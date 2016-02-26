对冲 Expert Advisor 编码基础

简介

我将介绍一个简单的对冲 expert advisor。对冲 EA 基础大注：

上述都是 Forex 对冲者使用 MT4 Expert Advisor 时需要了解的一些简单内容。现在我们开始制作一个对冲 EA。

逐步进行对冲 EA 的编码工作

步骤 1：输入参数

在开始写入对冲 EA 之前，我们需要选择两个关联符号，即：

始终朝同一方向移动的 GBPUSD 与 EURUSD；

始终朝反方向移动的 EURUSD 与 USDCHF；

等。

本文中，我将选择我自己很喜欢的对冲对，即 EURJPY 与 GBPJPY。此对冲对的运作方式始终相同，能较为方便地设置对冲订单类型。现在让我们开始吧。要开始制作一个对冲 EA，先要了解以下输入变量。

extern bool BlockOpening = false ; extern string BaseSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern string H_Symbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern bool MoveSameWay = true ; extern int CorPeriod = 5 ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.5 ; extern double H_LotsSize = 1.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 137 ; extern double AcceptableLoss$ = - 77 ; extern string ExpectCor = "______" ; extern double Between = 1.05 ; extern double And = 0.9 ; extern string MISC = "______" ; extern int MagicNo = 318 ; extern bool ShowStatus = true ; extern bool PlayAudio = false ;

步骤 2：变量声明

以下是此 EA 中使用的变量，我只解释必要的变量以便您了解 EA 的工作方式。

int BSP , HSP , gsp , BOP = - 1 , HOP = - 1 , up = 0 , Hcnt = 0 , u = 0 , d = 0 , day = 0 , sent= 0 , firstopen , expire; double Lot , BaseOpen , HOpen , BPt , HPt , BSwapL , BSwapS , HSwapL , HSwapS; bool SResult = false , BResult = false , H1.profitswap, H2.profitswap, H3.profitswap; bool SwapMode = true , allmeetcor = false , BlockOpen = false , buy,sell,cleared = false ; string H1. string = "" , H2. string = "" , H3. string = "" , OrdComment = "" , candletxt,tdstxt = "" ;

步骤 3：获取所有必要的静态参数

现在我们制定一些要在 init() 部分中声明的静态值。

int init() { BSP = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_SPREAD ); HSP = MarketInfo (H_Symbol , MODE_SPREAD ); BPt = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_POINT ); HPt = MarketInfo (H_Symbol , MODE_POINT ); BSwapL = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_SWAPLONG ); BSwapS = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_SWAPSHORT ); HSwapL = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_SWAPLONG ); HSwapS = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_SWAPSHORT ); return ( 0 ); }





步骤 4：有用的函数

在讨论 "start()" 函数这个我们一直等待着的最有趣的部分之前，让我们先从此 EA 中使用的函数说起。但请注意，所有函数都将与 start() 函数区分开来。

1.关联函数



首先我们需要从关联计算函数着手。以下函数来自一位提供免费关联指标的好心人 (igorad2004@list.ru)，我对这些函数进行了修改，以便在此 EA 中使用，这样我们就不再需要从外部指标中调用关联值了。好主意，不是吗？

double symboldif( string symbol, int shift) { return ( iClose (symbol, 1440 , shift) - iMA (symbol, 1440 , CorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , shift)); } double powdif( double val) { return ( MathPow (val, 2 )); } double u( double val1, double val2) { return ((val1*val2)); } double Cor( string base, string hedge) { double u1= 0 ,l1= 0 ,s1= 0 ; for ( int i = CorPeriod - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { u1 += u(symboldif(base, i), symboldif(hedge, i)); l1 += powdif(symboldif(base, i)); s1 += powdif(symboldif(hedge, i)); } if (l1*s1 > 0 ) return (u1 / MathSqrt (l1*s1)); }

CorPeriod变量将作为外部的输入变量，允许我们对其进行调整。如要计算两个符号之间的关联，只需调用Cor(string base,string hedge) 函数，例如这个 Cor(EURJPY,GBPJPY)。很简单，不是吗？

2.发送对冲函数



我认为通过创建一个 SendH 函数可以更方便地管理对冲订单的发送方式，如下所示。

bool SendH( string symbol, int op, double lots, double price, int sp, string comment, int magic) { if ( OrderSend (symbol , op , lots , price , sp , 0 , 0 , comment , magic , 0 , CLR_NONE) > 0 ) { return ( true ); if (PlayAudio) PlaySound ( "expert.wav" ); } else { Print (symbol, ": " , magic, " : " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } }

可单击此处阅读有关 OrderSend 函数的更多信息。

，ErrorDescription(GetLastError())上述 ErrorDescription(GetLastError()) 函数让我们的 EA 能够告诉我们交易函数工作时出现了什么错误。要使用该函数，需要将“stdlib.mqh"文件包括在内，代码如下：

#property copyright "myHedge" #property link "http://dailyh.blogspot.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh>

使用时只需调用按上述方法调用“ErrorDescription() "函数。



3.关闭对冲函数



除了发送订单，我们还需要一个用于在对冲订单达到预期利润时关闭这些订单的函数。如下所示：

bool CloseHedge( int magic) { for ( int i = OrdersTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { if ( OrderClose ( OrderTicket () , OrderLots () , OrderClosePrice () , MarketInfo ( OrderSymbol (), MODE_SPREAD ) , CLR_NONE)) SResult = true ; } } if (SResult) { return ( true ); if (PlayAudio) { PlaySound ( "ok.wav" ); } } else Print ( "CloseHedge Error: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); RefreshRates (); }

此函数仅关闭使用同一幻数的订单，不会干涉使用其他不同幻数的对冲订单。这是小事，无需担心。在使用该关闭函数之前，我们需要用以下函数定义“目前盈利”。

double TotalCurProfit( int magic) { double MyCurrentProfit = 0 ; for ( int cnt = 0 ; cnt < OrdersTotal () ; cnt++) { OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ); if ( OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { MyCurrentProfit += ( OrderProfit () + OrderSwap ()); } } return (MyCurrentProfit); }

像使用关闭函数一样，要了解对冲利润金额，我们仅需监控使用同一幻数的订单，以便正确地关闭它们。要使用这些函数，仅需按以下方式进行编码：

if (TotalCurProfit( 318 ) > 100 ) CloseHedge( 318 );

所有利润金额值都将以美元为单位计算。在上行中，当幻数为 318 的订单的总体利润超过 $100 时，这些订单就将被关闭。就是这样。要打开对冲订单，我们需要确定在需要发送对冲时没有任何其他使用同一符号和幻数的浮动订单。这可通过此函数进行定义。

5.获取现有价位的金额

int ExistPositions( string symbol, int magic) { int NumPos = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderSymbol () == symbol && OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { NumPos++; } } return (NumPos); }

此函数使用方式如下：

ExistPositions( "GBPJPY" , 318 )

此时此函数将返回“幻数为 318 的 GBPJPY 浮动开放订单数量”。这又是一个定义浮动订单类型的函数。

int ExistOP( string symbol, int magic) { int NumPos = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderSymbol () == symbol && OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { NumPos = OrderType (); } } return (NumPos); }

此函数返回当时浮动的指定符号和幻数的订单类型的整数值。如果 GBPJPY 的浮动订单为 OP_BUY，返回值为“0”。此函数不仅可与交易函数配合使用，还可与一个函数一同用于显示当前对冲状态。这个函数名为“OP2Str”。

string OP2Str( int op) { switch (op) { case OP_BUY : return ( "BUY" ); case OP_SELL : return ( "SELL" ); default : return ( "~~" ); } }

此函数的使用方式已一目了然，不必多说了。

8.关闭所有特定订单类型



这又是一个可在发送或关闭对冲期间出现错误的情况下，直接关闭任何单个订单的函数。

bool CloseScrap( string sym, int op, int magic) { for ( int i = OrdersTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && amp; OrderMagicNumber () == magic && OrderSymbol () == sym && OrderType () == op) { if ( OrderClose ( OrderTicket () , OrderLots () , OrderClosePrice () , MarketInfo ( OrderSymbol (), MODE_SPREAD ) , CLR_NONE)) BResult = true ; } } if (BResult) { return ( true ); if (PlayAudio) { PlaySound ( "ok.wav" ); } } else Print ( "CloseScrap Error: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); RefreshRates (); }

也就是说，CloseScrap("GBPJPY",OP_BUY,318)这将仅关闭幻数为 318 的浮动长“GBPJPY”。很简单。最后一个要了解的函数。

string bool2str( bool boolval) { if (boolval == true ) return ( "Yes" ); if (boolval == false ) return ( "No" ); }

这个函数没有什么特别之处，它的用途是显示一些参数的布尔状态，例如 BlockOpening 值。将此函数设置为 true 时，它将在您的屏幕上返回“是”。如果设置为 false，则范围“否”。以上就是我们所需函数的所有相关信息。现在我们要开始进行对冲流程的编码工作了。



步骤 5：Expert Advisor 代码为：



首先进行以下编码：



int start() {

然后指定关联范围：

if (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol) > Between || Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol) < And) BlockOpen = true ; else BlockOpen = false ;

if (MoveSameWay) { if (((BSwapL*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapS*H_LotSize)) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_BUY ; HOP = OP_SELL ; } else if (((BSwapS*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapL*H_LotSize)) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_SELL ; HOP = OP_BUY ; } } else { if (((BSwapL*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapL*H_LotSize)) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_BUY ; HOP = OP_BUY ; } else if (((BSwapS*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapS*H_LotSize)) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_SELL ; HOP = OP_SELL ; } }

下一步，定义对冲方式（此处仅为示例），本文中我将按互换价值选择交易风格，然后仅用每天都可从互换中获利的方式进行交易。

现在要发送对冲：

if (!BlockOpen && !BlockOpening) { if (BOP == OP_BUY ) BaseOpen = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_ASK ); else BaseOpen = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_BID ); if (HOP == OP_BUY ) HOpen = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_ASK ); else HOpen = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_BID ); if (BOP >= 0 && HOP >= 0 ) { if (ExistPositions(BaseSymbol, MagicNo) == 0 && ExistPositions(H_Symbol, MagicNo) == 0 ) { SendH(BaseSymbol, BOP, BaseLotSize, BaseOpen, BSP, "COR : " + DoubleToStr (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol), 2 ), MagicNo); SendH(H_Symbol, HOP, H_LotsSize, HOpen, HSP, "COR : " + DoubleToStr (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol), 2 ), MagicNo); } else { if (ExistPositions(BaseSymbol, MagicNo) == 1 && TotalCurProfit(MagicNo)>AcceptableLoss$) { CloseScrap(BaseSymbol, ExistOP(BaseSymbol, MagicNo), MagicNo); } else if (ExistPositions(H_Symbol, MagicNo) == 1 && TotalCurProfit(MagicNo) > AcceptableLoss$) { CloseScrap(H_Symbol, ExistOP(H_Symbol, MagicNo), MagicNo); } } } else { string swaptxt = "No Swap Condition To Gain From :" + "pls modify one or more input parameter(s)." ; } }

然后，在达到预期利润时关闭这些订单。





if ((TotalCurProfit(MagicNo) > ExpectProfit$) { CloseHedge(MagicNo); }

更有趣的是这个：ShowStatus 部分。

if (ShowStatus) { Comment ( "

Correl: " + DoubleToStr (Cor(BaseSymbol , H_Symbol), 2 ) , "

BlockOpen : " + bool2str(BlockOpen || BlockOpening) , "

" + swaptxt , "

~~~~~~~" , "

B/H [sp] : " + BaseSymbol + " [" + BSP + "]" + " / " + H_Symbol+ " [" +HSP+ "]" , "

CurOp [Lots]: " + OP2Str(ExistOP(BaseSymbol, MagicNo)) + " [" + DoubleToStr (BaseLotSize, 2 ) + "]" + " ~ " + OP2Str(ExistOP(H_Symbol, MagicNo)) + " [" + DoubleToStr (H_LotsRatio*BaseLotSize, 2 ) + "]" , "

CurPF [Expect]: $" + DoubleToStr (TotalCurProfit(MagicNo), 2 ) + " [$" + DoubleToStr (ExpectProfit$, 2 ) + "]" ); } else Comment ( "" );

每个 EA 末尾加上这个。

return ( 0 ); }

步骤 6：将它们全部聚集起来



以下便是 myHedge.mq4 的全貌。

#property copyright "myHedge" #property link "http://dailyh.blogspot.com/" #include <stdlib.mqh> extern bool BlockOpening = false ; extern string BaseSymbol = "EURJPY" ; extern string H_Symbol = "GBPJPY" ; extern bool MoveSameWay = true ; extern int CorPeriod = 5 ; extern double BaseLotSize = 1.5 ; extern double H_LotSize = 1.0 ; extern double ExpectProfit$ = 137 ; extern double AcceptableLoss$ = - 77 ; extern string ExpectCor = "______" ; extern double Between = 1.05 ; extern double And = 0.9 ; extern string MISC = "______" ; extern int MagicNo = 318 ; extern bool ShowStatus = true ; extern bool PlayAudio = false ; int BSP ,HSP ,gsp ,BOP = - 1 ,HOP = - 1 ,up = 0 ,Hcnt = 0 ,u = 0 ,d = 0 ,day = 0 ,sent = 0 ,firstopen ,expire; double Lot ,BaseOpen ,HOpen ,BPt ,HPt ,BSwapL ,BSwapS ,HSwapL ,HSwapS; bool SResult = false , BResult = false , H1.profitswap, H2.profitswap, H3.profitswap; bool SwapMode = true , allmeetcor = false , BlockOpen = false , buy, sell, cleared = false ; string H1. string = "" , H2. string = "" , H3. string = "" , OrdComment = "" , candletxt,tdstxt = "" ; int init() { BSP = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_SPREAD ); HSP = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_SPREAD ); BPt = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_POINT ); HPt = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_POINT ); BSwapL = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_SWAPLONG ); BSwapS = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_SWAPSHORT ); HSwapL = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_SWAPLONG ); HSwapS = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_SWAPSHORT ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol) > Between || Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol) < And) BlockOpen = true ; else BlockOpen = false ; if (MoveSameWay) { if ((BSwapL*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapS*H_LotSize) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_BUY ; HOP = OP_SELL ; } else if ((BSwapS*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapL*H_LotSize) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_SELL ; HOP = OP_BUY ; } } else { if ((BSwapL*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapL*H_LotSize) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_BUY ; HOP = OP_BUY ; } else if ((BSwapS*BaseLotSize) + (HSwapS*H_LotSize) > 0 ) { BOP = OP_SELL ; HOP = OP_SELL ; } } if (!BlockOpen && !BlockOpening) { if (BOP == OP_BUY ) BaseOpen = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_ASK ); else BaseOpen = MarketInfo (BaseSymbol, MODE_BID ); if (HOP == OP_BUY ) HOpen = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_ASK ); else HOpen = MarketInfo (H_Symbol, MODE_BID ); if (BOP >= 0 && HOP >= 0 ) { if (ExistPositions(BaseSymbol, MagicNo) == 0 && ExistPositions(H_Symbol,MagicNo) == 0 ) { SendH(BaseSymbol, BOP, BaseLotSize, BaseOpen, BSP, "COR : " + DoubleToStr (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol), 2 ), MagicNo); SendH(H_Symbol, HOP, H_LotSize, HOpen, HSP, "COR : " + DoubleToStr (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol), 2 ), MagicNo); } else { if (ExistPositions(BaseSymbol, MagicNo) == 1 && TotalCurProfit(MagicNo) > AcceptableLoss$) { CloseScrap(BaseSymbol, ExistOP(BaseSymbol, MagicNo), MagicNo); } else if (ExistPositions(H_Symbol, MagicNo) == 1 && TotalCurProfit(MagicNo) > AcceptableLoss$) { CloseScrap(H_Symbol, ExistOP(H_Symbol, MagicNo), MagicNo); } } } else { string swaptxt = "No Swap Condition To Gain From : pls " + "modify one or more input parameter(s)." ; } } if (TotalCurProfit(MagicNo) > ExpectProfit$) { CloseHedge(MagicNo); } if (ShowStatus) { Comment ( "

Correl: " + DoubleToStr (Cor(BaseSymbol, H_Symbol), 2 ) , "

BlockOpen : " + bool2str(BlockOpen || BlockOpening) , "

" + swaptxt , "

~~~~~~~" , "

B/H [sp] : " + BaseSymbol + " [" + BSP + "]" + " / " + H_Symbol + " [" + HSP + "]" , "

CurOp [Lots]: " + OP2Str(ExistOP(BaseSymbol, MagicNo)) + " [" + DoubleToStr (BaseLotSize, 2 ) + "]" + " ~ " + OP2Str(ExistOP(H_Symbol, MagicNo)) + " [" + DoubleToStr (H_LotSize, 2 ) + "]" , "

CurPF [Expect]: $" + DoubleToStr (TotalCurProfit(MagicNo), 2 ) + " [$" + DoubleToStr (ExpectProfit$, 2 ) + "]" ); } else Comment ( "" ); return ( 0 ); } double symboldif( string symbol, int shift) { return ( iClose (symbol, 1440 , shift) - iMA (symbol, 1440 , CorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , shift)); } double powdif( double val) { return ( MathPow (val, 2 )); } double u( double val1, double val2) { return ((val1*val2)); } double Cor( string base, string hedge) { double u1 = 0 , l1 = 0 , s1 = 0 ; for ( int i = CorPeriod - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { u1 += u(symboldif(base, i), symboldif(hedge, i)); l1 += powdif(symboldif(base, i)); s1 += powdif(symboldif(hedge, i)); } if (l1*s1 > 0 ) return (u1 / MathSqrt (l1*s1)); } bool SendH( string symbol, int op, double lots, double price, int sp, string comment, int magic) { if ( OrderSend (symbol ,op ,lots ,price ,sp , 0 , 0 ,comment ,magic , 0 ,CLR_NONE) > 0 ) { return ( true ); if (PlayAudio) PlaySound ( "expert.wav" ); } else { Print (symbol, ": " , magic, " : " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } bool CloseHedge( int magic) { for ( int i = OrdersTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { if ( OrderClose ( OrderTicket () , OrderLots () , OrderClosePrice () , MarketInfo ( OrderSymbol (), MODE_SPREAD ) , CLR_NONE)) SResult = true ; } } if (SResult) { return ( true ); if (PlayAudio) { PlaySound ( "ok.wav" ); } } else Print ( "CloseHedge Error: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); RefreshRates (); } double TotalCurProfit( int magic) { double MyCurrentProfit = 0 ; for ( int cnt = 0 ; cnt < OrdersTotal (); cnt++) { OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ); if ( OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { MyCurrentProfit += ( OrderProfit () + OrderSwap ()); } } return (MyCurrentProfit); } int ExistPositions( string symbol, int magic) { int NumPos = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderSymbol () == symbol && OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { NumPos++; } } return (NumPos); } int ExistOP( string symbol, int magic) { int NumPos = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderSymbol () == symbol && OrderMagicNumber () == magic) { NumPos = OrderType (); } } return (NumPos); } string OP2Str( int op) { switch (op) { case OP_BUY : return ( "BUY" ); case OP_SELL : return ( "SELL" ); default : return ( "~~" ); } } bool CloseScrap( string sym, int op, int magic) { for ( int i = OrdersTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) && OrderMagicNumber () == magic && OrderSymbol () == sym && OrderType () == op) { if ( OrderClose ( OrderTicket () , OrderLots () , OrderClosePrice () , MarketInfo ( OrderSymbol (), MODE_SPREAD ) , CLR_NONE)) BResult = true ; } } if (SResult || BResult) { return ( true ); if (PlayAudio) { PlaySound ( "ok.wav" ); } } else Print ( "CloseScrap Error: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); RefreshRates (); } string bool2str( bool boolval) { if (boolval == true ) return ( "Yes" ); if (boolval == false ) return ( "No" ); }

总结

这仅仅是一个简单的对冲 Expert Advisor 的示例。您需要对其进行修改，以符合您自己的对冲风格。我知道大家使用的对冲风格有很多种。请注意，这种 EA 有其自身的限制，因此不可用策略测试器进行测试。请注意，这种 EA 有其自身的限制，因此不可用策略测试器进行测试。您仅可对其进行现场测试。以下是一个对冲 EA 的示范结果。



ShowStatus 函数将如下所示：

希望您喜欢我的文章，也强烈希望它能帮助您创建您自己的对冲 EA。

