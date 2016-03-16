面向初学者的 MQL4 语言。技术指标和内置函数

简介

这是“面向初学者的 MQL4 语言”系列的第三篇文章。在前两篇文章中， 我们学习了 MQL4 的基础知识，它们是进一步开发的基石。现在我们将学习使用内置 函数和用于技术指标的函数。后者对于以后开发你自己的 Expert Advisor 和指标至 关重要。另外，我们将通过一个简答的例子，解释如何追踪进入市场的交易信号， 以及如何正确使用指标。在文章的末尾，你将学到一些关于语言本身的新鲜有趣的内容。

数学函数

让我们从最简单但仍在使用且有帮助的数学函数开始。

MathAbs

函数原型：

double MathAbs( double value )

这是非常简单的函数，返回绝对值（数字模块）。它的意思是，如果你使用了负数，则会得到一个正数结果。使用示例：

int a=- 10 ; double b=- 20.0 ; double c= 7.0 ; a= MathAbs (a); b= MathAbs (b); c= MathAbs (c);

MathCeil、MathFloor 和 MathRound

函数的原型：

double MathCeil ( double x) double MathFloor ( double x) double MathRound ( double value)

这三个函数非常类似：它们均将数字圆整为整数。 但每个都有其独特性：MathCeil 的圆整方式为： 即使我们有一个整数的千分之一（例如，1.001），它依然被视为一个整数。 即数字被向上圆整为更大的值。例如：

double a; a= MathCeil ( 1.001 ); a= MathCeil ( 1.999 ); a= MathCeil (- 1.001 ); a= MathCeil (- 1.999 );

MathFloor 跟 MathCeil 类似，但正好相反。即如果需要向下圆整一个正数，则会损失小数部分：

double a; a= MathFloor ( 1.999 ); a= MathFloor ( 1.001 ); a= MathFloor (- 1.001 ); a= MathFloor (- 1.999 );

我们对MathRound 圆整数字的方式较为熟悉。即如果小数部分较大（ 0.5 或以上），则圆整为 1。如果小数部分较小（小于 0.5），则圆整为 0，即直接忽略。示例：

double a; a= MathRound ( 1.1 ); a= MathRound ( 1.57 ); a= MathRound (- 3.1 ); a= MathRound (- 6.99 );

MathMin

函数的原型：

double MathMax ( double value1, double value2) double MathMin ( double value1, double value2)

这两个函数非常类似。它们接受 2 个参数，相应的返回最大值和最小值。示例：

double a; a= MathMax ( 50.0 , 1.0 ); a= MathMin ( 10.0 , 12.0 );

函数原型：

double MathPow( double base , double exponent)

该函数允许取底数的幂次方。示例：

double a; a= MathPow ( 5.0 , 2.0 ); a= MathPow ( 2.0 , 8.0 ); a= MathPow ( 25.0 , 0.5 );

函数原型：

double MathSqrt ( double x)

使用该函数求平方根。但不要尝试求负数的平方根。这样的话，会返回零。示例：

double a; a= MathSqrt ( 9.0 ); a= MathSqrt ( 25.0 ); a= MathSqrt (- 256.0 );

函数原型：

double MathLog ( double x)

还有人记得什么是对数吗？以 b 为底 a 的对数等于以 b 为底获得 a 所需要的幂次方。 广泛使用的对数是以 e 为底（欧拉数）的自然对数（lna）和以 10 为底的常用（布氏）对数（lg a）。 关于对数的更多信息可见于：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logarithm， 因此，MathLog 用于求数字 x 的自然对数。不要对负数或零求自然对数。这种情况下，会得到 -1。使用函数的示例：

double a; a= MathLog ( 10.0 ); a= MathLog ( 0.0 ); a= MathLog (- 10.0 );

函数原型：

double MathExp ( double d)

该函数返回数字 e，取 d次幂。很多人一定已经忘记了这个数字。 e 是数字常数，自然对数的底，无理数和超越数。e = 2,718281828459045…有时候 e 被称为欧拉数或纳皮尔数。 在微分和积分学中起着重要作用。关于欧拉数的更多信息可见于：http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eulerian_number 如果指定一个非常大的度数，则会发生溢出，从而返回零。多大才会导致错误呢？为了找出答案，我们来做一个小实验：

double exponent= 1.0 ; double result= 1.0 ; int i= 0 ; while (result!= 0.0 ) { result= MathExp (exponent); exponent*= 10.0 ; i++; } MessageBox ( "i=" +i);

发生以下情形：每次尝试调用 MathExp 函数，以及每次循环时度数增长了 10 倍，直到最后出现溢出，返回零。我得到以下结果：i=310。这意味着你可以使用 1*10 度数对 309 的乘方运算（想一下长达 309 位的数字！！）。所以，我认为不需要担心溢出。

MathMod

函数原型：

double MathMod( double value , double value2)

该函数用来找到除法的余数。例如，5 除以 2 得 2 余 1。第一个参数value - 被除数，value2 - 除数。返回余数。示例：

double a; a= MathExp ( 5 , 2 ); a= MathExp ( 10 , 3 ); a= MathExp ( 50 , 10 );

函数的原型：

int MathRand () void MathSrand ( int seed)

MathRand 返回介于 0 和 32767 范围内的伪随机整数。这里你可能会有些疑惑：“伪”是什么意思？ 这个范围很奇怪，如果我需要 5 到 10 的范围怎么办？为什么非得是 32767？答案是：“伪” 意味着数字并非完全随机，而是取决于某些事情。假设，你已经编写了一个脚本，返回了 5 个伪随机数字。例如：

int a= 0 ; while (a< 5 ) { MessageBox (“random=”+ MathRand ()); a++; }

这些数字确实是随机的，但如果你再次运行脚本，序列始终是相同的。原因在于，存在函数 MathRand 开始排斥的数字。 让我们称该数字为起始数字。为了改变它，使用另一个函数 - MathSrand。 该函数接受单个参数——起始数字，它决定所有的伪随机数。假设起始数字为一粒果实， 则随机数字就是从中生长的大树。默认的起始数字为 1。为了获得真正的随机序列，我们先要给起始数字分配唯一的值。 如何去做呢？还有一个函数 - TimeLocal，它没有参数，返回自 1970 年 1 月 1 日 00:00 起的秒数。 该函数非常适合，因为在大多数情况下我们将获得唯一的数字。是不是开始糊涂了？它看起来如下所示：

int a= 0 ; MathSrand ( TimeLocal ()); while (a< 5 ) { MessageBox (“random=”+ MathRand ()); a++; }

现在每次我们都会得到一个新的序列。让我们继续。从 0 到 32767。为什么是 32767？ 原因在于：int 能够接受的最大值是 2 的 16 次方（因为在不考虑符号时，int 变量值在计算机内存中占了 16 位），即 32768，因为我们从零计数，所以需要减去 1。这样就得到 32767 。为了得到任意的必要范围，使用运算符 % - 除法中的余数。例如，如果需要得到 0 到 5 范围的随机数字：

int a= 0 ; MathSrand ( TimeLocal ()); while (a< 5 ) { MessageBox (“random=”+ MathRand ()% 6 ); a++; }

请注意，我们写入 MathRand()%6 而非 MathRand()%5 - 我们的范围从零开始，需要加 1。现在假设我们需要得到 5 到 10 范围内的随机数字：

MessageBox (“random=”+ MathRand ()% 6 + 5 );

当需要包括负数的范围时，例如 -5 到 5，方法一样。

MessageBox (“random=”+ MathRand ()% 11 - 5 );

如果只需要负数，将结果乘以 -1。例如，我们需要 -10 到 -20 的范围：

MessageBox (“random=”+( MathRand ()% 11 + 10 )*(- 1 ));

如果需要得到非整数，例如在 0.0 到 1.0 范围内，且精确到千分位，使用以下代码：

MessageBox (“random=”+ MathRand ()% 1001 / 1000.0 );

我们先创建一个 0 到 1000 范围的随机数字，然后除以 1000.0。注意，必须除以 1000.0（带一个浮点），而不是 1000（整数）。 否则会得到零，因为会被圆整。

三角函数和反三角函数

三角函数是基于角度的数学函数。它们在分析周期性过程时非常重要。与之密切相关的是反三角函数。 更多信息可见于：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trigonometric_function https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ArcSin 在 MQL4 中，所有这些函数接受以弧度而非度数表示的参数。即，如果要求 20 度的正弦，必须先将 20 度转换为弧度。例如：

MathSin ( 20.0 * 3.14159 / 180.0 );

即 1 度 = pi / 180。如果你经常使用三角函数，则在程序开始时声明并使用该常数较为方便。

#define PI 3.1415926535897

MathSin、MathCos、MathTan、MathArcsin、MathArccos 和 MathArctan

函数的原型：

double MathSin ( double value) double MathCos ( double value) double MathTan ( double x) double MathArcsin ( double x) double MathArccos ( double x) double MathArctan ( double x)

让我们对部分函数的特性深入探讨一下。MathTan 接受 -263 到 263 范围内的值，如果超过限值，数字将变为不确定。MathArcsin 和 MathArccos 接受 -1 到 1 范围内的值，否则会得到 0 和 EA 日志内的相应信息。MathArctan 如果接受 0 则返回 0。

显示信息的新函数

目前你仅知道一个显示信息的函数 - MessageBox。现在你将学习另外三个非常相似但各具特性的函数。

Alert

函数原型：

void Alert (...)

显示包含你的信号（信息）的对话框。调用该函数时，会听到特殊的信号，可以在终端设置中更改或禁用：Service -> Settings -> tab Events.窗口外观如下：

可以更改窗口的尺寸，以便于查看大量信息。另外，可以始终查看函数的最新调用，因为他们不会被删除。还可以进行连续多次调用，将会得到具有活动的最新信号的窗口，不需要每次都点击“确定”。可以使用类似 MessageBox 的函数：

Alert (“signal type:”+signalType); Alert (“random=”+ MathRand ()% 1001 );

尽管目的不同。你应该直接列举输入的参数，用逗号分隔。即类似于上例，但使用 “，”代替“+”。我建议使用第二种。

Alert (“signal type:”,signalType); Alert (“random=”, MathRand ()% 1001 );

Comment

函数原型：

void Comment (...)

相似的函数，用法一致，在图表左上角显示信息。这里你不需要点击任何区域即可执行代码。使用该函数以显示当前状态等。示例：

Comment (“some usefull information”);







Print

函数原型：

void Print ( ...)

又一个类似的函数，在 Expert Advisor 的日志中显示信息：

Print (“processing...”);

另外，日志在电脑上 MetaTrader 4\experts\logs 文件夹内的相应文件（文件名称跟日期对应）中保存所有的信息：

还应该对三个函数进行注释。无法显示数组，只能像参数一样指示。它们应该按元素逐个进行显示，例如：

for ( int a= 0 ;a< 100 ;a++) Alert ( "Close[" ,a, "]=" , Close [a]);

每个函数最多可以显示 64 个参数。每次调用 Alert 函数也会写入 Expert Advisor 日志。double 类型将显示精确到小数点后 4 位数字。

技术指标

几乎所有的 Expert Advisor 都使用技术指标。如果看一下安装文件（MACD Sample）中包含的简单 EA，可以看到它使用了技术指标。现在你将学习如何获取所有可用技术指标的值。每一个技术指标都有一个对应的函数，可以计算任何可用证券和时间范围上的数值。不必担心指标是否已在图表上打开。这无所谓。

现在让我们查看技术指标的函数的参数细节。实际上其中大多数是重复的。例如，我们要讲解的所有函数都有相似的 2 个第一参数和1 个最后参数以计算技术指标的值。

交易品种 – 定义应该用于计算技术指标值的金融证券（货币对）的第一个参数。即技术指标应该用于什么图表。要在当前图表上使用指标，使用常量 NULL （或 0）。此处的当前图表指的是将运行脚本（Expert Advisor，指标）的图表。如果需要另一个证券，可以使用其名称作为字符串（“EURUSD”、“GBPUSD”等等）。

– 定义应该用于计算技术指标值的金融证券（货币对）的第一个参数。即技术指标应该用于什么图表。要在当前图表上使用指标，使用常量 （或 0）。此处的当前图表指的是将运行脚本（Expert Advisor，指标）的图表。如果需要另一个证券，可以使用其名称作为字符串（“EURUSD”、“GBPUSD”等等）。 时间范围 – 第二个参数，定义应使用指标的时间范围。如果需要当前图表上使用的时间范围，使用 0 （零）。如果需要其他时间范围，使用预定义的常量之一： PERIOD_M1 - 1 分钟 PERIOD_M5 - 5 分钟 PERIOD_M15 - 15 分钟 PERIOD_M30 - 30 分钟 PERIOD_H1 - 1 小时 PERIOD_H4 - 4 小时 PERIOD_D1 - 1 天 PERIOD_W1 - 1 周 PERIOD_MN1 - 1 月

– 第二个参数，定义应使用指标的时间范围。如果需要当前图表上使用的时间范围，使用 （零）。如果需要其他时间范围，使用预定义的常量之一： 偏移 – 定义应该使用指标的柱的最后一个参数。记住第一篇文章：要找到最后一根柱的收盘价，我们使用了从零开始的指数。即 Close [0] - 最后一根柱的收盘价，Close[1] - 倒数第二根柱，以此类推。该参数跟数组中的索引工作方式类似。要找到最后一根柱上的指标数值，偏移必须等于 0，倒数第二个柱为 1，以此类推。

技术指标通常用于计算多个柱上的平均值。即它们取多个柱上的不同价格（开盘价、收盘价等），使用确定的方法找到平均值。也经常使用偏移。在参数当中，可以发现以下：

applied_price – 定义应该使用什么价格类型以获取平均值。对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义应该使用什么价格类型以获取平均值。对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： ma_method – 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量： period – 定义将使用多少柱获取平均值。

– 定义将使用多少柱获取平均值。 ma_shift – 柱内中线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。

以上描述的参数会经常出现。所以，当你看到这种参数，应该了解该函数使用平均值进行数值计算。为了了解数值究竟如何计算以及平均值到底扮演了什么角色，使用每个函数的简短描述后面的链接。还有一个重要的注意事项：所有这些指标（函数）可以分为两类：

简单 – 一个指标只有一个值。例如：加速/减速（AC）指标、累积/派发（A/D）指标、DeMarker（DeM）指标等等，即指标只有一条线/一个柱形图，其数值在调用适当的函数时返回。以下是一个图表上使用多个简单指标的示例：

复杂 – 一个指标有多个值（线）。例如：鳄鱼指标、平均方向性运动指标（ADX）、布林带指标（BB）、指数平滑移动平均线指标（MACD）等等。此时需要指明指标应该返回什么值（线）。为此，在所有复杂指标的函数中均使用 mode 参数。使用某些常量需要指明应该返回什么。以下是一个图表上使用多个复杂指标的示例：

每个函数描述配以描述性图片、使用示例（使用不同的颜色以更好的查看哪部分对应哪部分）和带有指标描述的链接（如何在交易中使用、指标的含义）。你应该熟悉指标并在实践中使用。我建议阅读本文中对函数的描述，以理解如何使用并查看示例。但为了日后记住每个参数的分配，使用 MetaEditor 中的“帮助”。使用热键 Ctrl+T 打开工具箱 窗口，前往帮助选项卡。在这里，你会发现对每个参数的描述，以及所有函数的快捷列表，可以轻松找到所需要的函数。“帮助”中的语言可以使用查看 ->语言菜单更改。之后重启 MetaEditor。

加速/减速（AC）指标

加速/减速(AC)指标用于更改价格变动的速度（加速、减速）。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/ao

函数原型：

double iAC ( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：





double ac; ac= iAC ( 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; // acceleration of the last bar on the active chart and timeframe ac= iAC ( 0 , 0 , 1 ) ; // acceleration of the last but one bar on the active chart and timeframe ac= iAC ( "GBPUSD" , PERIOD_M30 , 0 ) ; // acceleration of the last bar on the chart GBPUSD , timeframe - 30 minutes

累积/派发（A/D）指标

累积/派发（A/D）指标通过交易量计算确认价格变动。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/ad 函数原型：

double iAD ( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：





double ad; ad= iAD ( 0 , 0 , 0 ); ad= iAD ( 0 , 0 , Bars - 1 ); ad= iAD ( "GBPUSD" , PERIOD_M5 , 5 );

鳄鱼指标

鳄鱼指标是三根移动平均线的组合，使用分形几何和非线性动力学。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/alligator 函数原型：

double iAlligator ( string symbol, int timeframe, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 jaw_period - 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线）

- 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线） jaw_shift - 蓝线相对偏移量

- 蓝线相对偏移量 teeth_period - 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线）

- 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线） teeth_shift - 红线相对偏移量

- 红线相对偏移量 lips_period - 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线）

- 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线） lips_shift - 绿线相对偏移量

- 绿线相对偏移量 ma_method – 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义一种用于接收平均值的方法。对于选择一种方法，有以下预定义的常量： applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： mode – 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一： MODE_GATORJAW - 鳄鱼的下颚线（蓝色） MODE_GATORTEETH - 鳄鱼的牙齿线（红色） MODE_GATORLIPS - 鳄鱼的嘴唇线（绿色）

– 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

在图表上使用鳄鱼指标时，注意函数参数代表的功能。这种类比将帮助你：

使用模式参数，定义应返回内容：

使用示例：

double jaw; double teeth; double lips; jaw= iAlligator ( 0 , 0 , 13 , 8 , 8 , 5 , 5 , 3 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , MODE_GATORJAW , 0 ) ; // find the values of "jaws" (blue line) on the current chart and period . // Here simple moving average is used, price – average . Periods // of averaging for jaws, teeth and lips – 13, 8 and 8 accordingly. Shift: // 5, 5 and 3 accordingly. The value is taken for the last bar. teeth= iAlligator ( “ EURUSD ” , PERIOD_H1 , 128 , 96 , 64 , 0 , 0 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_TYPICAL , MODE_GATORTEETH , 1 ) ; // find the values of "teeth" (red line) on an hour chart EURUSD . // Exponential moving average and typical price are used. // Periods of averaging: 128, 96 and 64 . Shift is not used . The value // is taken for the last but one bar . lips= iAlligator ( “ GBPUSD ” , PERIOD_D1 , 21 , 18 , 13 , 5 , 3 , 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_WEIGHTED , MODE_GATORLIPS , 5 ) ; // find the values of "lips" (green line) on a daily chart GBPUSD . // Uses smoothed moving average and weighted close price . // Periods of averaging : 21, 18 and 13 . Shift : 5, 3 and 0 . The value // is taken for the 5th last bar .

平均方向性运动指标(ADX)

平均方向性运动(ADX)指标用于确定价格趋势的出现。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/admi 函数原型：

double iADX ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 周期 – 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。 模式 – 选择一条线，其数值将会被接收。使用以下预定义的常量： MODE_MAIN - 主线 MODE_PLUSDI - +DI 线 MODE_MINUSDI - –DI 线

– 选择一条线，其数值将会被接收。使用以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double main; double plusDi; double minusDi; main= iADX ( 0 , 0 , 3 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 ) ; // find the value of the main line on the active chart and period on the last bar . // Uses averaging on 3 bars , uses close price plusDi= iADX ( “ USDCAD ” , PERIOD_M1 , 6 , PRICE_OPEN , MODE_PLUSDI , 1 ) ; // find the value of line +DI on the minute chart USDCAD on the second last bar . // Uses averaging on 6 bars , uses open price minusDi= iADX ( “ AUDUSD ” , PERIOD_H1 , 10 , PRICE_HIGH , MODE_MINUSDI , 5 ) ; // find the value of line -DI on the hour chart AUDUSD on the 6th last bar . // Uses averaging on 10 bars , uses maximal price

平均真实波动范围指标（ATR）

平均真实波动范围（ATR）指标用于确定市场波动性。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/atr 函数原型：

double iATR ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 周期 – 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于得出平均值。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double atr; atr= iATR ( 0 , 0 , 15 , 0 ) ; // volatility of the last bar on the active chart and period . // Uses 15 bars to get the mean value. atr= iATR ( “ EURUSD ” , PERIOD_M15 , 5 , 1 ) ; // volatility of the last but one bar on a 15 minute chart EURUSD . // Uses 5 bars to get the mean value . atr= iATR ( “ USDCAD ” , PERIOD_H1 , 32 , 0 ) ; // volatility of the last bar on an hour chart USDCAD . // Uses 32 bars to get the mean value .

比尔·威廉姆的动量震荡指标（AO）

比尔·威廉姆的动量震荡（AO）指标用于确定市场动力。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/awesome 函数原型：

double iAO ( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double ao; ao= iAO ( 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; // moving force of the last bar on the active chart and period ao= iAO ( “ EURUSD ” , PERIOD_M5 , 0 ) ; // moving force of the last bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD ao= iAO ( “ EURAUD ” , PERIOD_W1 , 1 ) ; // moving force of the last but one bar on a weekly chart EURAUD

熊市力量

熊市力量指标用于评估“熊市”力量的平衡。http://www.fibo-forex.ru/pages.php?page=1799 函数原型：

double iBearsPower ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double bp; bp= iBearsPower ( 0 , 0 , 5 , PRICE_OPEN , 0 ) ; // balance of the last bar on the active chart and period . Use 5 bars for averaging and opening prpice . bp= iBearsPower ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M5 , 32 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) ; // balance of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD . Use 32 bars for averaging and close price . bp= iBearsPower ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_D1 , 51 , PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) ; // balance of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP . Use 51 bars for averaging and average price .

保力加通道技术指标（BB）

保力加通道技术（BB）指标用于确定价格波动正常范围的上限和下限。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/bb 函数原型：

double iBands ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int deviation, int bands_shift, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 deviation – 与主线的偏差。

– 与主线的偏差。 bands_shift - 价格偏移量。

- 价格偏移量。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： mode – 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量： MODE_UPPER - 上面线 MODE_LOWER - 下面线

– 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double bb; bb= iBands ( 0 , 0 , 20 , 2 , 0 , PRICE_LOW , MODE_LOWER , 0 ); // lower limit of the last bar on the active chart and period . // Use 20 bars for averaging , and the minimal price . // Deviation from the main line is 2 , shift is not used . bb= iBands ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_H1 , 13 , 2 , 3 , PRICE_HIGH , MODE_UPPER , 1 ) ; // upper limit of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD . // Use 13 bars for averaging , and the maximal price . // Deviation from the main line is 2 , shift is 3 bars . bb= iBands ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_D1 , 21 , 3 , 4 , PRICE_HIGH , MODE_UPPER , 0 ) ; // upper limit of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP . // Use 21 bars for averaging , and the maximal price . // Deviation from the main line is 2 , shift is 4 bars .

牛市力量

牛市力量指标用于评估“牛市”力量的平衡。http://www.forexdealer.net/help/bul_hlp.htm 函数原型：

double iBullsPower ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double bp; bp= iBullsPower ( 0 , 0 , 10 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) ; // balance of the last but one bar on the active chart and period . Use 10 bars for averaging // and close price . bp= iBullsPower ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_M1 , 21 , PRICE_HIGH , 1 ) ; // balance of the last bar on a minute chart EURGBP . Use 21 bars for averaging and the maximal price . bp= iBullsPower ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_H1 , 33 , PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) ; // balance of the last bar on an hour chart EURUSD . Use 33 bars for averaging and the average price .

顺势指标（CCI）

顺势指标（CCI）用于测量价格偏离其平均统计价格的水平。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/cci 函数原型：

double iCCI ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double cci; cci= iCCI ( 0 , 0 , 14 , PRICE_TYPICAL , 0 ) ; // index of the last bar on the active chart and period . // Use 14 bars for finding the mean value and // typical price . cci= ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M1 , 21 , PRICE_HIGH , 1 ) ; // index of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD . // Use 21 bars for finding the mean value and // maximal price . cci= iCCI ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_D1 , 7 , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) ; // index of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP . // Use 7 bars for finding the mean value and // close price .

DeMarker （DeM）

DeMarker（DeM）指标是根据历史柱的价格差异预测价格拐点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/demarker 函数原型：

double iDeMarker ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double dm; dm= iDeMarker ( 0 , 0 , 13 , 0 ) ; // DeMarker value of the last bar on the current chart and period . // Use 13 bars to find the mean value. dm= iDeMarker ( " EURJPY " , PERIOD_H4 , 51 , 1 ) ; // DeMarker value of the last but one bar on 4-hour chart EURJPY . // Use 51 bars to find the mean value . dm= iDeMarker ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_M30 , 21 , 0 ) ; // DeMarker value of the last bar on 30-minutes chart USDCAD . // Use 21 bars to find the mean value .

包络线

包络线是基于两条移动平均线确定价格波动的极限值。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/envelopes 函数原型：

double iEnvelopes ( string symbol, int timeframe, int ma_period, int ma_method, int ma_shift, int applied_price, double deviation, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取主线。

- 柱的数量，用于获取主线。 ma_method – 定义用于找到平均值的方法。以下预定义的常量用于选择方法： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义用于找到平均值的方法。以下预定义的常量用于选择方法： ma_shift – 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则指标线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。

– 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则指标线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： deviation – 与主线的偏差，以百分比表示。例如，如果写入 0.1，则表示 10%，0.25 则表示 25%，以此类推。

– 与主线的偏差，以百分比表示。例如，如果写入 0.1，则表示 10%，0.25 则表示 25%，以此类推。 mode – 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量： MODE_UPPER - 上面线 MODE_LOWER - 下面线

– 选择一条线，将会找到它的值。使用以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double e; e= iEnvelopes ( 0 , 0 , 21 , MODE_SMA , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 0.05 , MODE_LOWER , 0 ) ; // lower limit of the last bar on the active chart and period . // Use 21 bars and close price for finding the value of simple moving // average . Shift is not used . Deviation from the main // line: 5% . e= iEnvelopes ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_H1 , 13 , MODE_SMMA , 3 , PRICE_MEDIAN , 0.15 , MODE_UPPER , 1 ) ; // upper limit of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD . // Use 13 bars and average price for finding the value of smoothed moving // average . Shift: 3 bars . Deviation from the main line: 15% . e= iEnvelopes ( " EURAUD " , PERIOD_D1 , 7 , MODE_EMA , 2 , PRICE_CLOSE , 0.20 , MODE_LOWER , 0 ) ; // lower limit of the last bar on a daily chart EURAUD . // Use 7 bars and close price for finding the value of exponential // moving average . Shift: 2 bars . Deviation from the main // line: 20% .

强力指数（FRC）

强力指数（FRC）指标用于测量每次上涨时的“牛市”力量以及每次下跌时的“熊市”力量。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/fi 函数原型：

double iForce ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取主线。

- 柱的数量，用于获取主线。 ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double f; f= iForce ( 0 , 0 , 13 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) ; // force index of the last bar on the active chart and period . Period // of averaging: 13 bars . Method of averaging: simple moving average . // Use close price . f= iForce ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_M5 , 21 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH , 1 ) ; // force index of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURGBP . Period // of averaging: 21 bars . Method of averaging : linearly-weighted moving average . // Use maximal price . f= iForce ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M1 , 32 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) ; // force index of the last bar on a minute chart EURUSD . Period // of averaging: 32 bars . Method of averaging : smoothed moving average . // Use average price .

分形指标

分形指标是比尔·威廉姆交易系统的五大指标之一，用于检测价格图的底部和顶部。分形并不出现在所有柱上。如果分形未出现在柱上，函数返回零。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/fractals 函数原型：

double iFractals ( string symbol, int timeframe, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 mode – 选择一条线，将会收到它的值。会使用以下预定义的常量： MODE_UPPER - 上分形 MODE_LOWER - 下分形

– 选择一条线，将会收到它的值。会使用以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double f; f= iFractals ( 0 , 0 , MODE_UPPER , 0 ) ; // upper fractal of the last bar on the active chart and // period . f= iFractals ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_M5 , MODE_LOWER , 1 ) ; // lower fractal of the last but one bar on 5-minute chart // USDCAD . f= iFractals ( " USDJPY " , PERIOD_D1 , MODE_UPPER , 0 ) ; // upper fractal of the last bar on a daily chart USDJPY .

加多摆动指标

加多摆动指标基于鳄鱼指标之上构建，用于测量平衡线的收敛或发散程度。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/go 函数原型：

double iGator ( string symbol, int timeframe, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 jaw_period - 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线）

- 鳄鱼下颚平均周期（蓝线） jaw_shift - 蓝线相对偏移量

- 蓝线相对偏移量 teeth_period - 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线）

- 鳄鱼牙齿平均周期（红线） teeth_shift - 红线相对偏移量

- 红线相对偏移量 lips_period - 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线）

- 鳄鱼嘴唇平均周期（绿线） lips_shift - 绿线相对偏移量

- 绿线相对偏移量 ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： mode – 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一： MODE_UPPER - 上柱形图 MODE_LOWER - 下柱形图

– 定义要返回的数据（下颚、牙齿或嘴唇）。对于选择使用常量之一： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double g; g= iGator ( 0 , 0 , 13 , 8 , 8 , 0 , 0 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_UPPER , 0 ) ; // upper histogram of the last bar on the active chart and period . Periods of // averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly: 13,8,8 . Shift is not used . // For averaging use close price and the method of a simple moving average . g= iGator ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_M1 , 21 , 13 , 9 , 4 , 3 , 2 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_OPEN , MODE_LOWER , 1 ) ; // lower histogram of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURGBP . Periods of // averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly : 21,13,9 . Shifts accordingly: // 4,3 and 2 . For averaging use open price and the method of smoothed // moving average . g= iGator ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_D1 , 51 , 21 , 13 , 8 , 5 , 4 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , MODE_UPPER , 0 ) ; // upper histogram of the last bar on a daily chart USDCAD . Periods of // averaging for jaw, teeth and lips accordingly : 51,21,13 . Shifts accordingly : 8,5 and 4 . // For averaging use average price and the method of exponential moving average .

一目平衡表指标

一目平衡表指标用于定义趋势、支撑和阻力位，以及买卖信号。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/ikh 函数原型：

double iIchimoku ( string symbol, int timeframe, int tenkan_sen, int kijun_sen, int senkou_span_b, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 tenkan_sen - 转折线平均周期。

- 转折线平均周期。 kijun_sen - 基准线平均周期。

- 基准线平均周期。 senkou_span_b - 先行下线平均周期。

- 先行下线平均周期。 mode - 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一： MODE_TENKANSEN - 转折线 MODE_KIJUNSEN - 基准线 MODE_SENKOUSPANA - 先行上线 MODE_SENKOUSPANB - 先行下线 MODE_CHINKOUSPAN - 延迟线

- 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double i; i= iIchimoku ( 0 , 0 , 13 , 21 , 53 , MODE_KIJUNSEN , 0 ) ; // the value of the line Kijun-sen on the last bar on the current security and period . // Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B // accordingly: 13,21 and 53. i= iIchimoku ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M5 , 21 , 53 , 96 , MODE_TENKANSEN , 1 ) ; // the value of the line Tenkan-sen on the last but one bar on 5-minute chart EURUSD . // Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B // accordingly : 21,53 and 96 . i= iIchimoku ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_D1 , 3 , 5 , 9 , MODE_CHINKOUSPAN , 0 ) ; // the value of the line Chinkou Span on the last bar on a daily chart USDCAD . // Periods for finding mean values for Tenkan Sen, Kijun Sen and Senkou Span B // accordingly : 3,5 and 9 .

市场促进指数（BW MFI）

市场促进指数（BW MFI）指标用于测量一次价格变动的价格。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/bw_indicators/market_facilitation 函数原型：

double iBWMFI ( string symbol, int timeframe, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double mfi; mfi= iBWMFI ( 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; // index of market facilitation of the last bar on the active chart and period . mfi= iBWMFI ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) ; // index of market facilitation of the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD . mfi= iBWMFI ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ) ; // index of market facilitation of the last bar on a daily chart EURGBP .

动量索引指标

动量索引指标用于测量一段时期内价格的变动量。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/momentum 函数原型：

double iMomentum ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 开盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 收盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double m; m= iMomentum ( 0 , 0 , 12 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) ; // momentum of the last but one bar on the active chart and period . Use // 12 bars and close price for finding a mean value. m= iMomentum ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_D1 , 21 , PRICE_OPEN , 0 ) ; // momentum of the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD . Use // 21 bars and open price for finding a mean value . m= iMomentum ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_H1 , 7 , PRICE_MEDIAN , 1 ) ; // momentum of the last but one bar on an hour chart USDCAD . Use // 7 bars and average price for finding a mean value .

资金流量指数（MFI）

资金流量指数（MFI）指标用于测量投资强度。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/mfi 函数原型：

double iMFI ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double mfi; iMFI ( 0 , 0 , 14 , 1 ) ; // intensity of investments of the last but one bar on the current chart and period . // Use 14 bars to find the mean value. iMFI ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_H4 , 32 , 0 ) ; // intensity of investments of the last bar on 4-hour chart EURGBP . // Use 32 bars to find the mean value . iMFI ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_W1 , 9 , 1 ) ; // intensity of investments of the last but one bar on a weekly chart EURUSD . // Use 9 bars to find the mean value .

移动平均线（MA）

移动平均线（MA）指标显示一段时期内的平均价格。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/ma 函数原型：

double iMA ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int ma_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 ma_shift – 柱内线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。

– 柱内线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。 ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double ma; ma= iMA ( 0 , 0 , 13 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) ; // moving average of the last bar on the active chart and period . // Use 13 bars and close price for finding simple moving average . // Shift is not used . ma= iMA ( " GOLD " , PERIOD_M15 , 21 , 6 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW , 1 ) ; // moving average of the last but one bar on 15-minute chart GOLD . // Use 21 bars and minimal price for finding linearly-weighted moving average . // Shift: 6 bars . ma= iMA ( " EURCHF " , PERIOD_D1 , 18 , 4 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_TYPICAL , 0 ) ; // moving average of the last bar on a daily chart EURCHF . // Use 18 bars and typical price for finding smoothed moving average . // Shift: 4 bars .

指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）

指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）指标用于根据两条移动平均线的关联追踪趋势。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd 函数原型：

double iMACD ( string symbol, int timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, int applied_price, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 fast_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。

- 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。 slow_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。

- 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。 signal_period - 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。

- 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： mode - 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一： MODE_MAIN - 主线 MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线

- 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double ma; ma= iMACD ( 0 , 0 , 9 , 21 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 ) ; // value of the main line for the last bar on the active chart and period . // Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 9,21 and 9 . Use close price . ma= iMACD ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_H1 , 21 , 52 , 18 , PRICE_HIGH , MODE_SIGNAL , 1 ) ; // value of the signal line for the last but one bar on an hour chart EURUSD . // Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly : 21,52 and 18 . Use maximal price . ma= iMACD ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_D1 , 7 , 13 , 7 , PRICE_MEDIAN , MODE_MAIN , 1 ) ; // value of the main line for the last but one bar on a daily chart USDCAD . // Bars, used to find mean values of a fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly : 7,13 and 7 . Use average price .

移动平均震荡指标（OsMA）

移动平均震荡指标（OsMA）用于测量指数平滑移动平均线指标（MACD）的主线和信号线之间的差异。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd 函数原型：

double iOsMA ( string symbol, int timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 fast_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。

- 柱的数量，用于计算快速移动平均线。 slow_ema_period - 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。

- 柱的数量，用于计算慢速移动平均线。 signal_period - 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。

- 柱的数量，用于计算信号线。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double osma; osma= iOsMA ( 0 , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) ; // difference of the last bar on the active chart and period . Bars, used // to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly: 12,26 and 9 . Use close price . osma= iOsMA ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M1 , 7 , 13 , 6 , PRICE_OPEN , 1 ) ; // difference of the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD . Bars, used // to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly : 7,13 and 6 . Use open price . osma= iOsMA ( " EURAUD " , PERIOD_H1 , 21 , 48 , 18 , PRICE_TYPICAL , 0 ) ; // difference of the last bar on an hour chart EURAUD . Bars, used // to find mean values for the fast, slow and signal // moving average accordingly : 21,48 and 18 . Use typical price .

能量潮指标（OBV）

能量潮指标（OBV）将交易量跟伴随该交易量的价格变动相关联。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/volume_indicators/obv 函数原型：

double iOBV ( string symbol, int timeframe, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double obv; obv= iOBV ( 0 , 0 , PRICE_OPEN , 0 ) ; // Balance volume of the last bar on the current chart and period . Use open price obv= iOBV ( " GBPCHF " , PERIOD_M30 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) ; // Balance volume of the last but one bar on 30-minutes chart GBPCHF . Use close price . obv= iOBV ( " GBPJPY " , PERIOD_H4 , PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) ; // Balance volume of the last bar on 4-hour chart GBPJPY . Use average price .

抛物线状止损和反转指标（Parabolic SAR）

抛物线状止损和反转指标（Parabolic SAR）用于分析趋势市场和定义退出点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators/psar 函数原型：

double iSAR ( string symbol, int timeframe, double step, double maximum, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 step - 止损水平的增量，通常为 0.02。

- 止损水平的增量，通常为 0.02。 maximum - 最大止损水平，通常为 0.2。

- 最大止损水平，通常为 0.2。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double sar; sar= iSAR ( 0 , 0 , 0.02 , 0.2 , 0 ) ; // indicator value for the last bar on the current chart and period . // Step of stop level increment: 0.02 . Maximal stop level: 0.2 . sar= iSAR ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M1 , 0.03 , 0.18 , 1 ) ; // indicator value for the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD . // Step of stop level increment : 0.03 . Maximal stop level: 0.18 . sar= iSAR ( " EURCHF " , PERIOD_H1 , 0.01 , 0.15 , 0 ) ; // indicator value for the last bar on an hour chart EURCHF . // Step of stop level increment : 0.01 . Maximal stop level: 0.15 .

相对强弱指标（RSI）

相对强弱指标（RSI）用于预测价格拐点。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rsi 函数原型：

double iRSI ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double rsi; rsi= iRSI ( 0 , 0 , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) ; // indicator value for the last bar on the active chart and period . // Use 14 bars and close price to find the mean value. rsi= iRSI ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_M1 , 9 , PRICE_OPEN , 1 ) ; // indicator value for the last but one bar on a minute chart USDCAD . // Use 9 bars and close price to find the mean value . rsi= iRSI ( " EURAUD " , PERIOD_H1 , 25 , PRICE_TYPICAL , 0 ) ; // indicator value for the last bar on an hour chart EURAUD . // Use 25 bars and typical price to find the mean value .

相对活力指数指标（RVI）

相对活力指数指标（RVI）用于确定买卖信号。建议结合上一个指标使用以评估不确定性。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rvi 函数原型：

double iRVI ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 mode - 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一： MODE_MAIN - 主线 MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线

- 定义要寻找的值。对于选择使用常量之一： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double rvi; rvi= iRVI ( 0 , 0 , 12 , MODE_MAIN , 1 ) ; // value of the main line of the last but one bar on the active chart and period . // Use 12 bars to find the mean value. rvi= iRVI ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_D1 , 21 , MODE_SIGNAL , 0 ) ; // value of the signal line on the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD . // Use 21 bars to find the mean value. rvi= iRVI ( " GBPJPY " , PERIOD_H1 , 19 , MODE_MAIN , 1 ) ; // value of the main line on the last but one bar on an hour chart GBPJPY . // Use 19 bars to find the mean value.

标准离差指标

标准离差指标用于测量市场波动性。https://ta.mql4.com/indicators/trends/standard_deviation 函数原型：

double iStdDev ( string symbol, int timeframe, int ma_period, int ma_shift, int ma_method, int applied_price, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 ma_period - 柱的数量，用于获取指标线。

- 柱的数量，用于获取指标线。 ma_shift – 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。

– 柱内指标线的偏移。如果偏移为正，则线右移。相反，如果偏移为负，则线左移。 ma_method – 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

– 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： applied_price – 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： PRICE_CLOSE - 收盘价格 PRICE_OPEN - 开盘价格 PRICE_HIGH - 最高价格 PRICE_LOW - 最低价格 PRICE_MEDIAN - 平均价格，(最高价+最低价)/2 PRICE_TYPICAL - 典型价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价)/3 PRICE_WEIGHTED - 加权收盘价格，(最高价+最低价+收盘价+收盘价)/4

– 定义要使用的价格（要进行平均的价格）对于选择使用的价格，有以下预定义的常量： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double sd; sd= iStdDev ( 0 , 0 , 10 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) ; // deviation of the last but one bar on the active chart and period . // Use 10 bars and close price to find simple // moving average . Shift is not used sd= iStdDev ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_D1 , 21 , 3 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) ; // deviation of the last bar on a daily chart EURUSD . // Use 21 bars and average price to find smoothed // moving average . Shift: 3 bars sd= iStdDev ( " USDCAD " , PERIOD_H4 , 17 , 2 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_OPEN , 1 ) ; // deviation of the last but one bar on 4-hour chart USDCAD . // Use 17 bars and open price to find exponential // moving average . Shift: 2 bars .

随机震荡指标

随机震荡指标用于确定买卖信号。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/so 函数原型：

double iStochastic ( string symbol, int timeframe, int %Kperiod, int %Dperiod, int slowing, int method, int price_field, int mode, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 %K period - 柱的数量，用于生成 %K 线。

- 柱的数量，用于生成 %K 线。 %D period - 柱的数量，用于生成 %D 线。

- 柱的数量，用于生成 %D 线。 slowing - 滚动值。

- 滚动值。 method - 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： MODE_SMA - 简单移动平均线 MODE_EMA - 指数移动平均线 MODE_SMMA - 平滑移动平均线 MODE_LWMA - 线性加权移动平均线

- 定义一种用于获取平均值的方法。选择一种方法有以下预定义的常量： price_field – 定义什么价格应该用于计算。价格选择有以下预定义的值： 0 - 最低价/最高价 1 - 收盘价/收盘价

– 定义什么价格应该用于计算。价格选择有以下预定义的值： mode - 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一： MODE_MAIN - 主线 MODE_SIGNAL - 信号线

- 定义要寻找的值。要进行选择，使用以下常量之一： shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用 mode 参数，定义应返回的内容：

使用示例：

double s; s= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 10 , 6 , 6 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN , 0 ) ; // value of the main line for the last bar on the current chart and period . // Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing // accordingly: 10, 6 and 6 . Method of averaging: simple moving average . // Use prices: Low/High s= iStochastic ( " EURUSD " , PERIOD_M1 , 6 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMMA , 1 , MODE_SIGNAL , 1 ) ; // value of the signal line for the last but one bar on a minute chart EURUSD . // Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing // accordingly: 6, 3 and 3 . Method of averaging: smoothed moving average . // Use prices: Close/Close s= iStochastic ( " EURGBP " , PERIOD_M5 , 9 , 7 , 7 , MODE_EMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN , 0 ) ; // value of the main line for the last bar on 5-minute chart EURGBP . // Bars used to calculate lines %K, %D and slowing // accordingly: 9, 7 and 7 . Method of averaging: exponential moving average . // Use prices: Low/High .

威廉指标（%R）

威廉指标（%R）用于确定市场是否超买/超卖。https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/wpr 函数原型：

double iWPR ( string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift)

参数：

交易品种 – 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 NULL （或 0）。

– 定义应该用于技术指标值计算的金融证券（货币对）。如果你需要当前（活动）的证券（图表），则使用 （或 0）。 时间范围 – 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 0 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。

– 定义应该使用指标的时间范围（时长）。对当前时期使用 或以下常量之一（PERIOD_M1、PERIOD_M5、PERIOD_M15、PERIOD_M30、PERIOD_H1、PERIOD_H4、PERIOD_D1、PERIOD_W1、PERIOD_MN1）。 period – 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。

– 柱的数量，用于获取平均值。 shift – 定义应该使用指标的柱。

使用示例：

double wpr; wpr= iWPR ( 0 , 0 , 14 , 1 ) ; // overbought: the last but one bar on the active chart and period . // Use 14 bars to get the mean value wpr= iWPR ( " USDCHF " , PERIOD_D1 , 9 , 0 ) ; // overbought: The last bar on a daily chart USDCHF . // Use 9 bars to get the mean value wpr= iWPR ( " GBPJPY " , PERIOD_H1 , 23 , 1 ) ; // overbought: the last but one bar on an hour chart GBPJPY . // Use 23 bars to get the mean value

技术指标函数的正确使用

为了正确使用这些函数，你必须确切了解指标是如何工作的以及如何使用它（交易信号）。当然，它们应该用于你自己的 Expert Advisor 或指标。作为家庭作业，你应该尝试编写一个脚本，可以根据任一指标（自行选择）信号通知进场点。作为示例，我们来编写一个家庭作业示例，将基于随机震荡指标的交易信号显示进场点。我们使用以下规则进入市场：如果主线上升高于信号线，则买进。如果主线下跌低于信号线，则卖出。图片中圈出了进入点。

首先，我们来声明几个变量，用于存储信号值和当前以及之前柱的主线。

double mainLine; double prevMainLine; double signalLine; double prevSignalLine;

现在让我们找到这几个变量的值：

mainLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN , 0 ); prevMainLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN , 1 ); signalLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_SIGNAL , 0 ); prevSignalLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_SIGNAL , 1 );

可以看出，我们将自己限于最后和倒数第二个柱。现在来检查是否有买卖信号：

if (prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine) Alert ( "Signal to buy" ); if (prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine) Alert ( "Signal to sell" );

我们使用比较运算符和逻辑运算符 &&。尝试对其适当了解。现在我们将其置入循环，检查上百个最后的柱。

for ( int a= 0 ;a< 100 ;a++) { mainLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,a); prevMainLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,a+ 1 ); signalLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_SIGNAL ,a); prevSignalLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_SIGNAL ,a+ 1 ); if (prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine) Alert ( "Signal to buy" ); if (prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine) Alert ( "Signal to sell" ); }

看到了吗？我们直接从循环添加了计数器，可以检验柱。为了简便，我们不用一百，而是声明一个常量 BARS_TO_ANALYSE，来定义要分析的最后柱的个数。以下是脚本的最终版本：

#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg Copyright © 2007" #property link "banderass@i.ua" #define BARS_TO_ANALYSE 100 int start() { double mainLine; double prevMainLine; double signalLine; double prevSignalLine; for ( int a= 0 ;a<BARS_TO_ANALYSE;a++) { mainLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,a); prevMainLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,a+ 1 ); signalLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_SIGNAL ,a); prevSignalLine= iStochastic ( 0 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_SIGNAL ,a+ 1 ); if (prevMainLine<prevSignalLine && mainLine>signalLine) Alert ( "Signal to buy. Time: " , TimeToStr ( Time [a])); if (prevMainLine>prevSignalLine && mainLine<signalLine) Alert ( "Signal to sell. Time: " , TimeToStr ( Time [a])); } return ( 0 ); }

在脚本中，以下小段代码一定看起来很陌生（如果是的话，说明你一定是个成功的学生）：

TimeToStr ( Time [a])

该函数接受自 1970 年 1 月 1 日起的秒数，返回带有该日期的字符串。预定义数组 Time[] 返回跟应用至所选柱相同的秒数。这是一个理想的配对。作为子任务，尝试添加一个长期移动平均线（200-500 的周期），按照以下方法过滤掉不必要的信号：如果价格高于中线，则不卖。如果价格低于中线，则不买。好了，你是否完成了呢？没有？那么，再给你提供一些信息。

关于变量声明的新内容

通常我们这样声明变量：

double maxPrice; double minPrice; double lastPrices[ 100 ]; int maxIndex; int minIndex; int levels[ 10 ];

不要再那样做了。而是这样做：

double maxPrice, minPrice, lastPrices[ 100 ]; int maxIndex, minIndex, levels[ 10 ];

也就是说，先指示类型，然后逗号分隔变量（数组）名称。尽管我们避免了不必要的操作，其实没有区别。初始化也一样：

int value1= 10 , value2= 12 , matrix[ 2 ][ 2 ]={ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 };

返回多个值的函数

是否有这种函数？当然，你可以自己编写。让我们看看你的能耐吧。最简单的函数返回一个值：

int func() { return ( 100 ); }

如果我们需要同时返回多个不同类型的值，该怎么办？请看以下：

void SuperFunc( int & valueForReturn1, double & valueForReturn2, string & valueForReturn3) { valueForReturn1= 100 ; valueForReturn2= 300.0 ; valueForReturn3= "it works!!" ; }

现在我们来试着调用“amazing”函数：

int value1= 0 ; double value2= 0.0 ; string value3= "" ; SuperFunc(value1,value2,value3); MessageBox ( "value1=" +value1+ " value2=" +value2+ " value3=" +value3);

结果如下：

该函数跟简单的函数有一个普遍的差异：当我们声明时，在参数后面放置 ampersand 字符（&）。如果对参数如此处理，可以更改它在函数内的值，且在调用后结果保持不变。这种对参数的处理被称为按引用传递参数。这样可以返回足够多的不同类型的变量。尝试忽略以上代码中的 & 字符并查看结果：

注释的新类型

你知道如何对一个命令行注释：

但有时候为了将其暂时禁用，注释一个代码块更加有用。上述方法不便于对 20-30 个字符串进行注释。这里我们可使用多行注释：

总结

今天你学习了很多新内容。我们已经分析了数学和三角函数，以及使用技术指标运算的函数。通过简单的例子你看到了如何正确的追踪交易信号。尽管在脚本中使用它们不太方便，而且它们也并非为此而生，在后续课程你很快就会看到如何在你自己的指标和 Expert Advisor 中使用它们。那时你将看到它们是多么有用。