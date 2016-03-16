面向初学者的 MQL4 语言。技术指标和内置函数
简介
这是“面向初学者的 MQL4 语言”系列的第三篇文章。在前两篇文章中， 我们学习了 MQL4 的基础知识，它们是进一步开发的基石。现在我们将学习使用内置 函数和用于技术指标的函数。后者对于以后开发你自己的 Expert Advisor 和指标至 关重要。另外，我们将通过一个简答的例子，解释如何追踪进入市场的交易信号， 以及如何正确使用指标。在文章的末尾，你将学到一些关于语言本身的新鲜有趣的内容。
数学函数
让我们从最简单但仍在使用且有帮助的数学函数开始。
MathAbs
函数原型：
double MathAbs(double value)
这是非常简单的函数，返回绝对值（数字模块）。它的意思是，如果你使用了负数，则会得到一个正数结果。使用示例：
int a=-10; double b=-20.0; double c=7.0; a=MathAbs(a); // now a is equal to 10 b=MathAbs(b); // now b is equal to 20.0 c=MathAbs(c); // the value of c will not change, for it was positive
MathCeil、MathFloor 和 MathRound
函数的原型：
double MathCeil(double x) double MathFloor(double x) double MathRound(double value)
这三个函数非常类似：它们均将数字圆整为整数。 但每个都有其独特性：MathCeil 的圆整方式为： 即使我们有一个整数的千分之一（例如，1.001），它依然被视为一个整数。 即数字被向上圆整为更大的值。例如：
double a; a=MathCeil(1.001); // a=2.0, even one thousandth is rounded off to a whole number a=MathCeil(1.999); // a=2.0 a=MathCeil(-1.001); // a=-1.0, it is correct, because -1.0 is more than -1.001 a=MathCeil(-1.999); // a=-1.0, it is correct, -1.0 is more than -1.999
MathFloor 跟 MathCeil 类似，但正好相反。即如果需要向下圆整一个正数，则会损失小数部分：
double a; a=MathFloor(1.999); // a=1.0, no matter how large the fractional part is, it will be taken away a=MathFloor(1.001); // a=1.0 a=MathFloor(-1.001); // a=-2.0, correct, because -2.0 is less than -1.001 a=MathFloor(-1.999); // a=-2.0, correct, -2.0 is less than -1.999
我们对MathRound 圆整数字的方式较为熟悉。即如果小数部分较大（ 0.5 或以上），则圆整为 1。如果小数部分较小（小于 0.5），则圆整为 0，即直接忽略。示例：
double a; a=MathRound(1.1); // a=1.0, the fractional part is too small (0.1) a=MathRound(1.57); // a=2.0, the fractional part is enough to be rounded off to 1 a=MathRound(-3.1); // a=-3.0 not enough a=MathRound(-6.99); // a=-7.0 enough
MathMin
函数的原型：
double MathMax(double value1, double value2) double MathMin(double value1, double value2)
这两个函数非常类似。它们接受 2 个参数，相应的返回最大值和最小值。示例：
double a; a=MathMax(50.0,1.0); // a=50.0 a=MathMin(10.0,12.0); // a=10.0
函数原型：
double MathPow(double base, double exponent)
该函数允许取底数的幂次方。示例：
double a; a=MathPow(5.0,2.0); // a=25.0, 5 to the power 2 a=MathPow(2.0,8.0); // a=256.0, 2 to the power 8 a=MathPow(25.0,0.5); // a=5.0, you know, a number to the power 0.5 is its square root
函数原型：
double MathSqrt(double x)
使用该函数求平方根。但不要尝试求负数的平方根。这样的话，会返回零。示例：
double a; a=MathSqrt(9.0); // a=3.0 a=MathSqrt(25.0); // a=5.0 a=MathSqrt(-256.0); // a=0.0, I explained
函数原型：
double MathLog(double x)
还有人记得什么是对数吗？以 b 为底 a 的对数等于以 b 为底获得 a 所需要的幂次方。 广泛使用的对数是以 e 为底（欧拉数）的自然对数（lna）和以 10 为底的常用（布氏）对数（lg a）。 关于对数的更多信息可见于：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logarithm， 因此，MathLog 用于求数字 x 的自然对数。不要对负数或零求自然对数。这种情况下，会得到 -1。使用函数的示例：
double a; a=MathLog(10.0); // a=2.30258509 a=MathLog(0.0); // a=-1.0, incorrect a=MathLog(-10.0); // a=-1.0, incorrect
函数原型：
double MathExp(double d)
该函数返回数字 e，取 d次幂。很多人一定已经忘记了这个数字。 e 是数字常数，自然对数的底，无理数和超越数。e = 2,718281828459045…有时候 e 被称为欧拉数或纳皮尔数。 在微分和积分学中起着重要作用。关于欧拉数的更多信息可见于：http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eulerian_number 如果指定一个非常大的度数，则会发生溢出，从而返回零。多大才会导致错误呢？为了找出答案，我们来做一个小实验：
double exponent=1.0; // here the degree value will be stored double result=1.0; // result, returned by the function int i=0; // number of cycle iterations while(result!=0.0) // while the result is not equal to zero (while there is no overflowing) { result=MathExp(exponent); // remember the result exponent*=10.0; // increase the degree i++; // the next iteration is over } MessageBox("i="+i); // result of the experiment
发生以下情形：每次尝试调用 MathExp 函数，以及每次循环时度数增长了 10 倍，直到最后出现溢出，返回零。我得到以下结果：i=310。这意味着你可以使用 1*10 度数对 309 的乘方运算（想一下长达 309 位的数字！！）。所以，我认为不需要担心溢出。
MathMod
函数原型：
double MathMod(double value,double value2)
该函数用来找到除法的余数。例如，5 除以 2 得 2 余 1。第一个参数value - 被除数，value2 - 除数。返回余数。示例：
double a; a=MathExp(5,2); // a=1.0 a=MathExp(10,3); // a=1.0, correct a=MathExp(50,10); // a=0.0, divided without residue
函数的原型：
int MathRand() void MathSrand(int seed)
MathRand 返回介于 0 和 32767 范围内的伪随机整数。这里你可能会有些疑惑：“伪”是什么意思？ 这个范围很奇怪，如果我需要 5 到 10 的范围怎么办？为什么非得是 32767？答案是：“伪” 意味着数字并非完全随机，而是取决于某些事情。假设，你已经编写了一个脚本，返回了 5 个伪随机数字。例如：
int a=0; while(a<5) { MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()); a++; }
这些数字确实是随机的，但如果你再次运行脚本，序列始终是相同的。原因在于，存在函数 MathRand 开始排斥的数字。 让我们称该数字为起始数字。为了改变它，使用另一个函数 - MathSrand。 该函数接受单个参数——起始数字，它决定所有的伪随机数。假设起始数字为一粒果实， 则随机数字就是从中生长的大树。默认的起始数字为 1。为了获得真正的随机序列，我们先要给起始数字分配唯一的值。 如何去做呢？还有一个函数 - TimeLocal，它没有参数，返回自 1970 年 1 月 1 日 00:00 起的秒数。 该函数非常适合，因为在大多数情况下我们将获得唯一的数字。是不是开始糊涂了？它看起来如下所示：
int a=0; MathSrand(TimeLocal()); // assign a unique value to the beginning number while(a<5) { MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()); a++; }
现在每次我们都会得到一个新的序列。让我们继续。从 0 到 32767。为什么是 32767？ 原因在于：int 能够接受的最大值是 2 的 16 次方（因为在不考虑符号时，int 变量值在计算机内存中占了 16 位），即 32768，因为我们从零计数，所以需要减去 1。这样就得到 32767 。为了得到任意的必要范围，使用运算符 % - 除法中的余数。例如，如果需要得到 0 到 5 范围的随机数字：
int a=0; MathSrand(TimeLocal()); while(a<5) { MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%6); a++; }
请注意，我们写入 MathRand()%6 而非 MathRand()%5 - 我们的范围从零开始，需要加 1。现在假设我们需要得到 5 到 10 范围内的随机数字：
MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%6+5); // just add the necessary shift
当需要包括负数的范围时，例如 -5 到 5，方法一样。
MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%11-5);
如果只需要负数，将结果乘以 -1。例如，我们需要 -10 到 -20 的范围：
MessageBox(“random=”+(MathRand()%11+10)*(-1));
如果需要得到非整数，例如在 0.0 到 1.0 范围内，且精确到千分位，使用以下代码：
MessageBox(“random=”+MathRand()%1001/1000.0);
我们先创建一个 0 到 1000 范围的随机数字，然后除以 1000.0。注意，必须除以 1000.0（带一个浮点），而不是 1000（整数）。 否则会得到零，因为会被圆整。
三角函数和反三角函数
三角函数是基于角度的数学函数。它们在分析周期性过程时非常重要。与之密切相关的是反三角函数。 更多信息可见于：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trigonometric_function https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ArcSin 在 MQL4 中，所有这些函数接受以弧度而非度数表示的参数。即，如果要求 20 度的正弦，必须先将 20 度转换为弧度。例如：
MathSin(20.0*3.14159/180.0);
即 1 度 = pi / 180。如果你经常使用三角函数，则在程序开始时声明并使用该常数较为方便。
#define PI 3.1415926535897
MathSin、MathCos、MathTan、MathArcsin、MathArccos 和 MathArctan
函数的原型：
double MathSin(double value) double MathCos(double value) double MathTan(double x) double MathArcsin(double x) double MathArccos(double x) double MathArctan(double x)
让我们对部分函数的特性深入探讨一下。MathTan 接受 -263 到 263 范围内的值，如果超过限值，数字将变为不确定。MathArcsin 和 MathArccos 接受 -1 到 1 范围内的值，否则会得到 0 和 EA 日志内的相应信息。MathArctan 如果接受 0 则返回 0。
显示信息的新函数
目前你仅知道一个显示信息的函数 - MessageBox。现在你将学习另外三个非常相似但各具特性的函数。
Alert
函数原型：
void Alert(...)
显示包含你的信号（信息）的对话框。调用该函数时，会听到特殊的信号，可以在终端设置中更改或禁用：Service -> Settings -> tab Events.窗口外观如下：
可以更改窗口的尺寸，以便于查看大量信息。另外，可以始终查看函数的最新调用，因为他们不会被删除。还可以进行连续多次调用，将会得到具有活动的最新信号的窗口，不需要每次都点击“确定”。可以使用类似 MessageBox 的函数：
Alert(“signal type:”+signalType); Alert(“random=”+MathRand()%1001);
尽管目的不同。你应该直接列举输入的参数，用逗号分隔。即类似于上例，但使用 “，”代替“+”。我建议使用第二种。
Alert(“signal type:”,signalType); Alert(“random=”,MathRand()%1001);
Comment
函数原型：
void Comment(...)
相似的函数，用法一致，在图表左上角显示信息。这里你不需要点击任何区域即可执行代码。使用该函数以显示当前状态等。示例：
Comment(“some usefull information”);
函数原型：
void Print( ...)
又一个类似的函数，在 Expert Advisor 的日志中显示信息：
Print(“processing...”);
另外，日志在电脑上 MetaTrader 4\experts\logs 文件夹内的相应文件（文件名称跟日期对应）中保存所有的信息：
还应该对三个函数进行注释。无法显示数组，只能像参数一样指示。它们应该按元素逐个进行显示，例如：
for(int a=0;a<100;a++) Alert("Close[",a,"]=",Close[a]);
每个函数最多可以显示 64 个参数。每次调用 Alert 函数也会写入 Expert Advisor 日志。double 类型将显示精确到小数点后 4 位数字。
技术指标
几乎所有的 Expert Advisor 都使用技术指标。如果看一下安装文件（MACD Sample）中包含的简单 EA，可以看到它使用了技术指标。现在你将学习如何获取所有可用技术指标的值。每一个技术指标都有一个对应的函数，可以计算任何可用证券和时间范围上的数值。不必担心指标是否已在图表上打开。这无所谓。
现在让我们查看技术指标的函数的参数细节。实际上其中大多数是重复的。例如，我们要讲解的所有函数都有相似的 2 个第一参数和1 个最后参数以计算技术指标的值。
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于计算技术指标值的金融证券（货币对）的第一个参数。即技术指标应该用于什么图表。要在当前图表上使用指标，使用常量 NULL（或 0）。此处的当前图表指的是将运行脚本（Expert Advisor，指标）的图表。如果需要另一个证券，可以使用其名称作为字符串（“EURUSD”、“GBPUSD”等等）。
- 时间范围 – 第二个参数，定义应使用指标的时间范围。如果需要当前图表上使用的时间范围，使用 0（零）。如果需要其他时间范围，使用预定义的常量之一：
- PERIOD_M1 - 1 分钟
- PERIOD_M5 - 5 分钟
- PERIOD_M15 - 15 分钟
- PERIOD_M30 - 30 分钟
- PERIOD_H1 - 1 小时
- PERIOD_H4 - 4 小时
- PERIOD_D1 - 1 天
- PERIOD_W1 - 1 周
- PERIOD_MN1 - 1 月
- 偏移 – 定义应该使用指标的柱的最后一个参数。记住第一篇文章：要找到最后一根柱的收盘价，我们使用了从零开始的指数。即 Close [0] - 最后一根柱的收盘价，Close[1] - 倒数第二根柱，以此类推。该参数跟数组中的索引工作方式类似。要找到最后一根柱上的指标数值，偏移必须等于 0，倒数第二个柱为 1，以此类推。
技术指标通常用于计算多个柱上的平均值。即它们取多个柱上的不同价格（开盘价、收盘价等），使用确定的方法找到平均值。也经常使用偏移。在参数当中，可以发现以下：
- applied_price – 定义应该使用什么价格类型以获取平均值。对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- ma_method – 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- period – 定义将使用多少柱获取平均值。
- ma_shift – 柱内中线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
以上描述的参数会经常出现。所以，当你看到这种参数，应该了解该函数使用平均值进行数值计算。为了了解数值究竟如何计算以及平均值到底扮演了什么角色，使用每个函数的简短描述后面的链接。还有一个重要的注意事项：所有这些指标（函数）可以分为两类：
- 简单 – 一个指标只有一个值。例如：加速/减速（AC）指标、累积/派发（A/D）指标、DeMarker（DeM）指标等等，即指标只有一条线/一个柱形图，其数值在调用适当的函数时返回。以下是一个图表上使用多个简单指标的示例：
- 复杂 – 一个指标有多个值（线）。例如：鳄鱼指标、平均方向性运动指标（ADX）、布林带指标（BB）、指数平滑移动平均线指标（MACD）等等。此时需要指明指标应该返回什么值（线）。为此，在所有复杂指标的函数中均使用 mode 参数。使用某些常量需要指明应该返回什么。以下是一个图表上使用多个复杂指标的示例：
每个函数描述配以描述性图片、使用示例（使用不同的颜色以更好的查看哪部分对应哪部分）和带有指标描述的链接（如何在交易中使用、指标的含义）。你应该熟悉指标并在实践中使用。我建议阅读本文中对函数的描述，以理解如何使用并查看示例。但为了日后记住每个参数的分配，使用 MetaEditor 中的“帮助”。使用热键 Ctrl+T 打开工具箱 窗口，前往帮助选项卡。在这里，你会发现对每个参数的描述，以及所有函数的快捷列表，可以轻松找到所需要的函数。“帮助”中的语言可以使用查看 ->语言菜单更改。之后重启 MetaEditor。
加速/减速（AC）指标
加速/减速(AC)指标用于更改价格变动的速度（加速、减速）。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/ao
函数原型：
double iAC(string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double ac; ac=iAC(0,0,0); // acceleration of the last bar on the active chart and timeframe ac=iAC(0,0,1); // acceleration of the last but one bar on the active chart and timeframe ac=iAC("GBPUSD",PERIOD_M30,0); // acceleration of the last bar on the chart GBPUSD, timeframe - 30 minutes
累积/派发（A/D）指标
累积/派发（A/D）指标通过交易量计算确认价格变动。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/ad 函数原型：
double iAD(string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double ad; ad=iAD(0,0,0); // accumulation on the last bar on the current chart and period ad=iAD(0,0,Bars-1); // accumulation on the first available bar, active chart and period ad=iAD("GBPUSD",PERIOD_M5,5); // accumulation on the 6th last bar on GBPUSD, period - 5 minutes
鳄鱼指标
鳄鱼指标是三根移动平均线的组合，使用分形几何和非线性动力学。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/alligator 函数原型：
double iAlligator( string symbol, int timeframe, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- jaw_period - 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线）
- jaw_shift - 蓝线相对偏移量
- teeth_period - 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线）
- teeth_shift - 红线相对偏移量
- lips_period - 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线）
- lips_shift - 绿线相对偏移量
- ma_method – 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- mode – 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一：
- MODE_GATORJAW - 鳄鱼的下颚线（蓝色）
- MODE_GATORTEETH - 鳄鱼的牙齿线（红色）
- MODE_GATORLIPS - 鳄鱼的嘴唇线（绿色）
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
在图表上使用鳄鱼指标时，注意函数参数代表的功能。这种类比将帮助你：
使用模式参数，定义应返回内容：
使用示例：
double jaw; double teeth; double lips; jaw=iAlligator(0,0,13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,MODE_GATORJAW,0); // find the values of "jaws" (blue line) on the current chart and period. // Here simple moving average is used, price – average. Periods // of averaging for jaws, teeth and lips – 13, 8 and 8 accordingly. Shift: // 5, 5 and 3 accordingly. The value is taken for the last bar. teeth=iAlligator(“EURUSD”,PERIOD_H1,128,96,64,0,0,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,MODE_GATORTEETH,1); // find the values of "teeth" (red line) on an hour chart EURUSD. // Exponential moving average and typical price are used. // Periods of averaging: 128, 96 and 64. Shift is not used. The value // is taken for the last but one bar. lips=iAlligator(“GBPUSD”,PERIOD_D1,21,18,13,5,3,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_WEIGHTED,MODE_GATORLIPS,5); // find the values of "lips" (green line) on a daily chart GBPUSD. // Uses smoothed moving average and weighted close price. // Periods of averaging: 21, 18 and 13. Shift: 5, 3 and 0. The value // is taken for the 5th last bar.
平均方向性运动指标(ADX)
平均方向性运动(ADX)指标用于确定价格趋势的出现。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/admi 函数原型：
double iADX(string symbol,int timeframe,int period,int applied_price,int mode,int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- 周期 – 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。
- 模式 – 选择一条线，其数值将会被接收。使用以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_MAIN - 主线
- MODE_PLUSDI - +DI 线
- MODE_MINUSDI - –DI 线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double main; // main line double plusDi; // line +DI double minusDi; // line -DI main=iADX(0,0,3,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); // find the value of the main line on the active chart and period on the last bar. // Uses averaging on 3 bars, uses close price. plusDi=iADX(“USDCAD”,PERIOD_M1,6,PRICE_OPEN,MODE_PLUSDI,1); // find the value of line +DI on the minute chart USDCAD on the second last bar. // Uses averaging on 6 bars, uses open price. minusDi=iADX(“AUDUSD”,PERIOD_H1,10,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MINUSDI,5); // find the value of line -DI on the hour chart AUDUSD on the 6th last bar. // Uses averaging on 10 bars, uses maximal price.
平均真实波动范围指标（ATR）
平均真实波动范围（ATR）指标用于确定市场波动性。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/atr 函数原型：
double iATR(string symbol,int timeframe,int period,int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- 周期 – 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double atr; atr=iATR(0,0,15,0); // volatility of the last bar on the active chart and period. // Uses 15 bars to get the mean value. atr=iATR(“EURUSD”,PERIOD_M15,5,1); // volatility of the last but one bar on a 15 minute chart EURUSD. // Uses 5 bars to get the mean value. atr=iATR(“USDCAD”,PERIOD_H1,32,0); // volatility of the last bar on an hour chart USDCAD. // Uses 32 bars to get the mean value.
比尔·威廉姆的动量震荡指标（AO）
比尔·威廉姆的动量震荡（AO）指标用于确定市场动力。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/awesome 函数原型：
double iAO( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double ao; ao=iAO(0,0,0); // moving force of the last bar on the active chart and period ao=iAO(“EURUSD”,PERIOD_M5,0); // moving force of the last bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD ao=iAO(“EURAUD”,PERIOD_W1,1); // moving force of the last but one bar on a weekly chart EURAUD
熊市力量
熊市力量指标用于评估“熊市”力量的平衡。http://www.fibo-forex.ru/pages.php?page=1799 函数原型：
double iBearsPower(string symbol,int timeframe,int period,int applied_price,int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double bp; bp=iBearsPower(0,0,5,PRICE_OPEN,0); // balance of the last bar on the active chart and period. Use 5 bars for averaging and opening prpice. bp=iBearsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,32,PRICE_CLOSE,1); // balance of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD. Use 32 bars for averaging and close price. bp=iBearsPower("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,51,PRICE_MEDIAN,0); // balance of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP. Use 51 bars for averaging and average price.
保力加通道技术指标（BB）
保力加通道技术（BB）指标用于确定价格波动正常范围的上限和下限。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/bb 函数原型：
double iBands( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int deviation, int bands_shift, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- deviation – 与主线的偏差。
- bands_shift - 价格偏移量。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- mode – 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_UPPER - 上面线
- MODE_LOWER - 下面线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double bb; bb=iBands (0,0,20,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_LOWER,0); // lower limit of the last bar on the active chart and period. // Use 20 bars for averaging, and the minimal price. // Deviation from the main line is 2, shift is not used. bb=iBands("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,13,2,3,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_UPPER,1); // upper limit of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD. // Use 13 bars for averaging, and the maximal price. // Deviation from the main line is 2, shift is 3 bars. bb=iBands("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,21,3,4,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_UPPER,0); // upper limit of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP. // Use 21 bars for averaging, and the maximal price. // Deviation from the main line is 2, shift is 4 bars.
牛市力量
牛市力量指标用于评估“牛市”力量的平衡。http://www.forexdealer.net/help/bul_hlp.htm 函数原型：
double iBullsPower(string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double bp; bp=iBullsPower(0,0,10,PRICE_CLOSE,1); // balance of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. Use 10 bars for averaging // and close price. bp=iBullsPower("EURGBP",PERIOD_M1,21,PRICE_HIGH,1); // balance of the last bar on a minute chart EURGBP. Use 21 bars for averaging and the maximal price. bp=iBullsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,33,PRICE_MEDIAN,0); // balance of the last bar on an hour chart EURUSD. Use 33 bars for averaging and the average price.
顺势指标（CCI）
顺势指标（CCI）用于测量价格偏离其平均统计价格的水平。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/cci 函数原型：
double iCCI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double cci; cci=iCCI(0,0,14,PRICE_TYPICAL,0); // index of the last bar on the active chart and period. // Use 14 bars for finding the mean value and // typical price. cci=("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,21,PRICE_HIGH,1); // index of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD. // Use 21 bars for finding the mean value and // maximal price. cci=iCCI("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,7,PRICE_CLOSE,0); // index of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP. // Use 7 bars for finding the mean value and // close price.
DeMarker （DeM）
DeMarker（DeM）指标是根据历史柱的价格差异预测价格拐点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/demarker 函数原型：
double iDeMarker( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double dm; dm=iDeMarker(0,0,13,0); // DeMarker value of the last bar on the current chart and period. // Use 13 bars to find the mean value. dm=iDeMarker("EURJPY",PERIOD_H4,51,1); // DeMarker value of the last but one bar on 4-hour chart EURJPY. // Use 51 bars to find the mean value. dm=iDeMarker("USDCAD",PERIOD_M30,21,0); // DeMarker value of the last bar on 30-minutes chart USDCAD. // Use 21 bars to find the mean value.
包络线
包络线是基于两条移动平均线确定价格波动的极限值。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/envelopes 函数原型：
double iEnvelopes( string symbol, int timeframe, int ma_period, int ma_method, int ma_shift, int applied_price, double deviation, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取主线。
- ma_method – 定义用于找到平均值的方法。以下预定义的常量用于选择方法：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- ma_shift – 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则指标线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- deviation – 与主线的偏差，以百分比表示。例如，如果写入 0.1，则表示 10%，0.25 则表示 25%，以此类推。
- mode – 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_UPPER - 上面线
- MODE_LOWER - 下面线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double e; e=iEnvelopes(0,0,21,MODE_SMA,0,PRICE_CLOSE,0.05,MODE_LOWER,0); // lower limit of the last bar on the active chart and period. // Use 21 bars and close price for finding the value of simple moving // average. Shift is not used. Deviation from the main // line: 5%. e=iEnvelopes("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,13,MODE_SMMA,3,PRICE_MEDIAN,0.15,MODE_UPPER,1); // upper limit of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD. // Use 13 bars and average price for finding the value of smoothed moving // average. Shift: 3 bars. Deviation from the main line: 15%. e=iEnvelopes("EURAUD",PERIOD_D1,7,MODE_EMA,2,PRICE_CLOSE,0.20,MODE_LOWER,0); // lower limit of the last bar on a daily chart EURAUD. // Use 7 bars and close price for finding the value of exponential // moving average. Shift: 2 bars. Deviation from the main // line: 20%.
强力指数（FRC）
强力指数（FRC）指标用于测量每次上涨时的“牛市”力量以及每次下跌时的“熊市”力量。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/fi 函数原型：
double iForce( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取主线。
- ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double f; f=iForce(0,0,13,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); // force index of the last bar on the active chart and period. Period // of averaging: 13 bars. Method of averaging: simple moving average. // Use close price. f=iForce("EURGBP",PERIOD_M5,21,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,1); // force index of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURGBP. Period // of averaging: 21 bars. Method of averaging: linearly-weighted moving average. // Use maximal price. f=iForce("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,32,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0); // force index of the last bar on a minute chart EURUSD. Period // of averaging: 32 bars. Method of averaging: smoothed moving average. // Use average price.
分形指标
分形指标是比尔·威廉姆交易系统的五大指标之一，用于检测价格图的底部和顶部。分形并不出现在所有柱上。如果分形未出现在柱上，函数返回零。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/fractals 函数原型：
double iFractals( string symbol, int timeframe, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- mode – 选择一条线，将会收到它的值。会使用以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_UPPER - 上分形
- MODE_LOWER - 下分形
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double f; f=iFractals(0,0,MODE_UPPER,0); // upper fractal of the last bar on the active chart and // period. f=iFractals("USDCAD",PERIOD_M5,MODE_LOWER,1); // lower fractal of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart // USDCAD. f=iFractals("USDJPY",PERIOD_D1,MODE_UPPER,0); // upper fractal of the last bar on a daily chart USDJPY.
加多摆动指标
加多摆动指标基于鳄鱼指标之上构建，用于测量平衡线的收敛或发散程度。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/go 函数原型：
double iGator( string symbol, int timeframe, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- jaw_period - 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线）
- jaw_shift - 蓝线相对偏移量
- teeth_period - 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线）
- teeth_shift - 红线相对偏移量
- lips_period - 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线）
- lips_shift - 绿线相对偏移量
- ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- mode – 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一：
- MODE_UPPER - 上柱形图
- MODE_LOWER - 下柱形图
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double g; g=iGator(0,0,13,8,8,0,0,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0); // upper histogram of the last bar on the active chart and period. Periods of // averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 13,8,8. Shift is not used. // For averaging use close price and the method of a simple moving average. g=iGator("EURGBP",PERIOD_M1,21,13,9,4,3,2,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_OPEN,MODE_LOWER,1); // lower histogram of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURGBP. Periods of // averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 21,13,9. Shifts accordingly: // 4,3 and 2. For averaging use open price and the method of smoothed // moving average. g=iGator("USDCAD",PERIOD_D1,51,21,13,8,5,4,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,MODE_UPPER,0); // upper histogram of the last bar on a daily chart USDCAD. Periods of // averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 51,21,13. Shifts accordingly: 8,5 and 4. // For averaging use average price and the method of exponential moving average.
一目平衡表指标
一目平衡表指标用于定义趋势、支撑和阻力位，以及买卖信号。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/ikh 函数原型：
double iIchimoku( string symbol, int timeframe, int tenkan_sen, int kijun_sen, int senkou_span_b, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- tenkan_sen - 转折线平均周期。
- kijun_sen - 基准线平均周期。
- senkou_span_b - 先行下线平均周期。
- mode - 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一：
- MODE_TENKANSEN - 转折线
- MODE_KIJUNSEN - 基准线
- MODE_SENKOUSPANA - 先行上线
- MODE_SENKOUSPANB - 先行下线
- MODE_CHINKOUSPAN - 延迟线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double i; i=iIchimoku(0,0,13,21,53,MODE_KIJUNSEN,0); // the value of the line Kijun-sen on the last bar on the current security and period. // Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B // accordingly: 13,21 and 53. i=iIchimoku("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,21,53,96,MODE_TENKANSEN,1); // the value of the line Tenkan-sen on the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD. // Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B // accordingly: 21,53 and 96. i=iIchimoku("USDCAD",PERIOD_D1,3,5,9,MODE_CHINKOUSPAN,0); // the value of the line Chinkou Span on the last bar on a daily chart USDCAD. // Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B // accordingly: 3,5 and 9.
市场促进指数（BW MFI）
市场促进指数（BW MFI）指标用于测量一次价格变动的价格。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/market_facilitation 函数原型：
double iBWMFI( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double mfi; mfi=iBWMFI(0,0,0); // index of market facilitation of the last bar on the active chart and period. mfi=iBWMFI("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,1); // index of market facilitation of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD. mfi=iBWMFI("EURGBP",PERIOD_D1,0); // index of market facilitation of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP.
动量索引指标
动量索引指标用于测量一段时期内价格的变动量。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/momentum 函数原型：
double iMomentum( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 开盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 收盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double m; m=iMomentum(0,0,12,PRICE_CLOSE,1); // momentum of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. Use // 12 bars and close price for finding a mean value. m=iMomentum("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,21,PRICE_OPEN,0); // momentum of the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD. Use // 21 bars and open price for finding a mean value. m=iMomentum("USDCAD",PERIOD_H1,7,PRICE_MEDIAN,1); // momentum of the last but one bar on an hour chart USDCAD. Use // 7 bars and average price for finding a mean value.
资金流量指数（MFI）
资金流量指数（MFI）指标用于测量投资强度。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/mfi 函数原型：
double iMFI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double mfi; iMFI(0,0,14,1); // intensity of investments of the last but one bar on the current chart and period. // Use 14 bars to find the mean value. iMFI("EURGBP",PERIOD_H4,32,0); // intensity of investments of the last bar on 4-hour chart EURGBP. // Use 32 bars to find the mean value. iMFI("EURUSD",PERIOD_W1,9,1); // intensity of investments of the last but one bar on a weekly chart EURUSD. // Use 9 bars to find the mean value.
移动平均线（MA）
移动平均线（MA）指标显示一段时期内的平均价格。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/ma 函数原型：
double iMA( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int ma_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- ma_shift – 柱内线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
- ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double ma; ma=iMA( 0,0,13,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); // moving average of the last bar on the active chart and period. // Use 13 bars and close price for finding simple moving average. // Shift is not used. ma=iMA("GOLD",PERIOD_M15,21,6,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,1); // moving average of the last but one bar on 15-minute chart GOLD. // Use 21 bars and minimal price for finding linearly-weighted moving average. // Shift: 6 bars. ma=iMA("EURCHF",PERIOD_D1,18,4,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,0); // moving average of the last bar on a daily chart EURCHF. // Use 18 bars and typical price for finding smoothed moving average. // Shift: 4 bars.
指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）
指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）指标用于根据两条移动平均线的关联追踪趋势。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd 函数原型：
double iMACD( string symbol, int timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- fast_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。
- slow_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。
- signal_period - 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- mode - 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一：
- MODE_MAIN - 主线
- MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double ma; ma=iMACD(0,0,9,21,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); // value of the main line for the last bar on the active chart and period. // Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 9,21 and 9. Use close price. ma=iMACD("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,21,52,18,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_SIGNAL,1); // value of the signal line for the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD. // Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 21,52 and 18. Use maximal price. ma=iMACD("USDCAD",PERIOD_D1,7,13,7,PRICE_MEDIAN,MODE_MAIN,1); // value of the main line for the last but one bar on a daily chart USDCAD. // Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 7,13 and 7. Use average price.
移动平均震荡指标（OsMA）
移动平均震荡指标（OsMA）用于测量指数平滑移动平均线指标（MACD）的主线和信号线之间的差异。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd 函数原型：
double iOsMA( string symbol, int timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- fast_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。
- slow_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。
- signal_period - 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double osma; osma=iOsMA(0,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0); // difference of the last bar on the active chart and period. Bars, used // to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 12,26 and 9. Use close price. osma=iOsMA("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,7,13,6,PRICE_OPEN,1); // difference of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD. Bars, used // to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 7,13 and 6. Use open price. osma=iOsMA("EURAUD",PERIOD_H1,21,48,18,PRICE_TYPICAL,0); // difference of the last bar on an hour chart EURAUD. Bars, used // to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 21,48 and 18. Use typical price.
能量潮指标（OBV）
能量潮指标（OBV）将交易量跟伴随该交易量的价格变动相关联。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/obv 函数原型：
double iOBV( string symbol, int timeframe, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double obv; obv=iOBV(0,0,PRICE_OPEN,0); // Balance volume of the last bar on the current chart and period. Use open price obv=iOBV("GBPCHF",PERIOD_M30,PRICE_CLOSE,1); // Balance volume of the last but one bar on 30-minutes chart GBPCHF. Use close price. obv=iOBV("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H4,PRICE_MEDIAN,0); // Balance volume of the last bar on 4-hour chart GBPJPY. Use average price.
抛物线状止损和反转指标（Parabolic SAR）
抛物线状止损和反转指标（Parabolic SAR）用于分析趋势市场和定义退出点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/psar 函数原型：
double iSAR( string symbol, int timeframe, double step, double maximum, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- step - 止损水平的增量，通常为 0.02。
- maximum - 最大止损水平，通常为 0.2。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double sar; sar=iSAR(0,0,0.02,0.2,0); // indicator value for the last bar on the current chart and period. // Step of stop level increment: 0.02. Maximal stop level: 0.2. sar=iSAR("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,0.03,0.18,1); // indicator value for the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD. // Step of stop level increment: 0.03. Maximal stop level: 0.18. sar=iSAR("EURCHF",PERIOD_H1,0.01,0.15,0); // indicator value for the last bar on an hour chart EURCHF. // Step of stop level increment: 0.01. Maximal stop level: 0.15.
相对强弱指标（RSI）
相对强弱指标（RSI）用于预测价格拐点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rsi 函数原型：
double iRSI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double rsi; rsi=iRSI(0,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0); // indicator value for the last bar on the active chart and period. // Use 14 bars and close price to find the mean value. rsi=iRSI("USDCAD",PERIOD_M1,9,PRICE_OPEN,1); // indicator value for the last but one bar on a minute chart USDCAD. // Use 9 bars and close price to find the mean value. rsi=iRSI("EURAUD",PERIOD_H1,25,PRICE_TYPICAL,0); // indicator value for the last bar on an hour chart EURAUD. // Use 25 bars and typical price to find the mean value.
相对活力指数指标（RVI）
相对活力指数指标（RVI）用于确定买卖信号。建议结合上一个指标使用以评估不确定性。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rvi 函数原型：
double iRVI( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- mode - 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一：
- MODE_MAIN - 主线
- MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double rvi; rvi=iRVI(0,0,12,MODE_MAIN,1); // value of the main line of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. // Use 12 bars to find the mean value. rvi=iRVI("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,21,MODE_SIGNAL,0); // value of the signal line on the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD. // Use 21 bars to find the mean value. rvi=iRVI("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H1,19,MODE_MAIN,1); // value of the main line on the last but one bar on an hour chart GBPJPY. // Use 19 bars to find the mean value.
标准离差指标
标准离差指标用于测量市场波动性。https://ta.mql4.com/indicators/trends/standard_deviation 函数原型：
double iStdDev( string symbol, int timeframe, int ma_period, int ma_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取指标线。
- ma_shift – 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。
- ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量：
- PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格
- PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格
- PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格
- PRICE_LOW - 最低价格
- PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2
- PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3
- PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double sd; sd=iStdDev(0,0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); // deviation of the last but one bar on the active chart and period. // Use 10 bars and close price to find simple // moving average. Shift is not used. sd=iStdDev("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,21,3,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0); // deviation of the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD. // Use 21 bars and average price to find smoothed // moving average. Shift: 3 bars. sd=iStdDev("USDCAD",PERIOD_H4,17,2,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN,1); // deviation of the last but one bar on 4-hour chart USDCAD. // Use 17 bars and open price to find exponential // moving average. Shift: 2 bars.
随机震荡指标
随机震荡指标用于确定买卖信号。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/so 函数原型：
double iStochastic( string symbol, int timeframe, int %Kperiod, int %Dperiod, int slowing, int method, int price_field, int mode, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- %K period - 柱的数量，用于生成 %K 线。
- %D period - 柱的数量，用于生成 %D 线。
- slowing - 滚动值。
- method - 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量：
- MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线
- MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线
- MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线
- MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线
- price_field – 定义什么价格应该用于计算。价格选择有以下预定义的值：
- 0 - 最低价/最高价
- 1 - 收盘价/收盘价
- mode - 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一：
- MODE_MAIN - 主线
- MODE_SIGNAL- 信号线
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：
使用示例：
double s; s=iStochastic(0,0,10,6,6,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0); // value of the main line for the last bar on the current chart and period. // Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing // accordingly: 10, 6 and 6. Method of averaging: simple moving average. // Use prices: Low/High. s=iStochastic("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,6,3,3,MODE_SMMA,1,MODE_SIGNAL,1); // value of the signal line for the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD. // Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing // accordingly: 6, 3 and 3. Method of averaging: smoothed moving average. // Use prices: Close/Close. s=iStochastic("EURGBP",PERIOD_M5,9,7,7,MODE_EMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0); // value of the main line for the last bar on 5-minute chart EURGBP. // Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing // accordingly: 9, 7 and 7. Method of averaging: exponential moving average. // Use prices: Low/High.
威廉指标（%R）
威廉指标（%R）用于确定市场是否超买/超卖。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/wpr 函数原型：
double iWPR( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)
参数：
- 交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL（或 0）。
- 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。
- period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。
- shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。
使用示例：
double wpr; wpr=iWPR(0,0,14,1); // overbought: the last but one bar on the active chart and period. // Use 14 bars to get the mean value. wpr=iWPR("USDCHF",PERIOD_D1,9,0); // overbought: The last bar on a daily chart USDCHF. // Use 9 bars to get the mean value. wpr=iWPR("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H1,23,1); // overbought: the last but one bar on an hour chart GBPJPY. // Use 23 bars to get the mean value.
技术指标函数的正确使用
为了正确使用这些函数，你必须确切了解指标是如何工作的以及如何使用它（交易信号）。当然，它们应该用于你自己的 Expert Advisor 或指标。作为家庭作业，你应该尝试编写一个脚本，可以根据任一指标（自行选择）信号通知进场点。作为示例，我们来编写一个家庭作业示例，将基于随机震荡指标的交易信号显示进场点。我们使用以下规则进入市场：如果主线上升高于信号线，则买进。如果主线下跌低于信号线，则卖出。图片中圈出了进入点。
首先，我们来声明几个变量，用于存储信号值和当前以及之前柱的主线。
double mainLine; double prevMainLine; double signalLine; double prevSignalLine;
现在让我们找到这几个变量的值：
mainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,0); prevMainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,1); signalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,0); prevSignalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
可以看出，我们将自己限于最后和倒数第二个柱。现在来检查是否有买卖信号：
if(prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine) Alert("Signal to buy"); // if the main line was under the signal one and rised over it, // this is a signal to buy if(prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine) Alert("Signal to sell"); // if the main line was over the signal one and fell bellow it, // this is a signal to sell
我们使用比较运算符和逻辑运算符 &&。尝试对其适当了解。现在我们将其置入循环，检查上百个最后的柱。
for(int a=0;a<100;a++) { mainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a); prevMainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a+1); signalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a); prevSignalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a+1); if(prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine) Alert("Signal to buy"); if(prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine) Alert("Signal to sell"); }
看到了吗？我们直接从循环添加了计数器，可以检验柱。为了简便，我们不用一百，而是声明一个常量 BARS_TO_ANALYSE，来定义要分析的最后柱的个数。以下是脚本的最终版本：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| showStochasticSignals.mq4 | //| Antonuk Oleg Copyright © 2007 | //| banderass@i.ua | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Antonuk Oleg Copyright © 2007" #property link "banderass@i.ua" #define BARS_TO_ANALYSE 100 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { double mainLine; double prevMainLine; double signalLine; double prevSignalLine; for(int a=0;a<BARS_TO_ANALYSE;a++) { mainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a); prevMainLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,a+1); signalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a); prevSignalLine=iStochastic(0,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_SIGNAL,a+1); if(prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine) Alert("Signal to buy. Time: ",TimeToStr(Time[a])); if(prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine) Alert("Signal to sell. Time: ",TimeToStr(Time[a])); } return(0); }
在脚本中，以下小段代码一定看起来很陌生（如果是的话，说明你一定是个成功的学生）：
TimeToStr(Time[a])
该函数接受自 1970 年 1 月 1 日起的秒数，返回带有该日期的字符串。预定义数组 Time[] 返回跟应用至所选柱相同的秒数。这是一个理想的配对。作为子任务，尝试添加一个长期移动平均线（200-500 的周期），按照以下方法过滤掉不必要的信号：如果价格高于中线，则不卖。如果价格低于中线，则不买。好了，你是否完成了呢？没有？那么，再给你提供一些信息。
关于变量声明的新内容
通常我们这样声明变量：
double maxPrice; double minPrice; double lastPrices[100]; int maxIndex; int minIndex; int levels[10];
不要再那样做了。而是这样做：
double maxPrice, minPrice, lastPrices[100]; int maxIndex, minIndex, levels[10];
也就是说，先指示类型，然后逗号分隔变量（数组）名称。尽管我们避免了不必要的操作，其实没有区别。初始化也一样：
int value1=10, value2=12, matrix[2][2]={1,2, 3,4};
返回多个值的函数
是否有这种函数？当然，你可以自己编写。让我们看看你的能耐吧。最简单的函数返回一个值：
int func() { return(100); }
如果我们需要同时返回多个不同类型的值，该怎么办？请看以下：
void SuperFunc(int& valueForReturn1,double& valueForReturn2,string& valueForReturn3) { valueForReturn1=100; valueForReturn2=300.0; valueForReturn3="it works!!"; }
现在我们来试着调用“amazing”函数：
int value1=0; double value2=0.0; string value3=""; SuperFunc(value1,value2,value3); MessageBox("value1="+value1+" value2="+value2+" value3="+value3);
结果如下：
该函数跟简单的函数有一个普遍的差异：当我们声明时，在参数后面放置 ampersand 字符（&）。如果对参数如此处理，可以更改它在函数内的值，且在调用后结果保持不变。这种对参数的处理被称为按引用传递参数。这样可以返回足够多的不同类型的变量。尝试忽略以上代码中的 & 字符并查看结果：
注释的新类型
你知道如何对一个命令行注释：
// it is a one string comment
但有时候为了将其暂时禁用，注释一个代码块更加有用。上述方法不便于对 20-30 个字符串进行注释。这里我们可使用多行注释：
/*
it is a multi-line comment.
Very convenient, try it.
*/
总结
今天你学习了很多新内容。我们已经分析了数学和三角函数，以及使用技术指标运算的函数。通过简单的例子你看到了如何正确的追踪交易信号。尽管在脚本中使用它们不太方便，而且它们也并非为此而生，在后续课程你很快就会看到如何在你自己的指标和 Expert Advisor 中使用它们。那时你将看到它们是多么有用。
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1496
注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。