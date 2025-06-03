Gold Mining MT5

5

Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!

 

After purchase send me private message to recieve manual and instructions.


Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

 

Myfxbook verified: Link

Free trial: send me message


Strategy:

The strategy is based on entry and exit signals, with trades protected by Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) which vary based on current market conditions. Since signals often trigger early exits, trades may close before reaching TP or SL. Gold Mining MT5 offers built-in trading approaches to suit needs of every trader. There are three distinct approaches to choose from: Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative. (see screenshots)

- Aggressive: This approach prioritizes higher-frequency trading, placing a larger number of orders, but it comes with higher risk, due to increased exposure.

-Balanced: As the name suggests, this approach strikes "between" offering a moderate trade volume. It’s designed for traders seeking a mix of exposure and caution.

- Conservative: Focused on precision and trade quality, this strategy places fewer orders, each carefully calculated. It minimizes exposure and is ideal for those who prefer a cautious, methodical trading style, where quality is over quantity.

Each risk level includes a recommended account size (shown in brackets), but feel free to choose whichever suits you best. Gold Mining also features drawdown protection with added tools: an alert system that notifies you when a set drawdown is reached, and a reset function with a timer. You can decide when the drawdown should automatically reset, alternatively if it should reset at all. In that case choose option: "Never auto-reset (manual only)".

Manual reset uses a simple true/false toggle. When set to true, the drawdown peak resets instantly. Be sure to switch it back to false afterward, otherwise the EA will continuously reset the peak, preventing drawdown limits from activating properly. Note: If the drawdwon limit is set to zero, it means it is disabledGold Mining also includes filters to avoid unfavorable market conditions, such as spread filter and a max positions filter to prevent overexposureeven though Gold Mining does not place many trades at one time.


  

What if Gold Mining MT5 does not place any trades?!

1.Change order filling type

2. Check drawdown limits. If they are too low, Gold Mining prevents opening any trades.

3. If maximum positions filter is set to 0, EA will not execute any trades.

4. Make sure you have a selected trading approach

5. Check maximum allowable spread it it isn't too low - if current spread (in backtests or real time trading) is higher than the one in this function, all trades will be prevented. (unless it is set to zero - then is the filter off) 



Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Minimal leverage: 1:1  (Recommended is 1:30 and higher)
  • Minimal deposit $500 (for 1:30 leverage) - if you do not have enought capital, you can buy a prop firm challenge which is cheaper giving you access to bigger accounts.
  • VPS highly recommended. Feel free to use any provider. My personal preference is Contabo.
  • Patience - Key to success in automated and manual Trading


Live signal is not available yet. As temporary solution are credentials for real-time performance on demo account. Starting balance was 25 000:

Login: 52480770

Read only: Password123!

Server: ICMarketsEU-Demo


Important: If you have any questions, want to know something, do not understand, something is unclear or you just want to reach out, please feel free to message me anytime.


If you want more high-quality EAs, please support me by leaving a review :)


Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. While this EA is designed for trend-following and swing trading, market conditions can be unpredictable, and losses can occur. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions, and proper risk management is essential. Always test strategies on a demo account before applying them to live trading, and consult a financial professional if needed. This EA does not provide financial advice or investment recommendations.

 

6zeros
19
6zeros 2025.12.11 17:55 
 

Excellent communication. The developer responds quickly to inquiries and support. The EA works as expected. Definitely recommended.

Nyein Chan Aung
157
Nyein Chan Aung 2025.12.24 02:10 
 

The developer responds quickly to inquiries and support. The EA works great performance and I pass Fundednext 2 step acc. Definitely recommended.

XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
4.49 (49)
专家
Profitable EA with Real Edge for Free? In a world of lies and scammers, I want to give a little hope—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is robust, reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor. Please read short manual before using:  Click
FREE
Connector
Branislav Bridzik
4 (10)
专家
Originally I did not want to publish this EA... I created the EA only for my own personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own it. After that, price will either increase extremely or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor:  Connector .     After the purchase send me private message to recieve installation m
