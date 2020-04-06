MaxPro Averaging MT4

Realtime signal from this EA :
- High Risk
- Medium Risk
- Low Risk


What is MaxPro Averaging MT4 EA?


MaxPro Averaging MT4 is a scalping trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
It is based on an Averaging/Grid system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection.

Designed for both new and experienced traders, MaxPro Averaging MT4 is simple to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

Key Features

  • Averaging/Grid strategy with user-defined safety settings

  • Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot based on account balance

  • Max Drawdown limit to stop trading at your set

  • Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade

Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Minimum Deposit: $400 for every 0.01 lot

  • Recommended Deposit: $700 for every 0.01 lot

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation




