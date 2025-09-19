SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MAXPRO GOLD High Risk
Sutardi

MAXPRO GOLD High Risk

Sutardi
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
1 / 5.4K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 494%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
817
Profit Trades:
619 (75.76%)
Loss Trades:
198 (24.24%)
Best trade:
28.28 USD
Worst trade:
-19.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 268.46 USD (119 825 pips)
Gross Loss:
-504.06 USD (49 007 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (22.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.41 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
3.79%
Max deposit load:
31.96%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
16.68
Long Trades:
515 (63.04%)
Short Trades:
302 (36.96%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-45.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.83 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
23.03%
Annual Forecast:
279.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.45 USD
Maximal:
45.83 USD (4.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.24% (16.62 USD)
By Equity:
36.35% (83.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 817
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 764
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.28 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
If you want to get the EA used for this signal, you can purchase it at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157553


No reviews
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 07:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 22:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 04:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 10:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.17 07:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 06:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 06:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
