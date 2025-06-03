Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 Expert Advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any

Strategy:

Gold Mining is an fully automated Expert Advisor with scalping approach, focusing on execution of trades on M1 and M5 timeframes (can be attached to any timeframe). EA uses multiple systems while each has its own strategy for better diversification – when one system underperforms during specific market conditions, the overall performance is not heavily affected.

Multi-system logic creates better diversification, risk control and trading frequency. Trades are often closed before hitting TP/SL, since every system is based on entry and exit signals generated by the internal logic.

For traders who dont like having floating P&L and are more comfortable to lock-in, Gold Mining has special function for this, called "Profit-locking." As soon as specific equity threshold is reached, EA closes all open positions on the account.





Risk Levels

For simplified interference, EA has built-in risk levels, with pre-made lot sizes for each system, making lot adjusting a lot easier. In brackets of each risk level, you can find recommended account size. However please note that these are only recommended guidelines - everyone has different risk approach, therefore use any risk level you are comfortable with. For prop firms keep in mind their drawdown limit rules, therefore it is recommended to use lower risk levels on funeded accounts along with drawdown limits.





Prop firm ready

Gold Mining includes prop firm settings to randomize and offset parameters of trades to avoid being flagged, by using the same EA as other traders. Do not forget to also change magic numbers since this is the main aspect, prop firms focus on when scanning accounts. A simple info panel displays all important statistics you need to know in real time. Make sure to change comment and magic numbers to your own to avoid being flaged!





System settings

Lastly, in settings you can find spread and position filter, comment and system settings such as TP, SL and magic number. Max number of positions limits the exposure by skipping entry signals when positon number threshold is reached.









Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any

Leverage: Any

Account type: Hedge

Minimal deposit $500

VPS: highly recommended (My personal preference: Contabo)

Patience - Key to success in trading





