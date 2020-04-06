FimaBot Pro
- 专家
- Wildemar Da Silva Barbosa
- 版本: 1.29
- 更新: 31 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Fimabot Pro – Automatic Channel Bot with Dynamic Stop
Fimabot Pro is an Expert Advisor based on the renowned strategy of channel trading and support/resistance zones.
Robot Strategy: Fimathe
Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD & XAUUSD
Recommended Timeframes: M1/M15/H1/H4
Key Features:
-
Automatic detection of support and resistance zones
-
Take Profit operations based on channel levels (up to X channels)
-
Dynamic Stop Loss adjusted by price movement
-
Configurable initial lot size and manual progression
-
User-friendly interface with no requotes
Customizable Parameters:
-
Order lot size
-
Channel levels for Take Profit
-
Distance between entries
-
Protection strategy (moving SL, trailing stop, or break even)
Ideal for traders seeking automated operations with control and transparency.
Requirements:
-
Hedge account (MT4/MT5)
Note: The recommended pairs were the ones we tested. However, if you already manually apply the technique to one pair, it will work for this one as well.