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema de Negociação com Rede Neural para XAU/USD (Ouro) no Timeframe M1 O manual do usuário está disponível através do link na minha página de perfil — ele contém explicações detalhadas de todas as configurações e opções. No canal do Telegram, você também pode encontrar várias contas rodando o SmartChoise com diferentes saldos, níveis de risco e configurações. É uma ótima maneira de ver o desempenho real do EA em vários corretores e condições. Preço reduzido por enquanto. Este
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário