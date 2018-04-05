SCM Multi Fibo

From REAL KNOWLEDGE to TRADE LIKE A PRO!

CHoCH Power Indicator – Instant BOS & Demand/Supply Zone Detection

Transform your gold trading with crystal-clear insights:

  • Trade Gold Effortlessly on M1 & M5

  • Spot Demand/Supply Zones on M15 & H1

  • Automatic 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement on M5, M15 & H1

Works Best with SMA 420

  • Price above SMA420 → Only consider LONG

  • Price below SMA420 → Only consider SHORT

SCM Multi-Frame Fibo Suite

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Swing Detection
• Auto-identify swing highs & lows
• Real-time BOS (Break of Structure) & CHoCH (Change of Character)

🔹 Fibonacci Retracement (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
Levels: 0 → 38.2% → 50% → 61.8% → 78.6% → 88.7% → 100%

🔹 Fibonacci Fan (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
• Toggle each timeframe on/off
• Fully customizable colors

🔹 Demand/Supply Zones (M15, H1)
• Auto-draw key zones
• Auto-delete when price breaks through

100% Decision Control
This isn’t an automated EA. You choose when to enter and exit based on powerful, real-time signals.

Why CHoCH Power Indicator?

  1. All-in-One: Structure breaks, Fibo tools, zones, MACD & alerts in one indicator

  2. Time Saver: No more switching TFs—everything’s on your chart

  3. Precision: Combines BOS/CHoCH logic with Fibo and zones for pinpoint entries

  4. Flexible: Customize displays, alerts, and styles to fit your strategy

Upgrade your chart. Elevate your edge.
Get CHoCH Power Indicator today and trade gold like a pro!



Note: If you change the “Fibo Fan” setting (On/Off), you must remove the indicator from the chart and then add it again (with your new parameters) before it will take effect.


---------------------------------------------------------THAI-------------------------------------------------------------------------

From REAL KNOWLEDGE to TRADE LIKE A PRO!

CHoCH Power Indicator – ระบบอัจฉริยะตรวจจับ BOS + โซน Demand/Supply แบบเรียลไทม์

เทรดทองง่ายสุด บน TF M1 & M5
มองโซน Supply/Demand ชัดเจนบน M15 + H1
Fibonacci Retracement 61.8% ทำงานอัตโนมัติใน M5, M15 & H1

วิธีใช้ร่วมกับ SMA420

  • ราคาอยู่เหนือ SMA420 = BUY ONLY

  • ราคาอยู่ต่ำกว่า SMA420 = SELL ONLY

ฟีเจอร์เด่นของ SCM Multi Fibo

🔍 Multi Time Frame:
• Swing High/Low อัตโนมัติ
• ตรวจจับ BOS/CHOCH ทันที

📊 Fibonacci Retracement (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
0 – 38.2% – 50% – 61.8% – 78.6% – 88.7% – 100%

📈 Fibonacci Fan (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
ปรับเปิด/ปิดแต่ละ TF ได้ เปลี่ยนสีได้ตามใจ

🛑 Demand/Supply Zone (M15, H1)
• วาดโซนอัตโนมัติ
• ลบโซนที่ราคาเบรกออกแล้ว

ไม่ใช่ EA สั่ง Buy/Sell อัตโนมัติ
คุณเป็นคนตัดสินใจเอง 100%

Note: If you change the “Fibo Fan” setting (On/Off), you must remove the indicator from the chart and then add it again (with your new parameters) before it will take effect.


“Forex indicator”, “Gold trading MT5”, “Supply demand indicator"


Prodotti consigliati
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicatori
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicatori
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicatori
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicatori
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 4 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale del
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicatori
Strumento Avanzato di Analisi del Profilo dei Volumi per MetaTrader 5 Il Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder offre ai trader funzionalità di analisi del profilo dei volumi. Questo indicatore per MT5 combina la visualizzazione del profilo dei volumi con calcoli statistici per aiutare a identificare potenziali opportunità di trading e suggerisce livelli di entrata, stop loss e take profit basati sulla struttura del mercato. Visualizzazione del Profilo di Mercato Trasforma il tuo grafico con visualiz
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicatori
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Gold Trend 5
Sergei Linskii
4 (3)
Indicatori
Gold Trend - è un buon indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento del prezzo di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. I migliori segnali dell'indicatore: - Per VENDERE = istogramma rosso + puntatore SHORT rosso + freccia di segnale gialla nella stessa direzione + freccia rossa di direzione del trend. - Per l'ACQUISTO = istogramma blu + puntatore LONG blu + freccia di segnale acquatica nella stessa direzione + freccia blu di d
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicatori
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicatori
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Adaptive Momentum Wave
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Adaptive Momentum Wave: Unlock the Market's True Rhythm Tired of lagging indicators that get you into trades too late and whipsaw you in choppy markets? The Adaptive Momentum Wave is a next-generation trend analysis tool meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem. It dynamically adjusts to market volatility, providing you with a clearer, more responsive, and less noisy view of the underlying trend. Stop guessing and start trading with an indicator that thinks like the market moves. The
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicatori
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.72 (54)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.79 (19)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicatori
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicatori
Disponibile per   MT4   e   MT5 . Unisciti al canale Market Structure Patterns per scaricare materiale di studio e/o informazioni aggiuntive. Pubblicazioni correlate: Market Structure Patterns - Introduzione Market Structure Patterns   è un indicatore basato sui   Smart Money Concepts   che mostra gli   elementi SMC/ICT   che possono portare le tue decisioni di trading a un livello superiore. Approfitta di   alert ,   notifiche push   e   email   per essere avvisato quando si forma un elemento
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicatori
Semplicemente, puoi iniziare a fare trading quando il movimento dei numeri bianchi — noti come "pips" — inizia ad apparire accanto alla candela corrente. I "pips" bianchi indicano che un'operazione di acquisto o vendita è attualmente attiva e si sta muovendo nella direzione corretta, come indicato dal colore bianco. Quando il movimento dei pips bianchi si interrompe e diventa di colore verde statico, questo segnala la fine della spinta attuale. Il colore verde dei numeri rappresenta il profitto
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicatori
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Indicatori
MACD Intraday Trend PRO è un indicatore sviluppato attraverso un adattamento del MACD originale creato da Gerald Appel negli anni '60. Attraverso anni di trading, è stato osservato che modificando i parametri del MACD con le proporzioni di Fibonacci otteniamo una migliore presentazione della continuità dei movimenti di tendenza, rendendo possibile rilevare in modo più efficiente l'inizio e la fine di un andamento di prezzo. Grazie alla sua efficienza nel rilevare l'andamento dei prezzi, è anc
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
SM Zones Pro
Arvydas Zukauskas
Indicatori
Se desideri provare a conoscere meglio il funzionamento dell'indicatore SM Zones Pro, ti consigliamo di scaricare e provare prima l'indicatore gratuito SM Zones, adattato per funzionare con un singolo strumento EURUSD in diversi timeframe. Puoi scaricare SM Zones da questo mercato. SM Zones Pro, a differenza di SM Zones, può analizzare fino a 10 strumenti diversi contemporaneamente. Sviluppato secondo i principi delle strategie di gestione intelligente del denaro, l'indicatore SM Zones Pro è u
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.5 (18)
Indicatori
ISTRUZIONI RUS  /  ISTRUZIONI   ENG  /  Versione MT4 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti con colori specifici. Vengono visualizzate anche delle frecce per una percezione più intuitiva della situazione. LOGIC AI - Visualizzazion
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicatori
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Altri dall’autore
SCM VProfile FIBO Circle
Chusak Sarekul
Indicatori
ภาษาไทย: SCM VProfile FIBO Circle ยกระดับการเทรดด้วยการวิเคราะห์โซนราคาอัจฉริยะ (Smart Zone Analysis) ก้าวไปอีกขั้นกับการเทรดที่แม่นยำด้วย SCM VProfile FIBO Circle อินดิเคเตอร์ที่รวมเอาสุดยอดกลยุทธ์ Price Action, Support & Resistance และ Fibonacci ไว้ในหนึ่งเดียว ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้คุณมองเห็น "จุดนัยสำคัญ" ของตลาดที่คนส่วนใหญ่หาไม่เจอ คุณสมบัติเด่น: Smart Demand/Supply Detection: ระบบตรวจจับแรงปฏิเสธราคา (Strong Rejection) โดยวิเคราะห์ทั้งความยาวไส้เทียนและปริมาณการซื้อขาย (Volume) เพื่อสร
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione