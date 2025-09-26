- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
876
Profit Trades:
676 (77.16%)
Loss Trades:
200 (22.83%)
Best trade:
30.36 USD
Worst trade:
-17.19 USD
Gross Profit:
1 494.68 USD (136 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-578.34 USD (57 732 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (26.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.07 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
3.69%
Max deposit load:
11.55%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
24.25
Long Trades:
546 (62.33%)
Short Trades:
330 (37.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-2.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.78 USD (3.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.45% (31.85 USD)
By Equity:
23.43% (167.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|876
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|916
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|79K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.36 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
