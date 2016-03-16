面向初学者的 MQL4 语言。技术指标和内置函数

MetaTrader 4 / 示例
简介

这是“面向初学者的 MQL4 语言”系列的第三篇文章。在前两篇文章中， 我们学习了 MQL4 的基础知识，它们是进一步开发的基石。现在我们将学习使用内置 函数和用于技术指标的函数。后者对于以后开发你自己的 Expert Advisor 和指标至 关重要。另外，我们将通过一个简答的例子，解释如何追踪进入市场的交易信号， 以及如何正确使用指标。在文章的末尾，你将学到一些关于语言本身的新鲜有趣的内容。



数学函数

让我们从最简单但仍在使用且有帮助的数学函数开始。



MathAbs

函数原型：

double MathAbs(double value)

这是非常简单的函数，返回绝对值（数字模块）。它的意思是，如果你使用了负数，则会得到一个正数结果。使用示例：

int a=-10;
double b=-20.0;
double c=7.0;
 
a=MathAbs(a); // now a is equal to 10
b=MathAbs(b); // now b is equal to 20.0
c=MathAbs(c); // the value of c will not change, for it was positive


MathCeil、MathFloor 和 MathRound

函数的原型：

double MathCeil(double x)
double MathFloor(double x)
double MathRound(double value)

这三个函数非常类似：它们均将数字圆整为整数。 但每个都有其独特性：MathCeil 的圆整方式为： 即使我们有一个整数的千分之一（例如，1.001），它依然被视为一个整数。 即数字被向上圆整为更大的值。例如：

double a;
a=MathCeil(1.001);  // a=2.0, even one thousandth is rounded off to a whole number
a=MathCeil(1.999);  // a=2.0
a=MathCeil(-1.001); // a=-1.0, it is correct, because -1.0 is more than -1.001
a=MathCeil(-1.999); // a=-1.0, it is correct, -1.0 is more than -1.999

MathFloor 跟 MathCeil 类似，但正好相反。即如果需要向下圆整一个正数，则会损失小数部分：

double a;
a=MathFloor(1.999); // a=1.0, no matter how large the fractional part is, it will be taken away
a=MathFloor(1.001); // a=1.0
a=MathFloor(-1.001); // a=-2.0, correct, because -2.0 is less than -1.001
a=MathFloor(-1.999); // a=-2.0, correct, -2.0 is less than -1.999

我们对MathRound 圆整数字的方式较为熟悉。即如果小数部分较大（ 0.5 或以上），则圆整为 1。如果小数部分较小（小于 0.5），则圆整为 0，即直接忽略。示例：

double a;
a=MathRound(1.1);   // a=1.0, the fractional part is too small (0.1)
a=MathRound(1.57);  // a=2.0, the fractional part is enough to be rounded off to 1
a=MathRound(-3.1);  // a=-3.0 not enough
a=MathRound(-6.99); // a=-7.0 enough


MathMin

函数的原型：

double MathMax(double value1, double value2)
double MathMin(double value1, double value2)

这两个函数非常类似。它们接受 2 个参数，相应的返回最大值和最小值。示例：

double a;
a=MathMax(50.0,1.0);  // a=50.0
a=MathMin(10.0,12.0); // a=10.0

函数原型：

double MathPow(double base, double exponent)

该函数允许取底数的幂次方。示例：

double a;
a=MathPow(5.0,2.0);  // a=25.0, 5 to the power 2
a=MathPow(2.0,8.0);  // a=256.0, 2 to the power 8
a=MathPow(25.0,0.5); // a=5.0, you know, a number to the power 0.5 is its square root

函数原型：

double MathSqrt(double x)

使用该函数求平方根。但不要尝试求负数的平方根。这样的话，会返回零。示例：

double a;
a=MathSqrt(9.0);    // a=3.0
a=MathSqrt(25.0);   // a=5.0
a=MathSqrt(-256.0); // a=0.0, I explained

函数原型：

double MathLog(double x)

还有人记得什么是对数吗？以 b 为底 a对数等于以 b 为底获得 a 所需要的幂次方。 广泛使用的对数是以 e 为底（欧拉数）的自然对数（lna）和以 10 为底的常用（布氏）对数（lg a）。 关于对数的更多信息可见于：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logarithm， 因此，MathLog 用于求数字 x 的自然对数。不要对负数或零求自然对数。这种情况下，会得到 -1。使用函数的示例：

double a;
a=MathLog(10.0);  // a=2.30258509
a=MathLog(0.0);   // a=-1.0, incorrect
a=MathLog(-10.0); // a=-1.0, incorrect

函数原型：

double MathExp(double d)

该函数返回数字 e，取 d次幂。很多人一定已经忘记了这个数字。 e 是数字常数，自然对数的底，无理数和超越数。e = 2,718281828459045…有时候 e 被称为欧拉数纳皮尔数。 在微分和积分学中起着重要作用。关于欧拉数的更多信息可见于：http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eulerian_number 如果指定一个非常大的度数，则会发生溢出，从而返回零。多大才会导致错误呢？为了找出答案，我们来做一个小实验：

double exponent=1.0; // here the degree value will be stored
double result=1.0;   // result, returned by the function
int i=0;             // number of cycle iterations
 
while(result!=0.0)   // while the result is not equal to zero (while there is no overflowing)
{
   result=MathExp(exponent); // remember the result
   exponent*=10.0;           // increase the degree
   i++;                      // the next iteration is over
}
MessageBox("i="+i); // result of the experiment

发生以下情形：每次尝试调用 MathExp 函数，以及每次循环时度数增长了 10 倍，直到最后出现溢出，返回零。我得到以下结果：i=310。这意味着你可以使用 1*10 度数对 309 的乘方运算（想一下长达 309 位的数字！！）。所以，我认为不需要担心溢出。



MathMod

函数原型：

double MathMod(double value,double value2)

该函数用来找到除法的余数。例如，5 除以 2 得 2 余 1。第一个参数value - 被除数，value2 - 除数。返回余数。示例：

double a;
 
a=MathExp(5,2); // a=1.0
a=MathExp(10,3); // a=1.0, correct
a=MathExp(50,10); // a=0.0, divided without residue

函数的原型：

int MathRand() void MathSrand(int seed)

MathRand 返回介于 0 和 32767 范围内的伪随机整数。这里你可能会有些疑惑：“伪”是什么意思？ 这个范围很奇怪，如果我需要 5 到 10 的范围怎么办？为什么非得是 32767？答案是：“伪” 意味着数字并非完全随机，而是取决于某些事情。假设，你已经编写了一个脚本，返回了 5 个伪随机数字。例如：

int a=0;
 
while(a<5)
{
   MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand());
   a++;
}

这些数字确实是随机的，但如果你再次运行脚本，序列始终是相同的。原因在于，存在函数 MathRand 开始排斥的数字。 让我们称该数字为起始数字。为了改变它，使用另一个函数 - MathSrand。 该函数接受单个参数——起始数字，它决定所有的伪随机数。假设起始数字为一粒果实， 则随机数字就是从中生长的大树。默认的起始数字为 1。为了获得真正的随机序列，我们先要给起始数字分配唯一的值。 如何去做呢？还有一个函数 - TimeLocal，它没有参数，返回自 1970 年 1 月 1 日 00:00 起的秒数。 该函数非常适合，因为在大多数情况下我们将获得唯一的数字。是不是开始糊涂了？它看起来如下所示：

int a=0;
MathSrand(TimeLocal()); // assign a unique value to the beginning number
 
while(a<5)
{
   MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand());
   a++;
}

现在每次我们都会得到一个新的序列。让我们继续。从 0 到 32767。为什么是 32767？ 原因在于：int 能够接受的最大值是 2 的 16 次方（因为在不考虑符号时，int 变量值在计算机内存中占了 16 位），即 32768，因为我们从零计数，所以需要减去 1。这样就得到 32767 。为了得到任意的必要范围，使用运算符 % - 除法中的余数。例如，如果需要得到 0 到 5 范围的随机数字：

int a=0;
MathSrand(TimeLocal());
while(a<5)
{
   MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%6);
   a++;
}

请注意，我们写入 MathRand()%6 而非 MathRand()%5 - 我们的范围从开始，需要加 1。现在假设我们需要得到 5 到 10 范围内的随机数字：

MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%6+5); // just add the necessary shift

当需要包括负数的范围时，例如 -5 到 5，方法一样。

MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%11-5);

如果只需要负数，将结果乘以 -1。例如，我们需要 -10 到 -20 的范围：

MessageBox(“random=”+(MathRand()%11+10)*(-1));

如果需要得到非整数，例如在 0.0 到 1.0 范围内，且精确到千分位，使用以下代码：

MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%1001/1000.0);

我们先创建一个 0 到 1000 范围的随机数字，然后除以 1000.0。注意，必须除以 1000.0（带一个浮点），而不是 1000（整数）。 否则会得到零，因为会被圆整。



三角函数和反三角函数

三角函数是基于角度的数学函数。它们在分析周期性过程时非常重要。与之密切相关的是反三角函数。 更多信息可见于：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trigonometric_function https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ArcSin 在 MQL4 中，所有这些函数接受以弧度而非度数表示的参数。即，如果要求 20 度的正弦，必须先将 20 度转换为弧度。例如：

MathSin(20.0*3.14159/180.0);

1 度 = pi / 180。如果你经常使用三角函数，则在程序开始时声明并使用该常数较为方便。

#define PI 3.1415926535897


MathSin、MathCos、MathTan、MathArcsin、MathArccos 和 MathArctan

函数的原型：

double MathSin(double value) double MathCos(double value) double MathTan(double x) double MathArcsin(double x) double MathArccos(double x) double MathArctan(double x)

让我们对部分函数的特性深入探讨一下。MathTan 接受 -263 到 263 范围内的值，如果超过限值，数字将变为不确定。MathArcsinMathArccos 接受 -1 到 1 范围内的值，否则会得到 0 和 EA 日志内的相应信息。MathArctan 如果接受 0 则返回 0。



显示信息的新函数

目前你仅知道一个显示信息的函数 - MessageBox。现在你将学习另外三个非常相似但各具特性的函数。



Alert

函数原型：

void Alert(...)

显示包含你的信号（信息）的对话框。调用该函数时，会听到特殊的信号，可以在终端设置中更改或禁用：Service -> Settings -> tab Events.窗口外观如下：

可以更改窗口的尺寸，以便于查看大量信息。另外，可以始终查看函数的最新调用，因为他们不会被删除。还可以进行连续多次调用，将会得到具有活动的最新信号的窗口，不需要每次都点击“确定”。可以使用类似 MessageBox 的函数：

Alert(“signal type:”+signalType); Alert(“random=”+MathRand()%1001);

尽管目的不同。你应该直接列举输入的参数，用逗号分隔。即类似于上例，但使用 “，”代替“+”。我建议使用第二种。

Alert(“signal type:”,signalType); Alert(“random=”,MathRand()%1001);


Comment

函数原型：

void Comment(...)

相似的函数，用法一致，在图表左上角显示信息。这里你不需要点击任何区域即可执行代码。使用该函数以显示当前状态等。示例：

Comment(“some usefull information”);



Print

函数原型：

void Print( ...)

又一个类似的函数，在 Expert Advisor 的日志中显示信息：

Print(“processing...”);

另外，日志在电脑上 MetaTrader 4\experts\logs 文件夹内的相应文件（文件名称跟日期对应）中保存所有的信息：

还应该对三个函数进行注释。无法显示数组，只能像参数一样指示。它们应该按元素逐个进行显示，例如：

for(int a=0;a<100;a++) Alert("Close[",a,"]=",Close[a]);

每个函数最多可以显示 64 个参数。每次调用 Alert 函数也会写入 Expert Advisor 日志。double 类型将显示精确到小数点后 4 位数字。



技术指标

几乎所有的 Expert Advisor 都使用技术指标。如果看一下安装文件（MACD Sample）中包含的简单 EA，可以看到它使用了技术指标。现在你将学习如何获取所有可用技术指标的值。每一个技术指标都有一个对应的函数，可以计算任何可用证券和时间范围上的数值。不必担心指标是否已在图表上打开。这无所谓。

现在让我们查看技术指标的函数的参数细节。实际上其中大多数是重复的。例如，我们要讲解的所有函数都有相似的 2 个第一参数1 个最后参数以计算技术指标的值。

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于计算技术指标值的金融证券（货币对）的第一个参数。即技术指标应该用于什么图表。要在当前图表上使用指标，使用常量 NULL（或 0）。此处的当前图表指的是将运行脚本（Expert Advisor，指标）的图表。如果需要另一个证券，可以使用其名称作为字符串（“EURUSD”、“GBPUSD”等等）。
  • 时间范围 – 第二个参数，定义应使用指标的时间范围。如果需要当前图表上使用的时间范围，使用 0（零）。如果需要其他时间范围，使用预定义的常量之一：
    • PERIOD_M1 - 1 分钟
    • PERIOD_M5 - 5 分钟
    • PERIOD_M15 - 15 分钟
    • PERIOD_M30 - 30 分钟
    • PERIOD_H1 - 1 小时
    • PERIOD_H4 - 4 小时
    • PERIOD_D1 - 1 天
    • PERIOD_W1 - 1 周
    • PERIOD_MN1 - 1 月
  • 偏移 – 定义应该使用指标的柱的最后一个参数。记住第一篇文章：要找到最后一根柱的收盘价，我们使用了从零开始的指数。即 Close [0] - 最后一根柱的收盘价，Close[1] - 倒数第二根柱，以此类推。该参数跟数组中的索引工作方式类似。要找到最后一根柱上的指标数值，偏移必须等于 0，倒数第二个柱为 1，以此类推。

技术指标通常用于计算多个柱上的平均值。即它们取多个柱上的不同价格（开盘价、收盘价等），使用确定的方法找到平均值。也经常使用偏移。在参数当中，可以发现以下：

  • applied_price – 定义应该使用什么价格类型以获取平均值。对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • ma_method – 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • period – 定义将使用多少柱获取平均值。
  • ma_shift – 柱内中线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。

以上描述的参数会经常出现。所以，当你看到这种参数，应该了解该函数使用平均值进行数值计算。为了了解数值究竟如何计算以及平均值到底扮演了什么角色，使用每个函数的简短描述后面的链接。还有一个重要的注意事项：所有这些指标（函数）可以分为两类：

  • 简单 – 一个指标只有一个值。例如：加速/减速（AC）指标、累积/派发（A/D）指标、DeMarker（DeM）指标等等，即指标只有一条线/一个柱形图，其数值在调用适当的函数时返回。以下是一个图表上使用多个简单指标的示例：

  • 复杂 – 一个指标有多个值（线）。例如：鳄鱼指标、平均方向性运动指标（ADX）、布林带指标（BB）、指数平滑移动平均线指标（MACD）等等。此时需要指明指标应该返回什么值（线）。为此，在所有复杂指标的函数中均使用 mode 参数。使用某些常量需要指明应该返回什么。以下是一个图表上使用多个复杂指标的示例：

每个函数描述配以描述性图片、使用示例（使用不同的颜色以更好的查看哪部分对应哪部分）和带有指标描述的链接（如何在交易中使用、指标的含义）。你应该熟悉指标并在实践中使用。我建议阅读本文中对函数的描述，以理解如何使用并查看示例。但为了日后记住每个参数的分配，使用 MetaEditor 中的“帮助”。使用热键 Ctrl+T 打开工具箱 窗口，前往帮助选项卡。在这里，你会发现对每个参数的描述，以及所有函数的快捷列表，可以轻松找到所需要的函数。“帮助”中的语言可以使用查看 ->语言菜单更改。之后重启 MetaEditor



加速/减速（AC）指标

加速/减速(AC)指标用于更改价格变动的速度（加速、减速）。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/ao

函数原型：

double iAC(string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：



double ac;
 
ac=iAC(0,0,0);
// acceleration of the last bar on the active chart and timeframe 

ac=iAC(0,0,1);
// acceleration of the last but one bar on the active chart and timeframe 

ac=iAC("GBPUSD",PERIOD_M30,0);
// acceleration of the last bar on the chart GBPUSD, timeframe - 30 minutes

累积/派发（A/D）指标

累积/派发（A/D）指标通过交易量计算确认价格变动。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/ad 函数原型：

double iAD(string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：



double ad;
 
ad=iAD(0,0,0);
// accumulation on the last bar on the current chart and period 

ad=iAD(0,0,Bars-1);
// accumulation on the first available bar, active chart and period 

ad=iAD("GBPUSD",PERIOD_M5,5);
// accumulation on the 6th last bar on GBPUSD, period - 5 minutes

鳄鱼指标

鳄鱼指标是三根移动平均线的组合，使用分形几何和非线性动力学。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/alligator 函数原型：

double iAlligator( string symbol, int timeframe, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • jaw_period - 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线）
  • jaw_shift - 蓝线相对偏移量
  • teeth_period - 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线）
  • teeth_shift - 红线相对偏移量
  • lips_period - 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线）
  • lips_shift - 绿线相对偏移量
  • ma_method – 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • mode – 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一：
    • MODE_GATORJAW - 鳄鱼的下颚线（蓝色）
    • MODE_GATORTEETH - 鳄鱼的牙齿线（红色）
    • MODE_GATORLIPS - 鳄鱼的嘴唇线（绿色）
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

在图表上使用鳄鱼指标时，注意函数参数代表的功能。这种类比将帮助你：

使用模式参数，定义应返回内容：

使用示例：


double jaw;
double teeth;
double lips;
 
jaw=iAlligator(0,0,13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,MODE_GATORJAW,0);
// find the values of "jaws" (blue line) on the current chart and period.  
// Here simple moving average is used, price – average. Periods 
// of averaging for jaws, teeth and lips – 13, 8 and 8 accordingly. Shift: 
// 5, 5 and 3 accordingly. The value is taken for the last bar.
 
teeth=iAlligator(EURUSD,PERIOD_H1,128,96,64,0,0,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,MODE_GATORTEETH,1);
// find the values of "teeth" (red line) on an hour chart EURUSD. 
// Exponential moving average and typical price are used. 
// Periods of averaging: 128, 96 and 64. Shift is not used. The value
// is taken for the last but one bar.
 
lips=iAlligator(GBPUSD,PERIOD_D1,21,18,13,5,3,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_WEIGHTED,MODE_GATORLIPS,5);
// find the values of "lips" (green line) on a daily chart GBPUSD. 
// Uses smoothed moving average and weighted close price.
// Periods of averaging: 21, 18 and 13. Shift: 5, 3 and 0. The value 
// is taken for the 5th last bar.

平均方向性运动指标(ADX)

平均方向性运动(ADX)指标用于确定价格趋势的出现。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/admi 函数原型：

double iADX(string symbol,int timeframe,int period,int applied_price,int mode,int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • 周期 – 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。
  • 模式 – 选择一条线，其数值将会被接收。使用以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_MAIN - 主线
    • MODE_PLUSDI - +DI 线
    • MODE_MINUSDI - –DI 线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double main;    // main line
double plusDi;  // line +DI
double minusDi; // line -DI
 
main=iADX(0,0,3,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
// find the value of the main line on the active chart and period on the last bar. 
// Uses averaging on 3 bars, uses close price.
 
plusDi=iADX(USDCAD,PERIOD_M1,6,PRICE_OPEN,MODE_PLUSDI,1);
// find the value of line +DI on the minute chart USDCAD on the second last bar. 
// Uses averaging on 6 bars, uses open price.
 
minusDi=iADX(AUDUSD,PERIOD_H1,10,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MINUSDI,5);
// find the value of line -DI on the hour chart AUDUSD on the 6th last bar. 
// Uses averaging on 10 bars, uses maximal price.

平均真实波动范围指标（ATR）

平均真实波动范围（ATR）指标用于确定市场波动性。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/atr 函数原型：

double iATR(string symbol,int timeframe,int period,int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • 周期 – 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double atr;
 
atr=iATR(0,0,15,0);
// volatility of the last bar on the active chart and period. 
// Uses 15 bars to get the mean value. 

atr=iATR(EURUSD,PERIOD_M15,5,1);
// volatility of the last but one bar on a 15 minute chart EURUSD. 
// Uses 5 bars to get the mean value.
 
atr=iATR(USDCAD,PERIOD_H1,32,0);
// volatility of the last bar on an hour chart USDCAD. 
// Uses 32 bars to get the mean value.

比尔·威廉姆的动量震荡指标（AO）

比尔·威廉姆动量震荡（AO）指标用于确定市场动力。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/awesome 函数原型：

double iAO( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double ao;
 
ao=iAO(0,0,0);
// moving force of the last bar on the active chart and period 

ao=iAO(EURUSD,PERIOD_M5,0);
// moving force of the last bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD 

ao=iAO(EURAUD,PERIOD_W1,1);
// moving force of the last but one bar on a weekly chart EURAUD

熊市力量

熊市力量指标用于评估“熊市”力量的平衡。http://www.fibo-forex.ru/pages.php?page=1799 函数原型：

double iBearsPower(string symbol,int timeframe,int period,int applied_price,int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double bp;
 
bp=iBearsPower(0,0,5,PRICE_OPEN,0);
// balance of the last bar on the active chart and period. Use 5 bars for averaging and opening prpice. 

bp=iBearsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,32,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
// balance of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD. Use 32 bars for averaging and close price. 

bp=iBearsPower("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,51,PRICE_MEDIAN,0);
// balance of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP. Use 51 bars for averaging and average price.

保力加通道技术指标（BB）

保力加通道技术（BB）指标用于确定价格波动正常范围的上限和下限。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/bb 函数原型：

double iBands( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int deviation, int bands_shift, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • deviation – 与主线的偏差。
  • bands_shift - 价格偏移量。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • mode – 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_UPPER - 上面线
    • MODE_LOWER - 下面线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double bb;
 
bb=iBands
(0,0,20,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_LOWER,0);
// lower limit of the last bar on the active chart and period. 
// Use 20 bars for averaging, and the minimal price.
// Deviation from the main line is 2, shift is not used.
 
bb=iBands("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,13,2,3,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_UPPER,1);
// upper limit of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD. 
// Use 13 bars for averaging, and the maximal price.
// Deviation from the main line is 2, shift is 3 bars. 

bb=iBands("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,21,3,4,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_UPPER,0);
// upper limit of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP. 
// Use 21 bars for averaging, and the maximal price.
// Deviation from the main line is 2, shift is 4 bars.

牛市力量

牛市力量指标用于评估“牛市”力量的平衡。http://www.forexdealer.net/help/bul_hlp.htm 函数原型：

double iBullsPower(string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double bp;
 
bp=iBullsPower(0,0,10,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
// balance of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. Use 10 bars for averaging
// and close price. 

bp=iBullsPower("EURGBP",PERIOD_M1,21,PRICE_HIGH,1);
// balance of the last bar on a minute chart EURGBP. Use 21 bars for averaging and the maximal price. 

bp=iBullsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,33,PRICE_MEDIAN,0);
// balance of the last bar on an hour chart EURUSD. Use 33 bars for averaging and the average price.

顺势指标（CCI）

顺势指标（CCI）用于测量价格偏离其平均统计价格的水平。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/cci 函数原型：

double iCCI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double cci;
   
cci=iCCI(0,0,14,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
// index of the last bar on the active chart and period.
// Use 14 bars for finding the mean value and
// typical price. 

cci=("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,21,PRICE_HIGH,1);
// index of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD.
// Use 21 bars for finding the mean value and
// maximal price.
 
cci=iCCI("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,7,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
// index of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP.
// Use 7 bars for finding the mean value and
// close price.

DeMarker （DeM）

DeMarker（DeM）指标是根据历史柱的价格差异预测价格拐点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/demarker 函数原型：

double iDeMarker( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double dm;
   
dm=iDeMarker(0,0,13,0);
// DeMarker value of the last bar on the current chart and period.
// Use 13 bars to find the mean value. 

dm=iDeMarker("EURJPY",PERIOD_H4,51,1);
// DeMarker value of the last but one bar on 4-hour chart EURJPY.
// Use 51 bars to find the mean value. 

dm=iDeMarker("USDCAD",PERIOD_M30,21,0);
// DeMarker value of the last bar on 30-minutes chart USDCAD.
// Use 21 bars to find the mean value.

包络线

包络线是基于两条移动平均线确定价格波动的极限值。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/envelopes 函数原型：

double iEnvelopes( string symbol, int timeframe, int ma_period, int ma_method, int ma_shift, int applied_price, double deviation, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取主线。
  • ma_method – 定义用于找到平均值的方法。以下预定义的常量用于选择方法：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • ma_shift – 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则指标线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • deviation – 与主线的偏差，以百分比表示。例如，如果写入 0.1，则表示 10%，0.25 则表示 25%，以此类推。
  • mode – 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_UPPER - 上面线
    • MODE_LOWER - 下面线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double e;
   
e=iEnvelopes(0,0,21,MODE_SMA,0,PRICE_CLOSE,0.05,MODE_LOWER,0);
// lower limit of the last bar on the active chart and period.
// Use 21 bars and close price for finding the value of simple moving 
// average. Shift is not used. Deviation from the main 
// line: 5%.
 
e=iEnvelopes("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,13,MODE_SMMA,3,PRICE_MEDIAN,0.15,MODE_UPPER,1);
// upper limit of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD.
// Use 13 bars and average price for finding the value of smoothed moving 
// average. Shift: 3 bars. Deviation from the main line: 15%. 

e=iEnvelopes("EURAUD",PERIOD_D1,7,MODE_EMA,2,PRICE_CLOSE,0.20,MODE_LOWER,0);
// lower limit of the last bar on a daily chart EURAUD.
// Use 7 bars and close price for finding the value of exponential 
// moving average. Shift: 2 bars. Deviation from the main 
// line: 20%.

强力指数（FRC）

强力指数（FRC）指标用于测量每次上涨时的“牛市”力量以及每次下跌时的“熊市”力量。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/fi 函数原型：

double iForce( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取主线。
  • ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double f;
   
f=iForce(0,0,13,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
// force index of the last bar on the active chart and period. Period
// of averaging: 13 bars. Method of averaging: simple moving average.
// Use close price.
 
f=iForce("EURGBP",PERIOD_M5,21,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,1);
// force index of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURGBP. Period
// of averaging: 21 bars. Method of averaging: linearly-weighted moving average.
// Use maximal price. 

f=iForce("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,32,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0);
// force index of the last bar on a minute chart EURUSD. Period
// of averaging: 32 bars. Method of averaging: smoothed moving average.
// Use average price.

分形指标

分形指标是比尔·威廉姆交易系统的五大指标之一，用于检测价格图的底部和顶部。分形并不出现在所有柱上。如果分形未出现在柱上，函数返回零。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/fractals 函数原型：

double iFractals( string symbol, int timeframe, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • mode – 选择一条线，将会收到它的值。会使用以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_UPPER - 上分形
    • MODE_LOWER - 下分形
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double f;
 
f=iFractals(0,0,MODE_UPPER,0);
// upper fractal of the last bar on the active chart and
// period.
 
f=iFractals("USDCAD",PERIOD_M5,MODE_LOWER,1);
// lower fractal of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart
// USDCAD. 

f=iFractals("USDJPY",PERIOD_D1,MODE_UPPER,0);
// upper fractal of the last bar on a daily chart USDJPY.

加多摆动指标

加多摆动指标基于鳄鱼指标之上构建，用于测量平衡线的收敛或发散程度。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/go 函数原型：

double iGator( string symbol, int timeframe, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • jaw_period - 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线）
  • jaw_shift - 蓝线相对偏移量
  • teeth_period - 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线）
  • teeth_shift - 红线相对偏移量
  • lips_period - 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线）
  • lips_shift - 绿线相对偏移量
  • ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • mode – 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一：
    • MODE_UPPER - 上柱形图
    • MODE_LOWER - 下柱形图
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double g;
 
g=iGator(0,0,13,8,8,0,0,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0);
// upper histogram of the last bar on the active chart and period. Periods of 
// averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 13,8,8. Shift is not used. 
// For averaging use close price and the method of a simple moving average. 

g=iGator("EURGBP",PERIOD_M1,21,13,9,4,3,2,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_OPEN,MODE_LOWER,1);
// lower histogram of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURGBP. Periods of 
// averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 21,13,9. Shifts accordingly:
// 4,3 and 2. For averaging use open price and the method of smoothed 
// moving average.
 
g=iGator("USDCAD",PERIOD_D1,51,21,13,8,5,4,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,MODE_UPPER,0);
// upper histogram of the last bar on a daily chart USDCAD. Periods of
// averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 51,21,13. Shifts accordingly: 8,5 and 4.
// For averaging use average price and the method of exponential moving average.

一目平衡表指标

一目平衡表指标用于定义趋势、支撑和阻力位，以及买卖信号。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/ikh 函数原型：

double iIchimoku( string symbol, int timeframe, int tenkan_sen, int kijun_sen, int senkou_span_b, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • tenkan_sen - 转折线平均周期。
  • kijun_sen - 基准线平均周期。
  • senkou_span_b - 先行下线平均周期。
  • mode - 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一：
    • MODE_TENKANSEN - 转折线
    • MODE_KIJUNSEN - 基准线
    • MODE_SENKOUSPANA - 先行上线
    • MODE_SENKOUSPANB - 先行下线
    • MODE_CHINKOUSPAN - 延迟线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double i;
 
i=iIchimoku(0,0,13,21,53,MODE_KIJUNSEN,0);
// the value of the line Kijun-sen on the last bar on the current security and period.
// Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B
// accordingly: 13,21 and 53.
 
i=iIchimoku("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,21,53,96,MODE_TENKANSEN,1);
// the value of the line Tenkan-sen on the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD.
// Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B
// accordingly: 21,53 and 96.

i=iIchimoku("USDCAD",PERIOD_D1,3,5,9,MODE_CHINKOUSPAN,0);
// the value of the line Chinkou Span on the last bar on a daily chart USDCAD.
// Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B
// accordingly: 3,5 and 9.

市场促进指数（BW MFI）

市场促进指数（BW MFI）指标用于测量一次价格变动的价格。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/market_facilitation 函数原型：

double iBWMFI( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double mfi;
 
mfi=iBWMFI(0,0,0);
// index of market facilitation of the last bar on the active chart and period. 

mfi=iBWMFI("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,1);
// index of market facilitation of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD. 

mfi=iBWMFI("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,0);
// index of market facilitation of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP.

动量索引指标

动量索引指标用于测量一段时期内价格的变动量。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/momentum 函数原型：

double iMomentum( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double m;
 
m=iMomentum(0,0,12,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
// momentum of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. Use 
// 12 bars and close price for finding a mean value. 

m=iMomentum("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,21,PRICE_OPEN,0);
// momentum of the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD. Use 
// 21 bars and open price for finding a mean value. 

m=iMomentum("USDCAD",PERIOD_H1,7,PRICE_MEDIAN,1);
// momentum of the last but one bar on an hour chart USDCAD. Use 
// 7 bars and average price for finding a mean value.

资金流量指数（MFI）

资金流量指数（MFI）指标用于测量投资强度。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/mfi 函数原型：

double iMFI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double mfi;
 
iMFI(0,0,14,1);
// intensity of investments of the last but one bar on the current chart and period.
// Use 14 bars to find the mean value. 

iMFI("EURGBP",PERIOD_H4,32,0);
// intensity of investments of the last bar on 4-hour chart EURGBP.
// Use 32 bars to find the mean value. 

iMFI("EURUSD",PERIOD_W1,9,1);
// intensity of investments of the last but one bar on a weekly chart EURUSD.
// Use 9 bars to find the mean value.

移动平均线（MA）

移动平均线（MA）指标显示一段时期内的平均价格。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/ma 函数原型：

double iMA( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int ma_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • ma_shift – 柱内线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
  • ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double ma;
 
ma=iMA(
0,0,13,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
// moving average of the last bar on the active chart and period.
// Use 13 bars and close price for finding simple moving average.
// Shift is not used. 

ma=iMA("GOLD",PERIOD_M15,21,6,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,1);
// moving average of the last but one bar on 15-minute chart GOLD.
// Use 21 bars and minimal price for finding linearly-weighted moving average.
// Shift: 6 bars.

ma=iMA("EURCHF",PERIOD_D1,18,4,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
// moving average of the last bar on a daily chart EURCHF.
// Use 18 bars and typical price for finding smoothed moving average.
// Shift: 4 bars.

指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）

指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）指标用于根据两条移动平均线的关联追踪趋势。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd 函数原型：

double iMACD( string symbol, int timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • fast_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。
  • slow_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。
  • signal_period - 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • mode - 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一：
    • MODE_MAIN - 主线
    • MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double ma;
 
ma=iMACD(0,0,9,21,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
// value of the main line for the last bar on the active chart and period.
// Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal 
// moving average accordingly: 9,21 and 9. Use close price. 

ma=iMACD("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,21,52,18,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
// value of the signal line for the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD.
// Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal 
// moving average accordingly: 21,52 and 18. Use maximal price. 

ma=iMACD("USDCAD",PERIOD_D1,7,13,7,PRICE_MEDIAN,MODE_MAIN,1);
// value of the main line for the last but one bar on a daily chart USDCAD.
// Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal 
// moving average accordingly: 7,13 and 7. Use average price.

移动平均震荡指标（OsMA）

移动平均震荡指标（OsMA）用于测量指数平滑移动平均线指标（MACD）的主线和信号线之间的差异。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd 函数原型：

double iOsMA( string symbol, int timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • fast_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。
  • slow_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。
  • signal_period - 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double osma;
 
osma=iOsMA(0,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
// difference of the last bar on the active chart and period. Bars, used 
// to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal 
// moving average accordingly: 12,26 and 9. Use close price. 

osma=iOsMA("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,7,13,6,PRICE_OPEN,1);
// difference of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD. Bars, used 
// to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal 
// moving average accordingly: 7,13 and 6. Use open price. 

osma=iOsMA("EURAUD",PERIOD_H1,21,48,18,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
// difference of the last bar on an hour chart EURAUD. Bars, used 
// to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal 
// moving average accordingly: 21,48 and 18. Use typical price.

能量潮指标（OBV）

能量潮指标（OBV）将交易量跟伴随该交易量的价格变动相关联。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/obv 函数原型：

double iOBV( string symbol, int timeframe, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double obv;
 
obv=iOBV(0,0,PRICE_OPEN,0);
// Balance volume of the last bar on the current chart and period. Use open price 

obv=iOBV("GBPCHF",PERIOD_M30,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
// Balance volume of the last but one bar on 30-minutes chart GBPCHF. Use close price. 

obv=iOBV("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H4,PRICE_MEDIAN,0);
// Balance volume of the last bar on 4-hour chart GBPJPY. Use average price.

抛物线状止损和反转指标（Parabolic SAR）

抛物线状止损和反转指标（Parabolic SAR）用于分析趋势市场和定义退出点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/psar 函数原型：

double iSAR( string symbol, int timeframe, double step, double maximum, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • step - 止损水平的增量，通常为 0.02。
  • maximum - 最大止损水平，通常为 0.2。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double sar;
 
sar=iSAR(0,0,0.02,0.2,0);
// indicator value for the last bar on the current chart and period.
// Step of stop level increment: 0.02. Maximal stop level: 0.2. 

sar=iSAR("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,0.03,0.18,1);
// indicator value for the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD.
// Step of stop level increment: 0.03. Maximal stop level: 0.18. 

sar=iSAR("EURCHF",PERIOD_H1,0.01,0.15,0);
// indicator value for the last bar on an hour chart EURCHF.
// Step of stop level increment: 0.01. Maximal stop level: 0.15.

相对强弱指标（RSI）

相对强弱指标（RSI）用于预测价格拐点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rsi 函数原型：

double iRSI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double rsi;
 
rsi=iRSI(0,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
// indicator value for the last bar on the active chart and period. 
// Use 14 bars and close price to find the mean value. 

rsi=iRSI("USDCAD",PERIOD_M1,9,PRICE_OPEN,1);
// indicator value for the last but one bar on a minute chart USDCAD. 
// Use 9 bars and close price to find the mean value. 

rsi=iRSI("EURAUD",PERIOD_H1,25,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
// indicator value for the last bar on an hour chart EURAUD. 
// Use 25 bars and typical price to find the mean value.

相对活力指数指标（RVI）

相对活力指数指标（RVI）用于确定买卖信号。建议结合上一个指标使用以评估不确定性。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rvi 函数原型：

double iRVI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • mode - 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一：
    • MODE_MAIN - 主线
    • MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double rvi;
 
rvi=iRVI(0,0,12,MODE_MAIN,1);
// value of the main line of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. 
// Use 12 bars to find the mean value.
 
rvi=iRVI("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,21,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
// value of the signal line on the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD. 
// Use 21 bars to find the mean value.
 
rvi=iRVI("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H1,19,MODE_MAIN,1);
// value of the main line on the last but one bar on an hour chart GBPJPY. 
// Use 19 bars to find the mean value.

标准离差指标

标准离差指标用于测量市场波动性。https://ta.mql4.com/indicators/trends/standard_deviation 函数原型：

double iStdDev( string symbol, int timeframe, int ma_period, int ma_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取指标线。
  • ma_shift – 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
  • ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
    • PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
    • PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
    • PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
    • PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
    • PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
    • PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
    • PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double sd;
 
sd=iStdDev(0,0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
// deviation of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. 
// Use 10 bars and close price to find simple 
// moving average. Shift is not used.
 
sd=iStdDev("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,21,3,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0);
// deviation of the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD. 
// Use 21 bars and average price to find smoothed 
// moving average. Shift: 3 bars.
 
sd=iStdDev("USDCAD",PERIOD_H4,17,2,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN,1);
// deviation of the last but one bar on 4-hour chart USDCAD. 
// Use 17 bars and open price to find exponential
// moving average. Shift: 2 bars.

随机震荡指标

随机震荡指标用于确定买卖信号。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/so 函数原型：

double iStochastic( string symbol, int timeframe, int %Kperiod, 
                    int %Dperiod, int slowing, int method, 
                    int price_field, int mode, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • %K period - 柱的数量，用于生成 %K 线。
  • %D period - 柱的数量，用于生成 %D 线。
  • slowing - 滚动值。
  • method - 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
    • MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
    • MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
    • MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
    • MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
  • price_field – 定义什么价格应该用于计算。价格选择有以下预定义的值：
    • 0 - 最低价/最高价
    • 1 - 收盘价/收盘价
  • mode - 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一：
    • MODE_MAIN - 主线
    • MODE_SIGNAL- 信号线
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：


double s;
 
s=iStochastic(0,0,10,6,6,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0);
// value of the main line for the last bar on the current chart and period. 
// Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing 
// accordingly: 10, 6 and 6. Method of averaging: simple moving average. 
// Use prices: Low/High.
 
s=iStochastic("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,6,3,3,MODE_SMMA,1,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
// value of the signal line for the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD.
// Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing 
// accordingly: 6, 3 and 3. Method of averaging: smoothed moving average. 
// Use prices: Close/Close.
 
s=iStochastic("EURGBP",PERIOD_M5,9,7,7,MODE_EMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0);
// value of the main line for the last bar on 5-minute chart EURGBP.
// Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing 
// accordingly: 9, 7 and 7. Method of averaging: exponential moving average.
// Use prices: Low/High.

威廉指标（%R）

威廉指标（%R）用于确定市场是否超买/超卖。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/wpr 函数原型：

double iWPR( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

  • 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
  • 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
  • period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
  • shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：


double wpr;
 
wpr=iWPR(0,0,14,1);
// overbought: the last but one bar on the active chart and period.
// Use 14 bars to get the mean value.
 
wpr=iWPR("USDCHF",PERIOD_D1,9,0);
// overbought: The last bar on a daily chart USDCHF.
// Use 9 bars to get the mean value.
 
wpr=iWPR("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H1,23,1);
// overbought: the last but one bar on an hour chart GBPJPY.
// Use 23 bars to get the mean value.

技术指标函数的正确使用

为了正确使用这些函数，你必须确切了解指标是如何工作的以及如何使用它（交易信号）。当然，它们应该用于你自己的 Expert Advisor 或指标。作为家庭作业，你应该尝试编写一个脚本，可以根据任一指标（自行选择）信号通知进场点。作为示例，我们来编写一个家庭作业示例，将基于随机震荡指标的交易信号显示进场点。我们使用以下规则进入市场：如果主线上升高于信号线，则买进。如果主线下跌低于信号线，则卖出。图片中圈出了进入点。

首先，我们来声明几个变量，用于存储信号值和当前以及之前柱的主线。


double mainLine;
double prevMainLine;
double signalLine;
double prevSignalLine;

现在让我们找到这几个变量的值：


mainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0);
prevMainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,1);
signalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
prevSignalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,1);

可以看出，我们将自己限于最后和倒数第二个柱。现在来检查是否有买卖信号：


if(prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine)
   Alert("Signal to buy");
// if the main line was under the signal one and rised over it,
// this is a signal to buy
         
if(prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine)
   Alert("Signal to sell");         
// if the main line was over the signal one and fell bellow it,
// this is a signal to sell

我们使用比较运算符逻辑运算符 &&。尝试对其适当了解。现在我们将其置入循环，检查上百个最后的柱。


for(int a=0;a<100;a++)
{
   mainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a);
   prevMainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a+1);
   signalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a);
   prevSignalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a+1);
 
   if(prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine)
      Alert("Signal to buy");
         
   if(prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine)
      Alert("Signal to sell");         
}

看到了吗？我们直接从循环添加了计数器，可以检验柱。为了简便，我们不用一百，而是声明一个常量 BARS_TO_ANALYSE，来定义要分析的最后柱的个数。以下是脚本的最终版本：


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        showStochasticSignals.mq4 |
//|                                    Antonuk Oleg Copyright © 2007 |
//|                                                   banderass@i.ua |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg Copyright © 2007"
#property link      "banderass@i.ua"
 
#define BARS_TO_ANALYSE 100
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
   double mainLine;
   double prevMainLine;
   double signalLine;
   double prevSignalLine;
      
   for(int a=0;a<BARS_TO_ANALYSE;a++)
   {
      mainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a);
      prevMainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a+1);
      signalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a);
      prevSignalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a+1);
 
      if(prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine)
         Alert("Signal to buy. Time: ",TimeToStr(Time[a]));
         
      if(prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine)
         Alert("Signal to sell. Time: ",TimeToStr(Time[a]));
   }
   return(0);
}

在脚本中，以下小段代码一定看起来很陌生（如果是的话，说明你一定是个成功的学生）：

TimeToStr(Time[a])

该函数接受自 1970 年 1 月 1 日起的秒数，返回带有该日期的字符串。预定义数组 Time[] 返回跟应用至所选柱相同的秒数。这是一个理想的配对。作为子任务，尝试添加一个长期移动平均线（200-500 的周期），按照以下方法过滤掉不必要的信号：如果价格高于中线，则不卖。如果价格低于中线，则不买。好了，你是否完成了呢？没有？那么，再给你提供一些信息。



关于变量声明的新内容

通常我们这样声明变量：


double maxPrice;
double minPrice;
double lastPrices[100];
 
int maxIndex;
int minIndex;
int levels[10];

不要再那样做了。而是这样做：


double maxPrice,
       minPrice,
       lastPrices[100];
 
int maxIndex,
    minIndex,
    levels[10];

也就是说，先指示类型，然后逗号分隔变量（数组）名称。尽管我们避免了不必要的操作，其实没有区别。初始化也一样：


int value1=10,
    value2=12,
    matrix[2][2]={1,2,
                  3,4};

返回多个值的函数

是否有这种函数？当然，你可以自己编写。让我们看看你的能耐吧。最简单的函数返回一个值：

int func()
{
   return(100);
}

如果我们需要同时返回多个不同类型的值，该怎么办？请看以下：


void SuperFunc(int& valueForReturn1,double& valueForReturn2,string& valueForReturn3)
{
   valueForReturn1=100;
   valueForReturn2=300.0;
   valueForReturn3="it works!!";
}

现在我们来试着调用“amazing”函数：

int value1=0;
double value2=0.0;
string value3="";
 
SuperFunc(value1,value2,value3);
MessageBox("value1="+value1+" value2="+value2+" value3="+value3);

结果如下：

该函数跟简单的函数有一个普遍的差异：当我们声明时，在参数后面放置 ampersand 字符（&）。如果对参数如此处理，可以更改它在函数内的值，且在调用后结果保持不变。这种对参数的处理被称为按引用传递参数。这样可以返回足够多的不同类型的变量。尝试忽略以上代码中的 & 字符并查看结果：



注释的新类型

你知道如何对一个命令行注释：

// it is a one string comment

但有时候为了将其暂时禁用，注释一个代码块更加有用。上述方法不便于对 20-30 个字符串进行注释。这里我们可使用多行注释：


/*
   it is a multi-line comment.
   Very convenient, try it.
*/

总结

今天你学习了很多新内容。我们已经分析了数学和三角函数，以及使用技术指标运算的函数。通过简单的例子你看到了如何正确的追踪交易信号。尽管在脚本中使用它们不太方便，而且它们也并非为此而生，在后续课程你很快就会看到如何在你自己的指标和 Expert Advisor 中使用它们。那时你将看到它们是多么有用。


