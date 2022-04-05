Grid Trading Manager EA

Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution.

---

### 🎯 KEY FEATURES

**3-Tab Interactive GUI**
- STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets
- SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart
- TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels

**Progressive Order Placement**
- Wave-based distribution with configurable delays
- Broker-friendly placement rate
- Network resilient with automatic retry

**Multiple Take Profit Levels (TP1-TP5)**
- Sequential partial profit-taking
- Close specific % at each level
- Ascending ticket order closure
- Flexible strategies: 25%/25%/25%/25% or 50%/25%/25%/runner

**Basket Breakeven Protection**
- Moves entire basket SL to entry
- Eliminates risk across all positions
- Auto-cancels pending orders

**Advanced Trailing Stop**
- Multi-stage with breakeven, activation, stepping
- Visual targets display (Next Step, Next SL)
- Dynamic SL following price

**Auto SL/TP Application**
- Applies fixed SL/TP if manual trade has none
- Configurable from SETTINGS tab
- Uses your manual values if set

**Professional Controls**
- Close All, Cancel Pending, Toggle Trail, Pause EA
- Real-time statistics and exposure display
- Live SL/TP synchronization

### 💡 PERFECT FOR
- Swing traders averaging into pullbacks
- Breakout traders catching retracements
- Range traders accumulating positions
- News traders managing volatility
- Manual traders seeking automation

### 🔧 SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MT4 Build 600+
- Compatibility: All brokers (ECN, Standard, MM)
- Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities
- GUI: 3-tab interactive panel
- Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing, configurable SL/TP

### 📝 INPUT PARAMETERS

**Limit Orders:** Number (1-50), Lot Size (0.01-100), Min Distance (1-1000 pips)
**Progressive:** Waves (1-10), Orders/Wave (1-20), Delay (0-5000ms)
**Trailing:** Activation (1-500), Breakeven (1-500), Step (1-100), Distance (1-200 pips)
**Multi-TP:** Enable TP1-TP5, Distance (1-10000 pips), Close % (0-100%)
**Auto SL/TP:** Fixed SL (1-1000 pips), Fixed TP (1-10000 pips)
**EA:** Magic Number, Slippage (0-50 pips)

### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading carries high risk. Past performance doesn't indicate future results. Test in demo first. Never trade money you can't afford to lose.

---
推荐产品
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
实用工具
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened. ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened. InitLot - initial lot. LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in poi
PositionCalculatorMT4
Nguyen Duy Trung
5 (6)
实用工具
Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on: Entry and stop-loss levels Risk tolerance Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account) Account currency Currency exchange rates - The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio. - The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a s
FREE
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
实用工具
BreakEven ProSync EA – 交易管理与风险控制工具 概述 BreakEven ProSync EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的专家顾问（EA），旨在通过自动化止损调整和确保仓位同步，帮助交易者高效管理未平仓头寸。该工具适合希望在多笔交易中标准化止损和止盈水平，并集成盈亏平衡功能的交易者。 该 EA 通过计算所有未平仓头寸的平均价格，并根据交易者的判断将止损调整至盈亏平衡点。它还提供了可视化总止损（Total SL）和总止盈（Total TP）水平的工具，并高效管理交易退出。 主要功能 Customizable HotKeys: Market Buy Market Sell Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop HotKeys for BreakEven and Close All positions alongside with the Buttons 盈亏平衡功能 激活后，将止损移至盈亏平衡水平。 添加新仓位时，自动重新计算盈亏平衡价格。 止损与止盈同步 确保所选交易品种的所有未平仓交易具有相同的止损
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
实用工具
The script allows you to quickly and easily open trades (place orders) on the market. Features Buy and sell at a market price; Place pending orders: Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop; Open a trade with a custom volume; Calculate and set TakeProfit; Calculate and set StopLoss; Auto defining the number of decimal places; Auto defining a symbol the script has been applied to. What you get with the script Ability to calculate each trade instantly; Ability not to enter all calculated values manually
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
实用工具
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
专家
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
实用工具
FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution. Buttons: MOVE - Move the interface BUY - Start of buy process SELL - Start of sell process L - Select quantity of lots % - Select quantity of percent of balance Keyboard inputs ' ESC ' - Cancels the operation or return to the previous stage. ' F ' - Lock or unlock interface to prevent accidental executions. M - Move the interface. P - Exchange between pending orders or mark
Telegram Trade Copier MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
通過 Telegram 渠道複製交易。它將幫助您立即將您的交易發佈到 Telegram 頻道或從 Telegram 頻道複製交易。該實用程序可以在兩個方向上工作：在 MT4 中接收信號和將信號傳輸到 Telegram。 不再錯過優惠 不再恐慌 資本管理 便於使用 演示 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/54082 你可以找到它的用途： 通過 Telegram 頻道（通過互聯網）複製您自己的交易； 將交易從 MT4 複製到 MT5，反之亦然。 MT5 版本 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56143 通過 Telegram 頻道為其客戶分發信號； 這個怎麼運作： 您可以在測試頻道 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql 中查看該實用程序的工作原理 在 PROVIDER 模式下，該實用程序在 Telegram 頻道中發布交易：訂單號、開盤時間、交易品種、交易類型、交易手數以及止損和止盈水平。 在 RECEIVER 模式下，該實用程序將交易從 Telegram
Manage trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
活跃和挂单管理：自动盈亏平衡、止盈/止损更改、部分/全部平仓、图表上水平的可视化显示 查看我的 #1  Utility ：66+ 功能，包括 PRO 交易管理   |    联系我  如有任何问题 1) 主窗口：管理订单时，可以设置特定交易品种 [Symbol] 或选择所有交易品种 [ALL] 关闭所有活跃仓位 [ALL] 关闭所有盈利交易 [profits] 关闭所有亏损交易 [losses] 关闭所有多头交易（买入）[longs] 关闭所有空头交易（卖出）[shorts] 删除所有限价订单 [Delete limit orders] 删除所有止损订单 [Delete stop order] 右侧显示每个订单类别的当前浮动盈亏（以账户货币和当前余额百分比计算），并计算每个类别的订单数量。 2) 手动将交易调整为盈亏平衡 [- Move SL to BE now -]：SL 水平将移动到入场价格： 所有交易 [ALL] 买入交易 [longs] 卖出交易 [shorts] 如果利润超过： [if profit > than:] 指定的存款百分比 指定的货币利润（账户货币自动确定） 如果
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
专家
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
在 MetaTrader 4 中使用利润跟踪功能在达到总利润/亏损时平仓。 您可以启用 虚拟停止（单独订单）   ， 分别计算和平仓 买入和卖出头寸 (Separate BUY SELL)   , 关闭和计算 所有交易品种或仅当前交易品种（所有交易品种）   ， 启用追踪获利（ 追踪 利润） 关闭存款货币、点数、余额百分比的总损益。 该应用程序旨在与任何其他 EA 一起用于任何账户或与手动交易结合使用。 MT5 版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 一旦某些货币对或所有货币对的交易总余额大于或等于设置中指定的值，所有头寸将被关闭并删除订单。 此版本不仅能够在指定的利润水平平仓，而且还可以追踪利润以获得更好的结果。 我们实用程序的主要功能 按所有交易品种的总利润平仓； 按单独交易的总利润结算。 （虚拟模式）； 按总利润结算并追踪利润； 按总利润以点数、百分比或货币结算； 所有交易或单独交易均以总亏损结束； 关闭交易后关闭图表和终端、风险管理器、包含关闭信息的邮件、推送通
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
实用工具
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
实用工具
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
实用工具
点差成本 是指交易中由点差造成的损失金额， 隔夜息收益 是指隔夜持仓获得的收益金额。 点差成本 对于短线交易者尤其是超短线交易者来说是一个重要的指标， 隔夜息收益 则对长线交易者来说是一个很重要的指标。由于MT4平台中得到的点差及隔夜息都是以点表示的，我们需要将它转换成以账户货币计价的金额 。本工具可以在不同的账户类型(美元账户、欧元账户等等)下，通过面板表格展示平台报价中所有外汇货币对(包括黄金XAU、白银XAG)的 点差成本 及 隔夜息收益 。面板表格中所有的数据都是实时更新的。 计算方法 点差成本 = Lots × OnePointValue × Spreads 隔夜息收益 = Lots × OnePointValue × Swaps 其中： Lots： 交易手数 OnePointValue： 以账户货币表示，一个点代表的金额 Spreads： 点差（以点表示） Swaps： 隔夜息（以点表示） 注意：在每周按“三日隔夜息”结算的那天，通常为每周周三， 隔夜息收益 的结果要再乘以3。 有关OnePointValue的详细计算方法，见文章： 外汇货币对的交易成本 Part1 如
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
实用工具
A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart. The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order. Advantages easy and intuitive interface the control panel in real time 3 modes of setting the order volume 6 stop loss setting modes 5 profit take setting modes calcula
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
实用工具
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
实用工具
Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
Advanced Pending Orders
Fernando Jose Velasco Borea
实用工具
This EA facilitates sending multiple orders simultaneously. It also facilitates a function designed to be executed in a specific hour, ideal to facilitate its operation during the night, allowing to schedule positions while we are not next to the graph. The system can send direct orders at the market price or pending orders, speeding up the execution of operations with multiple Take Profit as well as controlling the Slippage of each order. The parameters of the system are: •          Broker Info
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Smart Lot Assistant
Shayan Karkani
实用工具
Let us increase your profit and decrease your loss. One of the most important part of trading is choosing correct lot size. With this expert you needn’t to calculate your lot size because it’ll pick the best lot size automatically based on your trading performance, initial deposit, reward to risk ratio and your psychological risk acceptance. By using this expert, you protect your account against margin call and makes it to have minimum loss and minimum drawdown on each position which makes your
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
实用工具
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
QuickClose
Daying Cao
实用工具
QuickClose   一键快速管理订单 QuickClose   让您一键即可立即关闭所有订单，操作速度极快。您可以选择关闭特定货币对的订单，或一次性关闭所有订单，使交易管理更快速、更高效。 该   EA（智能交易程序）   能够快速关闭所选货币对或所有交易的买入和卖出订单。SymbolButton 专为关闭订单设计，支持手动和自动预设利润平仓功能。 主要功能包括： 总利润追踪：   自动锁定   70% 的目标利润，同时新的目标利润将成倍提高。 自动删除挂单：   可选择删除所有挂单，或仅删除某个货币对的挂单。 手动开仓按钮：   轻松手动开设多头或空头订单。 利润显示 & 独立平仓按钮：   分别显示多头和空头的总利润，并可通过独立按钮分别平仓。 参数设置 PROFIT   – 当某个货币对的总利润达到设定值时，仅关闭该货币对的所有订单。 TOTALPROFIT   – 当所有货币对的总利润达到设定值时，关闭所有订单。 InpTrailingPercentage   – 自动锁定 70% 的目标利润。 ISEQUITY   – YES_EQ ：当净值低于设定的 EQUITY
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
实用工具
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
实用工具
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
实用工具
这是一个常规面板，放置买卖订单网络。 这个专家顾问关闭设置中定义的利润订单。 然后，有一个名为Ladder的参数，其中包括订单之间的距离开始增加由梯形参数指示的点（这里，在主要设置中，它是10点），这意味着二阶是10点，三阶是20点，四阶 然后，你需要知道这个顾问是什么，因为这不是在设置中，但它会影响这个顾问提出的策略的逻辑。. 假设在这里的设置中，顾问将打开五个订单。.. 或购买。.. 或出售。.. 好。.. 但是，当打开订单时，它会将下一个打开订单的手数增加先前打开订单的一半。 也就是说，如果您在设置中设置了0.1手，那么根据方案将打开五个订单，第一个更接近当前价格的订单将以0.1手的价格打开。 第二，对于给定的步骤，这里50点的步骤将以0.15手的价格打开。 第三个，在另一个50点之后，将以大约0.22手的价格开盘。 第四个，以0.33手的价格通过50点的设定步骤。 第五个，以0.49手的价格设定50点。 也就是说，通过打开订单，这个顾问将增加每个后续订单的一半数量的前一个订单每次。 这种交易的逻辑是什么？ （我通常使用日间交易和未平仓头寸，在上午10:00之前的某个时间。.
该产品的买家也购买
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 的交易复制器。     它从任何账户复制外汇交易、头寸、订单。 它是最好的贸易复印机之一     MT4 - MT4，MT5 - MT4     为了   复制 MT4     版本（或     MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5     为了   复制MT5     版本）。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 复印机 版本       MetaTrader 5 终端 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   )-   Copylot 客户端 MT5 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户准确复制到您的客户账户。 该产品还以其高运行速度而著称，并且具有强大的错误处理能力。 一组强大的功能。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的多个账户的交易 的同步器 ， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从已关闭的账户中复制 Invest 密码； 部分关闭仅从 mt4 到 mt4 从模拟账户复制到
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 工作标签 职位标签   -使用职位： 开/关买入和卖出， 冲销所有头寸， 锁定一个共同的立场， 更改止损/获利， 设定一般的止损/获利的位置， 启用追踪止损， 实现盈亏平衡 只平
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
实用工具
专业的交易复制解决方案，支持多终端同步。 RS Trade Copier 是一款可靠且灵活的MetaTrader 4交易复制系统。该程序适合专业交易员、信号服务商以及个人投资者使用，能够以高精度和低延迟将一个或多个信号源（Provider）的交易操作同步到一个或多个接收端（Client）。支持简单自动配置和高级手动设置。不会干扰手动或其他EA开的订单。完全 在MT4本地运行 ，无需第三方服务器。 本产品自2008年开始开发，经过多年实际交易环境验证。 核心功能 双模式： 信号源（Provider） 与 接收端（Client） 。 自动发现 活跃信号源。 为每个交易品种设置 灵活的复制规则 。 完整支持 部分平仓 操作。 反向功能 ：多空互换。 自动修正品种名称 ：适配不同经纪商。 极低延迟 ：订单执行仅需毫秒级。 支持 多终端集群配置 。 应用场景 多账户同步 一个信号源和无限个接收端。 信号聚合 多个信号源和一个接收端。 目标用户 管理客户资金的交易员。 信号服务和套利系统。 使用多终端的投资者。 需要克隆交易到多个账户的算法交易者。 RS Trade Copier 设置指南
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
实用工具
EA 在您的帐户 MetaTrader 4 上重复 交易和头寸或发出预设次数的信号。 它复制所有手动或由另一个“EA 交易”打开的交易。 复制信号并增加信号的数量 ！ 增加其他 EA 的数量。 支持以下功能：复制交易的自定义手数、复制止损、获利、使用追踪止损。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 链接 MetaTrader 的交易复印机可在此处获得：   COPYLOT 注意力 注意：这不是终端之间交易的复印机。 您可以在策略测试器中测试“EA 交易”，并在可视模式下使用我们的 EAPADPRO 工具栏进行交易！ 在 1 个货币对上安装 EA 就足够了。默认情况下，它将监视所有打开的符号。 这个怎么运作？ Duplicator/Dublicator 助手 EA 重复在终端中打开的头寸。 EA 能够复制头寸和挂单。 要复制的位置或顺序称为 源 。重复位置是一个 副本 。 The EA repeats the source the specified number o
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
自动网格：  基于您现有交易自动创建网格订单。 自动化复杂交易策略   采用先进的网格系统，检测新头寸并自动创建优化的订单阵列。 多功能工具 ：66+ 功能，包括自动网格工具  |   如有疑问请联系我   |   MT5版本 A. 智能交易检测与监控： 特定品种或全面投资组合扫描 高级订单类型检测与精确分类 策略监控启动：立即、延迟或条件触发 魔术号码集成，兼容算法策略 B. 高级网格配置： 策略性订单布局：   多种定位方法 智能方向逻辑：   同向、反向或基于市场的订单创建 精确订单数量：   可定制的网格密度和结构 高级偏移系统：   固定间距或动态百分比递进 全面水平管理：   止损/止盈继承，保持规模或价格一致性 复杂手数调整：   固定、递增或策略性递减 到期控制：   自定义时间范围或继承原订单设置 C. 高级退出策略自动化： 多种平仓方法，精确执行策略 条件触发终止，提供全面触发选项 投资组合优化，配备最佳入场保留系统 高级自动化管理 一键策略激活，立即实施 全面状态监控，提供详细报告 预设系统，快速部署和优化策略 额外输入设置  （界面）： 字体大小 面板大小（百
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
实用工具
探索革命性的X2 Copy MT4，体验即时交易复制。仅需10秒设置，您将获得一个强大的工具，以前所未有的速度（低于0.1秒）在单台Windows计算机或VPS上的MetaTrader终端之间同步交易。 无论您是在管理多个账户、跟随信号还是扩展策略，X2 Copy MT4都能以无与伦比的精确度和控制力适应您的工作流程。停止等待 — 以市场领先的速度和可靠性开始复制。立即下载 试用版 。 *重要提示：使用MT5终端需要单独的X2 Copy MT5版本 X2 Copy MT4/5 设置和功能说明 | 如何安装 X2 Copy 试用版 功能特点 高速复制 — 交易传输时间少于0.1秒 支持所有复制类型的通用支持：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直观界面，10秒内即时设置 7/24 稳定运行 — 与Windows PC和Windows VPS完全兼容 灵活的账户间复制：真实 > 真实，真实 > 模拟，模拟 > 真实，模拟 > 模拟，适用于所有经纪商 多通道复制 — 能够从一个或多个发送方账户复制到一个或多个接收方账户 安全复制 (read-only) —
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
实用工具
轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
实用工具
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
Drawdown Manager MT4 是一款为MetaTrader 4设计的强大专家顾问，作为股权保护工具，用于管理交易并保护您的交易账户。该工具专为自营交易公司设计，通过先进的风险管理功能提升您的交易体验，确保投资安全。它监控和控制交易活动，而不执行交易，专注于保护资本和优化账户性能。 注意 ：请在您的模拟账户上下载并测试Drawdown Manager MT4演示版， 点击此处 。 您可以在这里下载MT5版本： Drawdown Manager MT5 您可以在这里下载完整的MT4版本： Drawdown Manager MT4 有关详细文档： 详细设置指南 功能： 常规设置：配置关键参数，如用于交易识别的Magic Number、固定损失金额或基于百分比的限额，以符合您的风险策略。 掉期和佣金：启用掉期和佣金费用监控，确保成本与交易目标一致。 保护设置：设置开放交易、长/短仓位、挂单、回撤百分比以及每日/每周/每月交易数量的最大限额，以有效控制风险。 操作设置：在回撤时自动关闭交易，调整图表可见性，控制终端关闭，并可选择仅关闭损失最大的交易。 显示设置：自定义仪表板外观，包括
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
实用工具
这是一个交易网格系统的半自动专家顾问。这个想法是逐渐在市场中占据不同的位置，然后计算它们的盈亏平衡水平。当价格超过此盈亏平衡点达到预定距离时，所有打开的订单都会关闭。 重要信息 这是用户指南：   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 您可以在此处使用我的任何其他产品尝试此 EA： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller 重要功能 EA 具有止损机制，以保护交易资金免受意外结果的影响。 您可以交易任何 MT4 符号，例如 EURUSD - XAUUSD - 石油 - 比特币。 您可以交易任何 MT4 时间范围。 我建议从 VPS 运行 EA。 参数和默认设置 1) 资金管理设置 开始批量。 建议使用默认设置为每 500 美元 0.01，杠杆为 1:400 或更多。 批次指数。 下一个订单的乘法大小。例如，如果起始手数为 0.01，手数指数为 2，则网格的手数大小将如下所示：0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08...等。 以点数获利。 盈亏平衡后的利润距离以点为单
筛选:
无评论
回复评论