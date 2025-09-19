- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
817
Profit Trades:
619 (75.76%)
Loss Trades:
198 (24.24%)
Best trade:
28.28 USD
Worst trade:
-19.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 268.46 USD (119 825 pips)
Gross Loss:
-504.06 USD (49 007 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (22.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.41 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
3.79%
Max deposit load:
31.96%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
16.68
Long Trades:
515 (63.04%)
Short Trades:
302 (36.96%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-45.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.83 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
23.03%
Annual Forecast:
279.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.45 USD
Maximal:
45.83 USD (4.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.24% (16.62 USD)
By Equity:
36.35% (83.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|817
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|764
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|71K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.28 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
494%
1
5.4K
USD
USD
694
USD
USD
14
100%
817
75%
4%
2.51
0.94
USD
USD
36%
1:500