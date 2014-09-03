0
387
Exness Ltd.
|Account: 7025314
|Name: 鏉� 鑺腹
|Currency: USD
|Leverage: 1:1000
|2014 September 3, 10:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48246341
|2014.08.05 04:56:50
|balance
|D-INT2-USD-INT-13661913
|56.45
|48246347
|2014.08.05 04:56:53
|balance
|D-CUP-USD-INT-13661915
|43.55
|48246751
|2014.08.05 05:05:17
|buy limit
|0.03
|usdjpym
|102.423
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.05 23:59:42
|102.602
|expiration [2014.08.05 23:59]
|48250339
|2014.08.05 06:26:31
|balance
|D-BONUS-USD-13663529
|4.68
|48257153
|2014.08.05 07:55:47
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.34037
|0.00000
|1.34040
|2014.08.08 01:44:08
|1.33453
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-17.52
|48271983
|2014.08.05 10:33:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.33885
|0.00000
|1.34194
|2014.08.08 01:44:07
|1.33452
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-12.99
|48283322
|2014.08.05 13:10:54
|buy
|0.03
|xagusdm
|20.004
|0.000
|20.213
|2014.08.06 08:24:12
|19.835
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-25.35
|48375964
|2014.08.06 13:20:48
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1306.601
|0.000
|1294.283
|2014.08.07 06:33:57
|1306.525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.22
|48501505
|2014.08.08 11:22:12
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpym
|101.981
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.08 14:31:54
|101.752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.75
|48501782
|2014.08.08 01:35:23
|sell
|0.03
|audusdm
|0.92548
|0.92794
|0.00000
|2014.08.08 11:18:06
|0.92794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.38
|48502408
|2014.08.08 01:44:51
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusdm
|1.68043
|1.68284
|0.00000
|2014.08.08 15:56:52
|1.67779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.92
|48502472
|2014.08.08 01:45:22
|sell limit
|0.03
|gbpusdm
|1.68202
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.08.08 04:24:36
|1.68059
|cancelled
|48579646
|2014.08.08 15:05:12
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1310.665
|1315.048
|0.000
|2014.08.08 17:38:50
|1309.974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|48585233
|2014.08.12 00:06:01
|buy
|0.03
|audusdm
|0.92575
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.08.12 08:00:13
|0.92610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|48595212
|2014.08.10 23:12:50
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1309.596
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.11 02:42:57
|1306.157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.32
|48614346
|2014.08.11 08:37:36
|buy
|0.03
|audusdm
|0.92697
|0.00000
|0.93719
|2014.08.13 00:07:37
|0.92705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.24
|48614908
|2014.08.11 08:47:39
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1308.069
|1313.479
|0.000
|2014.08.11 16:30:25
|1306.930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.42
|48669062
|2014.08.12 12:22:46
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1312.795
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.13 00:10:44
|1309.881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.75
|48716571
|2014.08.14 07:32:22
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1316.486
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.14 10:41:42
|1309.642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.53
|48728109
|2014.08.13 06:37:15
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1310.409
|1310.805
|0.000
|2014.08.13 07:46:03
|1307.494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.75
|48742278
|2014.08.13 08:48:26
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1310.746
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.13 10:13:08
|1309.320
|cancelled
|48756027
|2014.08.13 10:13:12
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1309.320
|1311.095
|0.000
|2014.08.13 11:09:12
|1308.314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.02
|48767292
|2014.08.13 12:30:00
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1307.150
|0.000
|1306.624
|2014.08.15 12:05:58
|1306.624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.58
|48771994
|2014.08.13 12:35:56
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1310.603
|0.000
|1305.943
|2014.08.14 10:41:05
|1309.289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|3.94
|48849862
|2014.08.14 12:33:51
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1316.299
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.14 12:59:52
|1314.958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|48862952
|2014.08.14 13:00:22
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1317.996
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.15 14:56:34
|1305.177
|cancelled
|48873800
|2014.08.14 14:41:59
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1313.151
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.14 15:12:36
|1312.251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|48915001
|2014.08.15 10:05:43
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1312.039
|0.000
|1307.197
|2014.08.15 11:56:45
|1310.701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.02
|48923963
|2014.08.15 12:07:07
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1306.842
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.15 14:56:01
|1305.900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.83
|48925899
|2014.08.15 12:20:09
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1303.586
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.15 12:21:24
|1305.413
|cancelled
|48926892
|2014.08.15 12:29:38
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1303.011
|0.000
|1306.759
|2014.08.15 12:32:21
|1304.685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|48929922
|2014.08.15 12:39:13
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1302.687
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.15 14:54:23
|1303.276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|48951874
|2014.08.15 14:56:29
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1312.598
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.20 23:15:00
|1290.111
|expiration [2014.08.20 23:15]
|48954436
|2014.08.15 15:02:40
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1302.696
|0.000
|1295.505
|2014.08.18 00:30:19
|1300.125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.71
|48985560
|2014.08.18 05:04:34
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1301.428
|0.000
|1295.466
|2014.08.18 13:00:31
|1297.614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.44
|49036226
|2014.08.18 22:28:53
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1297.787
|0.000
|1285.678
|2014.08.19 15:00:31
|1295.691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.29
|49101181
|2014.08.19 15:15:37
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1294.122
|0.000
|1285.173
|2014.08.20 07:43:51
|1294.038
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.26
|49114942
|2014.08.20 01:57:53
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1296.431
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.20 04:27:45
|1294.838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.78
|49128210
|2014.08.20 06:17:01
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1296.094
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.20 07:49:46
|1293.542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.65
|49147570
|2014.08.20 09:13:09
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1294.142
|0.000
|1253.015
|2014.08.20 15:35:01
|1293.361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|49197319
|2014.08.20 22:40:16
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1290.628
|0.000
|1250.749
|2014.08.21 01:00:36
|1289.978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|49212623
|2014.08.21 05:25:15
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1285.838
|0.000
|1291.676
|2014.08.22 16:31:28
|1280.843
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-14.98
|49219659
|2014.08.21 12:22:00
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1276.638
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.21 14:07:08
|1278.429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.38
|49307522
|2014.08.22 12:00:04
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1278.871
|0.000
|1290.123
|2014.08.22 15:27:03
|1281.149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|49343547
|2014.08.22 16:38:08
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1280.616
|1282.758
|1275.252
|2014.08.22 17:33:36
|1279.934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|49367173
|2014.08.25 04:31:36
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1277.288
|0.000
|1270.000
|2014.08.25 14:42:53
|1277.116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|49408475
|2014.08.25 15:01:16
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1276.305
|0.000
|1280.149
|2014.08.26 02:35:01
|1278.672
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|7.10
|49431262
|2014.08.26 04:36:37
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1282.392
|0.000
|1281.464
|2014.08.26 14:10:41
|1285.250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.57
|49434761
|2014.08.26 06:21:20
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1286.350
|0.000
|1280.843
|2014.08.26 14:02:49
|1287.212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|49438629
|2014.08.26 07:02:20
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1290.320
|0.000
|1286.196
|2014.08.26 09:05:17
|1287.270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.15
|49460450
|2014.08.26 12:30:16
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1289.979
|0.000
|1277.177
|2014.08.26 13:00:25
|1289.110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|49472017
|2014.08.26 14:12:24
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1285.084
|0.000
|1317.049
|2014.08.27 10:00:18
|1286.548
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|4.39
|49497205
|2014.08.26 23:04:18
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1280.942
|0.000
|1316.700
|2014.08.27 03:29:22
|1284.004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.18
|49529155
|2014.08.27 09:07:04
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1285.405
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.27 09:07:19
|1284.698
|cancelled
|49529172
|2014.08.27 09:07:26
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1284.698
|0.000
|1283.301
|2014.08.27 11:02:54
|1284.624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|49532387
|2014.08.27 10:04:30
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1288.383
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.27 11:08:31
|1284.697
|cancelled
|49537816
|2014.08.27 11:32:21
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1285.138
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.27 11:58:42
|1285.888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|49541011
|2014.08.27 12:04:14
|balance
|W-BONUS-USD-14116760
|-4.68
|49541012
|2014.08.27 12:04:14
|balance
|W-INT2-USD-INT-14116756
|-85.06
|49541020
|2014.08.27 12:04:18
|balance
|W-CUP-USD-INT-14116758
|-14.94
|49541785
|2014.08.27 12:12:46
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1285.660
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.27 12:13:23
|1286.597
|cancelled
|49542505
|2014.08.27 12:19:47
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1288.549
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.27 14:41:04
|1281.457
|cancelled
|49548238
|2014.08.27 13:41:09
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1283.458
|0.000
|1274.625
|2014.08.27 14:39:15
|1282.493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|49564595
|2014.08.27 15:33:59
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1282.236
|0.000
|1286.538
|2014.08.27 16:03:51
|1282.612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|49566892
|2014.08.27 16:04:47
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1282.014
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.27 17:04:35
|1283.039
|cancelled
|49568768
|2014.08.27 17:04:50
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1283.025
|0.000
|1316.700
|2014.08.28 02:56:38
|1286.037
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|9.03
|49586996
|2014.08.28 04:02:22
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1288.715
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.28 06:31:13
|1288.410
|cancelled
|49592586
|2014.08.28 06:30:50
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1288.479
|0.000
|1286.925
|2014.08.28 14:19:49
|1289.443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.89
|49601254
|2014.08.28 08:04:54
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1292.478
|0.000
|1286.891
|2014.08.28 08:35:46
|1290.567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.73
|49608675
|2014.08.28 09:20:37
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1288.239
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.28 23:32:39
|1290.363
|cancelled
|49614614
|2014.08.28 10:03:17
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1290.744
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.28 10:04:19
|1290.726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|49614655
|2014.08.28 10:46:09
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1292.766
|0.000
|1286.759
|2014.08.28 11:04:59
|1292.421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|49621213
|2014.08.28 10:46:59
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1295.182
|0.000
|1262.000
|2014.08.28 11:06:24
|1292.452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.19
|49626608
|2014.08.28 12:21:48
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1295.110
|0.000
|1286.909
|2014.08.28 13:00:42
|1292.060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.15
|49636374
|2014.08.28 13:01:51
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1296.218
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.28 14:43:49
|1289.004
|cancelled
|49661421
|2014.08.28 23:32:28
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1290.285
|0.000
|1291.715
|2014.08.29 14:25:54
|1291.079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|49664415
|2014.08.29 08:44:06
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1285.570
|0.000
|1316.000
|2014.08.29 14:21:09
|1288.346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.33
|49672959
|2014.08.29 06:36:30
|sell limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1294.288
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.29 11:36:32
|1286.136
|cancelled
|49716266
|2014.08.29 14:26:12
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1290.297
|0.000
|1286.688
|2014.08.29 14:46:24
|1289.808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|49718926
|2014.08.29 14:51:49
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1287.488
|0.000
|0.000
|2014.08.29 15:05:00
|1289.307
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|142.52
|Closed P/L:
|142.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|49823862
|2014.09.02 12:19:46
|buy
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1269.284
|0.000
|1287.907
|1267.238
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-6.14
|49859530
|2014.09.03 01:40:32
|sell
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1266.373
|0.000
|1262.589
|1267.733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-10.22
|Floating P/L:
|-10.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|49427660
|2014.08.26 02:59:00
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1262.669
|0.000
|0.000
|1267.733
|49857807
|2014.09.03 00:34:58
|buy limit
|0.03
|xauusdm
|1252.182
|0.000
|0.000
|1267.733
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|142.36
|Floating P/L:
|-10.27
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101.30
|Equity:
|91.03
|Free Margin:
|91.03