Gold Mining MT5

5

Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 Expert Advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!

 

After purchase send me private message to recieve manual and instructions.


Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any

  

Free trial: send me message


Strategy:

Gold Mining is an fully automated Expert Advisor with scalping approach, focusing on execution of trades on M1 and M5 timeframes (can be attached to any timeframe). EA uses multiple systems while each has its own strategy for better diversification – when one system underperforms during specific market conditions, the overall performance is not heavily affected. 

Multi-system logic creates better diversification, risk control and trading frequency. Trades are often closed before hitting TP/SL, since every system is based on entry and exit signals generated by the internal logic. 

For traders who dont like having floating P&L and are more comfortable to lock-in, Gold Mining has special function for this, called "Profit-locking." As soon as specific equity threshold is reached, EA closes all open positions on the account. 


Risk Levels

For simplified interference, EA has built-in risk levels, with pre-made lot sizes for each system, making lot adjusting a lot easier. In brackets of each risk level, you can find recommended account size. However please note that these are only recommended guidelines - everyone has different risk approach, therefore use any risk level you are comfortable with. For prop firms keep in mind their drawdown limit rules, therefore it is recommended to use lower risk levels on funeded accounts along with drawdown limits.


Prop firm ready

Gold Mining includes prop firm settings to randomize and offset parameters of trades to avoid being flagged, by using the same EA as other traders. Do not forget to also change magic numbers since this is the main aspect, prop firms focus on when scanning accounts. A simple info panel displays all important statistics you need to know in real time. Make sure to change comment and magic numbers to your own to avoid being flaged!


System settings

Lastly, in settings you can find spread and position filter, comment and system settings such as TP, SL and magic number. Max number of positions limits the exposure by skipping entry signals when positon number threshold is reached. 



Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Leverage: Any
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Minimal deposit $500
  • VPS: highly recommended (My personal preference: Contabo)
  • Patience - Key to success in trading


If you have any questions, something is unclear, do not understand, you just want to reach out... please feel free to message me anytime.


For more high-quality EAs, please support me by leaving a review.


리뷰 3
6zeros
19
6zeros 2025.12.11 17:55 
 

Excellent communication. The developer responds quickly to inquiries and support. The EA works as expected. Definitely recommended.

Nyein Chan Aung
157
Nyein Chan Aung 2025.12.24 02:10 
 

The developer responds quickly to inquiries and support. The EA works great performance and I pass Fundednext 2 step acc. Definitely recommended.

zhuo wang
78
zhuo wang 2026.01.05 02:34 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Nyein Chan Aung
157
Nyein Chan Aung 2025.12.24 02:10 
 

The developer responds quickly to inquiries and support. The EA works great performance and I pass Fundednext 2 step acc. Definitely recommended.

Branislav Bridzik
25739
개발자의 답변 Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.24 09:06
Thank you Nyein for the nice review. I am glad you passed your funded next account :)
6zeros
19
6zeros 2025.12.11 17:55 
 

Excellent communication. The developer responds quickly to inquiries and support. The EA works as expected. Definitely recommended.

Branislav Bridzik
25739
개발자의 답변 Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.24 09:08
Thank you Zeros, I truly appreciate your review and will keep improving Gold Mining
