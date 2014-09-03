8月交易
统计

8月交易

3 九月 2014, 11:01
weiliang Li
weiliang Li
0
387
Exness Ltd.

Account: 7025314Name: 鏉� 鑺腹Currency: USDLeverage: 1:10002014 September 3, 10:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
482463412014.08.05 04:56:50balanceD-INT2-USD-INT-1366191356.45
482463472014.08.05 04:56:53balanceD-CUP-USD-INT-1366191543.55
482467512014.08.05 05:05:17buy limit0.03usdjpym102.4230.0000.0002014.08.05 23:59:42102.602expiration [2014.08.05 23:59]
482503392014.08.05 06:26:31balanceD-BONUS-USD-136635294.68
482571532014.08.05 07:55:47buy0.03eurusdm1.340370.000001.340402014.08.08 01:44:081.334530.000.00-0.11-17.52
482719832014.08.05 10:33:57buy0.03eurusdm1.338850.000001.341942014.08.08 01:44:071.334520.000.00-0.11-12.99
482833222014.08.05 13:10:54buy0.03xagusdm20.0040.00020.2132014.08.06 08:24:1219.8350.000.00-0.04-25.35
483759642014.08.06 13:20:48sell0.03xauusdm1306.6010.0001294.2832014.08.07 06:33:571306.5250.000.000.020.22
485015052014.08.08 11:22:12sell0.03usdjpym101.9810.0000.0002014.08.08 14:31:54101.7520.000.000.006.75
485017822014.08.08 01:35:23sell0.03audusdm0.925480.927940.000002014.08.08 11:18:060.927940.000.000.00-7.38
485024082014.08.08 01:44:51sell0.03gbpusdm1.680431.682840.000002014.08.08 15:56:521.677790.000.000.007.92
485024722014.08.08 01:45:22sell limit0.03gbpusdm1.682020.000000.000002014.08.08 04:24:361.68059cancelled
485796462014.08.08 15:05:12sell0.03xauusdm1310.6651315.0480.0002014.08.08 17:38:501309.9740.000.000.002.08
485852332014.08.12 00:06:01buy0.03audusdm0.925750.000000.000002014.08.12 08:00:130.926100.000.000.001.05
485952122014.08.10 23:12:50sell0.03xauusdm1309.5960.0000.0002014.08.11 02:42:571306.1570.000.000.0010.32
486143462014.08.11 08:37:36buy0.03audusdm0.926970.000000.937192014.08.13 00:07:370.927050.000.000.300.24
486149082014.08.11 08:47:39sell0.03xauusdm1308.0691313.4790.0002014.08.11 16:30:251306.9300.000.000.003.42
486690622014.08.12 12:22:46sell0.03xauusdm1312.7950.0000.0002014.08.13 00:10:441309.8810.000.000.018.75
487165712014.08.14 07:32:22sell0.03xauusdm1316.4860.0000.0002014.08.14 10:41:421309.6420.000.000.0020.53
487281092014.08.13 06:37:15sell0.03xauusdm1310.4091310.8050.0002014.08.13 07:46:031307.4940.000.000.008.75
487422782014.08.13 08:48:26sell limit0.03xauusdm1310.7460.0000.0002014.08.13 10:13:081309.320cancelled
487560272014.08.13 10:13:12sell0.03xauusdm1309.3201311.0950.0002014.08.13 11:09:121308.3140.000.000.003.02
487672922014.08.13 12:30:00sell0.03xauusdm1307.1500.0001306.6242014.08.15 12:05:581306.6240.000.000.031.58
487719942014.08.13 12:35:56sell0.03xauusdm1310.6030.0001305.9432014.08.14 10:41:051309.2890.000.000.023.94
488498622014.08.14 12:33:51sell0.03xauusdm1316.2990.0000.0002014.08.14 12:59:521314.9580.000.000.004.03
488629522014.08.14 13:00:22sell limit0.03xauusdm1317.9960.0000.0002014.08.15 14:56:341305.177cancelled
488738002014.08.14 14:41:59sell0.03xauusdm1313.1510.0000.0002014.08.14 15:12:361312.2510.000.000.002.70
489150012014.08.15 10:05:43sell0.03xauusdm1312.0390.0001307.1972014.08.15 11:56:451310.7010.000.000.004.02
489239632014.08.15 12:07:07buy0.03xauusdm1306.8420.0000.0002014.08.15 14:56:011305.9000.000.000.00-2.83
489258992014.08.15 12:20:09buy limit0.03xauusdm1303.5860.0000.0002014.08.15 12:21:241305.413cancelled
489268922014.08.15 12:29:38buy0.03xauusdm1303.0110.0001306.7592014.08.15 12:32:211304.6850.000.000.005.03
489299222014.08.15 12:39:13buy0.03xauusdm1302.6870.0000.0002014.08.15 14:54:231303.2760.000.000.001.77
489518742014.08.15 14:56:29sell limit0.03xauusdm1312.5980.0000.0002014.08.20 23:15:001290.111expiration [2014.08.20 23:15]
489544362014.08.15 15:02:40sell0.03xauusdm1302.6960.0001295.5052014.08.18 00:30:191300.1250.000.000.017.71
489855602014.08.18 05:04:34sell0.03xauusdm1301.4280.0001295.4662014.08.18 13:00:311297.6140.000.000.0011.44
490362262014.08.18 22:28:53sell0.03xauusdm1297.7870.0001285.6782014.08.19 15:00:311295.6910.000.000.006.29
491011812014.08.19 15:15:37sell0.03xauusdm1294.1220.0001285.1732014.08.20 07:43:511294.0380.000.000.010.26
491149422014.08.20 01:57:53sell0.03xauusdm1296.4310.0000.0002014.08.20 04:27:451294.8380.000.000.004.78
491282102014.08.20 06:17:01sell0.03xauusdm1296.0940.0000.0002014.08.20 07:49:461293.5420.000.000.007.65
491475702014.08.20 09:13:09sell0.03xauusdm1294.1420.0001253.0152014.08.20 15:35:011293.3610.000.000.002.35
491973192014.08.20 22:40:16sell0.03xauusdm1290.6280.0001250.7492014.08.21 01:00:361289.9780.000.000.001.95
492126232014.08.21 05:25:15buy0.03xauusdm1285.8380.0001291.6762014.08.22 16:31:281280.8430.000.00-0.05-14.98
492196592014.08.21 12:22:00buy0.03xauusdm1276.6380.0000.0002014.08.21 14:07:081278.4290.000.000.005.38
493075222014.08.22 12:00:04buy0.03xauusdm1278.8710.0001290.1232014.08.22 15:27:031281.1490.000.000.006.84
493435472014.08.22 16:38:08sell0.03xauusdm1280.6161282.7581275.2522014.08.22 17:33:361279.9340.000.000.002.05
493671732014.08.25 04:31:36sell0.03xauusdm1277.2880.0001270.0002014.08.25 14:42:531277.1160.000.000.000.51
494084752014.08.25 15:01:16buy0.03xauusdm1276.3050.0001280.1492014.08.26 02:35:011278.6720.000.00-0.057.10
494312622014.08.26 04:36:37sell0.03xauusdm1282.3920.0001281.4642014.08.26 14:10:411285.2500.000.000.00-8.57
494347612014.08.26 06:21:20sell0.03xauusdm1286.3500.0001280.8432014.08.26 14:02:491287.2120.000.000.00-2.59
494386292014.08.26 07:02:20sell0.03xauusdm1290.3200.0001286.1962014.08.26 09:05:171287.2700.000.000.009.15
494604502014.08.26 12:30:16sell0.03xauusdm1289.9790.0001277.1772014.08.26 13:00:251289.1100.000.000.002.61
494720172014.08.26 14:12:24buy0.03xauusdm1285.0840.0001317.0492014.08.27 10:00:181286.5480.000.00-0.054.39
494972052014.08.26 23:04:18buy0.03xauusdm1280.9420.0001316.7002014.08.27 03:29:221284.0040.000.000.009.18
495291552014.08.27 09:07:04sell limit0.03xauusdm1285.4050.0000.0002014.08.27 09:07:191284.698cancelled
495291722014.08.27 09:07:26sell0.03xauusdm1284.6980.0001283.3012014.08.27 11:02:541284.6240.000.000.000.22
495323872014.08.27 10:04:30sell limit0.03xauusdm1288.3830.0000.0002014.08.27 11:08:311284.697cancelled
495378162014.08.27 11:32:21buy0.03xauusdm1285.1380.0000.0002014.08.27 11:58:421285.8880.000.000.002.25
495410112014.08.27 12:04:14balanceW-BONUS-USD-14116760-4.68
495410122014.08.27 12:04:14balanceW-INT2-USD-INT-14116756-85.06
495410202014.08.27 12:04:18balanceW-CUP-USD-INT-14116758-14.94
495417852014.08.27 12:12:46buy limit0.03xauusdm1285.6600.0000.0002014.08.27 12:13:231286.597cancelled
495425052014.08.27 12:19:47sell limit0.03xauusdm1288.5490.0000.0002014.08.27 14:41:041281.457cancelled
495482382014.08.27 13:41:09sell0.03xauusdm1283.4580.0001274.6252014.08.27 14:39:151282.4930.000.000.002.89
495645952014.08.27 15:33:59buy0.03xauusdm1282.2360.0001286.5382014.08.27 16:03:511282.6120.000.000.001.13
495668922014.08.27 16:04:47buy limit0.03xauusdm1282.0140.0000.0002014.08.27 17:04:351283.039cancelled
495687682014.08.27 17:04:50buy0.03xauusdm1283.0250.0001316.7002014.08.28 02:56:381286.0370.000.00-0.159.03
495869962014.08.28 04:02:22sell limit0.03xauusdm1288.7150.0000.0002014.08.28 06:31:131288.410cancelled
495925862014.08.28 06:30:50sell0.03xauusdm1288.4790.0001286.9252014.08.28 14:19:491289.4430.000.000.00-2.89
496012542014.08.28 08:04:54sell0.03xauusdm1292.4780.0001286.8912014.08.28 08:35:461290.5670.000.000.005.73
496086752014.08.28 09:20:37buy limit0.03xauusdm1288.2390.0000.0002014.08.28 23:32:391290.363cancelled
496146142014.08.28 10:03:17sell0.03xauusdm1290.7440.0000.0002014.08.28 10:04:191290.7260.000.000.000.05
496146552014.08.28 10:46:09sell0.03xauusdm1292.7660.0001286.7592014.08.28 11:04:591292.4210.000.000.001.04
496212132014.08.28 10:46:59sell0.03xauusdm1295.1820.0001262.0002014.08.28 11:06:241292.4520.000.000.008.19
496266082014.08.28 12:21:48sell0.03xauusdm1295.1100.0001286.9092014.08.28 13:00:421292.0600.000.000.009.15
496363742014.08.28 13:01:51sell limit0.03xauusdm1296.2180.0000.0002014.08.28 14:43:491289.004cancelled
496614212014.08.28 23:32:28buy0.03xauusdm1290.2850.0001291.7152014.08.29 14:25:541291.0790.000.000.002.38
496644152014.08.29 08:44:06buy0.03xauusdm1285.5700.0001316.0002014.08.29 14:21:091288.3460.000.000.008.33
496729592014.08.29 06:36:30sell limit0.03xauusdm1294.2880.0000.0002014.08.29 11:36:321286.136cancelled
497162662014.08.29 14:26:12sell0.03xauusdm1290.2970.0001286.6882014.08.29 14:46:241289.8080.000.000.001.47
497189262014.08.29 14:51:49buy limit0.03xauusdm1287.4880.0000.0002014.08.29 15:05:001289.307cancelled
 0.000.00-0.16142.52
Closed P/L:142.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
498238622014.09.02 12:19:46buy0.03xauusdm1269.2840.0001287.907 1267.2380.000.00-0.05-6.14
498595302014.09.03 01:40:32sell0.03xauusdm1266.3730.0001262.589 1267.7330.000.000.00-4.08
 0.000.00-0.05-10.22
 Floating P/L:-10.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
494276602014.08.26 02:59:00buy limit0.03xauusdm1262.6690.0000.000 1267.733
498578072014.09.03 00:34:58buy limit0.03xauusdm1252.1820.0000.000 1267.733
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal:0.00Credit Facility:0.00 
Closed Trade P/L:142.36Floating P/L:-10.27Margin:0.00
Balance:101.30Equity:91.03Free Margin:91.03
#黄金外汇