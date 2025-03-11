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让新闻交易轻松上手（第3部分）：执行交易

让新闻交易轻松上手（第3部分）：执行交易

MetaTrader 5交易 |
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Kabelo Frans Mampa
Kabelo Frans Mampa

概述

此前，我们创建了一个EA，用于在我们的新闻日历数据库中存储经济数据。我们还开发了许多类，为我们的EA能够良好地运行奠定了基础。在本文中，我们将扩展这些类，以最终实现基于经济数据来进行交易的目标。我们接下来的目标将是EA的盈利能力，这将在后续文章中讨论。对于本文，我们将在数据库中添加一个新的视图，以显示来自MQL5经济日历的所有独立事件，从而提供关于不同事件的信息。我们还将为EA添加新的输入参数，以便在交易时筛选经济数据，从而提供灵活性。如果您还没有准备好，可以查看 “新闻交易轻松上手” 系列的上一篇文章，我们在其中创建了一个风险管理类，用于管理交易风险，并提供更多有用信息。 



您可以期待什么？

改进后的图形简洁、现代且响应迅速，适用于当前图表。下面的图片是这些图形在浅色模式下的示例。

    AUDUSD浅色模式（示意图）

    信息块：每次EA在图表上时， 1、2、3、4、5、6、7、8 和 9这些信息块将自动显示。

    信息块： 10、（11、12、13、14 和 15 为一组）以及16，这些信息块是可选的，并且会在每次新的1分钟K线图更新时刷新（为了在回测时提高性能）。

    信息块

    • 10：显示终端的日期和时间。当图表处于浅色模式且发生新闻事件时，时间文本将以红色显示。
    • 11：显示当前/下一个新闻事件的日期和时间。当日期和时间与终端时间相同时，文本将以红色显示。
    • 12：显示新闻事件的名称。文本颜色将根据事件的重要性而变化，例如，高重要性的事件以红色显示。
    • 13：显示新闻事件的国家名称。文本颜色将根据事件的重要性以及图表的颜色模式（例如浅色模式）而变化。
    • 14：显示新闻事件的货币名称。文本颜色会有所不同。
    • 15：显示新闻事件的重要性。文本颜色会有所不同。
    • 16：显示当前交易品种的价差以及评级。该评级基于两周内1分钟K线图价差数据计算得出，并根据数据将价差分为优秀、良好、正常、较差和糟糕五个等级，每个等级用不同颜色表示，同时会根据深色模式和浅色模式进行调整。

    下图展示了深色模式的实现方式。

    信息块

    • 17：显示当天终端上所有已发生或即将发生的事件的时间。 

    AUDUSD深色模式（示意图）



    显示（DISPLAY）输入参数

    • 图表颜色模式（CHART COLOUR MODE）：此选项用于在深色模式和浅色模式之间切换。
    • 显示新闻信息（DISPLAY NEWS INFO）：此选项用于决定是否在图表上显示信息块（11、12、13、14和15）。
    • 显示事件对象（DISPLAY EVENT OBJ）：此选项用于决定是否在图表上显示信息块17。
    • 显示点差评级（DISPLAY SPREAD RATING）：此选项用于决定是否在图表上显示信息块16。
    • 显示日期（DISPLAY DATE）：此选项用于决定是否在图表上显示信息块10。

    显示输入参数的选项


    夏令时（DST）计划输入参数

    • 选择夏令时选项（SELECT DST OPTION）：此选项允许用户/交易者选择他们自定义的夏令时计划，或者让EA自动选择推荐的夏令时计划，以便在策略测试器中回测时正确配置事件时间。
    • 选择自定义夏令时（SELECT CUSTOM DST）：此选项允许用户/交易者手动配置夏令时计划。

    夏令时计划输入参数选项


    风险管理（RISK MANAGEMENT）输入参数

    • 选择风险管理选项（SELECT RISK OPTION）：此选项允许用户/交易者选择不同的风险管理配置文件，例如最小手数（MINIMUM LOTSIZE）、最大手数（MAXIMUM LOTSIZE）等。
    • 风险下限（RISK FLOOR）：此选项用于为所有风险管理配置文件设置最小风险值。例如，如果资金不足以开设1手的交易，但足以开设最小手数0.01手，则会使用0.01手开设交易，而不是因为资金不足而不开设任何交易。这只是一个安全网，以防风险管理配置文件未正确设置。
    • 最大风险（MAX-RISK）：此选项的作用是在账户中没有足够资金开设正常交易时，使用账户中的可用保证金百分比开设交易。此选项仅在风险下限（RISK FLOOR）设置为最大风险（MAX-RISK）时生效。
    • 风险上限（RISK CEILING）：此选项用于在账户资金足够开设特定交易品种的最大手数时，设置手数上限/限制。与最大手数（MAX LOTSIZE）不同，最大手数是指特定交易品种允许的最大手数，而最大手数MAX LOTSIZE（x2）则会根据资金限制开设两笔最大手数的交易。
    • [账户余额 | 可用保证金]的百分比（PERCENTAGE OF [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]）：此选项的作用是根据可用账户余额或可用保证金的一定百分比来承担风险。
    • [账户余额 | 可用保证金]的金额（AMOUNT PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]）：此选项的作用是根据账户余额或可用保证金的一定金额值来承担风险。例如，如果[账户余额 | 可用保证金]设置为1000，且每份金额（EACH AMOUNT）设置为10，则表示每有1000单位的账户余额或可用保证金货币价值，就为每笔交易承担10单位的货币价值风险。因此，如果账户余额/可用保证金为1000美元，则每笔交易承担10美元的风险。，
    • [账户余额 | 可用保证金]的手数（LOTSIZE PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]）：此选项的作用是根据账户余额或可用保证金的一定价值来承担特定手数的风险。例如，如果[账户余额 | 可用保证金]设置为1000，且每个手数（EACH LOTS [VOLUME]）设置为0.1，则表示每有1000单位的账户余额或可用保证金货币价值，就为每笔交易承担0.1手的风险。因此，如果账户余额/可用保证金为1000美元，则每笔交易承担0.1手的风险。
    • 自定义手数（CUSTOM LOTSIZE）：此选项的作用是为每笔交易承担预设的手数风险。
    • 最大风险的百分比（PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK）：此选项的作用是根据账户可用保证金，承担特定交易品种最大风险量的一定百分比。例如，如果AUDUSD的最大风险量为100手（账户可用保证金为10000美元），则将最大风险的百分比（PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK）设置为25%，那么实际使用的手数将是100手的25%，即25手。

    风险管理（RISK MANAGEMENT）输入参数选项


    新闻设置（NEWS SETTINGS）输入参数


    新闻设置包含多种输入选项，具体如下：

    1. 日历重要性（CALENDAR IMPORTANCE）
    2. 事件频率（EVENT FREQUENCY）
    3. 事件行业（EVENT SECTOR）
    4. 事件类型（EVENT TYPE）
    5. 事件货币（EVENT CURRENCY）
    这些选项在下图中展示。

    新闻设置（NEWS SETTINGS ）输入参数选项

    • 日历重要性（CALENDAR IMPORTANCE）：此选项的作用是将新闻数据经过筛选确定具体的新闻重要性级别。

    日历重要性（CALENDAR IMPORTANCE ）输入参数

    • 事件频率（EVENT FREQUENCY）：此选项的作用是根据事件发生的频率筛选新闻数据。

    事件频率（EVENT FREQUENCY）输入参数

    • 事件部门（EVENT SECTOR）：此选项的作用是根据部门筛选新闻数据。

    事件部门（EVENT SECTOR）输入参数

    • 事件类型（EVENT TYPE）：此选项的作用是根据事件的类型筛选新闻数据。例如，EVENT通常用于演讲和会议，INDICATOR用于利率、就业数据等，而HOLIDAY用于新年和其他各种假期。

    事件类型（EVENT TYPE）输入参数

    • 事件货币（EVENT CURRENCY）：此选项的作用是根据选定的货币选项筛选新闻数据。交易品种货币（SYMBOL CURRENCIES）会考虑来自交易品种保证金货币、交易品种基础货币和交易品种利润货币的所有货币。

    事件货币（EVENT CURRENCY）输入参数


    交易设置（TRADE SETTINGS）输入参数

    • 止损设置 [0=无]（STOPLOSS[0=NONE]）：此选项的作用是为所有交易设置固定的止损价位。当止损设置为零时，所有交易将不设置止损价位。
    • 获利设置 [0=无]（TAKEPROFIT[0=NONE]）：此选项的作用是为所有交易设置固定的获利价位。当获利设置为零时，所有交易将不设置获利价位。
    • 提前入场秒数（PRE-ENTRY SEC）：此选项允许用户/交易者配置在事件时间之前多少秒开始开启交易。例如，如果将PRE-ENTRY SEC设置为5，这意味着在事件发生前5秒是允许开启交易的时间段。举例说明：如果事件时间是15:00，那么在事件时间之前的5秒（即14:59:45-14:59:59）将允许开启交易。
    • 交易日选择（TRADING DAY OF WEEK）：此选项的作用是筛选一周中的任何工作日，例如周一、周二等。 

    交易设置输入参数选项

    现在，我们将深入研究使我们的EA能够正常运行的代码。


    有关交易品种属性的类

    从第2部分中所做的更改：

    • 为点差评级添加枚举声明
    //Enumeration for Spread rating
enum SpreadRating
  {
   SpreadRating_Terrible,//Terrible
   SpreadRating_Bad,//Bad
   SpreadRating_Normal,//Normal
   SpreadRating_Good,//Good
   SpreadRating_Excellent//Excellent
  };
    • 声明布尔变量以配置图表颜色模式
    bool isLightMode;//Variable to configure Chart color mode
    • 声明布尔函数以获取点差的浮点值
    bool              SpreadFloat(string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Spread Float
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Retrieve Spread Float                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSymbolProperties::SpreadFloat(string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   if(SetSymbolName(SYMBOL))//Set Symbol
     {
      return CSymbol.SpreadFloat();
     }
   Print("Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread Float");
   return false;//Retrieve false when failed.
  }
    • 声明点差评级函数以获取点差评级
    SpreadRating      SpreadValue(string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Spread Rating

    该函数必须返回一个来自SpreadRating的枚举值。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Retrieve Spread Rating                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SpreadRating CSymbolProperties::SpreadValue(string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   if(SetSymbolName(SYMBOL))//Set Symbol
     {
      if(SpreadFloat(SYMBOL))//Check if Symbol has a floating Spread
        {

         //Declarations
         vector Spreads;
         int SpreadArray[],SpreadAvg=0,SpreadMax=0,SpreadMin=0,
                           SpreadUpper=0,SpreadLower=0,SpreadAvgUpper=0,
                           SpreadAvgLower=0,SpreadMidUpper=0,SpreadMidLower=0;

         //Get Spread data from CopySpread built-in function for 2 weeks using M1 timeframe.
         if(CopySpread(GetSymbolName(),PERIOD_M1,iTime(GetSymbolName(),PERIOD_W1,2),
                       iTime(GetSymbolName(),PERIOD_M1,0),SpreadArray)==-1)
           {
            Print("Error trying to retrieve spread values");
            return SpreadRating_Normal;//Retrieve default value when failed.
           }
         else
           {
            Spreads.Assign(SpreadArray);//Assign spread array into Spreads vector variable

            SpreadMax = int(Spreads.Max());//Assign max spread
            SpreadMin = int(Spreads.Min());//Assign min spread
            SpreadAvg = int(Spreads.Median());//Assign average spread

            //Divide Spread into sectors based of different averages.
            SpreadMidUpper = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMax)/2);
            SpreadMidLower = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMin)/2);
            SpreadAvgUpper = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidUpper)/2);
            SpreadAvgLower = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidLower)/2);
            SpreadUpper = int((SpreadMidUpper+SpreadMax)/2);
            SpreadLower = int((SpreadMidLower+SpreadMin)/2);

            int Spread = Spread(SYMBOL);//Assign Symbol's Spread

            if(Spread<SpreadLower||Spread==SpreadMin)//Excellent
              {
               return SpreadRating_Excellent;
              }
            else
               if(Spread>=SpreadLower&&Spread<SpreadAvgLower)//Good
                 {
                  return SpreadRating_Good;
                 }
               else
                  if(Spread>=SpreadAvgLower&&Spread<=SpreadAvgUpper)//Normal
                    {
                     return SpreadRating_Normal;
                    }
                  else
                     if(Spread>SpreadAvgUpper&&Spread<=SpreadUpper)//Bad
                       {
                        return SpreadRating_Bad;
                       }
                     else//Terrible
                       {
                        return SpreadRating_Terrible;
                       }
           }
        }
      else
        {
         return SpreadRating_Normal;//Retrieve default value when spread is fixed.
        }
     }
   Print("Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread Rating");
   return SpreadRating_Normal;//Retrieve default value when failed.
  }

    我们首先设置交易品种，然后检查该交易品种是否具有浮动点差，之后我们进行简单的计算，根据其平均值对点差进行评级。如果交易品种设置失败，或者该交易品种没有浮动点差，我们将返回 SpreadRating_Normal 作为默认值。

       if(SetSymbolName(SYMBOL))//Set Symbol
     {
      if(SpreadFloat(SYMBOL))//Check if Symbol has a floating Spread
        {

    如果我们成功设置了交易品种，并且该交易品种具有浮动点差，那么我们将声明一个Spreads向量变量和一些整型变量来存储点差值。在声明了变量之后，我们将使用CopySpread函数，从两周前的1分钟K线图开始，一直到当前的1分钟K线图时间，将点差值存储到我们的SpreadArray变量中。如果CopySpread函数因某种原因失败，我们将返回SpreadRating_Normal作为默认值。

     //Declarations
         vector Spreads;
         int SpreadArray[],SpreadAvg=0,SpreadMax=0,SpreadMin=0,
                           SpreadUpper=0,SpreadLower=0,SpreadAvgUpper=0,
                           SpreadAvgLower=0,SpreadMidUpper=0,SpreadMidLower=0;

         //Get Spread data from CopySpread built-in function for 2 weeks using M1 timeframe.
         if(CopySpread(GetSymbolName(),PERIOD_M1,iTime(GetSymbolName(),PERIOD_W1,2),
                       iTime(GetSymbolName(),PERIOD_M1,0),SpreadArray)==-1)
           {
            Print("Error trying to retrieve spread values");
            return SpreadRating_Normal;//Retrieve default value when failed.
           }

    一旦CopySpread成功，我们将把SpreadArray中的整数值赋给Spreads向量然后，我们需要从这些数组值中获取基本信息，例如在两周期间的最大点差、最小点差和平均点差，并将这些值分别存储到SpreadMax、SpreadMin和SpreadAvg 中。接下来，我们希望从这三个先前的值中获取不同的平均值。

    对于SpreadMidUpper变量，我们希望得到SpreadAvg和SpreadMax之间的平均值；对于SpreadMidLower变量，我们希望得到SpreadAvg和SpreadMin之间的平均值；对于SpreadAvgUpper变量，我们希望得到SpreadAvg和 SpreadMidUpper之间的平均值；对于SpreadAvgLower变量，我们希望得到SpreadAvg和SpreadMidLower之间的平均值；对于SpreadUpper变量，我们希望得到SpreadMidUpper和SpreadMax之间的平均值；对于SpreadLower变量，我们希望得到SpreadMidLower和SpreadMin之间的平均值。我们还需要当前交易品种的点差来进行比较，以便对点差进行分类。

    Spreads.Assign(SpreadArray);//Assign spread array into Spreads vector variable

            SpreadMax = int(Spreads.Max());//Assign max spread
            SpreadMin = int(Spreads.Min());//Assign min spread
            SpreadAvg = int(Spreads.Median());//Assign average spread

            //Divide Spread into sectors based of different averages.
            SpreadMidUpper = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMax)/2);
            SpreadMidLower = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMin)/2);
            SpreadAvgUpper = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidUpper)/2);
            SpreadAvgLower = int((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidLower)/2);
            SpreadUpper = int((SpreadMidUpper+SpreadMax)/2);
            SpreadLower = int((SpreadMidLower+SpreadMin)/2);

            int Spread = Spread(SYMBOL);//Assign Symbol's Spread

    点差值

    我们有5个点差分类，分别是：

      • 优秀（Excellent）：当当前点差小于SpreadLower变量或等于SpreadMin时。
      • 良好（Good）：当当前点差大于或等于SpreadLower变量，并且当前点差小于SpreadAvgLower变量时。
      • 一般（Normal）：当当前点差小于或等于SpreadAvgLower变量，并且当前点差小于或等于SpreadAvgUpper变量时。
      • 较差（Bad）：当当前点差大于SpreadAvgUpper，并且当前点差小于或等于SpreadUpper变量时。
      • 极差（Terrible）：当当前点差大于SpreadUpper变量时。

                if(Spread<SpreadLower||Spread==SpreadMin)//Excellent
              {
               return SpreadRating_Excellent;
              }
            else
               if(Spread>=SpreadLower&&Spread<SpreadAvgLower)//Good
                 {
                  return SpreadRating_Good;
                 }
               else
                  if(Spread>=SpreadAvgLower&&Spread<=SpreadAvgUpper)//Normal
                    {
                     return SpreadRating_Normal;
                    }
                  else
                     if(Spread>SpreadAvgUpper&&Spread<=SpreadUpper)//Bad
                       {
                        return SpreadRating_Bad;
                       }
                     else//Terrible
                       {
                        return SpreadRating_Terrible;
                       }
    • 声明基于点差等级获取点差颜色的函数
    color             SpreadColor(string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Spread Color

    为了为每个点差枚举值获取相应的颜色，我们将考虑使用 switch 语句，因为枚举值是固定的。各等级颜色对应如下：

      • 优秀：如果在浅色模式下，则为 clrBlue。

    优秀（浅色模式）

     否则采用clrLightCyan

    优秀（深色模式）

      • 良好：如果是浅色模式，则使用clrCornflowerBlue

    良好（浅色模式）
    否则采用clrLightGreen
    良好（深色模式）

      • 一般：如果是浅色模式则采用clrBlack
    一般（浅色模式）
     否则采用clrWheat
    一般（深色模式）
      • 较差：clrOrange
      • 极差：clrRed
      • 默认：如果是浅色模式则采用clrBlack，否则clrWheat

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Retrieve Spread Color                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color CSymbolProperties::SpreadColor(string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   switch(SpreadValue(SYMBOL))//Get Spread Rating value
     {
      case SpreadRating_Excellent://Excellent Spread
         return (isLightMode)?clrBlue:clrLightCyan;
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Good://Good Spread
         return (isLightMode)?clrCornflowerBlue:clrLightGreen;
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Normal://Normal Spread
         return (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Bad://Bad Spread
         return clrOrange;
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Terrible://Terrible Spread
         return clrRed;
         break;
      default://failed to be identified
         return (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;//Retrieve default color when failed.
         break;
     }
  }
    • 声明获取点差描述的字符串函数
    string            SpreadDesc(string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Spread Description
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Retrieve Spread Description                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CSymbolProperties::SpreadDesc(string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   switch(SpreadValue(SYMBOL))//Get Spread Rating value
     {
      case SpreadRating_Excellent://Excellent Spread
         return "Excellent";
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Good://Good Spread
         return "Good";
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Normal://Normal Spread
         return "Normal";
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Bad://Bad Spread
         return "Bad";
         break;
      case SpreadRating_Terrible://Terrible Spread
         return "Terrible";
         break;
      default://failed to be identified
         return "Unknown";//Retrieve default value when failed.
         break;
     }
  }
    • 声明获取交易品种描述的字符串函数
    string            Description(string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Symbol's Description
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Retrieve Symbol's Description                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CSymbolProperties::Description(string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   if(SetSymbolName(SYMBOL))//Set Symbol
     {
      return CSymbol.Description();
     }
   Print("Unable to retrieve Symbol's Description");
   return "";//Retrieve an empty string when failed.
  }

    交易品种描述


    图表属性类

    这个类已经从第2部分进行了重构。图表属性类现在将从MQL5的包含类中的图表类继承。ChartProp结构将存储我们将要进行更改的所有图表属性。我们的公共ChartRefresh函数将调用我们的ChartGet函数，该函数将初始化图表属性，然后我们将调用ChartSet函数，该函数将使用ChartGet中的图表属性值来配置图表。

    #include "SymbolProperties.mqh"
#include <Charts/Chart.mqh>
CSymbolProperties CSymbol;//Symbol Properties object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|ChartProperties class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartProperties : public CChart
  {
private:
//Structure for chart properties
   struct ChartProp
     {
      ENUM_CHART_MODE mode;//Chart Mode
      color          clrBackground;//Chart Background Color
      color          clrForeground;//Chart Foreground Color
      color          clrLineLast;//Chart Line Color
      color          clrCandleBear;//Chart Bear Candle Color
      color          clrBarDown;//Chart Down Candle Color
      color          clrCandleBull;//Chart Bull Candle Color
      color          clrBarUp;//Chart Up Candle Color
      color          clrLineAsk;//Chart Ask Color
      color          clrLineBid;//Chart Bid Color
      color          clrChartLine;//Chart Line Color
      color          clrStopLevels;//Chart Stop Level Color
      color          clrVolumes;//Chart Volumes Color
      bool           Foreground;//Chart Foreground Visibility
      bool           ShowLineAsk;//Chart Ask Line Visibility
      bool           ShowLineBid;//Chart Bid Line Visibility
      bool           ShowPeriodSep;//Chart Period Separator Visibility
      bool           ShowOHLC;//Chart Open-High-Low-Close Visibility
      bool           ShowGrid;//Chart Grid Visibility
      ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ShowVolumes;//Chart Volumes Visibility
      bool           AutoScroll;//Chart Auto Scroll Option
      bool           Shift;//Chart Shift Option
      double         ShiftSize;//Chart Shift Size
      bool           ShowObjectDescr;//Chart Object Descriptions
      ulong          CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS;//Chart Trade Levels Visibility
      ulong          CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK;//Chart One Click Trading Visibility
      ulong          CHART_SHOW_TICKER;//Chart Ticker Visibility
      ulong          CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS;//Chart Drag Trade levels
      ENUM_CHART_POSITION Navigate;//Chart Navigate
     };
   ChartProp         DefaultChart,MyChart;//Used to store chart properties
   void              ChartSet(ChartProp &Prop);//Apply Chart format
   void              ChartGet();//Assign Chart property values
public:
                     CChartProperties();//Constructor
                    ~CChartProperties(void);//Destructor
                     //Configure the chart
   void              ChartRefresh() {ChartGet();ChartSet(MyChart);}
   string            GetChartPeriodName();//Retrieve Period name
  };

    在构造函数中，我们将继承的变量m_chart_id分配为当前图表的ID。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Constructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartProperties::CChartProperties()
  {
   m_chart_id=ChartID();//Set chart id
   ChartGet();//Get chart values
   ChartSet(MyChart);//customize chart
  }

    对于ChartGet函数，我们将值分配给变量DefaultChart和MyChart，其中DefaultChart将存储我们在修改图表之前当前图表的属性，而MyChart将存储我们的自定义值。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Assign Chart property values                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartProperties::ChartGet()
  {
   DefaultChart.mode = Mode();//assign chart mode
   MyChart.mode = CHART_CANDLES;//assign custom chart mode
   DefaultChart.clrBackground = ColorBackground();//assign Background color
   MyChart.clrBackground = (isLightMode)?clrWhite:clrBlack;//assign custom Background color
   DefaultChart.clrForeground = ColorForeground();//assign foreground color
   MyChart.clrForeground = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWhite;//assign custom foreground color
   DefaultChart.clrLineLast = ColorLineLast();//assign Chart Line Color
   MyChart.clrLineLast = clrWhite;//assign custom Chart Line Color
   DefaultChart.clrCandleBear = ColorCandleBear();//assign Chart Bear Candle Color
   MyChart.clrCandleBear = clrBlack;//assign custom Chart Bear Candle Color
   DefaultChart.clrBarDown = ColorBarDown();//assign Chart Down Candle Color
   MyChart.clrBarDown = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:CSymbol.Background();//assign custom Chart Down Candle Color
   DefaultChart.clrCandleBull = ColorCandleBull();//assign Chart Bull Candle Color
   MyChart.clrCandleBull = CSymbol.Background();//assign custom Chart Bull Candle Color
   DefaultChart.clrBarUp = ColorBarUp();//assign Chart Up Candle Color
   MyChart.clrBarUp = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:CSymbol.Background();//assign custom Chart Up Candle Color
   DefaultChart.clrLineAsk = ColorLineAsk();//assign Chart Ask Color 
   MyChart.clrLineAsk = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWhite;//assign custom Chart Ask Color
   DefaultChart.clrLineBid = ColorLineBid();//assign Chart Bid Color
   MyChart.clrLineBid = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:CSymbol.Background();//assign custom Chart Bid Color
   DefaultChart.clrChartLine = ColorChartLine();//assign Chart Line Color
   MyChart.clrChartLine = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWhite;//assign custom Chart Line Color
   DefaultChart.clrStopLevels = ColorStopLevels();//assign Chart Stop Level Color
   MyChart.clrStopLevels = clrRed;//assign custom Chart Stop Level Color
   DefaultChart.clrVolumes = ColorVolumes();//assign Chart Volumes Color
   MyChart.clrVolumes = clrGreen;//assign custom Chart Volumes Color
   DefaultChart.Foreground = Foreground();//assign Chart Foreground Visibility
   MyChart.Foreground = false;//assign custom Chart Foreground Visibility
   DefaultChart.ShowLineAsk = ShowLineAsk();//assign Chart Ask Line Visibility
   MyChart.ShowLineAsk = true;//assign custom Chart Ask Line Visibility
   DefaultChart.ShowLineBid = ShowLineBid();//assign Chart Bid Line Visibility
   MyChart.ShowLineBid = true;//assign custom Chart Bid Line Visibility
   DefaultChart.ShowPeriodSep = ShowPeriodSep();//assign Chart Period Separator Visibility
   MyChart.ShowPeriodSep = true;//assign custom Chart Period Separator Visibility
   DefaultChart.ShowOHLC = ShowOHLC();//assign Chart Open-High-Low-Close Visibility
   MyChart.ShowOHLC = false;//assign custom Chart Open-High-Low-Close Visibility
   DefaultChart.ShowGrid = ShowGrid();//assign Chart Grid Visibility
   MyChart.ShowGrid = false;//assign custom Chart Grid Visibility
   DefaultChart.ShowVolumes = ShowVolumes();//assign Chart Volumes Visibility
   MyChart.ShowVolumes = CHART_VOLUME_HIDE;//assign custom Chart Volumes Visibility
   DefaultChart.AutoScroll = AutoScroll();//assign Chart Auto Scroll Option
   MyChart.AutoScroll = true;//assign custom Chart Auto Scroll Option
   DefaultChart.Shift = Shift();//assign Chart Shift Option
   MyChart.Shift = true;//assign custom Chart Shift Option
   DefaultChart.ShiftSize = ShiftSize();//assign Chart Shift Size
   MyChart.ShiftSize = 15;//assign custom Chart Shift Size
   DefaultChart.ShowObjectDescr = ShowObjectDescr();//assign Chart Object Descriptions
   MyChart.ShowObjectDescr = false;//assign custom Chart Object Descriptions
   DefaultChart.Navigate = CHART_END;//assign Chart Navigate
   MyChart.Navigate = CHART_END;//assign custom Chart Navigate
   //---assign Chart Trade Levels Visibility
   DefaultChart.CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS = ChartGetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS);
   //---assign custom Chart Trade Levels Visibility
   MyChart.CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS = ulong(true);
   //---assign Chart One Click Trading Visibility
   DefaultChart.CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ChartGetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK);
   //---assign custom Chart One Click Trading Visibility
   MyChart.CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong(false);
   //---assign Chart Ticker Visibility
   DefaultChart.CHART_SHOW_TICKER = ChartGetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER);
   //---assign custom Chart Ticker Visibility
   MyChart.CHART_SHOW_TICKER = ulong(false);
   //---assign Chart Drag Trade levels
   DefaultChart.CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS = ChartGetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS);
   //---assign custom Chart Drag Trade levels
   MyChart.CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS = ulong(false);
  }

    我们的ChartSet函数将接受我们的ChartProp结构作为参数，以配置当前图表。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Apply Chart format                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartProperties::ChartSet(ChartProp &Prop)
  {
   Mode(Prop.mode);//Set Chart Candle Mode
   ColorBackground(Prop.clrBackground);//Set Chart Background Color
   ColorForeground(Prop.clrForeground);//Set Chart Foreground Color
   ColorLineLast(Prop.clrLineLast);//Set Chart Line Color
   ColorCandleBear(Prop.clrCandleBear);//Set Chart Bear Candle Color
   ColorBarDown(Prop.clrBarDown);//Set Chart Down Candle Color
   ColorCandleBull(Prop.clrCandleBull);//Set Chart Bull Candle Color
   ColorBarUp(Prop.clrBarUp);//Set Chart Up Candle Color
   ColorLineAsk(Prop.clrLineAsk);//Set Chart Ask Color
   ColorLineBid(Prop.clrLineBid);//Set Chart Bid Color
   ColorChartLine(Prop.clrChartLine);//Set Chart Line Color
   ColorStopLevels(Prop.clrStopLevels);//Set Chart Stop Level Color
   ColorVolumes(Prop.clrVolumes);//Set Chart Volumes Color
   Foreground(Prop.Foreground);//Set if Chart is in Foreground Visibility
   ShowLineAsk(Prop.ShowLineAsk);//Set Chart Ask Line Visibility
   ShowLineBid(Prop.ShowLineBid);//Set Chart Bid Line Visibility
   ShowPeriodSep(Prop.ShowPeriodSep);//Set Chart Period Separator Visibility
   ShowOHLC(Prop.ShowOHLC);//Set Chart Open-High-Low-Close Visibility
   ShowGrid(Prop.ShowGrid);//Set Chart Grid Visibility
   ShowVolumes(Prop.ShowVolumes);//Set Chart Volumes Visibility
   AutoScroll(Prop.AutoScroll);//Set Chart Auto Scroll Option
   Shift(Prop.Shift);//Set Chart Shift Option
   ShiftSize(Prop.ShiftSize);//Set Chart Shift Size Value
   ShowObjectDescr(Prop.ShowObjectDescr);//Set Chart Show Object Descriptions
   ChartSetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,Prop.CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS);//Set Chart Trade Levels Visibility
   ChartSetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,Prop.CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK);//Set Chart One Click Trading Visibility
   ChartSetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,Prop.CHART_SHOW_TICKER);//Set Chart Ticker Visibility
   ChartSetInteger(ChartId(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,Prop.CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS);//Set Chart Drag Trade levels
   Navigate(Prop.Navigate);//Set Chart Navigate
  }

    至于GetChartPeriodName函数，我们将通过使用switch语句来检索当前图表的时间周期名称。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Retrieve Period name                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CChartProperties::GetChartPeriodName()
  {
   switch(ChartPeriod(ChartId()))//Get chart Period with chart id
     {
      case PERIOD_M1:
         return("M1");
      case PERIOD_M2:
         return("M2");
      case PERIOD_M3:
         return("M3");
      case PERIOD_M4:
         return("M4");
      case PERIOD_M5:
         return("M5");
      case PERIOD_M6:
         return("M6");
      case PERIOD_M10:
         return("M10");
      case PERIOD_M12:
         return("M12");
      case PERIOD_M15:
         return("M15");
      case PERIOD_M20:
         return("M20");
      case PERIOD_M30:
         return("M30");
      case PERIOD_H1:
         return("H1");
      case PERIOD_H2:
         return("H2");
      case PERIOD_H3:
         return("H3");
      case PERIOD_H4:
         return("H4");
      case PERIOD_H6:
         return("H6");
      case PERIOD_H8:
         return("H8");
      case PERIOD_H12:
         return("H12");
      case PERIOD_D1:
         return("Daily");
      case PERIOD_W1:
         return("Weekly");
      case PERIOD_MN1:
         return("Monthly");
     }
   return("unknown period");
  }

    我们的析构函数将在我们对图表进行任何更改之前恢复之前的图表配置。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Destructor                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartProperties::~CChartProperties()
  {
   ChartSet(DefaultChart);//restore chart default configuration
   m_chart_id=-1;//reset chart id
  }



    对象属性类

    在这个类中，我们进行了一些更改，以便允许自定义对象文本颜色。在第2部分中，你只能为所有文本对象使用一种对象文本颜色。我们的解决方案是在类外部声明一个颜色变量，名为TextObj_color

    #include "ChartProperties.mqh"
color TextObj_color;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|ObjectProperties class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CObjectProperties:public CChartProperties
  {
private:
   //Simple  chart objects structure
   struct ObjStruct
     {
      long           ChartId;
      string         Name;
     } Objects[];//ObjStruct variable array

   //-- Add chart object to Objects array
   void              AddObj(long chart_id,string name)
     {
      ArrayResize(Objects,Objects.Size()+1,Objects.Size()+2);
      Objects[Objects.Size()-1].ChartId=chart_id;
      Objects[Objects.Size()-1].Name=name;
     }

protected:
   void              DeleteObj()
     {
      for(uint i=0;i<Objects.Size();i++)
        {
         ObjectDelete(Objects[i].ChartId,Objects[i].Name);
        }
     }

public:
                     CObjectProperties(void) {}//Class constructor

   //-- Create Rectangle chart object
   void              Square(long chart_ID,string name,int x_coord,int y_coord,int width,int height,ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor);

   //-- Create text chart object
   void              TextObj(long chartID,string name,string text,int x_coord,int y_coord,
                             ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,int fontsize=10);

   //-- Create Event object
   void               EventObj(long chartID,string name,string description,datetime eventdate);

   //-- Class destructor removes all chart objects created previously
                    ~CObjectProperties(void)
     {
      DeleteObj();
     }
  };

    正如我们下面可以看到的，Textobj函数的参数很多。为了避免让参数列表变得更长，我们只会使用Textobj_color来改变文本对象的颜色。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Create text chart object                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CObjectProperties::TextObj(long chartID,string name,string text,int x_coord,int y_coord,
                                ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,int fontsize=10)
  {
   ObjectDelete(chartID,name);//Delete previous object with the same name and chart id
   if(ObjectCreate(chartID,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0))//Create object label
     {
      AddObj(chartID,name);//Add object to array
      ObjectSetInteger(chartID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_coord);//Set x Distance/coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chartID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_coord);//Set y Distance/coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chartID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner);//Set object's corner anchor
      ObjectSetString(chartID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);//Set object's text
      ObjectSetInteger(chartID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,TextObj_color);//Set object's color
      ObjectSetInteger(chartID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,fontsize);//Set object's font-size
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Failed to create object: ",name);
     }
  }

    我们对Square函数进行了一个小的修改，以便根据图表的颜色模式允许使用不同的背景颜色。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Create Rectangle chart object                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CObjectProperties::Square(long chart_ID,string name,int x_coord,int y_coord,int width,int height,ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor)
  {
   const int              sub_window=0;             // subwindow index
   const int              x=x_coord;                // X coordinate
   const int              y=y_coord;                // Y coordinate
   const color            back_clr=(isLightMode)?clrWhite:clrBlack;// background color
   const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_SUNKEN;     // border type
   const color            clr=clrRed;               // flat border color (Flat)
   const ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style=STYLE_SOLID;        // flat border style
   const int              line_width=0;             // flat border width
   const bool             back=false;               // in the background
   const bool             selection=false;          // highlight to move
   const bool             hidden=true;              // hidden in the object list

   ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name);//Delete previous object with the same name and chart id
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))//create rectangle object label
     {
      AddObj(chart_ID,name);//Add object to array
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);//Set x Distance/coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);//Set y Distance/coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);//Set object's width/x-size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);//Set object's height/y-size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);//Set object's background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border);//Set object's border type
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,Anchor);//Set objects anchor point
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);//Set object's color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);//Set object's style
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width);//Set object's flat border width
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);//Set if object is in foreground or not
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);//Set if object is selectable/dragable
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);//Set if object is Selected
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);//Set if object is hidden in object list
      ChartRedraw(chart_ID);
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Failed to create object: ",name);
     }
  }


    公共变量头文件

    为了交易目的，我决定创建一个内存中的数据库。这个数据库需要一个名称，而名称将考虑经纪商的名称、当前图表的ID，以及该EA是否在策略测试器中运行。  

    #define NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY           StringFormat("Calendar_%s_%d_%s.sqlite",broker,ChartID(),(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)?"TESTER":"REAL"))

    枚举类型 Choice 用于个性化设置，并将作为专家输入的选项，它将替代布尔数据类型。枚举类型 DayOfTheWeek 将用于选择一周中的交易日，不包括周六和周日。而布尔函数 Answer 将把 Choice 枚举类型转换为布尔数据类型。

    enum Choice
  {
   Yes,//YES
   No//NO
  };

enum DayOfTheWeek
  {
   Monday,//MONDAY
   Tuesday,//TUESDAY
   Wednesday,//WEDNESDAY
   Thursday,//THURSDAY
   Friday,//FRIDAY
   AllDays//ALL DAYS
  };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Convert enumeration Choice into a boolean value                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Answer(Choice choose)
  {
   return (choose==Yes)?true:false;
  }


    时间变量类

    这个类的目的是存储K线图的时间数据，这些数据将用于检查是否形成了新的K线图。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|TimeVariables class                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTimeVariables
  {
private:
   //---Array to store candlestick times
   datetime          CandleTime[2000];
public:
                     CTimeVariables(void);
   //---Set Array index time
   void              SetTime(uint index,datetime time);
   //---Get Array index time
   datetime          GetTime(uint index);
  };

    在构造函数中，我们将为CandleTime数组中的所有索引设置一个默认时间。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Constructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTimeVariables::CTimeVariables()
  {
   for(uint i=0; i<CandleTime.Size(); i++)
     {
      CandleTime[i]=D'1970.01.01';
     }
  }

    在SetTime函数中，我们有两个参数，一个用于数组索引，另一个用于时间（datetime）。如果索引参数大于或等于零且小于CandleTime的大小，那么我们将用时间参数为数组索引赋值。 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set Array index time                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTimeVariables::SetTime(uint index,datetime time)
  {
   if(index>=0&&index<CandleTime.Size())
     {
      CandleTime[index] = time;
     }
  }

    GetTime函数将接受一个正整数参数，用于从CandleTime中检索时间值，前提是索引参数是有效的。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get Array index time                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime CTimeVariables::GetTime(uint index)
  {
   return (index>=0&&index<CandleTime.Size())?CandleTime[index]:datetime(0);
  }


    时间管理类

    我们将声明DSTSchedule枚举类型，供用户/交易者在专家输入中选择“自动夏令时”或“自定义夏令时”。MySchedule变量将用于存储自定义夏令时。

    //-- Enumeration for DST schedule
enum DSTSchedule
  {
   AutoDst_Selection,//AUTO DST
   CustomDst_Selection//CUSTOM DST
  } MyDST;

DST_type MySchedule;//Variable for custom DST schedule

    下面的函数将返回特定日期的小时数，返回值为整数类型。 

    int               ReturnHour(datetime time);//Returns the Hour for a specific date
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Returns the Hour for a specific date                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTimeManagement::ReturnHour(datetime time)
  {
   return Time(time).hour;
  }

    下面的函数将返回特定日期的分钟数，返回值为整数类型。  

    int               ReturnMinute(datetime time);//Returns the Minute for a specific date
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Returns the Minute for a specific date                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTimeManagement::ReturnMinute(datetime time)
  {
   return Time(time).min;
  }

    下面的函数将返回特定日期的秒数，返回值为整数类型。  

    int               ReturnSecond(datetime time);//Returns the Second for s specific date
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Returns the Second for s specific date                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTimeManagement::ReturnSecond(datetime time)
  {
   return Time(time).sec;
  }

    下面的函数将返回与时间参数对应的 MqlDateTime 类型值。

    //-- Will convert datetime to MqlDateTime
   MqlDateTime       Time(datetime Timetoformat);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will convert datetime to MqlDateTime                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Time(datetime Timetoformat)
  {
   TimeToStruct(Timetoformat,timeFormat);
   return timeFormat;
  }

    下面的函数将返回修改了小时、分钟和秒的时间参数的 datetime 类型值。

    //-- Will return a datetime with changes to the hour,minute and second
   datetime          Time(datetime time,int Hour,int Minute,int Second);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will return a datetime with changes to the hour,minute and second |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime CTimeManagement::Time(datetime time,int Hour,int Minute,int Second)
  {
   timeFormat=Time(time);
   timeFormat.hour=Hour;
   timeFormat.min=Minute;
   timeFormat.sec=Second;
   return StructToTime(timeFormat);
  }

    下面的函数将返回经过小时和分钟修改后的时间参数对应的 datetime 类型值。 

    //-- Will return a datetime with changes to the hour and minute
   datetime          Time(datetime time,int Hour,int Minute);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will return a datetime with changes to the hour and minute        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime CTimeManagement::Time(datetime time,int Hour,int Minute)
  {
   timeFormat=Time(time);
   timeFormat.hour=Hour;
   timeFormat.min=Minute;
   return StructToTime(timeFormat);
  }

    下面的函数将在TimeTradeServer时间位于参数BeginTime和EndTime之间时，返回true。

    //-- Check current time is within a time range
   bool              TimeIsInRange(datetime BeginTime,datetime EndTime);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Check current time is within a time range                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeManagement::TimeIsInRange(datetime BeginTime,datetime EndTime)
  {
   if(BeginTime<=TimeTradeServer()&&EndTime>=TimeTradeServer())
     {
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }

    下面的函数将在PreEvent时间小于或等于TimeTradeServer，且EventTime大于TimeTradeServer时，返回true。

    //-- Check if current time is within preEvent time and Event time
   bool              TimePreEvent(datetime PreEvent,datetime Event);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Check if current time is within preEvent time and Event time      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeManagement::TimePreEvent(datetime PreEventTime,datetime EventTime)
  {
   if(PreEventTime<=TimeTradeServer()&&EventTime>TimeTradeServer())
     {
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }

    下面的函数将返回当前时间的 MqlDateTime 类型值，并对其进行小时和分钟的修改。 

    //-- Return MqlDateTime for current date time with custom hour and minute
   MqlDateTime       Today(int Hour,int Minute);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Return MqlDateTime for current date time with custom hour and     |
//|minute                                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Today(int Hour,int Minute)
  {
   TimeTradeServer(today);
   today.hour=Hour;
   today.min=Minute;
   return today;
  }

    下面的函数将返回当前时间的 MqlDateTime 类型值，并对其进行小时、分钟和秒的修改。 

    //-- Return MqlDateTime for current date time with custom hour, minute and second
   MqlDateTime       Today(int Hour,int Minute,int Second);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Return MqlDateTime for current date time with custom hour, minute |
//|and second                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Today(int Hour,int Minute,int Second)
  {
   TimeTradeServer(today);
   today.hour=Hour;
   today.min=Minute;
   today.sec=Second;
   return today;
  }

    下面的函数将在当前日期等于一周中的对应日期，或者枚举类型 DayOfTheWeek 等于 AllDays 时返回 true。

    //-- Check current day of the week
   bool              isDayOfTheWeek(DayOfTheWeek Day);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Check current day of the week                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTimeManagement::isDayOfTheWeek(DayOfTheWeek Day)
  {
   switch(Day)
     {
      case  Monday://Monday
         if(DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer())==MONDAY)
           {
            return true;
           }
         break;
      case Tuesday://Tuesday
         if(DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer())==TUESDAY)
           {
            return true;
           }
         break;
      case Wednesday://Wednesday
         if(DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer())==WEDNESDAY)
           {
            return true;
           }
         break;
      case Thursday://Thursday
         if(DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer())==THURSDAY)
           {
            return true;
           }
         break;
      case Friday://Friday
         if(DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer())==FRIDAY)
           {
            return true;
           }
         break;
      case AllDays://All days
         return true;
         break;
      default://Unknown
         break;
     }
   return false;
  }

    下面的函数将返回特定日期的星期几。

    //-- Return enumeration Day of week for a certain date
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  DayOfWeek(datetime time);
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Return enumeration Day of week for a certain date                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CTimeManagement::DayOfWeek(datetime time)
  {
   return (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)Time(time).day_of_week;
  }


    K线属性类

    在类中添加一个新的函数。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|CandleProperties class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCandleProperties : public CChartProperties
  {
private:
   CTimeManagement   Time;//TimeManagement object
   CTimeVariables    CTV;//Timevariables object
public:
   double            Open(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle Open-Price
   double            Close(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle Close-Price
   double            High(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle High-Price
   double            Low(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle Low-Price
   bool              IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(datetime CandleTime,int Offset,string SYMBOL);//Determine if one candle is larger than two others
   bool              NewCandle(int index,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Check if a new candle is present
  };

    NewCandle 函数将在新K线形成时返回 true，然后使用 SetTime 函数将当前K线的开盘时间保存在类 Timevariables 中。将之前保存的时间与当前K线的开盘时间进行比较，以检查时间是否不同。如果时间不同，那么我们认为新K线已经形成。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Check if a new candle is present                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CCandleProperties::NewCandle(int index,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   if(CTV.GetTime(index) == iTime(((SYMBOL==NULL)?Symbol():SYMBOL),period,0))
     {
      return false;//Candle time are equal no new candles have formed
     }
   else
     {
     //--- Candle time has changed set the new time
      CTV.SetTime(index,iTime(((SYMBOL==NULL)?Symbol():SYMBOL),period,0));
      return true;
     }
  }


    时间区间类

    这个类的目的是处理交易时段。在本文中，我们不会使用这些交易时段，但稍后我们会用到这个类。这个类将从时间管理类继承，因为它将使用时间管理类中的函数。

    时间区间

    #include "Timemanagement.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Sessions Class                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSessions:CTimeManagement
  {
public:
                     CSessions(void) {}
                    ~CSessions(void) {}
   //--- Check if trading Session has began
   bool              isSessionStart(int offsethour=0,int offsetmin=0);
   //--- Check if trading Session has ended
   bool              isSessionEnd(int offsethour=0,int offsetmin=45);
   //--- Get Session End datetime
   datetime          SessionEnd(int offsethour=0,int offsetmin=45);
  };

    下面的函数将检查当前交易品种和星期几的所有有效交易时段。一旦找到最早的交易时段，我们将在该时间上加上一个偏移量。如果最早的交易时段是从 01:00 到 05:00，那么我们的偏移小时数是 1，偏移分钟数是 0，我们的交易时段将从 02:00 开始，持续到 05:00。了解交易时段的开始时间的目的是为了避免在交易会话开始时通常会出现的较大点差。如果当前交易时段处于活跃状态，该函数将返回 true。 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Check if trading Session has started                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSessions::isSessionStart(int offsethour=0,int offsetmin=0)
  {
//--- Declarations
   datetime datefrom,dateto,DateFrom[],DateTo[];

//--- Find all session times
   for(int i=0; i<10; i++)
     {
      //--- Get the session dates for the current symbol and Day of week
      if(SymbolInfoSessionTrade(Symbol(),DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer()),i,datefrom,dateto))
        {
         //--- Check if the end date's hour is at midnight
         if(ReturnHour(dateto)==00||ReturnHour(dateto)==24)
           {
            //--- Adjust the date to one minute before midnight
            dateto = Time(TimeTradeServer(),23,59);
           }
         //--- Re-adjust DateFrom Array size
         ArrayResize(DateFrom,int(ArraySize(DateFrom))+1,int(ArraySize(DateFrom))+2);
         //--- Assign the last array index datefrom value
         DateFrom[int(ArraySize(DateFrom))-1] = datefrom;
         //--- Re-adjust DateTo Array size
         ArrayResize(DateTo,int(ArraySize(DateTo))+1,int(ArraySize(DateTo))+2);
         //--- Assign the last array index dateto value
         DateTo[int(ArraySize(DateTo))-1] = dateto;
        }
     }

//--- Check if there are session times
   if(DateFrom.Size()>0)
     {
      /* Adjust DateFrom index zero date as the first index date will be the earliest date
       from the whole array, we add the offset to this date only*/
      DateFrom[0] = TimePlusOffset(DateFrom[0],MinutesS(startoffsetmin));
      DateFrom[0] = TimePlusOffset(DateFrom[0],HoursS(startoffsethour));
      //--- Iterate through the whole array
      for(uint i=0; i<DateFrom.Size(); i++)
        {
         //--- Check if the current time is within the trading session
         if(TimeIsInRange(DateFrom[i],DateTo[i]))
           {
            return true;
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- If there are no trading session times
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }

    下面的函数将在交易时段结束时返回 true。在某些经纪商那里，交易时段结束前的一个小时，点差可能会变得非常大，因此这个函数可以帮助我们避免在这些时间段内进行交易。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Check if trading Session has ended                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSessions::isSessionEnd(int offsethour=0,int offsetmin=45)
  {
//--- Declarations
   datetime datefrom,dateto,DateTo[],lastdate=0,sessionend;

//--- Find all session times
   for(int i=0; i<10; i++)
     {
      //--- Get the session dates for the current symbol and Day of week
      if(SymbolInfoSessionTrade(Symbol(),DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer()),i,datefrom,dateto))
        {
         //--- Check if the end date's hour is at midnight
         if(ReturnHour(dateto)==00||ReturnHour(dateto)==24)
           {
            //--- Adjust the date to one minute before midnight
            dateto = Time(TimeTradeServer(),23,59);
           }
         //--- Re-adjust DateTo Array size
         ArrayResize(DateTo,int(ArraySize(DateTo))+1,int(ArraySize(DateTo))+2);
         //--- Assign the last array index dateto value
         DateTo[int(ArraySize(DateTo))-1] = dateto;
        }
     }

//--- Check if there are session times
   if(DateTo.Size()>0)
     {
      //--- Assign lastdate a default value
      lastdate = DateTo[0];
      //--- Iterate through the whole array
      for(uint i=0; i<DateTo.Size(); i++)
        {
         //--- Check for the latest date in the array
         if(DateTo[i]>lastdate)
           {
            lastdate = DateTo[i];
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- If there are no trading session times
      return false;
     }
   /* get the current time and modify the hour and minute time to the lastdate variable
   and assign the new datetime to sessionend variable*/
   sessionend = Today(ReturnHour(lastdate),ReturnMinute(lastdate));
//--- Re-adjust the sessionend dates with the minute and hour offsets
   sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,MinutesS(offsetmin));
   sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,HoursS(offsethour));

//--- Check if sessionend date is more than the current time
   if(TimeTradeServer()<sessionend)
     {
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }

    下面的函数将返回当前日期的交易时段结束时间。在 MQL5 中，交易时段存在一些限制。我注意到，在假期期间，某些交易品种可能会比交易时段所显示的提前很多时间关闭，因此这是需要注意的一个问题。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get Session End datetime                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime CSessions::SessionEnd(int offsethour=0,int offsetmin=45)
  {
//--- Declarations
   datetime datefrom,dateto,DateTo[],lastdate=0,sessionend;

//--- Find all session times
   for(int i=0; i<10; i++)
     {
      //--- Get the session dates for the current symbol and Day of week
      if(SymbolInfoSessionTrade(Symbol(),DayOfWeek(TimeTradeServer()),i,datefrom,dateto))
        {
         //--- Check if the end date's hour is at midnight
         if(CTV.ReturnHour(dateto)==00||CTV.ReturnHour(dateto)==24)
           {
            //--- Adjust the date to one minute before midnight
            dateto = Time(TimeTradeServer(),23,59);
           }
         //--- Re-adjust DateTo Array size
         ArrayResize(DateTo,int(ArraySize(DateTo))+1,int(ArraySize(DateTo))+2);
         //--- Assign the last array index dateto value
         DateTo[int(ArraySize(DateTo))-1] = dateto;
        }
     }

//--- Check if there are session times
   if(DateTo.Size()>0)
     {
      //--- Assign lastdate a default value
      lastdate = DateTo[0];
      //--- Iterate through the whole array
      for(uint i=0; i<DateTo.Size(); i++)
        {
         //--- Check for the latest date in the array
         if(DateTo[i]>lastdate)
           {
            lastdate = DateTo[i];
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- If there are no trading session times
      return 0;
     }
   /* get the current time and modify the hour and minute time to the lastdate variable
   and assign the new datetime to sessionend variable*/
   sessionend = Today(ReturnHour(lastdate),ReturnMinute(lastdate));
//--- Re-adjust the sessionend dates with the minute and hour offsets
   sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,MinutesS(offsetmin));
   sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,HoursS(offsethour));
//--- return sessionend date
   return sessionend;
  }


    新闻类

    这个类是整个项目中最为关键的部分，也是最大的部分，其代码量单独就超过了1000行。从第2部分开始，我们对这个类以及与公共文件夹中日历数据库交互的代码进行了重大改进。在本文中，我们将创建另一个数据库，但这次数据库将存储在内存中。

    内存数据库与存储数据库的比较优势

    • 速度：内存数据库直接将数据存储在RAM中，从而显著提高了读写操作的速度。这对于需要实时数据处理和分析的应用程序尤其有益。由于RAM比磁盘存储要快得多，因此从内存数据库中访问数据的速度更快。这可以减少响应时间并提高整体性能。
    • 性能：减少的延迟和更快的数据访问转化为更高的吞吐量，这意味着数据库每秒可以处理更多的事务。内存数据库可以更高效地处理大量的数据，因此它们适用于大数据应用、分析和其他密集型计算任务。

    我们仍然会使用存储中的数据库，我们会从存储中的数据库中收集数据，并将这些数据转移到我们新的内存数据库中，以便在回测时实现平衡的性能，因为仅使用存储中的数据库会根据你的电脑配置而大幅影响性能。

    我们首先从类外部的声明开始，这些声明将用于专家的输入。DBMemoryConnection整数变量将用于保存我们内存数据库的整数连接句柄。Calendar_Importance枚举类型将用于在EA的输入参数中选择不同的事件重要性。Event_Sector枚举类型将用于在专家的输入参数中选择不同的事件领域。Event_Frequency枚举类型将用于在专家的输入参数中选择不同的事件频率。Event_Type枚举类型将用于在专家的输入参数中选择不同的事件类型。Event_Currency枚举类型将用于在专家的输入参数中选择不同的事件货币选项。UpcomingNews Calendar结构变量将存储下一个经济事件的详细信息，以便在其他类/文件中轻松访问，我们在新闻类外部声明了它。

    int       DBMemoryConnection;//In memory database handle

//--- Enumeration for Calendar Importance
enum Calendar_Importance
  {
   Calendar_Importance_None,//NONE
   Calendar_Importance_Low,//LOW
   Calendar_Importance_Moderate,//MODERATE
   Calendar_Importance_High,//HIGH
   Calendar_Importance_All//ALL
  } myImportance;

//--- Enumeration for Calendar Sector
enum Event_Sector
  {
   Event_Sector_None,//NONE
   Event_Sector_Market,//MARKET
   Event_Sector_Gdp,//GDP
   Event_Sector_Jobs,//JOBS
   Event_Sector_Prices,//PRICES
   Event_Sector_Money,//MONEY
   Event_Sector_Trade,//TRADE
   Event_Sector_Government,//GOVERNMENT
   Event_Sector_Business,//BUSINESS
   Event_Sector_Consumer,//CONSUMER
   Event_Sector_Housing,//HOUSING
   Event_Sector_Taxes,//TAXES
   Event_Sector_Holidays,//HOLIDAYS
   Event_Sector_ALL//ALL
  } mySector;

//--- Enumeration for Calendar Event Frequency
enum Event_Frequency
  {
   Event_Frequency_None,//NONE
   Event_Frequency_Week,//WEEK
   Event_Frequency_Month,//MONTH
   Event_Frequency_Quarter,//QUARTER
   Event_Frequency_Year,//YEAR
   Event_Frequency_Day,//DAY
   Event_Frequency_ALL//ALL
  } myFrequency;

//--- Enumeration for Calendar Event type
enum Event_Type
  {
   Event_Type_Event,//EVENT
   Event_Type_Indicator,//INDICATOR
   Event_Type_Holiday,//HOLIDAY
   Event_Type_All//ALL
  } myType;

//--- Enumeration for Calendar Event Currency
enum Event_Currency
  {
   Event_Currency_Symbol,//SYMBOL CURRENCIES
   Event_Currency_Margin,//SYMBOL MARGIN
   Event_Currency_Base,//SYMBOL BASE
   Event_Currency_Profit,//SYMBOL PROFIT
   Event_Currency_ALL,//ALL CURRENCIES
   Event_Currency_NZD_NZ,//NZD -> NZ
   Event_Currency_EUR_EU,//EUR -> EU
   Event_Currency_JPY_JP,//JPY -> JP
   Event_Currency_CAD_CA,//CAD -> CA
   Event_Currency_AUD_AU,//AUD -> AU
   Event_Currency_CNY_CN,//CNY -> CN
   Event_Currency_EUR_IT,//EUR -> IT
   Event_Currency_SGD_SG,//SGD -> SG
   Event_Currency_EUR_DE,//EUR -> DE
   Event_Currency_EUR_FR,//EUR -> FR
   Event_Currency_BRL_BR,//BRL -> BR
   Event_Currency_MXN_MX,//MXN -> MX
   Event_Currency_ZAR_ZA,//ZAR -> ZA
   Event_Currency_HKD_HK,//HKD -> HK
   Event_Currency_INR_IN,//INR -> IN
   Event_Currency_NOK_NO,//NOK -> NO
   Event_Currency_USD_US,//USD -> US
   Event_Currency_GBP_GB,//GBP -> GB
   Event_Currency_CHF_CH,//CHF -> CH
   Event_Currency_KRW_KR,//KRW -> KW
   Event_Currency_EUR_ES,//EUR -> ES
   Event_Currency_SEK_SE,//SEK -> SE
   Event_Currency_ALL_WW//ALL -> WW
  } myCurrency;

//--- Structure variable to store Calendar next Event data
Calendar UpcomingNews;

    对新闻类的额外功能扩展：

    • 扩展枚举类型 CalendarComponents：新增了 EventInfo_View，用于在日历存储数据库中显示事件详细信息；新增了 Currencies_View，用于显示 MQL5 经济日历中可用的所有货币。
    • 结构数组 CalendarContents 的大小从 10 增加到 12，以容纳新增的两个视图：EventInfo_View 和 Currencies_View。
    • 声明 DBMemory 变量，其类型为 MQL5CalendarContents 结构，用于存储数据库属性。
    • 声明 CalendarData 结构和变量，用于存储公共文件夹中日历数据库中的所有数据。
    • 声明函数 GetCalendar，该函数将从公共文件夹中的日历数据库中请求所有过滤后的数据，并将这些数据存储到 CalendarData 结构数组 Data 中。一旦创建了新的内存日历数据库，这些数组数据将被插入其中。
    • 声明函数 GetAutoDST，用于从公共文件夹中日历数据库的 AutoDST 表中检索 DST_type 枚举。
    • 声明函数 Request_Importance，用于根据 Calendar_Importance 枚举检索事件重要性的字符串请求。
    • 声明函数 Request_Frequency，用于根据 Event_Frequency 枚举检索事件频率的字符串请求。
    • 声明函数 Request_Sector，用于根据 Event_Sector 枚举检索事件领域的字符串请求。
    • 声明函数 Request_Type，用于根据 Event_Type 枚举检索事件类型的字符串请求。
    • 声明函数 Request_Currency，用于根据 Event_Currency 枚举检索事件货币的字符串请求。
    • 声明函数 EconomicDetailsMemory，该函数将用特定日期的事件填充 NewsTime 日历结构数组。
    • 声明函数 CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory，用于创建内存中的日历数据库。
    • 声明函数 EconomicNextEvent，该函数将用下一个事件数据更新 UpcomingNews 结构变量。
    • 声明函数 GetImpact，用于检索即将发生的事件的影响数据。
    • 声明函数 IMPORTANCE，用于将重要性字符串转换为日历事件重要性枚举。
    • 声明函数 IMPORTANCE，用于将 Calendar_Importance 枚举转换为日历事件重要性枚举。
    • 声明函数 GetImportance，用于将日历事件重要性枚举转换为重要性评级字符串。
    • 声明函数 GetImportance_color，用于检索每个日历事件重要性枚举的颜色。
    • 声明函数 SECTOR，用于将 Event_Sector 枚举转换为日历事件领域枚举。
    • 声明函数 FREQUENCY，用于将 Event_Frequency 枚举转换为日历事件频率枚举。
    • 声明函数 TYPE，用于将 Event_Type 枚举转换为日历事件类型枚举。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|News class                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CNews : private CCandleProperties
  {
   //Private Declarations Only accessable by this class/header file
private:

   //-- To keep track of what is in our database
   enum CalendarComponents
     {
      AutoDST_Table,//AutoDST Table
      CalendarAU_View,//View for DST_AU
      CalendarNONE_View,//View for DST_NONE
      CalendarUK_View,//View for DST_UK
      CalendarUS_View,//View for DST_US
      EventInfo_View,//View for Event Information
      Currencies_View,//View for Currencies
      Record_Table,// Record Table
      TimeSchedule_Table,//TimeSchedule Table
      MQL5Calendar_Table,//MQL5Calendar Table
      AutoDST_Trigger,//Table Trigger for AutoDST
      Record_Trigger//Table Trigger for Record
     };

   //-- structure to retrieve all the objects in the database
   struct SQLiteMaster
     {
      string         type;//will store object's type
      string         name;//will store object's name
      string         tbl_name;//will store table name
      int            rootpage;//will store rootpage
      string         sql;//Will store the sql create statement
     } DBContents[];//Array of type SQLiteMaster

   //--  MQL5CalendarContents inherits from SQLiteMaster structure
   struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster
     {
      CalendarComponents  Content;
      string         insert;//Will store the sql insert statement
     } CalendarContents[12],DBMemory;//Array to Store objects in our database

   CTimeManagement   CTime;//TimeManagement Object declaration
   CDaylightSavings_UK  Savings_UK;//DaylightSavings Object for the UK and EU
   CDaylightSavings_US  Savings_US;//DaylightSavings Object for the US
   CDaylightSavings_AU  Savings_AU;//DaylightSavings Object for the AU

   bool              AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType);//Function will determine Broker DST
   DST_type          DSTType;//variable of DST_type enumeration declared in the CommonVariables class/header file
   bool              InsertIntoTables(int db,Calendar &Evalues[]);//Function for inserting Economic Data in to a database's table
   void              CreateAutoDST(int db);//Function for creating and inserting Recommend DST for the Broker into a table
   bool              CreateCalendarTable(int db,bool &tableExists);//Function for creating a table in a database
   bool              CreateTimeTable(int db,bool &tableExists);//Function for creating a table in a database
   void              CreateCalendarViews(int db);//Function for creating views in a database
   void              CreateRecordTable(int db);//Creates a table to store the record of when last the Calendar database was updated/created
   string            DropRequest;//Variable for dropping tables in the database

   //-- Function for retrieving the MQL5CalendarContents structure for the enumartion type CalendarComponents
   MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content)
     {
      MQL5CalendarContents Calendar;
      for(uint i=0;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++)
        {
         if(CalendarContents[i].Content==Content)
           {
            return CalendarContents[i];
           }
        }
      return Calendar;
     }

   //--- To Store Calendar DB Data
   struct CalendarData
     {
      int            EventId;//Event Id
      string         Country;//Event Country
      string         EventName;//Event Name
      string         EventType;//Event Type
      string         EventImportance;//Event Importance
      string         EventCurrency;//Event Currency
      string         EventCode;//Event Code
      string         EventSector;//Event Sector
      string         EventForecast;//Event Forecast Value
      string         EventPreval;//Event Previous Value
      string         EventImpact;//Event Impact
      string         EventFrequency;//Event Frequency
      string         DST_UK;//DST UK
      string         DST_US;//DST US
      string         DST_AU;//DST AU
      string         DST_NONE;//DST NONE
     } DB_Data[],DB_Cal;//Structure variables

   //--- Will Retrieve all relevant Calendar data for DB in Memory from DB in Storage
   void              GetCalendar(CalendarData &Data[])
     {
      //--- Open calendar DB in Storage
      int db=DatabaseOpen(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE| DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
      if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the database was able to be opened
        {
         //if opening the database failed
         if(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Checks if the database Calendar exists in the common folder
           {
            return;//Returns true when the database was failed to be opened and the file doesn't exist in the common folder
           }
        }
      //--- Get filtered calendar DB data
      string SqlRequest = StringFormat("Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,"
                                       "MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,"
                                       "TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from %s MQ "
                                       "Inner Join %s TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID "
                                       "Where %s and %s and %s and %s and %s;",
                                       CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name,
                                       Request_Importance(myImportance),Request_Frequency(myFrequency),
                                       Request_Sector(mySector),Request_Type(myType),Request_Currency(myCurrency));
      //--- Process Sql request
      int Request = DatabasePrepare(db,SqlRequest);
      if(Request==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         //--- Print details if request failed.
         Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
         Print("SQL");
         Print(SqlRequest);
        }
      else
        {
         //--- Clear data from whole array
         ArrayRemove(Data,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
         //--- create structure variable to get data from request
         CalendarData data;
         //Assigning values from the sql query into Data structure array
         for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(Request,data); i++)
           {
            //--- Resize Data Array
            ArrayResize(Data,i+1,i+2);
            Data[i]  = data;
           }
        }
      DatabaseFinalize(Request);//Finalize request
      //--- Close Calendar database
      DatabaseClose(db);
     }

   //--- Retrieve the AutoDST enumeration data from calendar DB in storage
   DST_type          GetAutoDST()
     {
      string Sch_Dst;
      //--- open the database 'Calendar' in the common folder
      int db=DatabaseOpen(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY|DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

      if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if 'Calendar' failed to be opened
        {
         if(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Checks if 'Calendar' database exists
           {
            Print("Could not find Database!");
            return DST_NONE;//return default value when failed.
           }
        }

      //--- Sql query to get AutoDST value
      string request_text="SELECT DST FROM 'AutoDST'";
      //--- Process sql request
      int request=DatabasePrepare(db,request_text);
      if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
         DatabaseClose(db);//Close Database
         return DST_NONE;//return default value when failed.
        }

      //--- Read Sql request output data
      if(DatabaseRead(request))
        {
         //-- Store the first column data into string variable Sch_Dst
         if(!DatabaseColumnText(request,0,Sch_Dst))
           {
            Print("DatabaseRead() failed with code ", GetLastError());
            DatabaseFinalize(request);//Finalize request
            DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database 'Calendar'
            return DST_NONE;//return default value when failed.
           }
        }
      DatabaseFinalize(request);//Finalize request
      DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database 'Calendar'
      return (Sch_Dst=="DST_UK")?DST_UK:(Sch_Dst=="DST_US")?DST_US:
             (Sch_Dst=="DST_AU")?DST_AU:DST_NONE;//Returns the enumeration value for each corresponding string
     }

   //--- Retrieve Sql request string for calendar event Importance
   string            Request_Importance(Calendar_Importance Importance)
     {
      //--- Constant request prefix string
      const string constant="MQ.EventImportance";
      //--- switch statement for Calendar_Importance enumeration
      switch(Importance)
        {
         case Calendar_Importance_All://String Request for all event Importance
            return constant+"<>'"+EnumToString(myImportance)+"'";
            break;
         default://String Request for any event Importance
            return constant+"='"+EnumToString(IMPORTANCE(myImportance))+"'";
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Retrieve Sql request string for calendar event Frequency
   string            Request_Frequency(Event_Frequency Frequency)
     {
      //--- Constant request prefix string
      const string constant="MQ.EventFrequency";
      //--- switch statement for Event_Frequency enumeration
      switch(Frequency)
        {
         case Event_Frequency_ALL://String Request for all event frequencies
            return constant+"<>'"+EnumToString(myFrequency)+"'";
            break;
         default://String Request for any event frequency
            return constant+"='"+EnumToString(FREQUENCY(myFrequency))+"'";
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Retrieve Sql request string for calendar event Sector
   string            Request_Sector(Event_Sector Sector)
     {
      //--- Constant request prefix string
      const string constant="MQ.EventSector";
      //--- switch statement for Event_Sector enumeration
      switch(Sector)
        {
         case Event_Sector_ALL://String Request for all event sectors
            return constant+"<>'"+EnumToString(mySector)+"'";
            break;
         default://String Request for any event sector
            return constant+"='"+EnumToString(SECTOR(mySector))+"'";
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Retrieve Sql request string for calendar event type
   string            Request_Type(Event_Type Type)
     {
      //--- Constant request prefix string
      const string constant="MQ.EventType";
      //--- switch statement for Event_Type enumeration
      switch(Type)
        {
         case Event_Type_All://String Request for all event types
            return constant+"<>'"+EnumToString(myType)+"'";
            break;
         default://String request for any event type
            return constant+"='"+EnumToString(TYPE(myType))+"'";
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Retrieve Sql request string for calendar event Currency
   string            Request_Currency(Event_Currency Currency)
     {
      //--- Constant request prefix string and request suffix
      const string constant_prefix="(MQ.EventCurrency",constant_suffix="')";
      //--- switch statement for Event_Currency enumeration
      switch(Currency)
        {
         case Event_Currency_ALL://String Request for all currencies
            return constant_prefix+"<>'"+EnumToString(myCurrency)+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_Symbol://String Request for all symbol currencies
            return constant_prefix+"='"+CSymbol.CurrencyBase()+"' or MQ.EventCurrency='"+
                   CSymbol.CurrencyMargin()+"' or MQ.EventCurrency='"+CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_Margin://String Request for Margin currency
            return constant_prefix+"='"+CSymbol.CurrencyMargin()+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_Base://String Request for Base currency
            return constant_prefix+"='"+CSymbol.CurrencyBase()+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_Profit://String Request for Profit currency
            return constant_prefix+"='"+CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_NZD_NZ://String Request for NZD currency
            return constant_prefix+"='NZD' and MQ.EventCode='NZ"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_EUR_EU://String Request for EUR currency and EU code
            return constant_prefix+"='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='EU"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_JPY_JP://String Request for JPY currency
            return constant_prefix+"='JPY' and MQ.EventCode='JP"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_CAD_CA://String Request for CAD currency
            return constant_prefix+"='CAD' and MQ.EventCode='CA"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_AUD_AU://String Request for AUD currency
            return constant_prefix+"='AUD' and MQ.EventCode='AU"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_CNY_CN://String Request for CNY currency
            return constant_prefix+"='CNY' and MQ.EventCode='CN"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_EUR_IT://String Request for EUR currency and IT code
            return constant_prefix+"='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='IT"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_SGD_SG://String Request for SGD currency
            return constant_prefix+"='SGD' and MQ.EventCode='SG"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_EUR_DE://String Request for EUR currency and DE code
            return constant_prefix+"='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='DE"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_EUR_FR://String Request for EUR currency and FR code
            return constant_prefix+"='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='FR"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_BRL_BR://String Request for BRL currency
            return constant_prefix+"='BRL' and MQ.EventCode='BR"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_MXN_MX://String Request for MXN currency
            return constant_prefix+"='MXN' and MQ.EventCode='MX"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_ZAR_ZA://String Request for ZAR currency
            return constant_prefix+"='ZAR' and MQ.EventCode='ZA"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_HKD_HK://String Request for HKD currency
            return constant_prefix+"='HKD' and MQ.EventCode='HK"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_INR_IN://String Request for INR currency
            return constant_prefix+"='INR' and MQ.EventCode='IN"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_NOK_NO://String Request for NOK currency
            return constant_prefix+"='NOK' and MQ.EventCode='NO"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_USD_US://String Request for USD currency
            return constant_prefix+"='USD' and MQ.EventCode='US"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_GBP_GB://String Request for GBP currency
            return constant_prefix+"='GBP' and MQ.EventCode='GB"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_CHF_CH://String Request for CHF currency
            return constant_prefix+"='CHF' and MQ.EventCode='CH"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_KRW_KR://String Request for KRW currency
            return constant_prefix+"='KRW' and MQ.EventCode='KR"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_EUR_ES://String Request for EUR currency and ES code
            return constant_prefix+"='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='ES"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_SEK_SE://String Request for SEK currency
            return constant_prefix+"='SEK' and MQ.EventCode='SE"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         case Event_Currency_ALL_WW://String Request for ALL currency
            return constant_prefix+"='ALL' and MQ.EventCode='WW"+constant_suffix;
            break;
         default://String Request for no currencies
            return constant_prefix+"='"+constant_suffix;
            break;
        }
     }

   //Public declarations accessable via a class's Object
public:
                     CNews(void);//Constructor
                    ~CNews(void);//Destructor
   void              CreateEconomicDatabase();//Creates the Calendar database for a specific Broker
   datetime          GetLatestNewsDate();//Gets the latest/newest date in the Calendar database
   void              EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[],datetime date_from=0,datetime date_to=0);//Gets values from the MQL5 economic Calendar
   void              EconomicDetailsMemory(Calendar &NewsTime[],datetime date);//Gets values from the MQL5 DB Calendar in Memory
   void              CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory();//Create calendar database in memory
   void              EconomicNextEvent(datetime date=0);//Will update UpcomingNews structure variable with the next event data
   bool              UpdateRecords();//Checks if the main Calendar database needs an update or not
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT GetImpact();//Will retrieve Upcoming Event Impact data

   //--- Convert Importance string into Calendar Event Importance Enumeration
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE(string Importance)
     {
      //--- Calendar Importance is High
      if(Importance==EnumToString(CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH))
        {
         return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
        }
      else
         //--- Calendar Importance is Moderate
         if(Importance==EnumToString(CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE))
           {
            return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE;
           }
         else
            //--- Calendar Importance is Low
            if(Importance==EnumToString(CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW))
              {
               return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW;
              }
            else
               //--- Calendar Importance is None
              {
               return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE;
              }
     }

   //--- Convert Calendar_Importance Enumeration into Calendar Event Importance Enumeration
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE(Calendar_Importance Importance)
     {
      //--- switch statement for Calendar_Importance enumeration
      switch(Importance)
        {
         case Calendar_Importance_None://None
            return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE;
            break;
         case Calendar_Importance_Low://Low
            return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW;
            break;
         case Calendar_Importance_Moderate://Moderate
            return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE;
            break;
         case Calendar_Importance_High://High
            return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
            break;
         default://None
            return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE;
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Convert Calendar Event Importance Enumeration into string Importance Rating
   string            GetImportance(ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance)
     {
      //--- switch statement for ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE enumeration
      switch(Importance)
        {
         case  CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH://High
            return "HIGH";
            break;
         case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE://Moderate
            return "MODERATE";
            break;
         case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW://Low
            return "LOW";
            break;
         default://None
            return "NONE";
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Retrieve color for each Calendar Event Importance Enumeration
   color             GetImportance_color(ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance)
     {
      //--- switch statement for ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE enumeration
      switch(Importance)
        {
         case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH://High
            return clrRed;
            break;
         case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE://Moderate
            return clrOrange;
            break;
         case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW://Low
            return (isLightMode)?clrBlue:clrLightBlue;
            break;
         default://None
            return (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Convert Event_Sector Enumeration into Calendar Event Sector Enumeration
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR SECTOR(Event_Sector Sector)
     {
      //--- switch statement for Event_Sector enumeration
      switch(Sector)
        {
         case Event_Sector_None://NONE
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Market://MARKET
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Gdp://GDP
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Jobs://JOBS
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Prices://PRICES
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Money://MONEY
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Trade://TRADE
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Government://GOVERNMENT
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Business://BUSINESS
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Consumer://CONSUMER
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Housing://HOUSING
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Taxes://TAXES
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_TAXES;
            break;
         case Event_Sector_Holidays://HOLIDAYS
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS;
            break;
         default://Unknown
            return CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE;
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Convert Event_Frequency Enumeration into Calendar Event Frequency Enumeration
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY FREQUENCY(Event_Frequency Frequency)
     {
      //--- switch statement for Event_Frequency enumeration
      switch(Frequency)
        {
         case  Event_Frequency_None://NONE
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE;
            break;
         case Event_Frequency_Day://DAY
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_DAY;
            break;
         case Event_Frequency_Week://WEEK
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_WEEK;
            break;
         case Event_Frequency_Month://MONTH
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH;
            break;
         case Event_Frequency_Quarter://QUARTER
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER;
            break;
         case Event_Frequency_Year://YEAR
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_YEAR;
            break;
         default://Unknown
            return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE;
            break;
        }
     }

   //--- Convert Event_Type Enumeration into Calendar Event Type Enumeration
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE TYPE(Event_Type Type)
     {
      //--- switch statement for Event_Type enumeration
      switch(Type)
        {
         case Event_Type_Event://EVENT
            return CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT;
            break;
         case Event_Type_Indicator://INDICATOR
            return CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR;
            break;
         case Event_Type_Holiday://HOLIDAY
            return CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY;
            break;
         default://Unknown
            return CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT;
            break;
        }
     }
  };

    我们首先会查看 GetCalendar 函数中的 SQL 语句，该语句将从公共文件夹中的日历数据库请求所有数据，以便为我们的内存日历数据库所用。在这个请求中，我们选择 MQL5Calendar 表和 TimeSchedule 表中的所有列，并将这两个表按照它们的 ID 相同的条件进行连接。然后，我们根据交易者/用户在EA输入参数中为新闻设置所选择的枚举类型来过滤数据。

    //--- Get filtered calendar DB data
      string SqlRequest = StringFormat("Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,"
                                       "MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,"
                                       "TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from %s MQ "
                                       "Inner Join %s TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID "
                                       "Where %s and %s and %s and %s and %s;",
                                       CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name,
                                       Request_Importance(myImportance),Request_Frequency(myFrequency),
                                       Request_Sector(mySector),Request_Type(myType),Request_Currency(myCurrency));

    我们将查看针对 EURUSD 交易品种的以下新闻设置配置的 SQL 请求。

    新闻设置1

    如下面所示，当我们选择“全部”作为日历重要性时，我们有意不转换我们的 Calendar_Importance 枚举变量 myImportance，因为没有任何事件的重要性值为 'Calendar_Importance_All'。因此，我们可以轻松地选择所有事件重要性不等于 'Calendar_Importance_All' 的事件。同样的逻辑也适用于所有被设置为“全部”的新闻设置输入参数。

    case Calendar_Importance_All://String Request for all event Importance
            return constant+"<>'"+EnumToString(myImportance)+"'";
    Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,
MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from MQL5Calendar MQ
Inner Join TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID Where MQ.EventImportance<>'Calendar_Importance_All' and MQ.EventFrequency<>'Event_Frequency_ALL'
and MQ.EventSector<>'Event_Sector_ALL' and MQ.EventType<>'Event_Type_All' and (MQ.EventCurrency='EUR' or MQ.EventCurrency='EUR' or 
MQ.EventCurrency='USD');

    我们将再查看一个来自 GetCalendar 函数的 SQL 请求，针对 EURUSD 交易品种的以下新闻设置配置。

    新闻设置2

    如下面所示，当我们选择除“全部”之外的任何其他选项作为日历重要性时，我们会将我们的 Calendar_Importance 枚举变量 myImportance 转换为枚举类型 ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE。这样，字符串就可以与存储在 MQL5Calendar 表中的字符串匹配，从而正确获取特定类型事件的重要性。

    default://String Request for any event Importance
            return constant+"='"+EnumToString(IMPORTANCE(myImportance))+"'";

    Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,
MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from MQL5Calendar MQ Inner Join TimeSchedule TS 
on TS.ID=MQ.ID Where MQ.EventImportance='CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' and MQ.EventFrequency='CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH' and 
MQ.EventSector='CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS' and MQ.EventType='CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR' and (MQ.EventCurrency<>'Event_Currency_ALL');

     在新闻类的构造函数中，我们需要为公共文件夹中日历数据库的新视图初始化数组索引。对于“事件信息”视图，我们将按照以下方式初始化数组索引。

    //--- initializing properties for the EventInfo view
   CalendarContents[5].Content = EventInfo_View;
   CalendarContents[5].name = "Event Info";
   CalendarContents[5].sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS 'Event Info' "
                             "AS SELECT EVENTID as 'ID',COUNTRY as 'Country',EVENTNAME as 'Name',"
                             "REPLACE(EVENTTYPE,'CALENDAR_TYPE_','') as 'Type',REPLACE(EVENTSECTOR,'CALENDAR_SECTOR_','') as 'Sector',"
                             "REPLACE(EVENTIMPORTANCE,'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_','') as 'Importance',EVENTCURRENCY as 'Currency' "
                             "FROM MQL5Calendar GROUP BY \"Name\" ORDER BY \"Country\" Asc,"
                             "CASE \"Importance\" WHEN 'HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END,\"Sector\" Desc;";
   CalendarContents[5].tbl_name = "Event Info";
   CalendarContents[5].type = "view";

    让我们来分析创建“事件信息”视图的 SQL 语句。首先，我们仅在该视图尚不存在的情况下创建它。然后，我们选择 MQL5Calendar 表中的以下列： 将 'EVENTID' 列重命名为 'ID'，将 'COUNTRY' 列重命名为 'Country'，将 'EVENTNAME' 列重命名为 'Name'，将 'EVENTTYPE' 列中的文本 'CALENDAR_TYPE_' 替换为空字符串，并将其重命名为 'Type'，将 'EVENTSECTOR' 列中的文本 'CALENDAR_SECTOR_' 替换为空字符串，并将其重命名为 'Sector'，将 'EVENTIMPORTANCE' 列中的文本 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_' 替换为空字符串，并将其重命名为 'Importance'，将 'EVENTCURRENCY' 列重命名为 'Currency'。然后，我们按照 'EVENTNAME'（现为 'Name'）对查询结果进行分组，这样具有相同事件名称的事件就不会在视图中重复显示多次。接下来，我们为查询结果设置排序顺序。首先，我们按 'Country' 升序排列结果，因此以字母 A 开头的国家（如澳大利亚）将首先显示。然后，我们按 'EVENTIMPORTANCE'（现为 'Importance'）排序，我的目标是显示重要性最高的事件。为此，我们需要为重要性字符串/文本值分配优先级。在这种情况下，当重要性为 'HIGH' 时，它将获得最高优先级，'MODERATE' 获得第二优先级，'LOW' 获得第三优先级，而其他任何值则获得最低优先级。此外，我们还按 'EVENTSECTOR'（现为 'Sector'）降序排列查询结果。视图的示例如下所示。

    CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS 'Event Info' AS SELECT MQ.EVENTID as 'ID',MQ.COUNTRY as 'Country',MQ.EVENTNAME as 'Name',REPLACE(MQ.EVENTTYPE,
'CALENDAR_TYPE_','') as 'Type',REPLACE(MQ.EVENTSECTOR,'CALENDAR_SECTOR_','') as 'Sector',REPLACE(MQ.EVENTIMPORTANCE,'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_','') 
as 'Importance',MQ.EVENTCURRENCY as 'Currency' FROM MQL5Calendar MQ INNER JOIN TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID GROUP BY "Name" ORDER BY 
"Country" Asc,CASE "Importance" WHEN 'HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END,"Sector" Desc;

    事件信息视图

    ID       Country  Name                                          Type            Sector        Importance   Currency
36030006 Australia  RBA Governor Lowe Speech                    EVENT           MONEY         HIGH         AUD 
36030008 Australia  RBA Interest Rate Decision                  INDICATOR       MONEY         HIGH         AUD 
36010029 Australia  PPI q/q                                     INDICATOR       PRICES        MODERATE     AUD 
36030014 Australia  RBA Trimmed Mean CPI q/q                    INDICATOR       PRICES        MODERATE     AUD 
36030009 Australia  RBA Weighted Median CPI q/q                 INDICATOR       PRICES        MODERATE     AUD 
36010031 Australia  Wage Price Index q/q                        INDICATOR       PRICES        MODERATE     AUD 
36030026 Australia  RBA Assistant Governor Boulton Speech       EVENT           MONEY         MODERATE     AUD 
36030024 Australia  RBA Assistant Governor Bullock Speech       EVENT           MONEY         MODERATE     AUD 
36030025 Australia  RBA Assistant Governor Ellis Speech         EVENT           MONEY         MODERATE     AUD 

62 lines later...

76020002 Brazil  BCB Interest Rate Decision                     INDICATOR       MONEY         HIGH         BRL 
76020004 Brazil  BCB Inflation Report                           EVENT           PRICES        MODERATE     BRL 
76050001 Brazil  FIPE CPI m/m                                   INDICATOR       PRICES        MODERATE     BRL 
76010005 Brazil  Mid-Month CPI m/m                              INDICATOR       PRICES        MODERATE     BRL 
76020001 Brazil  BCB Focus Market Report                        EVENT           MONEY         MODERATE     BRL 
76020003 Brazil  BCB MPC (Copom) Minutes                        EVENT           MONEY         MODERATE     BRL 
76020005 Brazil  BCB National Monetary Council Meeting          EVENT           MONEY         MODERATE     BRL 
76010009 Brazil  Unemployment Rate 3-months                     INDICATOR       JOBS          MODERATE     BRL 
76020010 Brazil  Nominal Budget Balance                         INDICATOR       GOVERNMENT    MODERATE     BRL 
76020011 Brazil  Primary Budget balance                         INDICATOR       GOVERNMENT    MODERATE     BRL 
76010014 Brazil  Services Volume m/m                            INDICATOR       BUSINESS      MODERATE     BRL 

98 lines later...

124040017 Canada  BoC Governor Macklem Speech                   EVENT           MONEY          HIGH         CAD 
124040003 Canada  BoC Governor Poloz Speech                     EVENT           MONEY          HIGH         CAD 
124040006 Canada  BoC Interest Rate Decision                    INDICATOR       MONEY          HIGH         CAD 
124040009 Canada  BoC Monetary Policy Report Press Conference   EVENT           MONEY          HIGH         CAD 
124010011 Canada  Employment Change                             INDICATOR       JOBS           HIGH         CAD 
124010021 Canada  GDP m/m                                       INDICATOR       GDP            HIGH         CAD 
124010008 Canada  Core Retail Sales m/m                         INDICATOR       CONSUMER       HIGH         CAD 
124020001 Canada  Ivey PMI                                      INDICATOR       BUSINESS       HIGH         CAD 
124010024 Canada  IPPI m/m                                      INDICATOR       PRICES         MODERATE     CAD 
124010026 Canada  RMPI m/m                                      INDICATOR       PRICES         MODERATE     CAD 
124040001 Canada  BoC Business Outlook Survey                   EVENT           MONEY          MODERATE     CAD

    对于我们的货币视图，我们从 MQL5Calendar 表中选择唯一的EventCurrency 和 EventCode。

    //--- initializing properties for the Currencies view
   CalendarContents[6].Content = Currencies_View;
   CalendarContents[6].name = "Currencies";
   CalendarContents[6].sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Currencies AS "
                             "SELECT Distinct EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code' FROM 'MQL5Calendar';";
   CalendarContents[6].tbl_name = "Currencies";
   CalendarContents[6].type = "view";
    SELECT * FROM 'Currencies';
    Currency  	Code
NZD  		NZ
EUR 		EU
JPY  		JP
CAD  		CA
AUD  		AU
CNY  		CN
EUR  		IT
SGD  		SG
EUR  		DE
EUR  		FR
BRL  		BR
MXN  		MX
ZAR  		ZA
HKD  		HK
INR  		IN
NOK  		NO
USD  		US
GBP  		GB
CHF  		CH
KRW  		KR
EUR  		ES
SEK  		SE
ALL  		WW

    现在我们将初始化将存在于我们内存数据库中的 MQL5Calendar 表的属性。这个表将是一个大表，本质上是存储数据库中各个表的组合，这些表包括 MQL5Calendar 和 TimeSchedule。

    //-- initializing properties for the MQL5Calendar table for DB in System Memory
   DBMemory.Content = MQL5Calendar_Table;
   DBMemory.name = "MQL5Calendar";
   DBMemory.sql = "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS MQL5Calendar(EVENTID  INT   NOT NULL,COUNTRY  TEXT   NOT NULL,"
                  "EVENTNAME   TEXT   NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE   TEXT   NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE   TEXT   NOT NULL,"
                  "EVENTCURRENCY  TEXT   NOT NULL,EVENTCODE   TEXT   NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT   NOT NULL,"
                  "EVENTFORECAST  TEXT   NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE  TEXT   NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT   NOT NULL,"
                  "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT   NOT NULL,DST_UK   TEXT   NOT NULL,DST_US   TEXT   NOT NULL,"
                  "DST_AU   TEXT   NOT NULL,DST_NONE   TEXT   NOT NULL)STRICT;";
   DBMemory.tbl_name="MQL5Calendar";
   DBMemory.type = "table";
   DBMemory.insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE,"
                     "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) "
                     "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s', '%s', '%s');";

    在我们的析构函数中，我们关闭与内存中数据库的连接。关闭与内存中数据库的连接将删除整个数据库。因此，我们仅在不再需要数据库时才关闭连接。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Destructor                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNews::~CNews(void)
  {
   if(FileIsExist(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Check if the news database open text file exists
     {
      FileDelete(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_COMMON);
     }
   DatabaseClose(DBMemoryConnection);//Close DB in memory
  }

    之前在我们的 UpdateRecords 函数中，我们经历了一系列步骤来检查是否需要更新存储中的日历数据库。这一系列步骤如下：

    1. 我们检查公共文件夹中是否存在日历数据库，如果数据库不存在，我们执行更新。
    2. 我们检查数据库中是否存在所有数据库对象，以及它们的 SQL 语句是否符合我们的预期，如果不符合，我们执行更新。
    3. 我们检查 Records 表中的日期是否等于当前日期，如果不等于，我们执行更新。

    在本文中，我们将在这一系列步骤中新增一个步骤。新增步骤的目的是检查 Calendar_NONE 视图中的新闻数据是否准确。我注意到，有时 MQL5 日历中的新闻数据会随时间发生变化。如果我们存储的新闻数据没有变化，我们需要能够检查我们存储的数据与从 MQL5 日历更新的数据之间是否存在不一致之处。

    在下面的代码中，我们使用 EconomicDetails 函数检索当天的新闻数据，并将这些数据存储到 TodayNews 数组中。一旦新闻数据存储到 TodayNews 数组中，我们遍历数组中的每个新闻事件，并检查是否在 Calendar_NONE 视图中找到匹配项。如果找不到匹配项，我们将执行更新。如果所有新闻数据在 Calendar_NONE 视图中都有匹配项，我们则不对存储中的数据库进行任何更新。

          Calendar TodaysNews[];
      datetime Today = CTime.Time(TimeTradeServer(),0,0,0);
      EconomicDetails(TodaysNews,Today,Today+CTime.DaysS());

      for(uint i=0;i<TodaysNews.Size();i++)
        {
         request_text=StringFormat("SELECT ID FROM %s where Replace(Date,'.','-')=Replace('%s','.','-') and ID=%d;",
                                   CalendarStruct(CalendarNONE_View).name,TodaysNews[i].EventDate,TodaysNews[i].EventId);
         request=DatabasePrepare(db,request_text);//Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()
         if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the request failed to be completed
           {
            Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
            DatabaseFinalize(request);
            DatabaseClose(db);
            return perform_update;
           }
         //PrintFormat(request_text);
         if(!DatabaseRead(request))//Will be true if there are results from the sql query/request
           {
            DatabaseFinalize(request);
            DatabaseClose(db);
            return perform_update;
           }
         DatabaseFinalize(request);
        }
      DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database
      perform_update=false;
      return perform_update;

    的代码将负责创建内存中的数据库。首先，我们打开与数据库的连接，然后如果 MQL5Calendar 表已经存在，我们将其删除，接着创建 MQL5Calendar 表。表创建完成后，我们从 GetCalendar 函数中获取所有相关数据，然后将从该函数检索到的所有数据插入到我们内存数据库中的 MQL5Calendar 表中。此外，我们清空整个 DB_Data 数组，并在变量 MySchedule 中设置我们的夏令时（DST）计划。对于在策略测试器之外的交易，用户/交易者将无法手动更改夏令时计划，这是为了防止配置错误的夏令时计划，因为配置夏令时计划仅在策略测试器中才是必要的。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Create calendar database in memory                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory()
  {
//--- Open/create the database in memory
   DBMemoryConnection=DatabaseOpen(NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY,DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY);
   if(DBMemoryConnection==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the database failed to open/create
     {
      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below
     }
//--- Drop the table if it already exists
   DatabaseExecute(DBMemoryConnection,StringFormat("Drop table IF EXISTS %s",DBMemory.name));
//--- Attempt to create the table
   if(!DatabaseExecute(DBMemoryConnection,DBMemory.sql))
     {
      Print("DB: create the Calendar table failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- Check if the table exists
   if(DatabaseTableExists(DBMemoryConnection,DBMemory.tbl_name))
     {
      //--- Get all news data and time from the database in storage
      GetCalendar(DB_Data);
      //--- Insert all the news data and times into the table
      for(uint i=0;i<DB_Data.Size();i++)
        {
         string request_text=StringFormat(DBMemory.insert,DB_Data[i].EventId,DB_Data[i].Country,
                                          DB_Data[i].EventName,DB_Data[i].EventType,DB_Data[i].EventImportance,
                                          DB_Data[i].EventCurrency,DB_Data[i].EventCode,DB_Data[i].EventSector,
                                          DB_Data[i].EventForecast,DB_Data[i].EventPreval,DB_Data[i].EventImpact,
                                          DB_Data[i].EventFrequency,DB_Data[i].DST_UK,DB_Data[i].DST_US,
                                          DB_Data[i].DST_AU,DB_Data[i].DST_NONE);

         if(!DatabaseExecute(DBMemoryConnection, request_text))//Will attempt to run this sql request/query
           {
            //--- failed to run sql request/query
            Print(GetLastError());
            PrintFormat(request_text);
            return;
           }
        }
     }
//--- Remove all data from the array
   ArrayRemove(DB_Data,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
//--- Assign the DST schedule
   MySchedule = (MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))?(MyDST==AutoDst_Selection)?GetAutoDST():MySchedule:DST_NONE;
  }

    好的，接下来的函数 EconomicDetailsMemory 会检索在特定日期发生的所有新闻事件，然后将新闻数据存储在通过引用传递的 NewsTime 数组中。 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Gets values from the MQL5 DB Calendar in Memory                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNews::EconomicDetailsMemory(Calendar &NewsTime[],datetime date)
  {
//--- SQL query to retrieve news data for a certain date
   string request_text=StringFormat("WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type'"
                                    ",EventImportance as 'Importance',%s as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',"
                                    "EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast',EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as'Impact',"
                                    "EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY %s Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' "
                                    "THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventImportance WHEN "
                                    "'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW'"
                                    " THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM %s) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type,Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,"
                                    "Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace('%s','.','-')) and "
                                    "Ranking<2 Group by CTime;",EnumToString(MySchedule),EnumToString(MySchedule),DBMemory.name,
                                    TimeToString(date));
   int request=DatabasePrepare(DBMemoryConnection,request_text);//Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the request failed to be completed
     {
      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      PrintFormat(request_text);
     }
//--- Calendar structure variable
   Calendar ReadDB_Data;
//--- Remove any data in the array
   ArrayRemove(NewsTime,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request,ReadDB_Data); i++)//Will read all the results from the sql query/request
     {
      //--- Resize array NewsTime
      ArrayResize(NewsTime,i+1,i+2);
      //--- Assign calendar structure values into NewsTime array index
      NewsTime[i]  = ReadDB_Data;
     }
//--- Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
  }

    让我们来分解这个 SQL 查询，因为它比我们之前的任何查询都要复杂。关于 WITH 子句RANK() 函数 的使用。

    什么是 WITH 子句，它是如何工作的？

    WITH 子句，也称为公用表表达式（CTE），用于定义临时的结果集，你可以在 SELECT、INSERT、UPDATE 或 DELETE 语句中引用这些结果集。WITH 子句通过将复杂的查询分解为更简单的部分，使查询更容易理解和维护。它还可以通过重用代价高昂的子查询的结果来提高性能。CTE 是临时的，仅在查询执行期间存在。它们不会在数据库中创建任何永久对象。

    什么是 RANK() 函数，它是如何工作的？

    RANK() 函数用于根据一个或多个列中的值为结果集中的每一行分配唯一的排名。根据指定的条件对行进行排序，并相应地分配排名。RANK() 函数是 SQL 中的窗口函数之一，这意味着它会在一个窗口（或行的子集）上操作，并且可以为输入集中的每一行返回多行。RANK() 函数根据窗口函数定义中的 ORDER BY 子句中指定的顺序为每一行分配排名。如果多行在指定用于排序的列中具有相同的值，它们将获得相同的排名，并且下一个排名将根据相同排名的数量跳过。可选的 PARTITION BY 会将结果集划分为分区，并且 RANK() 函数将独立应用于每个分区。

    在下面突出显示的 WITH 子句中，我们选择了以下字段：EventId、Country、EventName、EventType、EventImportance、DST_NONE（用户/交易者在EA输入中设置的夏令时计划）、EventCurrency、EventCode、EventSector、EventForecast、EventPrevalue、EventImpact 和 EventFrequency。然后我们使用了一个排名函数，这个函数的目的是为每个 SELECT 结果分配一个排名。对于唯一的事件时间（DST_NONE），这个排名将始终为 1。如果我们在同一事件时间有多个事件，那么我们将应用排名。因此，如果事件的 EventPrevalue 等于 'None'，它将获得排名 2，否则它将获得排名 1，其余的 ORDER BY 子句也是如此。

    WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance',
DST_NONE as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast',
EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY DST_NONE 
Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,
CASE EventImportance WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 
WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM MQL5Calendar) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type,
Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where 
Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace('2024.07.30 00:00','.','-')) and Ranking<2 Group by CTime;

    以下是公用表表达式（CTE，MySubQuery）结果的一个示例，我标出了那些将从结果中被排除的事件，因为它们的排名超过了 1。我们只考虑排名小于 2 的事件，然后按时间对结果进行分组。因为在图表上绘制事件对象时，我们不希望创建多个具有相同时间的事件对象，我们只想显示最重要的那个事件。

    Id 		Country 	Name 					Type 			Importance 			CTime 		Currency Code Sector 			Forecast  Prevalue   Impact 		Freq 			  Ranking
392030007 	Japan 		Unemployment Rate 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 01:30 JPY 	 JP   CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 	2500000   2600000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
392050002 	Japan 		Jobs to Applicants Ratio 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 01:30 JPY 	 JP   CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 	1240000   1240000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
36010001 	Australia 	Building Approvals m/m 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 03:30 AUD 	 AU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	-900000   5500000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
36010002 	Australia 	Private House Approvals m/m 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 03:30 AUD 	 AU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	None 	  2100000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
250010005 	France 		GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 07:30 EUR 	 FR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	200000 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
250010006 	France 		GDP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 07:30 EUR 	 FR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	1000000	  1100000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2
250010008 	France 		Consumer Spending m/m 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 07:30 EUR 	 FR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 	800000 	  1500000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
756050001 	Switzerland 	KOF Economic Barometer 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 09:00 CHF 	 CH   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	101500000 102700000  CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
724010001 	Spain 		CPI m/m 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 09:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	200000 	  400000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
724010003 	Spain 		HICP m/m 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 09:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	300000 	  400000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
724010005 	Spain 		GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 09:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	300000 	  800000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
724010002 	Spain 		CPI y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 EUR  	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	3000000   3400000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
724010004 	Spain 		HICP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	3500000   3600000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
724010006 	Spain 		GDP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	1900000   2500000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 5
752020001 	Sweden 		Business Confidence 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 SEK 	 SE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	95500000  97300000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
752020002 	Sweden 		Manufacturing Confidence 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 SEK 	 SE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	99000000  99200000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
752020003 	Sweden 		Consumer Confidence 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 SEK 	 SE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 	95300000  93300000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
752020004 	Sweden 		Inflation Expectations 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 SEK 	 SE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 	6300000   6200000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
752020005 	Sweden 		Economic Tendency Indicator 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 09:00 SEK 	 SE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	94800000  96300000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   5
276010008 	Germany 	GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 10:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	100000 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
380010020 	Italy 		GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 10:00 EUR 	 IT   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	200000 	  300000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2
276010009 	Germany 	GDP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 10:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	-400000   -900000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2
380010021 	Italy 		GDP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 10:00 EUR 	 IT   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	400000 	  700000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 4
999030016 	European Union 	GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	200000 	  300000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
999030017 	European Union 	GDP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	400000 	  400000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2
999040003 	European Union 	Industrial Confidence Indicator 	CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	-9700000  -10100000  CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   3
999040004 	European Union 	Services Sentiment Indicator 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	8300000   6500000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   3
999040005 	European Union 	Economic Sentiment Indicator 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	95300000  95900000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   3
999040006 	European Union 	Consumer Confidence Index 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 	-13000000 -13000000  CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   3
999040007 	European Union 	Consumer Price Expectations 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR  	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 	14400000  13100000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   3
999040008 	European Union 	Industry Selling Price Expectations 	CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	6300000   6100000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   3
380020007 	Italy 		10-Year BTP Auction 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 11:30 EUR 	 IT   CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET 	None 	  4010000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE    1
380020005 	Italy 		5-Year BTP Auction 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:30 EUR 	 IT   CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET 	None 	  3550000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE    2
826130002 	United Kingdom 	10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 11:30 GBP 	 GB   CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET 	None 	  4371000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE    2
724080001 	Spain 		Business Confidence 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 12:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	-4100000  -5700000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
76030002 	Brazil 		FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 13:00 BRL 	 BR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	1000000   810000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
484020016 	Mexico 		GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 14:00 MXN 	 MX   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	0 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
276010020 	Germany 	CPI m/m 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 14:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	0 	  100000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
276010022 	Germany 	HICP m/m 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 14:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	-100000   200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
76010012 	Brazil 		PPI m/m 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 14:00 BRL 	 BR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	700000 	  450000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
484020017 	Mexico 		GDP n.s.a. y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 14:00 MXN 	 MX   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	2000000   1600000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2
276010021 	Germany 	CPI y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 14:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	2200000   2200000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   6
276010023 	Germany 	HICP y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 14:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	2500000   2500000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   6
76010013 	Brazil 		PPI y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 14:00 BRL 	 BR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	2200000   170000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   6
840170001 	United States 	S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	6800000   7200000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
840110001 	United States 	HPI m/m 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	300000 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
840110002 	United States 	HPI y/y 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	5700000   6300000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
840110003 	United States 	HPI 					CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	427700000 424300000  CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
840170002 	United States 	S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m 	CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	700000 	  1400000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
840170003 	United States 	S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 s.a. m/m 	CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	200000 	  400000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   2
840030021 	United States 	JOLTS Job Openings 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 16:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 	7979000   8140000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
840180002 	United States 	CB Consumer Confidence Index 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 16:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 	108000000 100400000  CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
840060003 	United States 	Dallas Fed Services Revenues 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 16:30 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	3900000   1900000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
840060004 	United States 	Dallas Fed Services Business Activity 	CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 16:30 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	-6700000  -4100000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
484010001 	Mexico Fiscal 	Balance 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 22:30 MXN 	 MX   CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE 	-900000   -174071000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1

    最终结果如下所示。

    Id 		Country 	Name 					Type 			Importance 			CTime 		Currency Code Sector 			Forecast  Prevalue   Impact 		Freq 			  Ranking
392030007 	Japan 		Unemployment Rate 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 01:30 JPY 	 JP   CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 	2500000   2600000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
36010001 	Australia 	Building Approvals m/m 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 03:30 AUD 	 AU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	-900000   5500000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
250010005 	France 		GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 07:30 EUR 	 FR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	200000 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
756050001 	Switzerland 	KOF Economic Barometer 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 09:00 CHF 	 CH   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	101500000 102700000  CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
276010008 	Germany 	GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 10:00 EUR 	 DE   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	100000 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
999030016 	European Union 	GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 11:00 EUR 	 EU   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	200000 	  300000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
380020007 	Italy 		10-Year BTP Auction 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 11:30 EUR 	 IT   CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET 	None 	  4010000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE    1
724080001 	Spain 		Business Confidence 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 12:00 EUR 	 ES   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	-4100000  -5700000   CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
76030002 	Brazil 		FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 13:00 BRL 	 BR   CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 	1000000   810000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
484020016 	Mexico 		GDP q/q 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 14:00 MXN 	 MX   CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 	0 	  200000     CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1
840170001 	United States 	S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 15:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 	6800000   7200000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
840030021 	United States 	JOLTS Job Openings 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 	2024.07.30 16:00 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 	7979000   8140000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
840060003 	United States 	Dallas Fed Services Revenues 		CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 16:30 USD 	 US   CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 	3900000   1900000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1
484010001 	Mexico Fiscal 	Balance 				CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 	2024.07.30 22:30 MXN 	 MX   CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE 	-900000   -174071000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1

    这些结果将被保存在如下变量中：

    Calendar &NewsTime[]

    下面的函数 EconomicNextEvent 与之前提到的 EconomicDetailsMemory 函数类似，主要区别在于，该函数的目的是获取下一个事件，而不是检索特定日期的所有事件。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will update UpcomingNews structure variable with the next event   |
//|data                                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNews::EconomicNextEvent(datetime date=0)
  {
//--- Declare unassigned Calendar structure variable Empty
   Calendar Empty;
//--- assign empty values to Calendar structure variable UpcomingNews
   UpcomingNews = Empty;
//--- If date variable is zero then assign current date
   date = (date==0)?TimeTradeServer():date;
//--- Query to retrieve next upcoming event.
   string request_text=StringFormat("WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',"
                                    "EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance',%s as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',"
                                    "EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast',"
                                    "EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq',"
                                    "RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY %s ORDER BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END"
                                    ", CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventImportance "
                                    "WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN"
                                    " 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM %s) SELECT Id,Country,Name,"
                                    "Type,Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery "
                                    "where Replace(CTime,'.','-')>=Replace('%s','.','-') AND Ranking<2 Group by CTime LIMIT 1;",
                                    EnumToString(MySchedule),EnumToString(MySchedule),DBMemory.name,TimeToString(date));

   int request=DatabasePrepare(DBMemoryConnection,request_text);//Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the request failed to be completed
     {
      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      PrintFormat(request_text);
     }
//--- Assign query results to Calendar structure variable UpcomingNews
   DatabaseReadBind(request,UpcomingNews);
//--- Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
  }

    下面的 EconomicNextEvent 函数的查询语句与我们之前解释过的 EconomicDetailsMemory 函数中的查询语句类似，唯一的区别在于，下面的查询语句将结果限制为1条。

    WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance',
DST_NONE as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast',
EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY DST_NONE 
Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,
CASE EventImportance WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 
WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM MQL5Calendar) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type,
Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where 
Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace('2024.07.30 00:00','.','-')) and Ranking<2 Group by CTime LIMIT 1;

    上述查询的示例结果如下所示。

    Id 		Country 	Name 					Type 			Importance 			CTime 		Currency Code Sector 			Forecast  Prevalue   Impact 		Freq 			  Ranking
392030007 	Japan 		Unemployment Rate 			CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 	2024.07.30 01:30 JPY 	 JP   CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 	2500000   2600000    CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH   1

    上述示例结果将被存储到我们在新闻类外部声明的变量 UpcomingNews 中。

    //--- Assign query results to Calendar structure variable UpcomingNews
   DatabaseReadBind(request,UpcomingNews);

    在第2部分中新闻类新增的最后一个函数是 GetImpact，如下所示。这个函数的目的是根据即将发生的事件与之前具有类似属性或值的事件，返回名为 ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT 的枚举值。让我进一步解释一下。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will retrieve Upcoming Event Impact data                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT CNews::GetImpact()
  {
//--- Declaration of string variable
   string impact=NULL;
//--- Query to get impact data from previous event with the same event id and matching EventPrevalue and EventForecast scenarios.
   string request_text=StringFormat("SELECT EventImpact FROM %s where Replace(%s,'.','-')<Replace('%s','.','-') AND EventId=%d"
                                    " %s ORDER BY %s DESC LIMIT 1;",DBMemory.name,EnumToString(MySchedule),UpcomingNews.EventDate,
                                    UpcomingNews.EventId,((UpcomingNews.EventPreval=="None"||UpcomingNews.EventForecast=="None")?
                                          "AND EventImpact='CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'":(int(UpcomingNews.EventPreval)<int(UpcomingNews.EventForecast))?
                                          "AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'":
                                          (int(UpcomingNews.EventPreval)>int(UpcomingNews.EventForecast))?
                                          "AND EventPrevalue>EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'":
                                          "AND EventPrevalue=EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'"),
                                    EnumToString(MySchedule));

   int request=DatabasePrepare(DBMemoryConnection,request_text);//Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()

   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the request failed to be completed
     {
      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      PrintFormat(request_text);
     }
   if(DatabaseRead(request))//Will read the one record in the 'Record' table
     {
      //--- assign first column result into impact variable
      DatabaseColumnText(request,0,impact);
     }
//--- Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
//--- Return equivalent Event impact in the enumeration ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT
   if(impact=="CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE")
     {
      return CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE;
     }
   else
      if(impact=="CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE")
        {
         return CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE;
        }
      else
        {
         return CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA;
        }
  }

    根据我的观察，事件影响基本上是这样工作的：即将发生的事件或在当天发生的事件都有一个名为 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA 的影响枚举值，这意味着该事件的影响是不可用的。事件影响只有在事件发生的日期过去之后才会更新，并且只有在事件发生之前同时具备事件的前值和预测值时才会更新。有些情况下，即使满足了所有这些条件，事件影响仍然会被记录为不可用。 


    为什么我们需要之前的事件影响值，以及我们如何使用它？

    首先，我们需要之前的事件影响值是为了预测下一个事件的影响结果可能是什么。因此，当即将发生的事件的前值不是 'None'，并且预测值也不是 'None' 时，我们将检查这些值是否相等，或者哪个值更大。一旦我们确定了哪个值更大，或者这些值是否相同，我们就会寻找具有相同配置的之前的事件，并检索该事件的影响，以预测即将发生的事件的影响。举例说明：如果即将发生的事件的前值是 3000，预测值是 10,000，我们会寻找具有相同事件ID的最后一个事件，该事件的前值小于预测值，并使用该事件的影响作为即将发生的事件的影响。

    什么是事件影响，影响是基于什么的？

    事件影响是对特定事件对货币的感知影响的衡量，影响是基于事件的货币的。因此，如果失业率是即将发生的事件，而具有类似前值和预测值配置的之前的事件的影响是 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE，并且事件货币是 USD，这意味着在之前的失业率事件中，美元受到了负面影响。因此，如果你在之前的失业率事件发生后交易 EURUSD，理论上我们会看到 EURUSD 走强，这意味着 EUR 对美元升值。 

    在下面的查询中，我们从内存数据库中的 MQL5Calendar 表中选择事件影响。在 WHERE 子句中，我们寻找在即将发生的事件日期之前的事件日期，并筛选出具有相同事件ID的事件。然后，我们筛选出事件前值（EventPreval）和事件预测值（EventForecast）之间具有相同关系的情况。 如果 UpcomingNews.EventPreval 等于 'None' 或 UpcomingNews.EventForecast 等于 'None'，那么我们已经知道事件影响将是 'None'。如果 UpcomingNews.EventPreval 小于 UpcomingNews.EventForecast那么我们寻找之前的事件，其中 EventPrevalue < EventForecast 且事件影响不是 NA。 如果 UpcomingNews.EventPreval 大于 UpcomingNews.EventForecast，那么我们寻找之前的事件，其中 EventPreval > EventForecast 且事件影响不是 NA。否则，我们寻找 EventPrevalue = EventForecast 且事件影响不是 NA 的情况。所有结果都筛选出最近的日期，因为 ORDER BY 子句是按事件日期降序排列的，并且 LIMIT 子句将只返回/输出一条记录。

    //--- Query to get impact data from previous event with the same event id and matching EventPrevalue and EventForecast scenarios.
   string request_text=StringFormat("SELECT EventImpact FROM %s where Replace(%s,'.','-')<Replace('%s','.','-') AND EventId=%d"
                                    " %s ORDER BY %s DESC LIMIT 1;",DBMemory.name,EnumToString(MySchedule),UpcomingNews.EventDate,
                                    UpcomingNews.EventId,((UpcomingNews.EventPreval=="None"||UpcomingNews.EventForecast=="None")?
                                          "AND EventImpact='CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'":(int(UpcomingNews.EventPreval)<int(UpcomingNews.EventForecast))?
                                          "AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'":
                                          (int(UpcomingNews.EventPreval)>int(UpcomingNews.EventForecast))?
                                          "AND EventPrevalue>EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'":
                                          "AND EventPrevalue=EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'"),
                                    EnumToString(MySchedule));

    下面是一个当所有变量都被数据填充后，上述查询的样子。所以正如你下面所看到的，我们从 MQL5Calendar 中选择 EventImpact，其中 DST_NONE 小于 '2024.08.01 16:30'，并且 EventId 等于 124500001，同时 EventPrevalue 小于 EventForecast，并且 EventImpact 不等于 'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'。然后我们根据 DST_NONE 对结果进行降序排列，并最终将结果限制为一条。

    SELECT EventImpact FROM MQL5Calendar where Replace(DST_NONE,'.','-')<Replace('2024.08.01 16:30','.','-') AND EventId=124500001 
AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA' ORDER BY DST_NONE DESC LIMIT 1;


    通用图形类

    这个类负责在图表上显示专家的视觉元素，所以到现在为止，你可能已经注意到第3部分的视觉效果比第2部分有了很大的提升，相应的，创建这些视觉元素的代码也会更加复杂。我们看一下代码。因此，这个类需要访问新闻信息、风险管理信息以及账户信息，所以这些类都被包含进来了。

    #include "ObjectProperties.mqh"
#include "RiskManagement.mqh"
#include "CommonVariables.mqh"
#include "News.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|CommonGraphics class                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCommonGraphics:CObjectProperties
  {
private:
   //--- GraphicText structure this structure is responsible for managing the graphical text
   struct GraphicText
     {
      //--- private declaration for struct GraphicText
   private:
      //--- this structure will store properties for the subtext
      struct subtextformat
        {
         string      Label;//Store text label
         string      Text;//Store text value
        };
      //--- this structure inherits from subtextformat and is responsible for finding text
      struct found:subtextformat
        {
         bool        isFound;//Check if text is found
         int         index;//Get index for the text
        };
      //--- structure array for subtexts
      subtextformat  sub_text[];
      //--- function to find text properties from text's label
      found          FoundText(string label)
        {
         found find;
         find.Label="";
         find.Text="";
         find.isFound=false;
         find.index=-1;
         for(uint i=0;i<sub_text.Size();i++)
           {
            //--- If text label is found in array
            if(label==sub_text[i].Label)
              {
               //--- Assign text properties
               find.Label=sub_text[i].Label;
               find.Text=sub_text[i].Text;
               find.isFound=true;
               find.index=int(i);
               return find;//return found text properties
              }
           }
         return find;//return text properties
        }
      //--- public declaration for struct GraphicText
   public:
      //--- string variable
      string         text;
      //--- function to set/add text properties
      void           subtext(string label,string value)
        {
         //--- Get text properties from label
         found result = FoundText(label);
         //--- Check if text label was found/exists in array sub_text
         if(!result.isFound)
           {
            //--- Resize array sub_text
            ArrayResize(sub_text,sub_text.Size()+1,sub_text.Size()+2);
            //--- Add text properties for new array index
            sub_text[sub_text.Size()-1].Label = label;
            sub_text[sub_text.Size()-1].Text = value;
           }
         else
           {
            /* Set new text/override text from text label that exists
            in the array sub_text array */
            sub_text[result.index].Text = value;
           }
        }
      //--- function to retrieve text from text label
      string         subtext(string label)
        {
         return FoundText(label).Text;
        }
     };// End of struct GraphicText

   //--- AccountInfo object declaration
   CAccountInfo      CAccount;
   //--- News object declaration
   CNews             NewsObj;
   //--- TimeManagement object declaration
   CTimeManagement   CTime;
   //--- Calendar structure array declaration
   Calendar          CalendarArray[];
   //--- color variable declaration
   color             EventColor;
   //--- unit variable declarations
   uint              Fontsize,X_start,Y_start;
   //--- void function declarations for Graphical blocks
   void              Block_1();
   void              Block_2(uint SecondsPreEvent=5);
   CRiskManagement   CRisk;//Risk management class object
   //--- GraphicText structure array declarations
   GraphicText       Texts_Block1[9],Texts_Block2[7];
   //--- structure to store text height and width
   struct Text_Prop_Size
     {
      uint           Height;//store text height
      uint           Width;//store text width
     };

   //--- void function to retrieve sum of the texts height and the maximum width of texts from GraphicText array Texts
   void              GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(GraphicText &Texts[],uint &Max_Height,uint &Max_Width,uint FontSize)
     {
      //--- set fontsize properties to get accurate text height and width sizes
      TextSetFont("Arial",(-1*FontSize)-100);
      //--- set variables to default value of zero
      Max_Height=0;
      Max_Width=0;
      //--- loop through all texts in the GraphicText array Texts
      for(uint i=0;i<Texts.Size();i++)
        {
         //--- temporary declarations for height and width
         uint Height=0,Width=0;
         //--- retrieve text height and width from index in Texts array
         TextGetSize(Texts[i].text,Width,Height);
         //--- sum texts height to variable Max_Height
         Max_Height+=Height;
         //--- assign width if text width is more than variable Max_Width value
         Max_Width=(Width>Max_Width)?Width:Max_Width;
        }
     }
   //--- function to retrieve text height and width properties in the structure Text_Prop_Size format
   Text_Prop_Size    GetText(string Text,uint FontSize)
     {
      //--- structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      Text_Prop_Size Size;
      //--- set fontsize properties to get accurate text height and width sizes
      TextSetFont("Arial",(-1*FontSize)-100);
      //--- retrieve text height and width from Text string variable
      TextGetSize(Text,Size.Width,Size.Height);
      //--- return structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      return Size;
     }
   //--- Function to get texts height sum and max width in the structure Text_Prop_Size format
   Text_Prop_Size    GetTextMax(GraphicText &Texts[],uint FontSize)
     {
      //--- structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      Text_Prop_Size Size;
      //--- uint variable declarations for text properties
      uint Max_Height;
      uint Max_Width;
      //--- Retrieve sum of texts height and maximum texts width into Max_Height,Max_Width
      GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(Texts,Max_Height,Max_Width,FontSize);
      //--- assign values into structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      Size.Height = Max_Height;
      Size.Width = Max_Width;
      //--- return structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      return Size;
     }
   //--- Boolean declarations
   bool              is_date,is_spread,is_news,is_events;

public:
   //--- class constructor
                     CCommonGraphics(bool display_date,bool display_spread,bool display_news,bool display_events);
                    ~CCommonGraphics(void) {}//class destructor
   void              GraphicsRefresh(uint SecondsPreEvent=5);//will create/refresh the chart objects
   //--- will update certain graphics at an interval
   void              Block_2_Realtime(uint SecondsPreEvent=5);
   //--- will create chart event objects
   void              NewsEvent();
  };

    下面的结构体 GraphicText 并不是 MQL5 中普通的结构体，它包含了结构体、结构体数组、函数的私有和/或公共声明，以及一个字符串变量。在这种情况下，GraphicText 结构体表现得像一个完整的独立类。这个结构体的目的是管理和存储图形文本，结构体数组 sub_text 将存储所有文本属性，而函数 FoundText 将在 sub_text 数组 中搜索任何与文本标签匹配的内容。如果找到匹配项，我们将在一个名为 found 的结构体中返回这个匹配的详细信息，found 继承自结构体 subtextformat。在公共声明中，字符串变量 text 将存储 sub_text 结构体数组 中的完整文本内容。void 类型的函数 subtext 将把文本标签和文本/子文本添加到 sub_text 数组 中，或者如果在 数组 中找到了字符串变量 label，它将覆盖 数组 中存储的文本/子文本。名为 subtext 的字符串函数将从 sub_text 结构体数组 中检索与标签相关的文本。

       //--- GraphicText structure this structure is responsible for managing the graphical text
   struct GraphicText
     {
      //--- private declaration for struct GraphicText
   private:
      //--- this structure will store properties for the subtext
      struct subtextformat
        {
         string      Label;//Store text label
         string      Text;//Store text value
        };
      //--- this structure inherits from subtextformat and is responsible for finding text
      struct found:subtextformat
        {
         bool        isFound;//Check if text is found
         int         index;//Get index for the text
        };
      //--- structure array for subtexts
      subtextformat  sub_text[];
      //--- function to find text properties from text's label
      found          FoundText(string label)
        {
         found find;
         find.Label="";
         find.Text="";
         find.isFound=false;
         find.index=-1;
         for(uint i=0;i<sub_text.Size();i++)
           {
            //--- If text label is found in array
            if(label==sub_text[i].Label)
              {
               //--- Assign text properties
               find.Label=sub_text[i].Label;
               find.Text=sub_text[i].Text;
               find.isFound=true;
               find.index=int(i);
               return find;//return found text properties
              }
           }
         return find;//return text properties
        }
      //--- public declaration for struct GraphicText
   public:
      //--- string variable
      string         text;
      //--- function to set/add text properties
      void           subtext(string label,string value)
        {
         //--- Get text properties from label
         found result = FoundText(label);
         //--- Check if text label was found/exists in array sub_text
         if(!result.isFound)
           {
            //--- Resize array sub_text
            ArrayResize(sub_text,sub_text.Size()+1,sub_text.Size()+2);
            //--- Add text properties for new array index
            sub_text[sub_text.Size()-1].Label = label;
            sub_text[sub_text.Size()-1].Text = value;
           }
         else
           {
            /* Set new text/override text from text label that exists
            in the array sub_text array */
            sub_text[result.index].Text = value;
           }
        }
      //--- function to retrieve text from text label
      string         subtext(string label)
        {
         return FoundText(label).Text;
        }
     };// End of struct GraphicText

    下面的函数被创建用于检索结构体数组 Texts 中文本高度的总和，以及数组中文本的最大宽度。

     //--- void function to retrieve sum of the texts height and the maximum width of texts from GraphicText array Texts
   void              GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(GraphicText &Texts[],uint &Max_Height,uint &Max_Width,uint FontSize)
     {
      //--- set fontsize properties to get accurate text height and width sizes
      TextSetFont("Arial",(-1*FontSize)-100);
      //--- set variables to default value of zero
      Max_Height=0;
      Max_Width=0;
      //--- loop through all texts in the GraphicText array Texts
      for(uint i=0;i<Texts.Size();i++)
        {
         //--- temporary declarations for height and width
         uint Height=0,Width=0;
         //--- retrieve text height and width from index in Texts array
         TextGetSize(Texts[i].text,Width,Height);
         //--- sum texts height to variable Max_Height
         Max_Height+=Height;
         //--- assign width if text width is more than variable Max_Width value
         Max_Width=(Width>Max_Width)?Width:Max_Width;
        }
     }

    下面的函数被创建用于从字符串变量 Text 中检索以 Text_Prop_Size 结构格式表示的高度和宽度属性。

    //--- function to retrieve text height and width properties in the structure Text_Prop_Size format
   Text_Prop_Size    GetText(string Text,uint FontSize)
     {
      //--- structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      Text_Prop_Size Size;
      //--- set fontsize properties to get accurate text height and width sizes
      TextSetFont("Arial",(-1*FontSize)-100);
      //--- retrieve text height and width from Text string variable
      TextGetSize(Text,Size.Width,Size.Height);
      //--- return structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      return Size;
     }

    下面的函数被创建用于从结构体数组 Texts 中检索以 Text_Prop_Size 结构格式表示的高度总和以及最大宽度属性。

    //--- Function to get texts height sum and max width in the structure Text_Prop_Size format
   Text_Prop_Size    GetTextMax(GraphicText &Texts[],uint FontSize)
     {
      //--- structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      Text_Prop_Size Size;
      //--- uint variable declarations for text properties
      uint Max_Height;
      uint Max_Width;
      //--- Retrieve sum of texts height and maximum texts width into Max_Height,Max_Width
      GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(Texts,Max_Height,Max_Width,FontSize);
      //--- assign values into structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      Size.Height = Max_Height;
      Size.Width = Max_Width;
      //--- return structure Text_Prop_Size variable
      return Size;
     }

    在类的构造函数中，我们将初始化之前声明的变量，这些变量包括：is_date（用于决定是否在图表上显示日期信息），is_spread（用于决定是否在图表上显示点差信息），is_news（用于决定是否在图表上显示新闻信息），is_events（用于决定是否在图表上显示事件对象信息）。NewsObject。EconomicNextEvent 函数将用下一条新闻的详细信息更新 UpcomingNews 变量。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Constructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CCommonGraphics::CCommonGraphics(bool display_date,bool display_spread,bool display_news,bool display_events):
//--- Assign variables
   is_date(display_date),is_spread(display_spread),is_news(display_news),is_events(display_events)
  {
//--- get next news event
   NewsObject.EconomicNextEvent();
  }

    GraphicsRefresh 负责首先清除图表上之前创建的任何对象（如果有的话），然后调用其他函数来创建图表对象，以在当前图表上显示各种信息。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|will create/refresh the chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonGraphics::GraphicsRefresh(uint SecondsPreEvent=5)
  {
//--- create graphics if outside the strategy tester or in the strategy tester and visual mode is enabled
   if((!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))||(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)&&MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE)))
     {
      //--- Delete chart objects
      DeleteObj();//function from Object properties class
      Block_1();//Create graphics for block 1
      //--- Check whether to create graphics for block 2
      if(is_date||is_news||is_spread)
        {
         Block_2(SecondsPreEvent);//Create graphics for block 2
        }
      //--- creates event objects
      NewsEvent();
     }
  }

    下面的函数 Block_1 将负责创建图形块 1 的图形元素，其位置如下所示，包含的内容有：

    • 交易品种名称
    • 交易品种时间周期
    • 交易品种描述
    • 交易品种的合约大小
    • 交易品种的最小交易量
    • 交易品种的最大交易量<
    • 交易品种交易量步长
    • 交易品种交易量限制
    • 风险选项
    • 最低风险
    • 最高风险

    图形块1

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Graphical Block 1                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonGraphics::Block_1()
  {
//--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
   TextObj_color = (isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
//--- Set text properties for Symbol name,Symbol period and Symbol description # section 1
   Texts_Block1[0].text = Symbol()+", "+GetChartPeriodName()+": "+CSymbol.Description();//set main text
   Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Name",Symbol()+",");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Period",GetChartPeriodName());//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Desc",": "+CSymbol.Description());//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Contract size # section 2
   Texts_Block1[1].text = "Contract Size: "+string(CSymbol.ContractSize());//set main text
   Texts_Block1[1].subtext("Contract Size Text","Contract Size:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[1].subtext("Contract Size",string(CSymbol.ContractSize()));//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Minimum lot # section 3
   Texts_Block1[2].text = "Minimum Lot: "+string(CSymbol.LotsMin());//set main text
   Texts_Block1[2].subtext("Minimum Lot Text","Minimum Lot:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[2].subtext("Minimum Lot",string(CSymbol.LotsMin()));//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Max lot # section 4
   Texts_Block1[3].text = "Max Lot: "+string(CSymbol.LotsMax());//set main text
   Texts_Block1[3].subtext("Max Lot Text","Max Lot:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[3].subtext("Max Lot",string(CSymbol.LotsMax()));//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Volume step # section 5
   Texts_Block1[4].text = "Volume Step: "+string(CSymbol.LotsStep());//set main text
   Texts_Block1[4].subtext("Volume Step Text","Volume Step:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[4].subtext("Volume Step",string(CSymbol.LotsStep()));//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Volume limit # section 6
   Texts_Block1[5].text = "Volume Limit: "+string(CSymbol.LotsLimit());//set main text
   Texts_Block1[5].subtext("Volume Limit Text","Volume Limit:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[5].subtext("Volume Limit",string(CSymbol.LotsLimit()));//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Risk option # section 7
   Texts_Block1[6].text = "Risk Option: "+CRisk.GetRiskOption();//set main text
   Texts_Block1[6].subtext("Risk Option Text","Risk Option:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[6].subtext("Risk Option",CRisk.GetRiskOption());//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Risk floor # section 8
   Texts_Block1[7].text = "Risk Floor: "+CRisk.GetRiskFloor();//set main text
   Texts_Block1[7].subtext("Risk Floor Text","Risk Floor:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[7].subtext("Risk Floor",CRisk.GetRiskFloor());//set subtext - label,value
//--- Set text properties for Risk ceiling # section 9
   Texts_Block1[8].text = "Risk Ceiling: "+CRisk.GetRiskCeil();//set main text
   Texts_Block1[8].subtext("Risk Ceiling Text","Risk Ceiling:");//set subtext - label,value
   Texts_Block1[8].subtext("Risk Ceiling",CRisk.GetRiskCeil());//set subtext - label,value

//--- Set basic properties
   Fontsize=10;//Set Fontsize
   X_start=2;//Set X distance
   Y_start=2;//Set Y distance

/* Create objects # section 1*/
//-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 1 text
   Square(0,"Symbol Name background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[0].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[0].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 1
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Name",Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Name"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Name"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Period",Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Period"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Period"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Desc",Texts_Block1[0].subtext("Symbol Desc"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 2*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[0].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 1
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 2 text
   Square(0,"Symbol Contract Size background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[1].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[1].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 2
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Contract Size Text",Texts_Block1[1].subtext("Contract Size Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[1].subtext("Contract Size Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Contract Size",Texts_Block1[1].subtext("Contract Size"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 3*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[1].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 2
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 3 text
   Square(0,"Symbol MinLot background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[2].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[2].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 3
   TextObj(0,"Symbol MinLot Text",Texts_Block1[2].subtext("Minimum Lot Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[2].subtext("Minimum Lot Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol MinLot",Texts_Block1[2].subtext("Minimum Lot"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 4*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[2].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 3
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 4 text
   Square(0,"Symbol MaxLot background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[3].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[3].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 4
   TextObj(0,"Symbol MaxLot Text",Texts_Block1[3].subtext("Max Lot Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[3].subtext("Max Lot Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol MaxLot",Texts_Block1[3].subtext("Max Lot"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 5*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[3].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 4
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 5 text
   Square(0,"Symbol Volume Step background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[4].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[4].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 5
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Volume Step Text",Texts_Block1[4].subtext("Volume Step Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[4].subtext("Volume Step Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Volume Step",Texts_Block1[4].subtext("Volume Step"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 6*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[4].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 5
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 6 text
   Square(0,"Symbol Volume Limit background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[5].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[5].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 6
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Volume Limit Text",Texts_Block1[5].subtext("Volume Limit Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[5].subtext("Volume Limit Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Symbol Volume Limit",Texts_Block1[5].subtext("Volume Limit"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 7*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[5].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 6
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 7 text
   Square(0,"Risk Option background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[6].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[6].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 7
   TextObj(0,"Risk Option Text",Texts_Block1[6].subtext("Risk Option Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[6].subtext("Risk Option Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Risk Option",Texts_Block1[6].subtext("Risk Option"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 8*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[6].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 7
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 8 text
   Square(0,"Risk Floor background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[7].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[7].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 8
   TextObj(0,"Risk Floor Text",Texts_Block1[7].subtext("Risk Floor Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[7].subtext("Risk Floor Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Risk Floor",Texts_Block1[7].subtext("Risk Floor"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/* Create objects # section 9*/
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[7].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance, add height from section 8
   //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 9 text
   Square(0,"Risk Ceil background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[8].text,Fontsize).Width,
          GetText(Texts_Block1[8].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
   X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
//-- Will create the text objects for section 9
   TextObj(0,"Risk Ceil Text",Texts_Block1[8].subtext("Risk Ceiling Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
   X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[8].subtext("Risk Ceiling Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
   TextObj(0,"Risk Ceil",Texts_Block1[8].subtext("Risk Ceiling"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
  }

    下面的函数 Block_2 将负责创建图形块 2 的图形元素，其位置如下所示，包含的内容有：

    • 当前日期和时间
    • 事件日期
    • 事件名称
    • 事件国家
    • 事件货币
    • 事件重要度
    • 点差等级

    图形块2

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Graphical Block 2                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonGraphics::Block_2(uint SecondsPreEvent=5)
  {
//--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
   TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
   if(is_date)//Check whether to display date information
     {
      //--- Set text properties for Date and Time # section 10
      Texts_Block2[0].text = "Date:"+TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_DATE)+"|| Time:"+TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_MINUTES)
                             +"   ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date Text","Date:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date",TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_DATE));//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time Text","|| Time:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time",TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_MINUTES));//set subtext - label,value
     }
   if(is_news)//Check whether to display news information
     {
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      EventColor = NewsObj.GetImportance_color(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance));
      //--- Set text properties for Event Date # section 11
      Texts_Block2[1].text = "Event: @"+UpcomingNews.EventDate+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date Text","Event: @");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date",UpcomingNews.EventDate);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Name # section 12
      Texts_Block2[2].text = "Name: "+UpcomingNews.EventName+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name Text","Name: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name",UpcomingNews.EventName);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Country # section 13
      Texts_Block2[3].text = "Country: "+UpcomingNews.CountryName+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country Text","Country: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country",UpcomingNews.CountryName);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Currency # section 14
      Texts_Block2[4].text = "Currency: "+UpcomingNews.EventCurrency+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency Text","Currency: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency",UpcomingNews.EventCurrency);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Importance # section 15
      Texts_Block2[5].text = "Importance: "+NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance Text","Importance: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance",NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance)));//set subtext - label,value
     }
   if(is_spread)//Check whether to display spread information
     {
      //--- Set text properties for Spread # section 16
      Texts_Block2[6].text = "Spread: "+string(CSymbol.Spread())+" Rating: "+CSymbol.SpreadDesc()+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text","Spread:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread",string(CSymbol.Spread()));//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"," Rating:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Desc",CSymbol.SpreadDesc());//set subtext - label,value
     }

//--- Set basic properties
   Fontsize=10;
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start=GetTextMax(Texts_Block1,Fontsize).Height+29;//Re-adjust Y distance from graphical block 1 Height

   /* Create objects # section 10*/
   if(is_date)//Check whether to display date information
     {
      //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 10 text
      Square(0,"Datetime background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Width,
             GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //-- Will create the text objects for section 10
      TextObj(0,"Date Text",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      TextObj(0,"Date",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      TextObj(0,"Time Text",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Adjust text color depending if chart color mode is LightMode and if a news event is occurring
      TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent),
                                          CTime.TimePlusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),59))?clrRed:(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      TextObj(0,"Time",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
     }
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
   if(UpcomingNews.CountryName!=NULL&&is_news)//Check whether to display news information and if upcoming news is available
     {
      /* Create objects # section 11*/
      Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Height:0;//Re-adjust Y distance depending if section 10 is shown
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 11 text
      Square(0,"Event Date background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[1].text,Fontsize).Width,
             GetText(Texts_Block2[1].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will create the text objects for section 11
      TextObj(0,"Event Date Text",Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Adjust text color depending if chart color mode is LightMode and if a news event is occurring
      TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent),
                                          CTime.TimePlusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),59))?clrRed:(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      TextObj(0,"Event Date",Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 12*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[1].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 12 text
      Square(0,"Event Name background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[2].text,Fontsize).Width,
             GetText(Texts_Block2[2].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will create the text objects for section 12
      TextObj(0,"Event Name Text",Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Event Name",Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 13*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[2].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 13 text
      Square(0,"Event Country background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[3].text,Fontsize).Width,
             GetText(Texts_Block2[3].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will create the text objects for section 13
      TextObj(0,"Event Country Text",Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Event Country",Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 14*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[3].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 14 text
      Square(0,"Event Currency background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[4].text,Fontsize).Width,
             GetText(Texts_Block2[4].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will create the text objects for section 14
      TextObj(0,"Event Currency Text",Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Event Currency",Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 15*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[4].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 15 text
      Square(0,"Event Importance background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[5].text,Fontsize).Width,
             GetText(Texts_Block2[5].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will create the text objects for section 15
      TextObj(0,"Importance Text",Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Importance",Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 16*/
      if(is_spread)//Check whether to display spread information
        {
         Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[5].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start=2;//Reset X distance
         //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 16 text
         Square(0,"Spread background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Width,
                GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
         Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor();
         //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
         TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         //-- Will create the text objects for section 16
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Spread Text",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Spread",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
         TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating Text",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Desc"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
        }
     }
   else
      /* Create objects # section 16*/
      if(is_spread)//Check whether to display spread information
        {
         Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Height:0;//Re-adjust Y distance depending if section 10 is shown
         X_start=2;//Reset X distance
         //-- Create the background object for width and height+3 of section 16 text
         Square(0,"Spread background",X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Width,
                GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Height+3,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
         Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor();
         //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
         TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         //-- Will create the text objects for section 16
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Spread Text",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Spread",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
         TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating Text",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Desc"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
        }
  }

    下面的函数将对图形块2部分任何的更改进行更新。而不会重新创建来自Block_2函数的所有元素。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|will update certain graphics at an interval                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonGraphics::Block_2_Realtime(uint SecondsPreEvent=5)
  {
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)&&!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE))
     {
      return;//exit if in strategy tester and not in visual mode
     }

   if(is_date)//Check whether to display date information
     {
      //--- Set text properties for Date and Time # section 10
      Texts_Block2[0].text = "Date:"+TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_DATE)+"|| Time:"+TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_SECONDS)
                             +"   ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date Text","Date:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date",TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_DATE));//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time Text","|| Time:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time",TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(),TIME_SECONDS));//set subtext - label,value
     }
   if(is_news)//Check whether to display news information
     {
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      EventColor = NewsObj.GetImportance_color(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance));
      //--- Set text properties for Event Date # section 11
      Texts_Block2[1].text = "Event: @"+UpcomingNews.EventDate+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date Text","Event: @");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date",UpcomingNews.EventDate);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Name # section 12
      Texts_Block2[2].text = "Name: "+UpcomingNews.EventName+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name Text","Name: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name",UpcomingNews.EventName);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Country # section 13
      Texts_Block2[3].text = "Country: "+UpcomingNews.CountryName+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country Text","Country: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country",UpcomingNews.CountryName);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Currency # section 14
      Texts_Block2[4].text = "Currency: "+UpcomingNews.EventCurrency+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency Text","Currency: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency",UpcomingNews.EventCurrency);//set subtext - label,value
      //--- Set text properties for Event Importance # section 15
      Texts_Block2[5].text = "Importance: "+NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance Text","Importance: ");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance",NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance)));//set subtext - label,value
     }
   if(is_spread)//Check whether to display spread information
     {
      //--- Set text properties for Spread # section 16
      Texts_Block2[6].text = "Spread: "+string(CSymbol.Spread())+" Rating: "+CSymbol.SpreadDesc()+" ";//set main text
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text","Spread:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread",string(CSymbol.Spread()));//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"," Rating:");//set subtext - label,value
      Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Desc",CSymbol.SpreadDesc());//set subtext - label,value
     }

//--- Set basic properties
   Fontsize=10;
   X_start=2;//Reset X distance
   Y_start=GetTextMax(Texts_Block1,Fontsize).Height+29;//Re-adjust Y distance from section block 1

   /* Create objects # section 10*/
   if(is_date)//Check whether to display date information
     {
      //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 10 is the same size as section 10 text width
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Datetime background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Width)
        {
         //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 10 text width
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"Datetime background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Width));
        }
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will update the text objects for section 10
      TextObj(0,"Date Text",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      TextObj(0,"Date",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Date"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      TextObj(0,"Time Text",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Adjust text color depending if chart color mode is LightMode and if a news event is occurring
      TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent),
                                          CTime.TimePlusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),59))?clrRed:(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      TextObj(0,"Time",Texts_Block2[0].subtext("Time"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
     }
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
   if(UpcomingNews.CountryName!=NULL&&is_news)//Check whether to display news information
     {
      /* Create objects # section 11*/
      Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Height:0;
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 11 is the same size as section 11 text width
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Event Date background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[1].text,Fontsize).Width)
        {
         //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 11 text width
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"Event Date background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[1].text,Fontsize).Width));
        }
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will update the text objects for section 11
      TextObj(0,"Event Date Text",Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Adjust text color depending if chart color mode is LightMode and if a news event is occurring
      TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent),
                                          CTime.TimePlusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),59))?clrRed:(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      TextObj(0,"Event Date",Texts_Block2[1].subtext("Event Date"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 12*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[1].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 12 is the same size as section 12 text width
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Event Name background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[2].text,Fontsize).Width)
        {
         //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 12 text width
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"Event Name background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[2].text,Fontsize).Width));
        }
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will update the text objects for section 12
      TextObj(0,"Event Name Text",Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Event Name",Texts_Block2[2].subtext("Event Name"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 13*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[2].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 13 is the same size as section 13 text width
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Event Country background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[3].text,Fontsize).Width)
        {
         //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 13 text width
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"Event Country background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[3].text,Fontsize).Width));
        }
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will update the text objects for section 13
      TextObj(0,"Event Country Text",Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Event Country",Texts_Block2[3].subtext("Event Country"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 14*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[3].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 14 is the same size as section 14 text width
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Event Currency background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[4].text,Fontsize).Width)
        {
         //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 14 text width
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"Event Currency background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[4].text,Fontsize).Width));
        }
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will update the text objects for section 14
      TextObj(0,"Event Currency Text",Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Event Currency",Texts_Block2[4].subtext("Event Currency"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 15*/
      Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[4].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start=2;//Reset X distance
      //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 15 is the same size as section 15 text width
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Event Importance background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[5].text,Fontsize).Width)
        {
         //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 15 text width
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"Event Importance background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[5].text,Fontsize).Width));
        }
      Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
      X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
      TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
      //-- Will update the text objects for section 15
      TextObj(0,"Importance Text",Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
      //--- Set text object color depending on upcoming news event's Importance
      TextObj_color=EventColor;
      TextObj(0,"Importance",Texts_Block2[5].subtext("Importance"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
      ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      /* Create objects # section 16*/
      if(is_spread)//Check whether to display spread information
        {
         Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[5].text,Fontsize).Height;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start=2;//Reset X distance
         //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 16 is the same size as section 16 text width
         if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Spread background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Width)
           {
            //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 16 text width
            ObjectSetInteger(0,"Spread background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Width));
           }
         Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor();
         //-- Will create the text object for the Symbol's name
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         //-- Will update the text objects for section 16
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Spread",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
         TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating Text",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Desc"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
        }
     }
   else
      /* Create objects # section 16*/
      if(is_spread)//Check whether to display spread information
        {
         Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[0].text,Fontsize).Height:0;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start=2;//Reset X distance
         //-- Check if the background object x-size for section 16 is the same size as section 16 text width
         if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Spread background",OBJPROP_XSIZE)!=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Width)
           {
            //-- Will re-adjust background object to any changes of section 16 text width
            ObjectSetInteger(0,"Spread background",OBJPROP_XSIZE,long(GetText(Texts_Block2[6].text,Fontsize).Width));
           }
         Y_start+=3;//Re-adjust Y distance
         X_start+=2;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor();
         //-- Will create the text object for the Symbol's name
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         //-- Will update the text objects for section 16
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Spread",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Spread"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending if the chart color mode is LightMode or not
         TextObj_color=(isLightMode)?clrBlack:clrWheat;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating Text",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
         X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Text"),Fontsize).Width;//Re-adjust X distance
         //--- Set text object color depending on spread rating
         TextObj_color=Spread_clr;
         TextObj(0,"Symbol Rating",Texts_Block2[6].subtext("Rating Desc"),X_start,Y_start,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,Fontsize);
        }
  }

    下面的函数将在图表上创建事件对象，并显示当天所有可用的新闻事件。

    第17块

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|will create chart event objects                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonGraphics::NewsEvent()
  {
   if(!is_events||(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)&&!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE)))
     {return;}//exit if in strategy tester and not in visual mode or is_events variable is false
//--- Retrieve news events for the current Daily period into array CalendarArray
   NewsObj.EconomicDetailsMemory(CalendarArray,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0));
//--- Iterate through all events in CalendarArray
   for(uint i=0;i<CalendarArray.Size();i++)
     {
      //--- Create event object with the news properties
      EventObj(0,CalendarArray[i].EventName+" "+CalendarArray[i].CountryName+" "+CalendarArray[i].EventDate,
               CalendarArray[i].EventName+"["+CalendarArray[i].CountryName+"]",StringToTime(CalendarArray[i].EventDate));
     }
//--- Refresh the chart/ update the chart
   ChartRefresh();
  }


    交易管理类

    这个类将负责为我们EA开启交易。这个类的功能可能会在后续文章中进一步扩展。交易管理类将从风险管理类继承，以配置每笔交易的手数。

    #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include "RiskManagement.mqh"
#include "TimeManagement.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|TradeManagement class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTradeManagement:CRiskManagement
  {
private:
   CTrade            Trade;//Trade class object
   CSymbolProperties CSymbol;//SymbolProperties class object
   CTimeManagement   CTime;//TimeManagement class object
   bool              TradeResult;//boolean to store trade result
   double            mySL;//double variable to store Stoploss
   double            myTP;//double variable to store Takeprofit
public:
   //--- Class constructor
                     CTradeManagement(string SYMBOL=NULL)
     {
      //--- Set symbol name
      CSymbol.SetSymbolName(SYMBOL);
     }
   //--- Class destructor
                    ~CTradeManagement(void) {}
   //--- Will retrieve if there are any open trades
   bool              OpenTrade(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE Type,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will retrieve if there are any deals
   bool              OpenedDeal(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE Type,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open buy trade
   bool              Buy(double SL,double TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open buy trade with integer SL
   bool              Buy(int SL,double TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open buy trade with integer TP
   bool              Buy(double SL,int TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open buy trade with integer SL & TP
   bool              Buy(int SL,int TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open sell trade
   bool              Sell(double SL,double TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open sell trade with integer SL
   bool              Sell(int SL,double TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open sell trade with integer TP
   bool              Sell(double SL,int TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
   //--- Will attempt open sell trade with integer SL & TP
   bool              Sell(int SL,int TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL);
  };

    下面的函数将检查是否存在具有特定头寸类型（买入/卖出）、Magic数字（唯一标识）和注释（头寸详情）的未平仓头寸。我们将使用这个函数来检查在新闻事件发生时我们是否已经开启了一笔交易，从而避免开启额外的/不必要的交易。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will retrieve if there are any open trades                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeManagement::OpenTrade(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE Type,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL)
  {
//--- Iterate through all open positions
   for(int i=0; i<PositionsTotal(); i++)
     {
      //--- Check if Position ticket is above zero
      if(PositionGetTicket(i)>0)
        {
         //--- Check if the Position's Symbol,Magic,Type,Comment is correct
         if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)==CSymbol.GetSymbolName()&&PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==Magic
            &&PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==Type&&PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT)==COMMENT)
           {
            //--- Return true when there is an open position
            return true;
           }
        }
     }
//--- No open positions found.
   return false;
  }

    OpenedDeal 函数将检查任何已开启的交易，这可能是买入或卖出的交易。我们需要这个函数来防止我们在新闻事件期间关闭一笔交易后，EA又开启新的交易。如果没有这个函数，例如在非农就业报告（NFP）即将发布时，EA可能会开启一笔买入交易。如果因为市场波动导致这笔交易被关闭，我们不希望EA再开启另一笔交易，因为我们已经交易过该事件，不需要更多的交易，这可能会导致不必要的损失。 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will retrieve if there are any deals                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeManagement::OpenedDeal(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE Type,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL)
  {
//--- Check History starting from 2 minutes ago
   if(HistorySelect(CTime.TimeMinusOffset(TimeTradeServer(),CTime.MinutesS(2)),TimeTradeServer()))
     {
      //--- Iterate through all history deals
      for(int i=0; i<HistoryDealsTotal(); i++)
        {
         //--- Assign history deal ticket
         ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
         //--- Check if ticket is more than zero
         if(ticket>0)
           {
            //--- Check if the Deal's Symbol,Magic,Type,Comment is correct
            if(HistoryDealGetString(ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL)==CSymbol.GetSymbolName()&&
               HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_MAGIC)==Magic&&HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TYPE)==Type
               &&HistoryDealGetString(ticket,DEAL_COMMENT)==COMMENT)
              {
               //--- Return true when there are any deals
               return true;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- No deals found.
   return false;
  }

    下面的函数负责开启所有买入/多头的市价订单。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will attempt open buy trade                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeManagement::Buy(double SL,double TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL)
  {
//--- Normalize the SL Price
   CSymbol.NormalizePrice(SL);
//--- Normalize the TP Price
   CSymbol.NormalizePrice(TP);
//--- Set the order type for Risk management calculation
   SetOrderType(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
//--- Set open price for Risk management calculation
   OpenPrice = CSymbol.Ask();
//--- Set close price for Risk management calculation
   ClosePrice = SL;
//--- Set Trade magic number
   Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic);
//--- Check if there are any open trades or opened deals already
   if(!OpenTrade(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,Magic,COMMENT)&&!OpenedDeal(DEAL_TYPE_BUY,Magic,COMMENT))
     {
      //--- Iterate through the Lot-sizes if they're more than max-lot
      for(double i=Volume();i>=CSymbol.LotsMin();i-=CSymbol.LotsMax())
        {
         //--- normalize Lot-size
         NormalizeLotsize(i);
         //--- Open trade with a Lot-size not more than max-lot
         TradeResult = Trade.Buy((i>CSymbol.LotsMax())?CSymbol.LotsMax():i,CSymbol.GetSymbolName(),CSymbol.Ask(),SL,TP,COMMENT);
         //--- Check if trade failed.
         if(!TradeResult)
           {
            return TradeResult;
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- Trade failed because there is an open trade or opened deal
      return false;
     }
//--- Return trade result.
   return TradeResult;
  }

    下面的函数负责开启所有卖出/空头的市价订单。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Will attempt open sell trade                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeManagement::Sell(double SL,double TP,ulong Magic,string COMMENT=NULL)
  {
//--- Normalize the SL Price
   CSymbol.NormalizePrice(SL);
//--- Normalize the TP Price
   CSymbol.NormalizePrice(TP);
//--- Set the order type for Risk management calculation
   SetOrderType(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
//--- Set open price for Risk management calculation
   OpenPrice = CSymbol.Bid();
//--- Set close price for Risk management calculation
   ClosePrice = SL;
//--- Set Trade magic number
   Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic);
//--- Check if there are any open trades or opened deals already
   if(!OpenTrade(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,Magic,COMMENT)&&!OpenedDeal(DEAL_TYPE_SELL,Magic,COMMENT))
     {
      //--- Iterate through the Lot-sizes if they're more than max-lot
      for(double i=Volume();i>=CSymbol.LotsMin();i-=CSymbol.LotsMax())
        {
         //--- normalize Lot-size
         NormalizeLotsize(i);
         //--- Open trade with a Lot-size not more than max-lot
         TradeResult = Trade.Sell((i>CSymbol.LotsMax())?CSymbol.LotsMax():i,CSymbol.GetSymbolName(),CSymbol.Bid(),SL,TP,COMMENT);
         //--- Check if trade failed.
         if(!TradeResult)
           {
            return TradeResult;
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- Trade failed because there is an open trade or opened deal
      return false;
     }
//--- Return trade result.
   return TradeResult;
  }


    新闻交易EA

    我们为EA添加了新的输入参数，我们已经在引言部分看到了这些参数的说明。

    //--- width and height of the canvas (used for drawing)
#define IMG_WIDTH  200
#define IMG_HEIGHT 100
//--- enable to set color format
ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA;
//--- drawing array (buffer)
uint ExtImg[IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT];

#include "News.mqh"
CNews NewsObject;//Class object for News
#include "TimeManagement.mqh"
CTimeManagement CTM;//Class object for Time Management
#include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh"
CFolders Folder;//Class object for Folders
#include "ChartProperties.mqh"
CChartProperties Chart;//Class object for Chart Properties
#include "RiskManagement.mqh"
CRiskManagement CRisk;//Class object for Risk Management
#include "CommonGraphics.mqh"
CCommonGraphics *CGraphics;//Class pointer object for Common Graphics
CCandleProperties *CP;//Class pointer object for Candle Properties
#include "TradeManagement.mqh"
CTradeManagement Trade;//Class object for Trade Management

//--- used to separate Input Menu
enum iSeparator
  {
   Delimiter//__________________________
  };

//--- for chart color Mode selection
enum DisplayMode
  {
   Display_LightMode,//LIGHT MODE
   Display_DarkMode//DARK MODE
  };

sinput group "+--------|   DISPLAY   |--------+";
sinput DisplayMode iDisplayMode=Display_LightMode;//CHART COLOUR MODE
sinput Choice iDisplay_NewsInfo=Yes;//DISPLAY NEWS INFO
sinput Choice iDisplay_EventObj=Yes;//DISPLAY EVENT OBJ
sinput Choice iDisplay_Spread=Yes;//DISPLAY SPREAD RATING
sinput Choice iDisplay_Date=Yes;//DISPLAY DATE
sinput group "";
sinput group "+--------|   DST SCHEDULE   |--------+";
input DSTSchedule ScheduleDST=AutoDst_Selection;//SELECT DST OPTION
sinput iSeparator iCustomSchedule=Delimiter;//__________________________
sinput iSeparator iCustomScheduleL=Delimiter;//CUSTOM DST
input DST_type CustomSchedule=DST_NONE;//SELECT CUSTOM DST
sinput group "";
sinput group "+--------| RISK MANAGEMENT |--------+";
input RiskOptions RISK_Type=MINIMUM_LOT;//SELECT RISK OPTION
input RiskFloor RISK_Mini=RiskFloorMin;//RISK FLOOR
input double RISK_Mini_Percent=75;//MAX-RISK [100<-->0.01]%
input RiskCeil  RISK_Maxi=RiskCeilMax;//RISK CEILING
sinput iSeparator iRisk_1=Delimiter;//__________________________
sinput iSeparator iRisk_1L=Delimiter;//PERCENTAGE OF [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]
input double Risk_1_PERCENTAGE=3;//[100<-->0.01]%
sinput iSeparator iRisk_2=Delimiter;//__________________________
sinput iSeparator iRisk_2L=Delimiter;//AMOUNT PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]
input double Risk_2_VALUE=1000;//[BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]
input double Risk_2_AMOUNT=10;//EACH AMOUNT
sinput iSeparator iRisk_3=Delimiter;//__________________________
sinput iSeparator iRisk_3L=Delimiter;//LOTSIZE PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]
input double Risk_3_VALUE=1000;//[BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]
input double Risk_3_LOTSIZE=0.1;//EACH LOTS(VOLUME)
sinput iSeparator iRisk_4=Delimiter;//__________________________
sinput iSeparator iRisk_4L=Delimiter;//CUSTOM LOTSIZE
input double Risk_4_LOTSIZE=0.01;//LOTS(VOLUME)
sinput iSeparator iRisk_5=Delimiter;//__________________________
sinput iSeparator iRisk_5L=Delimiter;//PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK
input double Risk_5_PERCENTAGE=1;//[100<-->0.01]%
sinput group "";
sinput group "+--------| NEWS SETTINGS |--------+";
input Calendar_Importance iImportance=Calendar_Importance_High;//CALENDAR IMPORTANCE
input Event_Frequency iFrequency=Event_Frequency_ALL;//EVENT FREQUENCY
input Event_Sector iSector=Event_Sector_ALL;//EVENT SECTOR
input Event_Type iType=Event_Type_Indicator;//EVENT TYPE
input Event_Currency iCurrency=Event_Currency_Symbol;//EVENT CURRENCY
sinput group "";
sinput group "+--------| TRADE SETTINGS |--------+";
input uint iStoploss=500;//STOPLOSS [0=NONE]
input uint iTakeprofit=500;//TAKEPROFIT [0=NONE]
input uint iSecondsPreEvent=5;//PRE-ENTRY SEC
input DayOfTheWeek TradingDay=AllDays;//TRADING DAY OF WEEK
sinput group "";
//--- to keep track of start-up time
datetime Startup_date;

    在下面的 OnInit 整数函数中，我们在设置EA进行交易时会经历不同的流程，无论是在策略测试器中还是不在策略测试器中。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Assign if in LightMode or not
   isLightMode=(iDisplayMode==Display_LightMode)?true:false;
//--- call function for common initialization procedure
   InitCommon();
//--- store Init result
   int InitResult;
   if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))//Checks whether the program is in the strategy tester
     {
      //--- initialization procedure outside strategy tester
      InitResult=InitNonTester();
     }
   else
     {
      //--- initialization procedure inside strategy tester
      InitResult=InitTester();
     }
//--- Create DB in memory
   NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory();
//--- Initialize Common graphics class pointer object
   CGraphics = new CCommonGraphics(Answer(iDisplay_Date),Answer(iDisplay_Spread),Answer(iDisplay_NewsInfo),Answer(iDisplay_EventObj));
   CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(iSecondsPreEvent);//-- Create chart objects
//--- Initialize Candle properties pointer object
   CP = new CCandleProperties();
//--- Store start-up time.
   Startup_date = TimeTradeServer();
//--- return Init result
   return InitResult;
  }

    在下面的函数中，我们为策略测试器和常规交易环境初始化相关属性。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|function for common initialization procedure                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitCommon()
  {
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for Risk options
   RiskProfileOption = RISK_Type;
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for Risk floor
   RiskFloorOption = RISK_Mini;
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for RiskFloorMax
   RiskFloorPercentage = (RISK_Mini_Percent>100)?100:
                         (RISK_Mini_Percent<0.01)?0.01:RISK_Mini_Percent;//Percentage cannot be more than 100% or less than 0.01%
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for Risk ceiling
   RiskCeilOption = RISK_Maxi;
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for Risk options (PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE and PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN)
   Risk_Profile_1 = (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE>100)?100:
                    (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE<0.01)?0.01:Risk_1_PERCENTAGE;//Percentage cannot be more than 100% or less than 0.01%
//Initializing CRiskManagement variables for Risk options (AMOUNT PER BALANCE and AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN)
   Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF = Risk_2_VALUE;
   Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount = Risk_2_AMOUNT;
//Initializing CRiskManagement variables for Risk options (LOTSIZE PER BALANCE and LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN)
   Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF = Risk_3_VALUE;
   Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot = Risk_3_LOTSIZE;
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for Risk option (CUSTOM LOTSIZE)
   Risk_Profile_4 = Risk_4_LOTSIZE;
//Initializing CRiskManagement variable for Risk option (PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK)
   Risk_Profile_5 = (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE>100)?100:
                    (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE<0.01)?0.01:Risk_5_PERCENTAGE;//Percentage cannot be more than 100% or less than 0.01%
//--- Initializing DST Schedule variables
   MyDST = ScheduleDST;
   MySchedule = CustomSchedule;
//--- Initializing News filter variables
   myFrequency=iFrequency;
   myImportance=iImportance;
   mySector=iSector;
   myType=iType;
   myCurrency=iCurrency;
   Chart.ChartRefresh();//Load chart configurations
  }

    下面的函数将只为常规交易环境进行初始化。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|function for initialization procedure outside strategy tester     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int InitNonTester()
  {
//--- Check if in Strategy tester!
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      //--- Initialization failed.
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//--- create OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object for drawing
   ObjectCreate(0,"STATUS",OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"STATUS",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,5);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"STATUS",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,22);
//--- specify the name of the graphical resource
   ObjectSetString(0,"STATUS",OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::PROGRESS");
   uint   w,h;          // variables for receiving text string sizes
   uint    x,y;          // variables for calculation of the current coordinates of text string anchor points
   /*
   In the Do while loop below, the code will check if the terminal is connected to the internet.
   If the the program is stopped the loop will break, if the program is not stopped and the terminal
   is connected to the internet the function CreateEconomicDatabase will be called from the News.mqh header file's
   object called NewsObject and the loop will break once called.
   */
   bool done=false;
   do
     {
      //--- clear the drawing buffer array
      ArrayFill(ExtImg,0,IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT,0);

      if(!TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_CONNECTED))
        {
         //-- integer dots used as a loading animation
         static int dots=0;
         //--- set the font
         TextSetFont("Arial",-150,FW_EXTRABOLD,0);
         TextGetSize("Waiting",w,h);//get text width and height values
         //--- calculate the coordinates of the 'Waiting' text
         x=10;//horizontal alignment
         y=IMG_HEIGHT/2-(h/2);//alignment for the text to be centered vertically
         //--- output the 'Waiting' text to ExtImg[] buffer
         TextOut("Waiting",x,y,TA_LEFT|TA_TOP,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,ColorToARGB(CSymbol.Background()),clr_format);
         //--- calculate the coordinates for the dots after the 'Waiting' text
         x=w+13;//horizontal alignment
         y=IMG_HEIGHT/2-(h/2);//alignment for the text to be centered vertically
         TextSetFont("Arial",-160,FW_EXTRABOLD,0);
         //--- output of dots to ExtImg[] buffer
         TextOut(StringSubstr("...",0,dots),x,y,TA_LEFT|TA_TOP,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,ColorToARGB(CSymbol.Background()),clr_format);
         //--- update the graphical resource
         ResourceCreate("::PROGRESS",ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,0,0,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format);
         //--- force chart update
         Chart.Redraw();
         dots=(dots==3)?0:dots+1;
         //-- Notify user that program is waiting for connection
         Print("Waiting for connection...");
         Sleep(500);
         continue;
        }
      else
        {
         //--- set the font
         TextSetFont("Arial",-120,FW_EXTRABOLD,0);
         TextGetSize("Getting Ready",w,h);//get text width and height values
         x=20;//horizontal alignment
         y=IMG_HEIGHT/2-(h/2);//alignment for the text to be centered vertically
         //--- output the text 'Getting Ready...' to ExtImg[] buffer
         TextOut("Getting Ready...",x,y,TA_LEFT|TA_TOP,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,ColorToARGB(CSymbol.Background()),clr_format);
         //--- update the graphical resource
         ResourceCreate("::PROGRESS",ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,0,0,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format);
         //--- force chart update
         Chart.Redraw();
         //-- Notify user that connection is successful
         Print("Connection Successful!");
         NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase();//calling the database create function
         done=true;
        }
     }
   while(!done&&!IsStopped());
//-- Delete chart object
   ObjectDelete(0,"STATUS");
//-- force chart to update
   Chart.Redraw();
//--- Initialization succeeded.
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

    下面的函数将仅针对策略测试器环境进行初始化。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|function for initialization procedure inside strategy tester      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int InitTester()
  {
//--- Check if not in Strategy tester!
   if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      //--- Initialization failed.
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//Checks whether the database file exists
   if(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))
     {
      //--- Warning messages
      Print("Necessary Files Do not Exist!");
      Print("Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester");
      Print("Necessary Files Should be Created First");
      //--- Initialization failed.
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   else
     {
      //Checks whether the latest database date includes the time and date being tested
      datetime latestdate = CTM.TimeMinusOffset(NewsObject.GetLatestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS());//Day before the latest recorded time in the database
      if(latestdate<TimeTradeServer())
        {
         Print("Necessary Files outdated!");
         Print("To Update Files: Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester");
        }
      Print("Database Dates End at: ",latestdate);
      PrintFormat("Dates after %s will not be available for backtest",TimeToString(latestdate));
     }
//--- Initialization succeeded.
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

    下面的函数将在每一个新的报价（tick）到来时运行。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Run procedures
   Execution();
  }

    在下面的这个函数中，我们调用了所有使EA能够正常运行的函数。并不是每个函数都需要在每个报价到来时运行，因此我们只在新的特定K线（例如每个日K图）到来时调用某些特定的函数。这有助于提高性能，减少不必要的函数调用和资源占用。

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Execute program procedures                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Execution()
  {
//--- Update realtime Graphic every 1 min
   if(CP.NewCandle(1,PERIOD_M1))
     {
      CGraphics.Block_2_Realtime(iSecondsPreEvent);
     }
//--- function to open trades
   EnterTrade();
//--- Check if not start-up date
   if(!CTM.DateisToday(Startup_date))
     {
      //--- Run every New Daily Candle
      if(CP.NewCandle(2,PERIOD_D1))
        {
         //--- Check if not in strategy tester
         if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- Update/Create DB in Memory
            NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory();
           }
         CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(iSecondsPreEvent);//-- Create/Re-create chart objects
         //--- Update Realtime Graphics
         CGraphics.Block_2_Realtime(iSecondsPreEvent);
        }
      //--- Check if not in strategy tester
      if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
        {
         //--- Run every New Hourly Candle
         if(CP.NewCandle(3,PERIOD_H1))
           {
            //--- Check if DB in Storage needs an update
            if(NewsObject.UpdateRecords())
              {
               //--- initialization procedure outside strategy tester
               InitNonTester();
              }
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- Run every New Daily Candle
      if(CP.NewCandle(4,PERIOD_D1))
        {
         //--- Update Event objects on chart
         CGraphics.NewsEvent();
        }
     }
  }

    下面的函数将负责根据事件影响和事件货币开启市价订单的交易。如果事件货币等于利润货币，并且影响类型是 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE，我们将开启一笔买入交易，因为我们假设在新闻事件期间利润货币会贬值；如果事件货币等于利润货币，并且影响类型是 CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE，我们将开启一笔卖出交易，因为我们假设在新闻事件期间利润货币会升值。 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|function to open trades                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void EnterTrade()
  {
//--- static variable for storing upcoming event Impact value
   static ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT Impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA;
//--- Check if Upcoming news date has passed and if upcoming news is not null and if new minute candle has formed.
   if(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate)<TimeTradeServer()&&UpcomingNews.CountryName!=NULL&&CP.NewCandle(5,PERIOD_M1))
     {
      //--- Update for next upcoming news
      NewsObject.EconomicNextEvent();
      //--- Get impact value for upcoming news
      Impact=NewsObject.GetImpact();
     }
//--- Check if upcoming news date is about to occur and if it is the trading day of week
   if(CTM.TimePreEvent(CTM.TimeMinusOffset(datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate),(iSecondsPreEvent==0)?1:iSecondsPreEvent)
                       ,datetime(UpcomingNews.EventDate))
      &&CTM.isDayOfTheWeek(TradingDay))
     {
      //--- Check each Impact value type
      switch(Impact)
        {
         //--- When Impact news is negative
         case CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE:
            //--- Check if profit currency is news event currency
            if(UpcomingNews.EventCurrency==CSymbol.CurrencyProfit())
              {
               //--- Open buy trade with Event id as Magic number
               Trade.Buy(iStoploss,iTakeprofit,ulong(UpcomingNews.EventId),"NewsTrading");
              }
            else
              {
               //--- Open sell trade with Event id as Magic number
               Trade.Sell(iStoploss,iTakeprofit,ulong(UpcomingNews.EventId),"NewsTrading");
              }
            break;
         //--- When Impact news is positive
         case CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE:
            //--- Check if profit currency is news event currency
            if(UpcomingNews.EventCurrency==CSymbol.CurrencyProfit())
              {
               //--- Open sell trade with Event id as Magic number
               Trade.Sell(iStoploss,iTakeprofit,ulong(UpcomingNews.EventId),"NewsTrading");
              }
            else
              {
               //--- Open buy trade with Event id as Magic number
               Trade.Buy(iStoploss,iTakeprofit,ulong(UpcomingNews.EventId),"NewsTrading");
              }
            break;
         //--- Unknown
         default:
            break;
        }
     }
  }


    结论

    在本文中，我们介绍了如何在内存中添加一个数据库，并创建额外的视图，以提供更多关于 MQL5 经济日历中事件的信息。我们在图表上创建了额外的图形对象，用于显示即将发生的事件的信息，并且实现了深色模式功能。此外，我们还为用户/交易者添加了相关的输入选项，以便他们根据自己的偏好筛选新闻数据，以及为交易添加了EA输入选项。同时，文章还解释了我们如何根据事件影响开启市价订单，以及事件影响如何与我们的交易策略相关。

    我很乐意听取您的意见，任何分享的观点我都将不胜感激。在下一篇文章中，我们将为新闻输入添加更多功能，以满足个别经济事件的需求，并使用待处理订单进行交易，以提供更多的灵活性，同时也会介绍不需要事件影响的交易方式。感谢您的阅读！



    视频




    本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
    原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/15359

    附加的文件 |
    下载ZIP
    NewsTrading_Part3.zip (567.27 KB)

    注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

    本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

    Kabelo Frans Mampa
    Kabelo Frans Mampa
    • A little bit about me, I started my trading journey in 2017. Back then, I was into binary options and deriv.com, which had a different name. I became familiar with MetaTrader in 2018 and moved to forex trading. I started to find my love for programming in 2016 when I was 14, but I only began to build my knowledge in MQL4 from YouTube in 2020. During the lockdown, I was learning and practicing consistently, but I wasn't very good in the beginning. In my first year of college in 2021, I was improving while I was studying Software Development. I built a simple Bollinger bands mean reversion martingale expert advisor, and many other concepts back then, but I just didn't understand how to optimize any of them. Fast forward to 2023, I jumped to MQL5, and it was intimidating, but I learned a lot quicker due to my previous knowledge of MQL4, and I was very intrigued with the economic calendar that MQL5 provided. So I decided to build an Expert Advisor based on News trading, and it was a major learning curve for me. I

    该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (3)
    laurhaq
    laurhaq | 13 9月 2024 在 21:44

    非常感谢

    Laurent

    Jefferson Judge Metha
    Jefferson Judge Metha | 23 10月 2024 在 20:33
    谢谢您的文章，非常好。

    但是，我不想把这个

    我不想把这些评论可视化。
    Kabelo Frans Mampa
    Kabelo Frans Mampa | 24 10月 2024 在 08:07
    Jefferson Judge Metha #:
    谢谢您的文章，非常好。 但是，我不想将此 我不想将评论可视化。



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