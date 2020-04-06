MaxPro Averaging MT4
What is MaxPro Averaging MT4 EA?
MaxPro Averaging MT4 is a scalping trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
It is based on an Averaging/Grid system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection.
Designed for both new and experienced traders, MaxPro Averaging MT4 is simple to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.Key Features
Averaging/Grid strategy with user-defined safety settings
Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot based on account balance
Max Drawdown limit to stop trading at your set
Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Minimum Deposit: $400 for every 0.01 lot
Recommended Deposit: $700 for every 0.01 lot
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation