SCM Multi Fibo
- 指标
- Chusak Sarekul
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 17 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
From REAL KNOWLEDGE to TRADE LIKE A PRO!
CHoCH Power Indicator – Instant BOS & Demand/Supply Zone Detection
Transform your gold trading with crystal-clear insights:
Trade Gold Effortlessly on M1 & M5
Spot Demand/Supply Zones on M15 & H1
Automatic 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement on M5, M15 & H1
Works Best with SMA 420
Price above SMA420 → Only consider LONG
Price below SMA420 → Only consider SHORT
SCM Multi-Frame Fibo Suite
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Swing Detection
• Auto-identify swing highs & lows
• Real-time BOS (Break of Structure) & CHoCH (Change of Character)
🔹 Fibonacci Retracement (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
Levels: 0 → 38.2% → 50% → 61.8% → 78.6% → 88.7% → 100%
🔹 Fibonacci Fan (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
• Toggle each timeframe on/off
• Fully customizable colors
🔹 Demand/Supply Zones (M15, H1)
• Auto-draw key zones
• Auto-delete when price breaks through
100% Decision Control
This isn’t an automated EA. You choose when to enter and exit based on powerful, real-time signals.
Why CHoCH Power Indicator?
All-in-One: Structure breaks, Fibo tools, zones, MACD & alerts in one indicator
Time Saver: No more switching TFs—everything’s on your chart
Precision: Combines BOS/CHoCH logic with Fibo and zones for pinpoint entries
Flexible: Customize displays, alerts, and styles to fit your strategy
Upgrade your chart. Elevate your edge.
Get CHoCH Power Indicator today and trade gold like a pro!
Note: If you change the “Fibo Fan” setting (On/Off), you must remove the indicator from the chart and then add it again (with your new parameters) before it will take effect.
---------------------------------------------------------THAI-------------------------------------------------------------------------
From REAL KNOWLEDGE to TRADE LIKE A PRO!
CHoCH Power Indicator – ระบบอัจฉริยะตรวจจับ BOS + โซน Demand/Supply แบบเรียลไทม์
✅ เทรดทองง่ายสุด บน TF M1 & M5
✅ มองโซน Supply/Demand ชัดเจนบน M15 + H1
✅ Fibonacci Retracement 61.8% ทำงานอัตโนมัติใน M5, M15 & H1
วิธีใช้ร่วมกับ SMA420
ราคาอยู่เหนือ SMA420 = BUY ONLY
ราคาอยู่ต่ำกว่า SMA420 = SELL ONLY
ฟีเจอร์เด่นของ SCM Multi Fibo
🔍 Multi Time Frame:
• Swing High/Low อัตโนมัติ
• ตรวจจับ BOS/CHOCH ทันที
📊 Fibonacci Retracement (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
0 – 38.2% – 50% – 61.8% – 78.6% – 88.7% – 100%
📈 Fibonacci Fan (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
ปรับเปิด/ปิดแต่ละ TF ได้ เปลี่ยนสีได้ตามใจ
🛑 Demand/Supply Zone (M15, H1)
• วาดโซนอัตโนมัติ
• ลบโซนที่ราคาเบรกออกแล้ว
❌ ไม่ใช่ EA สั่ง Buy/Sell อัตโนมัติ
คุณเป็นคนตัดสินใจเอง 100%
Note: If you change the “Fibo Fan” setting (On/Off), you must remove the indicator from the chart and then add it again (with your new parameters) before it will take effect.
