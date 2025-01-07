让新闻交易轻松上手（第二部分）：风险管理

概述

简单回顾让新闻交易轻松上手系列的前一篇文章。在第一部分中，我们回顾了夏令时（DST）的概念，以及不同国家在不同财政年度将时区提前或推后一小时的各种版本。这将改变使用夏令时的相关经纪公司的交易时间表。文章讨论了创建数据库的原因及好处。创建数据库是为了存储来自MQL5经济日历的新闻事件，并随后更改事件时间数据，以反映经纪公司夏令时的时间表，从而在之后进行准确地回测。在项目文件中，包含一个SQL脚本，该脚本将MQL5日历中所有不同国家的所有特殊事件导出为Excel格式。

然而，在本文中，我们将对第一部分中先前的代码进行一些修改。首先，通过对现有代码和即将编写的新代码实现继承，改进了先前的新闻/日历数据库，使其变得更加实用和方便。此外，我们将解决风险管理问题，并为具有不同风险等级或偏好的用户推荐不同的风险概况以供选择。





继承







什么是继承？

继承是面向对象编程（OOP）中的一个基本概念，它允许一个新类（也称为子类或派生类）从现有类（也称为父类或基类）中继承属性和行为（字段和方法）。这种机制提供了一种通过扩展或修改现有类的行为来创建新类的方法，从而提升了代码的复用性，并创建了更具逻辑性和层次结构的类体系。





继承的目的是什么？

继承能使现有代码被复用。通过从基类继承，子类可以使用现有的方法和字段，而无需重新编写。这减少了冗余，并使代码更易于维护。继承有助于将代码组织成层次结构，使其更容易理解和管理。可以根据共享属性和行为对类进行分组，从而实现构建代码库的简洁性和逻辑性。继承与多态性密切相关，多态性允许不同类的对象被视为共同基类的对象。这对于实现灵活性和可扩展性的代码特别有用。例如，只要不同的类的对象继承自同一个基类，用一个函数就可以对它们进行操作，从而实现动态方法的绑定，也让代码变得更通用。

继承允许扩展现有类的功能。子类可以添加新的方法和字段，或者覆盖现有的方法和字段，以引入特定的行为，而无需修改原始类。这推进了开/闭原则，即类对扩展开放，对修改关闭。继承支持封装，允许子类访问父类受保护的和公共的成员，同时保持实现细节的私有性。这确保了接口和工具之间的清晰分离，增强了模块化，并降低了意外交互的风险。





什么是访问修饰符？



访问修饰符是面向对象编程语言中的关键字，用于设置类、方法/函数和其他成员的访问权限。它们控制这些元素在代码不同部分中的可见性和可访问性，从而强制实现封装并保护数据的完整性。

访问修饰符的类型

公有

私密

受保护

1. 公有

目的：使类、函数或变量可以用于其他类或程序。

2. 私有

目的：限制对类成员的访问，从而保护数据的完整性。

3. 受保护

目的：允许子类继承和访问成员，同时仍然限制对类对象的访问。





与MQL5相关的继承示例



我们将首先为示例创建一个UML类图例，以可视化类及其关系和属性。





类UnitedStates和Switzerland从类 NewsData单向继承：

class NewsData { private : string Country; struct EventDetails { int EventID; string EventName; datetime EventDate; }; protected : EventDetails News[]; virtual void SetNews(); void SetCountry( string myCountry) {Country=myCountry;} public : void GetNews() { PrintFormat ( "+---------- %s ----------+" ,Country); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<News.Size();i++) { Print ( "ID: " ,News[i].EventID, " Name: " ,News[i].EventName, " Date: " ,News[i].EventDate); } } NewsData( void ) {} ~NewsData( void ) { ArrayFree (News);} }; class UnitedStates : private NewsData { private : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize ( News , News .Size()+ 1 , News .Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 1 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "NFP(Non-Farm Payrolls)" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.03 14:00:00' ; } public : void myNews() { SetCountry ( "United States" ); GetNews (); } UnitedStates( void ) {SetNews();} }; class Switzerland : public NewsData { public : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize ( News , News .Size()+ 1 , News .Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 0 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "Interest Rate Decision" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.06 10:00:00' ; } Switzerland( void ) { SetCountry ( "Switerland" ); SetNews();} };

在此例中：

将NewsData作为父类/基类/超类，任何私有声明仅可通过该类访问。类的对象和子类将无法访问私有声明。而类及其子类均可访问受保护声明。类、其子类以及对象均可访问所有公有声明。

新闻数据的辅助功能表：

类的属性 类 子类 对象 变量： Country(Private) ✔ ✘ ✘ 结构体： EventDetails(Private) ✔ ✘ ✘ 变量： News(Protected) ✔ ✔

✘ 函数： SetNews(Protected) ✔ ✔

✘ 函数： SetCountry(Protected) ✔ ✔

✘ 函数： GetNews(Public) ✔ ✔

✔

构造函数： NewsData(Public) ✔ ✘ ✘ 析构函数： ~NewsData(Public) ✔ ✘ ✘

class NewsData { private : string Country; struct EventDetails { int EventID; string EventName; datetime EventDate; }; protected : EventDetails News[]; virtual void SetNews(); void SetCountry( string myCountry) {Country=myCountry;} public : void GetNews() { PrintFormat ( "+---------- %s ----------+" ,Country); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<News.Size();i++) { Print ( "ID: " ,News[i].EventID, " Name: " ,News[i].EventName, " Date: " ,News[i].EventDate); } } NewsData ( void ) {} ~ NewsData ( void ) { ArrayFree (News);} };

NewsData对象的可见属性：





NewsData的GetNews函数结果：





继承是用剩下的两个类实现的：

关于UnitedStates类（作为子/附属/派生类），它私有地继承了父类NewsData。

这意味着UnitedStates（子）类可以访问父类NewsData中的受保护性和公共属性，但UnitedStates类的子类及其对象将无法访问父类NewsData的任何属性。 如果继承的Access Modifier是受保护性的，那么UnitedStates类的子类将能够访问父类NewsData的受保护性和公共属性，但UnitedStates类的对象将无法访问父类的任何属性。

UnitedStates类的可访问性表格：

类的属性 类 子类 对象 继承（私有）变量： Country(Private)

✘

✘

✘

继承（私有）结构体： EventDetails(Private)

✘

✘

✘

继承（私有）变量： News(Protected)

✔

✘

✘

继承（私有）函数： SetNews(Protected)

✔

✘

✘

继承（私有）函数： SetCountry(Protected)

✔

✘

✘

继承（私有）函数： GetNews(Public)

✔

✘

✘

继承（私有）结构体： NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

继承（私有）结构体： ~NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

函数： SetNews(Private) ✔

✘

✘

函数： myNews(Public) ✔

✔

✔

结构体： UnitedStates(Public) ✔

✘

✘



class UnitedStates : private NewsData { private : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize (News,News.Size()+ 1 ,News.Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 1 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "NFP(Non-Farm Payrolls)" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.03 14:00:00' ; } public : void myNews() { SetCountry( "United States" ); GetNews(); } UnitedStates ( void ) {SetNews();} };

UnitedStates对象的可见属性：









尝试访问从NewsData类私有继承的GetNews函数时会出现 编译错误 ，这阻止了UnitedStates对象访问该函数。

在（子/附属/派生）类Switzerland中。

继承的访问修饰符是public。这使得子类（Switzerland）的子类能够访问父类（NewsData）的公有属性和受保护性，而Switzerland类的对象只能访问所有相关类的公有属性。

Switzerland的可访问性表格：

类的属性 类 子类 对象 继承（公有）变量： Country(Private)

✘

✘

✘

继承（公有）结构体： EventDetails(Private)

✘

✘

✘

继承（公有）变量： News(Protected)

✔

✔

✘

继承（公有）函数： SetNews(Protected)

✔

✔

✘

继承（公有）函数： SetCountry(Protected)

✔

✔

✘

继承（公有）函数： GetNews(Public)

✔

✔

✔

继承（公有）结构体： NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

继承（公有）析构函数： ~NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

函数： SetNews(Public) ✔

✔

✔

构造函数： Switzerland(Public) ✔

✘

✘



class Switzerland : public NewsData { public : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize (News,News.Size()+ 1 ,News.Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 0 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "Interest Rate Decision" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.06 10:00:00' ; } Switzerland ( void ) {SetCountry( "Switerland" ); SetNews();} };

Switzerland对象的可见属性：





结果：





夏令时课程

在让新闻交易变得容易（第一部分）中：

UML类图例

项目文件：





在先前的代码中，我们有三个夏令时类，即：

CDaylightSavings_AU

CDaylightSavings_UK

CDaylightSavings_US





在第二部分中：



UML类图例





项目文件：





我们将为夏令时设置以下类，即：

CDaylightSavings

CDaylightSavings_AU

CDaylightSavings_UK

CDaylightSavings_US





为什么创建另一个夏令时类？



在先前的类代码中，各个类之间存在大量重复，这基本上是为列表中的不同值重复编写了相同的代码。为了避免这种在相似类之间的重复代码，我们将所有共性提取到一个单独的类中，并让不同的夏令时类继承这些共同特征。





什么是虚函数？



在面向对象编程（OOP）中，虚函数是基类中的一个成员函数，您可以在派生类中对其进行重写。当函数被声明为虚函数时，它实现了多态性，允许派生类完成该函数的特定实现，可以通过基类指针或引用来调用。

目的？

多态性：虚函数允许动态（运行时）多态性。这意味着执行方式是在运行时根据被引用对象的实际类型来确定的，而不是根据引用或指针的类型。

灵活性：它们通过允许派生类修改或扩展基类行为，使代码更加灵活和可重用。

解耦：虚函数有助于代码解耦，通过将接口与实现分离，使得更改实现更加容易，而不会影响到使用基类接口的代码。





CDaylightSavings类



在该类中，我们将之前代码的所有共同属性放入一个类中，并将声明几个虚函数来初始化各自夏令时计划的不同时间表。

CDaylightSavings类单一继承自CObject类。

CDaylightSavings类包含了以下类成员：

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "../TimeManagement.mqh" class CDaylightSavings: public CObject { protected : CTimeManagement Time ; CDaylightSavings( datetime startdate, datetime enddate); CObject *List() { return savings;} datetime StartDate; datetime EndDate; CArrayObj *savings; CArrayObj *getSavings; CDaylightSavings *dayLight; virtual void SetDaylightSavings_UK() ; virtual void SetDaylightSavings_US() ; virtual void SetDaylightSavings_AU() ; public : CDaylightSavings( void ); ~CDaylightSavings( void ); bool isDaylightSavings( datetime Date); bool DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate); string adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate); }; CDaylightSavings::CDaylightSavings( void ) { } CDaylightSavings::CDaylightSavings( datetime startdate, datetime enddate) { StartDate = startdate; EndDate = enddate; } bool CDaylightSavings::isDaylightSavings( datetime Date) { getSavings = List(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<getSavings.Total(); i++) { dayLight = getSavings.At(i); if ( Time.DateIsInRange (dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date)) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool CDaylightSavings::DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate) { getSavings = List(); bool startDateDetected= false ,endDateDetected= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<getSavings.Total(); i++) { dayLight = getSavings.At(i); if (Year== Time.ReturnYear (dayLight.StartDate)) { startDate = dayLight.StartDate; startDateDetected = true ; } if (Year== Time.ReturnYear (dayLight.EndDate)) { endDate = dayLight.EndDate; endDateDetected = true ; } if (startDateDetected&&endDateDetected) { return true ; } } startDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; endDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; return false ; } string CDaylightSavings::adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate) { if (isDaylightSavings( TimeTradeServer ())) { if (isDaylightSavings(EventDate)) { return TimeToString (EventDate); } else { return TimeToString (( datetime )(EventDate- Time.HoursS() )); } } else { if (isDaylightSavings(EventDate)) { return TimeToString (( datetime )( Time.HoursS() +EventDate)); } else { return TimeToString (EventDate); } } } CDaylightSavings::~CDaylightSavings( void ) { delete savings; delete dayLight; delete getSavings; }





CDaylightSavings_AU类

在该类中，我们扩展了虚函数SetDaylightSavings_AU，并继续添加澳大利亚的夏令时计划。

澳大利亚的夏令时日期在这里。

CDaylightSavings_AU类多层级继承自其他类：

CDaylightSavings

CObject

CDaylightSavings_AU类分层级继承自其他类：

CDaylightSavings

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include "DaylightSavings.mqh" class CDaylightSavings_AU: public CDaylightSavings { public : CDaylightSavings_AU( void ); }; void CDaylightSavings :: SetDaylightSavings_AU () { savings = new CArrayObj() ; savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2006.10.29 03:00:00' , D'2007.03.25 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2007.10.28 03:00:00' , D'2008.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2008.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2009.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2009.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2010.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2010.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2011.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2011.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2012.04.01 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2012.10.07 03:00:00' , D'2013.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2013.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2014.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2014.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2015.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2015.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2016.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2016.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2017.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2017.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2018.04.01 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2018.10.07 03:00:00' , D'2019.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2019.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2020.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2020.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2021.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2021.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2022.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2022.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2023.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2023.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2024.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2024.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2025.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2025.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2026.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2026.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2027.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2027.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2028.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2028.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2029.04.01 02:00:00' )); } CDaylightSavings_AU::CDaylightSavings_AU( void ) { SetDaylightSavings_AU(); }



CDaylightSavings_UK类

在该类中，我们扩展了虚空SetDaylightSavings_UK，并继续添加欧洲的夏令时计划。

英国的夏令时日期在这里。

CDaylightSavings_UK类多层级继承自其他类：

CDaylightSavings

CObject

CDaylightSavings_UK类分层级继承自其他类：

CDaylightSavings

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include "DaylightSavings.mqh" class CDaylightSavings_UK: public CDaylightSavings { public : CDaylightSavings_UK( void ); }; void CDaylightSavings :: SetDaylightSavings_UK () { savings = new CArrayObj() ; savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2007.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2007.10.28 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2008.03.30 02:00:00' , D'2008.10.26 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2009.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2009.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2010.03.28 02:00:00' , D'2010.10.31 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2011.03.27 02:00:00' , D'2011.10.30 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2012.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2012.10.28 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2013.03.31 02:00:00' , D'2013.10.27 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2014.03.30 02:00:00' , D'2014.10.26 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2015.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2015.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2016.03.27 02:00:00' , D'2016.10.30 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2017.03.26 02:00:00' , D'2017.10.29 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2018.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2018.10.28 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2019.03.31 02:00:00' , D'2019.10.27 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2020.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2020.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2021.03.28 02:00:00' , D'2021.10.31 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2022.03.27 02:00:00' , D'2022.10.30 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2023.03.26 02:00:00' , D'2023.10.29 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2024.03.31 02:00:00' , D'2024.10.27 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2025.03.30 02:00:00' , D'2025.10.26 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2026.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2026.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2027.03.28 02:00:00' , D'2027.10.31 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2028.03.26 02:00:00' , D'2028.10.29 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2029.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2029.10.28 01:00:00' )); } CDaylightSavings_UK::CDaylightSavings_UK( void ) { SetDaylightSavings_UK(); }



CDaylightSavings_US类

在这节课中，我们将对虚空函数SetDaylightSavings_US进行扩展，并添加美国的夏令时时间表。

美国的夏令时日期在这里。

CDaylightSavings_US类多层级继承自其他类。

CDaylightSavings

CObject

CDaylightSavings_US类分层级继承自其他类：

CDaylightSavings

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include "DaylightSavings.mqh" class CDaylightSavings_US: public CDaylightSavings { public : CDaylightSavings_US( void ); }; void CDaylightSavings :: SetDaylightSavings_US () { savings = new CArrayObj() ; savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2007.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2007.11.04 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2008.03.09 03:00:00' , D'2008.11.02 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2009.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2009.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2010.03.14 03:00:00' , D'2010.11.07 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2011.03.13 03:00:00' , D'2011.11.06 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2012.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2012.11.04 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2013.03.10 03:00:00' , D'2013.11.03 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2014.03.09 03:00:00' , D'2014.11.02 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2015.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2015.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2016.03.13 03:00:00' , D'2016.11.06 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2017.03.12 03:00:00' , D'2017.11.05 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2018.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2018.11.04 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2019.03.10 03:00:00' , D'2019.11.03 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2020.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2020.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2021.03.14 03:00:00' , D'2021.11.07 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2022.03.13 03:00:00' , D'2022.11.06 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2023.03.12 03:00:00' , D'2023.11.05 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2024.03.10 03:00:00' , D'2024.11.03 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2025.03.09 03:00:00' , D'2025.11.02 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2026.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2026.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2027.03.14 03:00:00' , D'2027.11.07 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2028.03.12 03:00:00' , D'2028.11.05 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2029.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2029.11.04 01:00:00' )); } CDaylightSavings_US::CDaylightSavings_US( void ) { SetDaylightSavings_US(); }

有关交易品种属性的类

在该类中，我们将设置一个交易品种，从中检索数据。这个类将为我们提供一个简便快捷的方法，以便在其他类中获取交易品种的属性，从而消除代码中的冗余。

我们将选择一组属性来检索，列表可以扩展，但当前列表如下：

买入价

卖出价

合约规模

最小交易量

最大交易量

交易量步长

交易量限制

点差

最小止损水平

冻结水平

交易品种的时间

交易品种的标准化价格

交易品种的报价精度

交易品种的价格最小变动点值

交易品种的交易模式

交易品种的累计订单量

交易品种的累计头寸量

交易品种的货币基准

交易品种的盈利

交易品种的保证金

交易品种的自定义状态

交易品种的背景颜色

CSymbolProperties类包含了来自CSymbolInfo类的成员或信息。

#include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh> class CSymbolProperties { private : double ASK; double BID; double LOTSMIN; double LOTSMAX; double LOTSSTEP; double LOTSLIMIT; long SPREAD; long STOPLEVEL; long FREEZELEVEL; long TIME; long DIGITS; double POINT; double ORDERSVOLUME; double POSITIONSVOLUME; long CUSTOM; long BACKGROUND_CLR; protected : CSymbolInfo CSymbol ; bool SetSymbolName( string SYMBOL) { if (! CSymbol.Name ((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL)) { Print ( "Invalid Symbol: " ,SYMBOL); return false ; } return true ; } string GetSymbolName() { return CSymbol.Name() ; } public : CSymbolProperties( void ); double Ask( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Bid( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double ContractSize( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsMin( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsMax( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsStep( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsLimit( string SYMBOL= NULL ); int Spread( string SYMBOL= NULL ); int StopLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ); int FreezeLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ); datetime Time( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double NormalizePrice( const double price, string SYMBOL= NULL ); int Digits ( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Point ( string SYMBOL= NULL ); ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double OrdersVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double PositionsVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ); string CurrencyBase( string SYMBOL= NULL ); string CurrencyProfit( string SYMBOL= NULL ); string CurrencyMargin( string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool Custom( string SYMBOL= NULL ); color SymbolBackground( string SYMBOL= NULL , bool allow_black= false ); }; CSymbolProperties::CSymbolProperties( void ):ASK( 0.0 ),BID( 0.0 ), LOTSMIN( 0.0 ),LOTSMAX( 0.0 ), LOTSSTEP( 0.0 ),LOTSLIMIT( 0.0 ),DIGITS( 0 ), SPREAD( 0 ),STOPLEVEL( 0 ),ORDERSVOLUME( 0.0 ), FREEZELEVEL( 0 ),TIME( 0 ),POINT( 0.0 ),POSITIONSVOLUME( 0.0 ), CUSTOM( 0 ),BACKGROUND_CLR( 0 ) { } double CSymbolProperties::Ask( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_ASK ,ASK)) { return ASK; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Ask Price" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::Bid( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_BID ,BID)) { return BID; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Bid Price" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::ContractSize( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.ContractSize() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Contract size" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsMin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ,LOTSMIN)) { return LOTSMIN; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMin" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsMax( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ,LOTSMAX)) { return LOTSMAX; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMax" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsStep( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ,LOTSSTEP)) { return LOTSSTEP; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsStep" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsLimit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ,LOTSLIMIT)) { return LOTSLIMIT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsLimit" ); return 0.0 ; } int CSymbolProperties::Spread( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_SPREAD ,SPREAD)) { return int (SPREAD); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread" ); return 0 ; } int CSymbolProperties::StopLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ,STOPLEVEL)) { return int (STOPLEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's StopLevel" ); return 0 ; } int CSymbolProperties::FreezeLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ,FREEZELEVEL)) { return int (FREEZELEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's FreezeLevel" ); return 0 ; } datetime CSymbolProperties::Time( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_TIME ,TIME)) { return datetime (TIME); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Time" ); TIME= 0 ; return datetime (TIME); } double CSymbolProperties::NormalizePrice( const double price, string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() && CSymbol.RefreshRates() ) { return CSymbol.NormalizePrice (price); } } Print ( "Unable to Normalize Symbol's Price" ); return price; } int CSymbolProperties:: Digits ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_DIGITS ,DIGITS)) { return int (DIGITS); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Digits" ); return 0 ; } double CSymbolProperties:: Point ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_POINT ,POINT)) { return POINT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Point" ); return 0.0 ; } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE CSymbolProperties::TradeMode( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.TradeMode() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's TradeMode" ); return SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ; } double CSymbolProperties::OrdersVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect ( OrderGetTicket (i))) { if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { ORDERSVOLUME+= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's OrdersVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return ORDERSVOLUME; } double CSymbolProperties::PositionsVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { POSITIONSVOLUME+= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's PositionsVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return POSITIONSVOLUME; } string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyBase( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.CurrencyBase() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyBase" ); return "" ; } string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyProfit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.CurrencyProfit() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyProfit" ); return "" ; } string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyMargin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.CurrencyMargin() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyMargin" ); return "" ; } bool CSymbolProperties::Custom( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_CUSTOM ,CUSTOM)) { return bool (CUSTOM); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve if Symbol is Custom" ); return false ; } color CSymbolProperties::SymbolBackground( string SYMBOL= NULL , bool allow_black= false ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR ,BACKGROUND_CLR)) { BACKGROUND_CLR = (( ColorToString ( color (BACKGROUND_CLR))== "0,0,0" || color (BACKGROUND_CLR)== clrBlack )&&!allow_black)? long ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )):BACKGROUND_CLR; return color (BACKGROUND_CLR); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Background color" ); return color ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )); }

在以下类的构造函数中，我们初始化了之前声明的变量，例如双精度浮点变量ASK，并且由于我们尚未获得该交易品种的买入价（Ask）价格，因此我们将ASK的值赋为0.0。



CSymbolProperties::CSymbolProperties( void ): ASK( 0.0 ) ,BID( 0.0 ), LOTSMIN( 0.0 ),LOTSMAX( 0.0 ), LOTSSTEP( 0.0 ),LOTSLIMIT( 0.0 ),DIGITS( 0 ), SPREAD( 0 ),STOPLEVEL( 0 ),ORDERSVOLUME( 0.0 ), FREEZELEVEL( 0 ),TIME( 0 ),POINT( 0.0 ),POSITIONSVOLUME( 0.0 ), CUSTOM( 0 ),BACKGROUND_CLR( 0 ) { }

在以下的代码中，我们按照步骤顺序最终检索出该交易品种的买入价。





1.首先，我们有一个可选参数，可以决定是否在变量SYMBOL中输入或编辑交易品种名称。

2. 然后，我们将交易品种名称设置为参数值。如果参数值仍然是默认值NULL，我们将假定我们想要获取当前图表交易品种的属性——即Symbol()。

3. 如果我们无法找到交易品种名称，我们将打印一条错误信息，通知用户无法检索到该交易品种的买入价价格，并返回0.0。

4. 一旦我们可以设置交易品种名称，就会检索该特定交易品种的买入价价格，并返回该值。

double CSymbolProperties::Ask( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) ) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_ASK ,ASK)) { return ASK; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Ask Price" ); return 0.0 ; }

bool SetSymbolName( string SYMBOL) { if (!CSymbol.Name((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL)) { Print ( "Invalid Symbol: " ,SYMBOL); return false ; } return true ; }

以下函数将根据SYMBOL变量检索交易品种的卖出价（Bid）价格。





double CSymbolProperties::Bid( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_BID ,BID)) { return BID; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Bid Price" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的合约规模。交易品种的合约规模对交易者有影响，因为较大的合约规模会增加个人交易的风险。而较小的合约规模则会降低个人交易的风险。

double CSymbolProperties::ContractSize( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.ContractSize(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Contract size" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种所允许的最小交易手数/交易量。这意味着交易者不能以低于最小手数的交易量开设仓位。

double CSymbolProperties::LotsMin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ,LOTSMIN)) { return LOTSMIN; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMin" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品类允许的最大手数/交易量。这意味着交易者将无法开设手数/交易量高于此最大值的头寸，但他们可以根据经纪商的交易量限制和账户订单限制，开设多个头寸，这些头寸的手数/交易量总和可能高于最大值。





double CSymbolProperties::LotsMax( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ,LOTSMAX)) { return LOTSMAX; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMax" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的交易量/手数步长。这意味着手数应该按照此步长的间隔来选择。例如，如果交易量步长是1，那么交易者无法选择1.5这样的手数/交易量。





double CSymbolProperties::LotsStep( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ,LOTSSTEP)) { return LOTSSTEP; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsStep" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的交易量/手数限制。这是指在针对该特定交易品种对交易者账户实施限制之前，允许设置的交易量/手数总和。

double CSymbolProperties::LotsLimit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ,LOTSLIMIT)) { return LOTSLIMIT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsLimit" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的点差。点差对交易者有影响，因为交易品种的点差越高，交易者的盈利就越少。根据点差的大小，一个策略可能盈利也可能不盈利。当然，有很多不同的因素可能导致策略不盈利，但点差可能是一个重要因素。点差本质上是经纪商的一种收入来源，你可以把它看作是经纪商对该交易品种收取的“税”。





int CSymbolProperties::Spread( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_SPREAD ,SPREAD)) { return int (SPREAD); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread" ); return 0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的止损水平限制。这是指开盘价与止损价或止盈价之间的最小差距限制，以及当前买入价（Ask）或卖出价（Bid）与开盘订单价格之间的最小差距限制。





int CSymbolProperties::StopLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ,STOPLEVEL)) { return int (STOPLEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's StopLevel" ); return 0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的冻结水平。这是价格需要从开盘价开始变动的最小差距，以便允许交易关闭（即允许以盈利或亏损的方式关闭特定交易）。

int CSymbolProperties::FreezeLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ,FREEZELEVEL)) { return int (FREEZELEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's FreezeLevel" ); return 0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的时间。





datetime CSymbolProperties::Time( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_TIME ,TIME)) { return datetime (TIME); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Time" ); TIME= 0 ; return datetime (TIME); }

以下函数将尝试对特定交易品种的价格进行标准化处理。

例如，如果EURUSD的买入价是1.07735，而您尝试以1.077351的价格水平开设买入交易。您可能会收到一个错误提示，比如“无效价格”，因为价格精度的小数位数超过了允许值，例如只允许5位小数。该函数会将具有6位小数的价格转换为5位小数，从而对价格进行标准化处理。

double CSymbolProperties::NormalizePrice( const double price, string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()&&CSymbol.RefreshRates()) { return CSymbol.NormalizePrice(price); } } Print ( "Unable to Normalize Symbol's Price" ); return price; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的报价精度。这里的精度指的是交易品种报价的小数位数。





int CSymbolProperties:: Digits ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_DIGITS ,DIGITS)) { return int (DIGITS); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Digits" ); return 0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的最小变动点值。

double CSymbolProperties:: Point ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_POINT ,POINT)) { return POINT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Point" ); return 0.0 ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的交易模式。





ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE CSymbolProperties::TradeMode( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.TradeMode(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's TradeMode" ); return SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ; }

以下函数将检索该交易品种的订单量/手数的总和。

double CSymbolProperties::OrdersVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect ( OrderGetTicket (i))) { if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { ORDERSVOLUME+= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's OrdersVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return ORDERSVOLUME; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的累计头寸量/手数之和。

double CSymbolProperties::PositionsVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { POSITIONSVOLUME+= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's PositionsVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return POSITIONSVOLUME; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的货币基准。

string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyBase( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.CurrencyBase(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyBase" ); return "" ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的盈利。





string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyProfit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.CurrencyProfit(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyProfit" ); return "" ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的保证金。





string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyMargin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.CurrencyMargin(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyMargin" ); return "" ; }

以下函数将检索一个布尔值，用于标识是否为自定义的交易品种。

bool CSymbolProperties::Custom( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_CUSTOM ,CUSTOM)) { return bool (CUSTOM); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve if Symbol is Custom" ); return false ; }

以下函数将检索交易品种的背景颜色。它有一个可选参数allow_black，该参数默认为false。这是因为我们稍后将使用交易品种的背景颜色来设置图表的背景颜色，而我们不希望获取黑色，因为图表的其他元素也是黑色的。如果我们允许黑色，基于我们预期的图表格式，这将导致容易分散注意力且难以阅读。

以下示例是一个使用我们稍后将要建立的新图表格式，其背景为黑色。

color CSymbolProperties::SymbolBackground( string SYMBOL= NULL , bool allow_black = false ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR ,BACKGROUND_CLR)) { BACKGROUND_CLR = (( ColorToString ( color (BACKGROUND_CLR))== "0,0,0" || color (BACKGROUND_CLR)== clrBlack )&&! allow_black )? long ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )):BACKGROUND_CLR; return color (BACKGROUND_CLR); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Background color" ); return color ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )); }





时间管理类



在该类种，我将重点介绍为这个类的功能新增的函数。这个类的目的是对时间数据进行操作或交互。

class CTimeManagement { private : MqlDateTime today; MqlDateTime timeFormat; public : bool DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime); bool DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd); bool DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented); int SecondsS( int multiple= 1 ); int MinutesS( int multiple= 1 ); int HoursS( int multiple= 1 ); int DaysS( int multiple= 1 ); int WeeksS( int multiple= 1 ); int MonthsS( int multiple= 1 ); int YearsS( int multiple= 1 ); int ReturnYear( datetime time); int ReturnMonth( datetime time) ; int ReturnDay( datetime time) ; datetime TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); datetime TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); }; bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime) { return (FirstTime<=compareTime&&SecondTime>compareTime); } bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd) { return (Start<=CompareStart&&CompareEnd<End); } bool CTimeManagement::DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented) { MqlDateTime TiM; TimeToStruct (TimeRepresented,TiM); TimeCurrent (today); return (TiM.year==today.year&&TiM.mon==today.mon&&TiM.day==today.day); } int CTimeManagement::SecondsS( int multiple= 1 ) { return ( 1 *multiple); } int CTimeManagement::MinutesS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (SecondsS( 60 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::HoursS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (MinutesS( 60 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::DaysS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (HoursS( 24 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::WeeksS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (DaysS( 7 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::MonthsS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (WeeksS( 4 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::YearsS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (MonthsS( 12 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::ReturnYear( datetime time) { TimeToStruct (time,timeFormat); return timeFormat.year; } int CTimeManagement::ReturnMonth( datetime time) { TimeToStruct (time,timeFormat); return timeFormat.mon; } int CTimeManagement::ReturnDay( datetime time) { TimeToStruct (time,timeFormat); return timeFormat.day; } datetime CTimeManagement::TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime-=timeoffset; return standardtime; } datetime CTimeManagement::TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime+=timeoffset; return standardtime; }





图表属性类

图表属性类的目的是在更改图表布局之前存储图表的配置。一旦EA从图表中移除，该类的析构函数将恢复图表配置的状态，即恢复到我们对图表做出更改之前的状态。

更改图表并不是EA必需的功能，但拥有一个不仅仅是绿色和黑色（默认图表布局）的图表不仅在视觉上会更加吸引人，并且在交易发生后，也更容易看清图表价格和交易水平。

CChartProperties类单一继承自 CSymbolProperties类。

CChartProperties类具有层次化的继承关系，其继承自以下类：

CSymbolProperties



CSymbolInfo

#include "SymbolProperties.mqh" class CChartProperties : public CSymbolProperties { private : struct ChartFormat { ulong CHART_MODE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ; ulong CHART_COLOR_ASK ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BID ; ulong CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ; ulong CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ; ulong CHART_SCALE ; ulong CHART_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ; ulong CHART_SHOW_OHLC ; ulong CHART_SHOW_GRID ; ulong CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ; ulong CHART_AUTOSCROLL ; double CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ; ulong CHART_SHIFT ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ; }; ulong ChartConfig[ 65 ]; void ChartSet(); void ChartConfigure(); ChartFormat Chart; public : CChartProperties( void ); ~CChartProperties( void ); void ChartRefresh() {ChartConfigure();} }; CChartProperties::CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartGetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } ChartConfigure(); } CChartProperties::~CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } } void CChartProperties::ChartSet() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE ,Chart. CHART_MODE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_ASK ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_BID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND ,Chart. CHART_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_OHLC ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_GRID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ,Chart. CHART_SCALE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,Chart. CHART_AUTOSCROLL ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,Chart. CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT ,Chart. CHART_SHIFT ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); } void CChartProperties::ChartConfigure( void ) { Chart. CHART_MODE =( ulong ) CHART_CANDLES ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND = ulong ( SymbolBackground() ); Chart. CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL =( ulong ) clrWhite ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_ASK =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_BID =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_OHLC =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_GRID =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SCALE =( ulong ) 3 ; Chart. CHART_AUTOSCROLL =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = 30 ; Chart. CHART_SHIFT =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong ( false ); ChartSet(); }

在我们声明的ChartFormat结构中，我们存储了将在当前EA所在的图表上进行更改的不同图表变量。

struct ChartFormat { ulong CHART_MODE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ; ulong CHART_COLOR_ASK ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BID ; ulong CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ; ulong CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ; ulong CHART_SCALE ; ulong CHART_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ; ulong CHART_SHOW_OHLC ; ulong CHART_SHOW_GRID ; ulong CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ; ulong CHART_AUTOSCROLL ; double CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ; ulong CHART_SHIFT ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ; };

在更改图表之前，ChartConfig数组将存储所有图表属性。

ulong ChartConfig[ 65 ];

在Function SetBackground中，我们得到当前交易品种的MarketWatch背景颜色：





并将当前图表的背景颜色设置为该颜色：







在类的构造函数中，我们获取整型类型的所有图表属性，并将其存储到ChartConfig数组中。

CChartProperties::CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartGetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } ChartConfigure(); }

我们还在函数ChartConfigure中初始化了一个名为Chart的变量，该变量是之前提到的ChartFormat结构体类型，并为其赋予适当的值，以便按照我们的喜好自定义图表。

void CChartProperties:: ChartConfigure ( void ) { Chart . CHART_MODE =( ulong ) CHART_CANDLES ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND = ulong (SymbolBackground()); Chart . CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL =( ulong ) clrWhite ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_ASK =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_BID =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_OHLC =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_GRID =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SCALE =( ulong ) 3 ; Chart . CHART_AUTOSCROLL =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = 30 ; Chart . CHART_SHIFT =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong ( false ); ChartSet(); }

在ChartSet函数中，将会从结构类型为ChartFormat的变量Chart中设置所选图表属性的值。

void CChartProperties:: ChartSet() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , Chart . CHART_MODE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , Chart . CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , Chart . CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK , Chart . CHART_COLOR_ASK ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID , Chart . CHART_COLOR_BID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , Chart . CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND , Chart . CHART_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE , Chart . CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE , Chart . CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP , Chart . CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS , Chart . CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_OHLC , Chart . CHART_SHOW_OHLC ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID , Chart . CHART_SHOW_GRID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES , Chart . CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , Chart . CHART_SCALE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_AUTOSCROLL , Chart . CHART_AUTOSCROLL ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT_SIZE , Chart . CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT , Chart . CHART_SHIFT ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK , Chart . CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); }

在析构函数中，我们将恢复上一个图表的整数值。

CChartProperties::~CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } }





K线属性类



CCandleProperties类是从多个类中多层级继承而来：

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CCandleProperties 类包含了来自CTimeManagement类的属性。

CCandleProperties类是从多个类中分层级继承而来：

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "TimeManagement.mqh" #include "ChartProperties.mqh" class CCandleProperties : public CChartProperties { private : CTimeManagement Time ; public : double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); }; double CCandleProperties::Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iOpen ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } double CCandleProperties::Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iClose ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } double CCandleProperties::High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iHigh ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } double CCandleProperties::Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iLow ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } bool CCandleProperties::IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL) { int CandleIndex = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,CandleTime); int CandleIndexMinusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 , Time.TimeMinusOffset (CandleTime,Offset)); int CandleIndexPlusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 , Time.TimePlusOffset (CandleTime,Offset)); double CandleHeight = High(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightMinusOffset = High(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightPlusOffset = High(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); if (CandleHeight>CandleHeightMinusOffset&&CandleHeight>CandleHeightPlusOffset) { return true ; } return false ; }





对象属性类



该类将负责创建和删除图表对象。

CObjectProperties 类是从多个类中多层级继承而来：

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CObjectProperties类是从多个类中分层级继承而来：

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "ChartProperties.mqh" class CObjectProperties: public CChartProperties { private : struct ObjStruct { long ChartId; string Name; } Objects[]; void AddObj( long chart_id, string name) { ArrayResize (Objects,Objects.Size()+ 1 ,Objects.Size()+ 2 ); Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].ChartId=chart_id; Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].Name=name; } public : CObjectProperties( void ) {} void Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor); void TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ); void EventObj( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate); ~CObjectProperties( void ) { for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Objects.Size();i++) { ObjectDelete (Objects[i].ChartId,Objects[i].Name); } } }; void CObjectProperties::Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor) { const int sub_window= 0 ; const int x=x_coord; const int y=y_coord; const color back_clr= clrBlack ; const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border= BORDER_SUNKEN ; const color clr= clrRed ; const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ; const int line_width= 0 ; const bool back= false ; const bool selection= false ; const bool hidden= true ; ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chart_ID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,height); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden); ChartRedraw (chart_ID); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } } void CObjectProperties::TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,Corner); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , SymbolBackground() ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } } void CObjectProperties::EventObj( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_EVENT , 0 ,eventdate, 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT , description ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

数组变量Objects将存储在CObjectProperties类中创建的所有图表对象。

struct ObjStruct { long ChartId; string Name; } Objects [];

函数AddObj将图表对象的图表id和对象名称添加到Objects数组中。

void AddObj ( long chart_id, string name) { ArrayResize ( Objects , Objects .Size()+ 1 , Objects .Size()+ 2 ); Objects [ Objects .Size()- 1 ].ChartId=chart_id; Objects [ Objects .Size()- 1 ].Name=name; }

函数Square的目的是创建一个具有特定属性的Rectangle对象，该对象允许自定义。

void CObjectProperties:: Square ( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor) { const int sub_window= 0 ; const int x=x_coord; const int y=y_coord; const color back_clr= clrBlack ; const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border= BORDER_SUNKEN ; const color clr= clrRed ; const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ; const int line_width= 0 ; const bool back= false ; const bool selection= false ; const bool hidden= true ; ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chart_ID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,height); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden); ChartRedraw (chart_ID); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

函数TextObj将在图表上创建文本对象。

void CObjectProperties:: TextObj ( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,Corner); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,SymbolBackground()); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

函数EventObj将在图表上创建事件对象，以显示已经发生或将要发生的经济事件。

void CObjectProperties:: EventObj ( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_EVENT , 0 ,eventdate, 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT , description ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }





新闻类

第一部分中的日历表：





在我们之前的数据库（第一部分）中，文件体积非常庞大，将所有新闻数据存入数据库的速度非常慢。这是因为新闻数据的存储效率低下。导致文件体积庞大和性能低下的最主要原因是，大量重复存储了相同的数据。

表格

Data_AU

Data_None

Data_UK

Data_US

存储相同的新闻数据，但时间数据有所不同。

新设计：

第二部分日历内容：

为避免反复存储相同新闻事件但时间不同的数据，我们将创建一个名为MQL5Calendar的单一表格来存储所有的新闻事件数据。为了存储每个夏令时（DST）时间表之间的不同时间数据，我们将创建另一个名为TimeSchedule的表格。这样的布局将使文件大小减少到之前日历数据库的一半以上，并提高性能。





因此，在新的数据库设计中，我们将包含以下内容：

AutoDST表

Calendar_AU视图

Calendar_NONE视图

Calendar_UK视图

Calendar_US视图

MQL5日历表

记录表

TimeSchedule表

Only One_AutoDST触发器

OnlyOne_Record触发器

我们将规范化之前的数据库表，这些表分别是Data_AU、Data_None、Data_UK和Data_US。

什么是数据库规范化？

数据库规范化是数据库设计中的一个过程，用于将数据库组织成表和列，以最大限度地减少冗余和依赖。其主要目标是消除冗余数据（例如，在多个表中存储相同的数据）并确保数据依赖关系合理（只在一个表中存储相关数据）。这个过程会产生一系列更容易维护的表，并减少数据异常的可能性。





我们还将创建触发器，以确保在AutoDST表和Record表中仅存储一条记录。此外，我们还将为每个夏令时计划创建视图，以显示最后更新日的新闻事件，在理想情况下，这样可以方便地查看哪些新闻事件是最新的，而无需在包含数千条记录的表上反复运行查询。





那么触发器又是什么？



SQLite中的触发器是一种特殊的存储过程，它会在特定表上发生某些事件时自动执行一组指定的操作。这些事件可以是向表中插入、更新或删除行。

什么是视图？



SQLite中的视图是一个基于SELECT查询结果集的虚拟表。与表不同，视图不物理地存储数据。相反，它提供了一种方式，以特定的结构或格式展示一个或多个表中的数据，这通常可以简化复杂的查询并增强数据安全。

在我们开始创建新表并添加至已经是大容量的数据库中。我们需要一种方法来知道哪些表可以删除，哪些需要保留。一个简单的解决方案是检查我们之前数据库中已存在的每张表，这包括Data_AU和其他表。但我们不能仅仅根据记忆中的信息硬编码要删除的表，我们的程序需要自行找到不再需要的表。为了实现这一点，我们需要检查数据库中存在的表，并遍历我们要删除的表，同时跳过我们要保留的表。

在SQLite中，有一个名为SQLITE_MASTER/SQLITE_SCHEMA的表，它存储数据库的元数据，包括数据库中所有对象的信息以及用于定义这些对象的SQL。它是SQLite中最重要的系统目录。以下查询用于获取数据库中的所有信息。

SELECT * FROM SQLITE_MASTER;

数据库输出

type name tbl_name rootpage sql table Data_None Data_None 2 CREATE TABLE Data_None(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_None_1 Data_None 3 table Data_US Data_US 4 CREATE TABLE Data_US(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_US_1 Data_US 5 table Data_UK Data_UK 6 CREATE TABLE Data_UK(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_UK_1 Data_UK 7 table Data_AU Data_AU 8 CREATE TABLE Data_AU(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_AU_1 Data_AU 9 table Records Records 38774 CREATE TABLE Records(RECORDEDTIME INT NOT NULL ) table AutoDST AutoDST 38775 CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST STRING NOT NULL )

从数据库输出中可以看出，我们之前没有创建过索引。

什么是索引



在SQLite中，索引是一种数据库对象，它通过从表中更快地检索记录来提高查询操作的性能。索引通过创建一个排序的数据结构（通常是B树）来特别帮助加快搜索、排序和连接操作的速度，这种数据结构允许数据库引擎更快地定位到行。

如果我们之前没有创建过索引，那么为什么创建索引？

在SQLite中，当一张表有主键时，会为该表自动创建一个索引。

在我们之前的数据库输出中，我们已经获得了数据库中的所有对象和元数据，现在我们可以找到那些不再需要的表并将它们删除。为了实现这一点，我们将创建一个包含所需表及其SQL语句的数组，以便我们可以将它们与数据库输出中的表进行比较，从而删除那些不匹配的表。

CNews是从多个类中多层级继承而来：

CCandleProperties

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CNews包含来自其它类的内容：

CDaylightSavings_UK

CDaylightSavings_US

CDaylightSavings_AU

CNews包含来自头文件CommonVariables.mqh的内容

CNews是从多个类中分层级继承而来：

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

CCandleProperties

CTimeManagement

#include "CommonVariables.mqh" #include "DayLightSavings/DaylightSavings_UK.mqh" #include "DayLightSavings/DaylightSavings_US.mqh" #include "DayLightSavings/DaylightSavings_AU.mqh" #include "CandleProperties.mqh" class CNews : private CCandleProperties { private : enum CalendarComponents { AutoDST_Table, CalendarAU_View, CalendarNONE_View, CalendarUK_View, CalendarUS_View, Record_Table, TimeSchedule_Table, MQL5Calendar_Table, AutoDST_Trigger, Record_Trigger }; struct SQLiteMaster { string type; string name; string tbl_name; int rootpage; string sql; } DBContents[]; struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster { CalendarComponents Content; string insert; } CalendarContents[ 10 ]; CTimeManagement Time ; CDaylightSavings_UK Savings_UK ; CDaylightSavings_US Savings_US ; CDaylightSavings_AU Savings_AU ; bool AutoDetectDST( DST_type &dstType); DST_type DSTType; bool InsertIntoTables( int db, Calendar &Evalues[]); void CreateAutoDST( int db); bool CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists); bool CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists); void CreateCalendarViews( int db); void CreateRecordTable( int db); bool UpdateRecords(); void EconomicDetails( Calendar &NewsTime[]); string DropRequest; MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content) { MQL5CalendarContents Calendar; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++) { if (CalendarContents[i].Content==Content) { return CalendarContents[i]; } } return Calendar; } public : CNews( void ); ~CNews( void ); void CreateEconomicDatabase(); datetime GetLatestNewsDate(); }; CNews::CNews( void ):DropRequest( "PRAGMA foreign_keys = OFF; " "PRAGMA secure_delete = ON; " "Drop %s IF EXISTS %s; " "Vacuum; " "PRAGMA foreign_keys = ON;" ) { CalendarContents[ 0 ].Content = AutoDST_Table; CalendarContents[ 0 ].name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT 'DST_NONE')STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].tbl_name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s');" ; string views[] = { "UK" , "US" , "AU" , "NONE" }; string view_sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Calendar_%s " "AS " "SELECT C.Eventid,C.Eventname,C.Country,T.DST_%s as Time,C.EventCurrency,C.Eventcode from MQL5Calendar C,Record R " "Inner join TimeSchedule T on C.ID=T.ID " "Where DATE(REPLACE(T.DST_%s,'.','-'))=R.Date " "Order by T.DST_%s Asc;" ; for ( uint i= 1 ;i<=views.Size();i++) { CalendarContents[i].Content = (CalendarComponents)i; CalendarContents[i].name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].sql = StringFormat (view_sql,views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].tbl_name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].type = "view" ; } CalendarContents[ 5 ].Content = Record_Table; CalendarContents[ 5 ].name = "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE Record(Date TEXT NOT NULL)STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'Record'(Date) VALUES (Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-')));" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].Content = TimeSchedule_Table; CalendarContents[ 6 ].name = "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE TimeSchedule(ID INT NOT NULL,DST_UK TEXT NOT NULL,DST_US TEXT NOT NULL," "DST_AU TEXT NOT NULL,DST_NONE TEXT NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY (ID) REFERENCES MQL5Calendar (ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].tbl_name= "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'TimeSchedule'(ID,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) " "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s');" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].Content = MQL5Calendar_Table; CalendarContents[ 7 ].name = "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE MQL5Calendar(ID INT NOT NULL,EVENTID INT NOT NULL,COUNTRY TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTCODE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY(ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].tbl_name= "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY) " "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s');" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].Content = AutoDST_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 8 ].name = "OnlyOne_AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_AutoDST " "BEFORE INSERT ON AutoDST " "BEGIN " "Delete from AutoDST; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].tbl_name= "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].type = "trigger" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].Content = Record_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 9 ].name = "OnlyOne_Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_Record " "BEFORE INSERT ON Record " "BEGIN " "Delete from Record; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].type = "trigger" ; } CNews::~CNews( void ) { if ( FileIsExist ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); } } void CNews::EconomicDetails( Calendar &NewsTime[]) { int Size= 0 ; MqlCalendarCountry countries[]; string Country_code= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ,count= CalendarCountries (countries); i<count; i++) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; datetime date_from= 0 ; datetime date_to=( datetime )( Time.MonthsS() + iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 )); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,date_from,date_to,countries[i].code)) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; ulong event_id=values[x].event_id; if ( CalendarEventById (event_id,event)) { ArrayResize (NewsTime,Size+ 1 ,Size+ 2 ); StringReplace (event.name, "'" , "" ); NewsTime[Size].CountryName = countries[i].name; NewsTime[Size].EventName = event.name; NewsTime[Size].EventType = EnumToString (event.type); NewsTime[Size].EventImportance = EnumToString (event.importance); NewsTime[Size].EventId = event.id; NewsTime[Size].EventDate = TimeToString (values[x].time); NewsTime[Size].EventCurrency = countries[i].currency; NewsTime[Size].EventCode = countries[i].code; NewsTime[Size].EventSector = EnumToString (event.sector); if (values[x].HasForecastValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = ( string )values[x].forecast_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = "None" ; } if (values[x].HasPreviousValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = ( string )values[x].prev_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = "None" ; } NewsTime[Size].EventImpact = EnumToString (values[x].impact_type); NewsTime[Size].EventFrequency = EnumToString (event.frequency); Size++; } } } } } bool CNews::UpdateRecords() { bool perform_update= true ; int db= DatabaseOpen ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { return perform_update; } } int MasterRequest = DatabasePrepare (db, "select * from sqlite_master where type<>'index';" ); if (MasterRequest== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } else { SQLiteMaster ReadContents; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (MasterRequest,ReadContents); i++) { ArrayResize (DBContents,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); DBContents[i].type = ReadContents.type; DBContents[i].name = ReadContents.name; DBContents[i].tbl_name = ReadContents.tbl_name; DBContents[i].rootpage = ReadContents.rootpage; DBContents[i].sql = ( StringFind (ReadContents.sql, ";" , StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 )== ( StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 ))?ReadContents.sql:ReadContents.sql+ ";" ;; } uint contents_exists = 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<DBContents.Size();i++) { bool isCalendarContents = false ; for ( uint x= 0 ;x<CalendarContents.Size();x++) { string CalendarSql=CalendarContents[x].sql; StringReplace (CalendarSql, " IF NOT EXISTS" , "" ); if (DBContents[i].name==CalendarContents[x].name&& (DBContents[i].sql==CalendarSql|| DBContents[i].sql==CalendarContents[x].sql)&& CalendarContents[x].type==DBContents[i].type&& CalendarContents[x].tbl_name==DBContents[i].tbl_name) { contents_exists++; isCalendarContents = true ; } } if (!isCalendarContents) { PrintFormat ( "DBContent: %s is not needed!" ,DBContents[i].name); DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat (DropRequest,DBContents[i].type,DBContents[i].name)); Print ( "Attempting To Clean Database..." ); } } if (contents_exists!=CalendarContents.Size()) { return perform_update; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT Date FROM %s where Date=Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-'))" , CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); perform_update= false ; return perform_update; } else { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } } void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabase() { if ( FileIsExist ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { if (!UpdateRecords()) { return ; } } if ( FileIsExist ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { return ; } Calendar Evalues[]; bool failed= false ,tableExists= false ; int file= INVALID_HANDLE ; int db= DatabaseOpen ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } else { file= FileOpen ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_TXT | FILE_COMMON ); if (file== INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } DatabaseTransactionBegin (db); Print ( "Please wait..." ); if (!CreateCalendarTable(db,tableExists)||!CreateTimeTable(db,tableExists)) { FileClose (file); FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); return ; } EconomicDetails(Evalues); if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "Updating %s" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } else { PrintFormat ( "Creating %s" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } if (!InsertIntoTables(db,Evalues)) { failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); FileClose (file); FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } else { CreateCalendarViews(db); CreateRecordTable(db); CreateAutoDST(db); FileClose (file); FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "%s Updated" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } else { PrintFormat ( "%s Created" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } } DatabaseTransactionCommit (db); DatabaseClose (db); } bool CNews::CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { tableExists= true ; if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; } bool CNews::CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; } void CNews::CreateCalendarViews( int db) { for ( uint i= 1 ;i<= 4 ;i++) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct((CalendarComponents)i).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar view failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } } } bool CNews::InsertIntoTables( int db, Calendar &Evalues[]) { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<Evalues.Size(); i++) { string request_insert_into_calendar = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).insert, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); if ( DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_calendar)) { string request_insert_into_time = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).insert, i, Savings_UK .adjustDaylightSavings ( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings ( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings ( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Evalues[i].EventDate ); if (! DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_time)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_time); return false ; } } else { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_calendar); return false ; } } return true ; } void CNews::CreateRecordTable( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Records table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } } void CNews::CreateAutoDST( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (!AutoDetectDST(DSTType)) { return ; } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } } datetime CNews::GetLatestNewsDate() { int db= DatabaseOpen ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Could not find Database!" ); return 0 ; } } string latest_record= "1970.01.01" ; string request_text= "SELECT REPLACE(Date,'-','.') FROM 'Record'" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return 0 ; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { if (! DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,latest_record)) { Print ( "DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return D'1970.01.01' ; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return ( datetime )latest_record; } bool CNews::AutoDetectDST( DST_type &dstType) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; string eventtime[]; int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear ( Time.TimeMinusOffset ( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Time.YearsS() )); datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.01.01 00:00:00" ,( string )lastyear)); datetime lastyearend = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.12.31 23:59:59" ,( string )lastyear)); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,lastyearstart,lastyearend, "US" )) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { if (values[x].event_id== 840030016 ) { ArrayResize (eventtime,eventtime.Size()+ 1 ,eventtime.Size()+ 2 ); eventtime[eventtime.Size()- 1 ] = TimeToString (values[x].time); } } } datetime ShiftStart= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ,ShiftEnd= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; string EURUSD= "" ; bool EurusdIsFound= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< SymbolsTotal ( true );i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, true ); if ((( CurrencyBase (SymName)== "EUR" && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" )|| ( StringFind (SymName, "EUR" )>- 1 && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" ))&&! Custom (SymName)) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal ( false ); i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, false ); if ((( CurrencyBase (SymName)== "EUR" && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" )|| ( StringFind (SymName, "EUR" )>- 1 && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" ))&&! Custom (SymName)) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { Print ( "Cannot Find EURUSD!" ); Print ( "Cannot Create Database!" ); Print ( "Server DST Cannot be Detected!" ); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } struct DST { bool result; datetime date; } previousresult,currentresult; bool timeIsShifted; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<eventtime.Size();i++) { currentresult.result = IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext (( datetime )eventtime[i], Time.HoursS() ,EURUSD); currentresult.date = ( datetime )eventtime[i]; timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i> 0 )? true : false ); if (timeIsShifted) { if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ) { ShiftStart=currentresult.date; } ShiftEnd=previousresult.date; } previousresult.result = currentresult.result; previousresult.date = currentresult.date; } if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' &&eventtime.Size()> 0 ) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime unchanged!" ); dstType = DST_NONE ; return true ; } datetime DaylightStart,DaylightEnd; if ( Savings_AU.DaylightSavings (lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if ( Time.DateIsInRange (DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST" ); dstType = DST_AU ; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } if ( Savings_UK.DaylightSavings (lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if ( Time.DateIsInRange (DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST" ); dstType = DST_UK ; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } if ( Savings_US.DaylightSavings (lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if ( Time.DateIsInRange (DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST" ); dstType = DST_US ; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } Print ( "Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!" ); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; }

我们将为所需的数据库设计中的每个组件分配一个枚举值，作为一种身份标识。

enum CalendarComponents { AutoDST_Table, CalendarAU_View, CalendarNONE_View, CalendarUK_View, CalendarUS_View, Record_Table, TimeSchedule_Table, MQL5Calendar_Table, AutoDST_Trigger, Record_Trigger };

SQLiteMaster表用于存储当前数据库对象的属性，例如类型、名称等。因此，我们可以跟踪DBContents 数组中的所有对象。



struct SQLiteMaster { string type; string name; string tbl_name; int rootpage; string sql; } DBContents[] ;

在MQL5CalendarContents结构中，我们将存储附加属性，即Content和insert变量。

我们的字符串变量insert将用于存储我们的SQL对象的SQLinsertion语句。而CalendarComponents变量Content将用于存储我们SQL对象的枚举值，作为一种身份标识，一旦所有对象的属性都存储在CalendarContents结构数组中，我们就可以知道哪个SQL对象对应哪个。

struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster { CalendarComponents Content ; string insert ; } CalendarContents [ 10 ];

在 Content参数等于CalendarContents数组结构中变量 Content 的枚举值时，CalendarStruct函数将返回结构MQL5CalendarContents的值。

MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content ) { MQL5CalendarContents Calendar; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++) { if (CalendarContents[i]. Content == Content ) { return C al endarContents[i] ; } } return Calendar; }

字符串变量DropRequest将负责删除我们不再需要或不想要的数据库对象。在SQL查询中，我们使用了PRAGMA语句。

什么是PRAGMA语句？



SQLite中的PRAGMA语句是一种特殊命令，用于修改SQLite库的操作或查询数据库引擎的内部状态。PRAGMA不是标准SQL的一部分，而是SQLite特有的。它们提供了一种方式来控制各种环境设置和数据库行为。





PRAGMA语句有什么用？



配置：PRAGMA语句允许您配置数据库环境，例如启用或禁用外键约束、设置日志模式或调整内存使用参数。

诊断：它们可用于检索有关数据库的信息，如检查数据库的完整性、获取当前设置或查看SQLite引擎的状态。

优化：PRAGMA有助于通过调整缓存大小、锁定模式和同步设置等参数来优化数据库性能。

维护：它们对于重建索引、分析表和管理自动真空设置等维护任务非常有用。

在第一个PRAGMA语句中，我们禁用任何外键约束，这些约束会阻止我们删除任何具有外键约束的表。

在我们的第二个PRAGMA语句中，我们启用了secure_delete，它控制删除的内容是否在从数据库文件中删除之前被清零。在这种情况下，如果这样做不会增加I/O量，数据库将用0覆盖删除的内容。

在我们的第三个语句中，我们将删除存在的SQL对象。然后，我们将使用Vacuum命令，该命令将重建数据库文件，将其重新打包为占用最小磁盘空间的格式。此过程有助于优化数据库性能并回收未使用的空间。

最后，我们将重新启用外键约束。

CNews::CNews( void ):DropRequest( "PRAGMA foreign_keys = OFF; " "PRAGMA secure_delete = ON; " "Drop %s IF EXISTS %s; " " Vacuum ; " "PRAGMA foreign_keys = ON;" )

我们将会把AutoDST表的属性存储到CalendarContents数组的第一个索引中。这里，我们在Content变量中分配了一个枚举值，即AutoDST_Table。

然后，我们为name、table name、type和insert赋值。在创建表的SQL语句中，我们为列'DST'设置默认值为'DST_NONE'，并以'STRICT'关键字结束语句。

关键字STRICT强制要求插入到列中的数据必须与该列声明的类型匹配。这提供了存储数据类型的更高可预测性和一致性。

而没有STRICT关键字时，基本上任何数据类型都可以插入到表中，对于声明列的数据类型，仅仅作为推荐使用而非强制。

CalendarContents[ 0 ]. Content = AutoDST_Table; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. sql = "CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT 'DST_NONE')STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. tbl_name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. insert = "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s');" ;

现在，我们将为UK、US、AU和NONE初始化日历视图的属性。

在view_sql变量中，我们存储用于创建单个视图的SQL语句。在我们的SQL语句中，我们从MQL5Calendar表中选择Eventid、Eventname、Country、EventCurrency和Eventcode。

ID EVENTID COUNTRY EVENTNAME EVENTTYPE EVENTIMPORTANCE EVENTCURRENCY EVENTCODE EVENTSECTOR EVENTFORECAST EVENTPREVALUE EVENTIMPACT EVENTFREQUENCY 18742 999020002 European Union Eurogroup Meeting CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 18746 999010020 European Union ECB Executive Board Member Lane Speech CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 34896 392010004 Japan Coincident Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 113900000 113900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 34897 392010005 Japan Leading Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 111400000 111400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 34898 392010011 Japan Coincident Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None 2400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 34899 392010012 Japan Leading Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None - 700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 55462 156010014 China Industrial Profit YTD y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW CNY CN CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None 4300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72568 276030001 Germany Ifo Business Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 92000000 89900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72569 276030002 Germany Ifo Current Business Situation CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 88800000 88900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72570 276030003 Germany Ifo Business Climate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 89900000 89400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72571 276050007 Germany Bbk Executive Board Member Mauderer Speech CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 78850 250020001 France 3 -Month BTF Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3746000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 78851 250020002 France 6 -Month BTF Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3657000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 78852 250020003 France 12 -Month BTF Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3467000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 84771 76020007 Brazil BCB Bank Lending m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY 400000 1200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 84772 76020001 Brazil BCB Focus Market Report CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 94938 344020004 Hong Kong Exports y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW HKD HK CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE 18100000 4700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 94939 344020005 Hong Kong Imports y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW HKD HK CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE 15000000 5300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 94940 344020006 Hong Kong Trade Balance CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE HKD HK CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE - 29054000 - 45000000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 102731 578020001 Norway Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE NOK NO CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 3700000 4000000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 102732 578020020 Norway General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW NOK NO CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY 3300000 3500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 147163 840031004 United States Memorial Day CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 162245 826090005 United Kingdom Spring Bank Holiday CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE GBP GB CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE

然后，我们从TimeSchedule中为相应的时间表选择DST列。

ID DST_UK DST_US DST_AU DST_NONE 18742 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 18746 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 34896 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 34897 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 34898 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 34899 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 55462 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 72568 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 72569 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 72570 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 72571 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 78850 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 78851 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 78852 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 84771 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 84772 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 94938 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 94939 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 94940 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 102731 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 102732 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 147163 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 162245 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00

并将两个表MQL5Calendar和TimeSchedule连接到同一ID上。

我们使用Record表中的Date过滤此列表。

Date 27 - 05 - 2024

一旦我们从查询到结果，将根据TimeSchedule的相应DST时间按升序排序。

string views[] = { "UK" , "US" , "AU" , "NONE" }; string view_sql = " CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Calendar_%s " " AS " " SELECT C.Eventid , C.Eventname , C.Country , T.DST_%s as Time, C.EventCurrency , C.Eventcode from MQL5Calendar C , Record R " " Inner join TimeSchedule T on C.ID = T.ID " " Where DATE(REPLACE( T.DST_%s ,'.','-'))= R.Date " " Order by T.DST_%s Asc; " ; for ( uint i= 1 ;i<=views.Size();i++) { CalendarContents[i].Content = (CalendarComponents)i; CalendarContents[i].name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].sql = StringFormat (view_sql,views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].tbl_name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].type = "view" ; }

我们将查看其中一个视图，看看查询结果如何：

SELECT * FROM 'Calendar_UK';

输出：

EVENTID EVENTNAME COUNTRY Time EVENTCURRENCY EVENTCODE 999020002 Eurogroup Meeting European Union 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 EUR EU 840031004 Memorial Day United States 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 USD US 826090005 Spring Bank Holiday United Kingdom 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 GBP GB 156010014 Industrial Profit YTD y/y China 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 CNY CN 392010004 Coincident Index Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 392010005 Leading Index Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 392010011 Coincident Index m/m Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 392010012 Leading Index m/m Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 578020001 Unemployment Rate Norway 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 NOK NO 578020020 General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y Norway 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 NOK NO 276030001 Ifo Business Expectations Germany 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 EUR DE 276030002 Ifo Current Business Situation Germany 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 EUR DE 276030003 Ifo Business Climate Germany 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 EUR DE 344020004 Exports y/y Hong Kong 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 HKD HK 344020005 Imports y/y Hong Kong 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 HKD HK 344020006 Trade Balance Hong Kong 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 HKD HK 76020007 BCB Bank Lending m/m Brazil 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 BRL BR 76020001 BCB Focus Market Report Brazil 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 BRL BR 999010020 ECB Executive Board Member Lane Speech European Union 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 EUR EU 250020001 3 -Month BTF Auction France 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 EUR FR 250020002 6 -Month BTF Auction France 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 EUR FR 250020003 12 -Month BTF Auction France 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 EUR FR 276050007 Bbk Executive Board Member Mauderer Speech Germany 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 EUR DE

我们有一个新表，名为Record，这个表将替代我们之前的Records表，因为现在我们将只存储一条记录。我们的表将有一个数据类型为TEXT的列，列名为'Date'，不要将其与SQLite中的Date函数混淆。

CalendarContents[ 5 ].Content = Record_Table; CalendarContents[ 5 ].name = "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE Record(Date TEXT NOT NULL)STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'Record'(Date) VALUES (Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-')));" ;

我们的TimeSchedule表将存储所有单个事件的时间数据，并将使用外键标识'ID'来将该表（创建关系）与MQL5Calendar表关联起来。

CalendarContents[ 6 ].Content = TimeSchedule_Table; CalendarContents[ 6 ].name = "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE TimeSchedule(ID INT NOT NULL,DST_UK TEXT NOT NULL,DST_US TEXT NOT NULL," "DST_AU TEXT NOT NULL,DST_NONE TEXT NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY (ID) REFERENCES MQL5Calendar (ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].tbl_name= "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'TimeSchedule'(ID,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) " "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s');" ;

MQL5日历表有一个名为“ID”的主键，该主键对于表中的每个新闻事件记录都是唯一的。

CalendarContents[ 7 ].Content = MQL5Calendar_Table; CalendarContents[ 7 ].name = "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE MQL5Calendar(ID INT NOT NULL,EVENTID INT NOT NULL,COUNTRY TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTCODE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY(ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].tbl_name= "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY) " "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s');" ;

我们将新建一个名为OnlyOne_AutoDST的触发器。该触发器的触发条件是，我们尝试向AutoDST表中插入一个值时，并且在插入新记录之前删除AutoDST中的所有记录。

CalendarContents[ 8 ].Content = AutoDST_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 8 ].name = "OnlyOne_AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_AutoDST " " BEFORE INSERT ON AutoDST " " BEGIN " " Delete from AutoDST ; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].tbl_name= "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].type = "trigger" ;

Only One_Record也是如此，但该触发器与Record表有关。

CalendarContents[ 9 ].Content = Record_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 9 ].name = "OnlyOne_Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_Record " "BEFORE INSERT ON Record " "BEGIN " "Delete from Record; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].type = "trigger" ;

当前，在我们的UpdateRecords函数中，我们将确定日历数据库是否需要更新。

与第一部分相比，此函数的主要更改如下：

1. 我们将使用SQL查询语句“select * from sqlite_master where type<>'index' ;”读取数据库中所有不是索引的对象。

2. 我们将把所有对象的属性存储到数组DBContents中，如果SQL语句末尾没有分号，我们将添加一个分号。

3. 我们将比较数据库中找到的对象和我们在数组CalendarContents中初始化的对象。我们会从CalendarContents的SQL语句中移除' IF NOT EXISTS'。

4. 当我们在DBContents和CalendarContents之间找不到匹配项时，我们将删除DBcontents索引中的对象。

5. 如果SQL对象的匹配数量不等于CalendarContents的大小，我们将执行更新操作。

bool CNews::UpdateRecords() { bool perform_update= true ; int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return perform_update; } } int MasterRequest = DatabasePrepare (db, "select * from sqlite_master where type<>'index';" ); if (MasterRequest== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } else { SQLiteMaster ReadContents; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (MasterRequest,ReadContents); i++) { ArrayResize (DBContents,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); DBContents[i].type = ReadContents.type; DBContents[i].name = ReadContents.name; DBContents[i].tbl_name = ReadContents.tbl_name; DBContents[i].rootpage = ReadContents.rootpage; DBContents[i].sql = ( StringFind (ReadContents.sql, ";" , StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 )== ( StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 ))?ReadContents.sql:ReadContents.sql+ ";" ;; } uint contents_exists = 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<DBContents.Size();i++) { bool isCalendarContents = false ; for ( uint x= 0 ;x<CalendarContents.Size();x++) { string CalendarSql=CalendarContents[x].sql; StringReplace (CalendarSql, " IF NOT EXISTS" , "" ); if (DBContents[i].name==CalendarContents[x].name&& (DBContents[i].sql==CalendarSql|| DBContents[i].sql==CalendarContents[x].sql)&& CalendarContents[x].type==DBContents[i].type&& CalendarContents[x].tbl_name==DBContents[i].tbl_name) { contents_exists++; isCalendarContents = true ; } } if (!isCalendarContents) { PrintFormat ( "DBContent: %s is not needed!" ,DBContents[i].name); DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat (DropRequest,DBContents[i].type,DBContents[i].name)); Print ( "Attempting To Clean Database..." ); } } if (contents_exists!=CalendarContents.Size()) { return perform_update; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT Date FROM %s where Date=Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-'))" , CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); perform_update= false ; return perform_update; } else { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } }

在CreateCalendarTable函数中，我们将检查MQL5Calendar表是否已存在于日历数据库中，同时还会检查TimeSchedule表是否已存在，并尝试在它们存在的情况下删除每张表。由于TimeSchedule表依赖于MQL5Calendar表，因此我们需要先删除TimeSchedule表之后再删除MQL5Calendar表。

一旦MQL5Calendar表不存在，我们将创建该表。

bool CNews::CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { tableExists= true ; if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).sql )) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; }

在函数CreateTimeTable中，我们验证该表是否存在于Calendar数据库中，如果不存在，则创建它。

bool CNews::CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; }

在CreateCalendarViews函数中，我们使用CalendarComponents创建所有视图，以查找每个视图的身份标识（枚举值），并据此创建每个视图。

void CNews::CreateCalendarViews( int db) { for ( uint i= 1 ;i<= 4 ;i++) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct((CalendarComponents)i).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar view failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } } }

在InsertIntoTables函数中，我们将把Evalues数组中的每条记录分别插入到MQL5Calendar表和TimeSchedule表中。对于TimeSchedule表中的事件日期，将会根据不同的夏令时安排进行相应的调整。

bool CNews::InsertIntoTables( int db,Calendar &Evalues[]) { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<Evalues.Size(); i++) { string request_insert_into_calendar = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).insert, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); if ( DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_calendar)) { string request_insert_into_time = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).insert, i, Savings_UK.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Evalues[i].EventDate ); if (! DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_time)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_time); return false ; } } else { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_calendar); return false ; } } return true ; }

在CreateRecordTable函数中，我们首先检查Record表是否已经存在，如果不存在，则创建该表。一旦Record表创建完成，我们接着会为该表新建一个触发器。随后，我们会将当前服务器日期插入到表中。





为什么使用TimeTradeServer而不是TimeCurrent？

如果我们使用TimeCurrent，那么得到的时间数据将是当前交易品种的时间数据，而每个交易品种的时间数据可能会随着每个新报价的到达而更新。当交易品种的交易时间不同，或者当前图表对应的交易品种已关闭（即不再接收新的报价）时，这可能会引发问题。因为一旦关闭，TimeCurrent可能会返回一个比实际日期落后一天或更多天的日期。而TimeTradeServer则不受交易品种类型的影响，始终保持更新。

void CNews::CreateRecordTable( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Records table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

void CNews::CreateAutoDST( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (!AutoDetectDST(DSTType)) { return ; } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

在CreateAutoDST函数中，我们首先检查经纪人的夏令时时间表。如果成功获取到夏令时时间表，接下来我们会检查日历数据库中是否存在AutoDST表。如果AutoDST表不存在，则会新建该表。一旦AutoDST表存在，我们就会为其创建触发器，并尝试将夏令时时间表从枚举类型转换为字符串后插入表中。





风险管理类

风险管理是成功交易的关键组成部分，其主要目标是保护交易资金。没有资金，交易者就无法继续进行交易。实施限制损失的策略可以确保交易者在市场中存活得更久，从而提供更多从挫折中恢复并实现整体盈利的机会。在本例中，我们将为用户提供不同的风险等级供其选择，并找到最适合的选项。

免责声明：在风险管理的上下文中，我将交替使用手数、手数大小和交易量这三个术语。请将它们视为同一概念。

风险等级列表

最小手数

最大手数

账户余额百分比

可用保证金百分比

各账户余额的风险金额

各可用保证金的风险金额

各账户余额的手数

各可用保证金的手数

自定义手数

风险百分比

最小手数：



在此风险选项中，我们将使用当前交易品种允许的最小手数。

最大手数：



在此风险选项中，我们将使用当前交易品种允许的最大手数。

账户余额百分比：



在此风险选项中，我们首先将确定风险金额。

amount_of_risk = Balance*Percent;

我们设置Percent = 5%并且账户余额是10000。

amount_of_risk = 10000 *( 5 / 100 ); amount_of_risk = 500 ;

然后，我们需要一个开盘价和一个收盘价来计算在使用最小手数进行特定交易时的最小风险。

OrderCalcProfit (ORDER_TYPE, Symbol (),Minimum_lotsize,OpenPrice,ClosePrice,Minimum_risk);

一旦确定了最小风险（Minimum_risk），我们将使用以下公式来计算达到特定风险金额（amount_of_risk）所需的手数（Lot-size）

required_lotsize = (amount_of_risk/Minimum_risk)*Minimum_lotsize;

我们让Minimum_risk = 100并且Minimum_lotsize = 0.1；

required_lotsize = ( 500 / 100 )* 0.1 ; required_lotsize = 5 * 0.1 ; required_lotsize = 0.5 ;





可用保证金百分比：



这一风险选项与账户余额百分比相似。但是，当交易者账户中有未平仓交易时，这一风险选项的优势就体现出来了。

因为只要账户余额相同，无论是否有未平仓交易，账户余额百分比的风险都保持不变。而可用保证金百分比的风险则会随着未平仓交易盈亏的波动而变化。这为当前账户状况提供了更准确的风险计算。





各账户余额的风险金额：



在这一风险选项中，我们首先需要获得风险金额（除数）与账户余额（被除数）之间的商。

risk = Balance/Risk_in_Amount;

然后，我们将设置Balance=10000，Risk_in_Amount=800；

在本例中，对于交易者账户余额中的每10000美元，我们基本上希望承担每笔交易800美元的风险。

risk = 10000 / 800 ; risk = 12.5 ;

然后，我们将风险除以实际的账户余额，得到我风险金额。

amount_of_risk = AccountBalance/risk;

我们设置AccountBalance = 5000；

amount_of_risk = 5000 / 12.5 ; amount_of_risk = 400 ;

现在我们知道交易者希望在这笔特定交易中承担400美元的风险。





各可用保证金的风险金额：



这一风险选项与各账户余额的风险金额相似，我们再举一个例子来说明。

risk = FreeMargin/Risk_in_Amount;

我们设置FreeMargin=150，Risk_in_Mounter=1；

在本例中，我们将为每150美元的可用保证金承担1美元的风险。

risk = 150 / 1 ; risk = 150 ; amount_of_risk = AccountFreeMargin/risk; amount_of_risk = 750 / 150 ; amount_of_risk = 5 ;

在确定了风险金额后，我们将计算满足5美元风险要求的该笔特定交易所需的手数。





各账户余额的手数：



在这一风险选项中，交易者将提供他们希望为特定账户余额所承担风险的手数。

required_lotsize = (AccountBalance/Balance)*lotsize;

其中，AccountBalance指的是交易者的实际账户余额，Balance和lotsize是交易者提供的输入值。

我们设置AccountBalance = 10,000，Balance = 350并且lotsize = 0.01；

在本例中，交易者希望为账户余额中的每350美元承担0.01手的风险。

required_lotsize = ( 10000 / 350 )* 0.01 ; required_lotsize = 0.285 ;

所需的手数（required_lotsize）是0.285，但实际值可能是一个更长的数字。假设我们想要交易的具体交易品种的交易量步长为0.01。当交易量步长为0.01时，尝试以0.285手进行交易将会导致错误。

为了防止这种情况，我们将对手数进行规范化处理，即根据交易量步长来格式化手数。

required_lotsize = Volume_Step* MathFloor ( 0.285 /Volume_Step); requred_lotsize = 0.01 * MathFloor ( 0.285 / 0.01 ); required_lotsize = 0.01 * MathFloor ( 28.5 ); required_lotsize = 0.01 * 28 ; required_lotsize = 0.28 ;





各可用保证金的手数：



这一风险选项与各账户余额的手数类似，我们将再举一个例子来说明。

required_lotsize = (AccountFreeMargin/FreeMargin)*lotsize;

我们设置AccountFreeMargin = 134,560，FreeMargin = 1622并且lot-size = 0.0056

在这种情况下：

required_lotsize = ( 134560/1622 )* 0.0056 ; required_lotsize = 0.464 ;

假设交易量步长为0.02。

我们将根据交易量步长对手数（required_lotsize）进行规范化处理。

required_lotsize = Volume_Step* MathFloor ( 0.464 /Volume_Step); requred_lotsize = 0.02 * MathFloor ( 0.464 / 0.02 ); required_lotsize = 0.02 * MathFloor ( 23.2 ); required_lotsize = 0.02 * 23 ; required_lotsize = 0.46 ;





自定义手数：



在这个风险选项中，我们将使用交易者提供的手数输入。





风险百分比：

在这个风险选项中，我们将使用可用保证金和特定交易品种的保证金要求来计算当前交易品种的最大允许风险百分比。

CRiskManagement类从多个类继承而来，形成了多级继承结构：

CSymbolProperties

CChartProperties

CRiskManagement类包含了CAccountInfo类的某些功能或属性。

CRiskManagement类从多个类继承了层次化的结构和功能：

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "ChartProperties.mqh" #include <Trade/AccountInfo.mqh> CAccountInfo Account; enum RiskOptions { MINIMUM_LOT, MAXIMUM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE, PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN, AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE, AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN, LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE, LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN, CUSTOM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK } RiskProfileOption; enum RiskFloor { RiskFloorMin, RiskFloorMax, RiskFloorNone } RiskFloorOption; enum RiskCeil { RiskCeilMax, RiskCeilMax2, RiskCeilMax3, RiskCeilMax4, RiskCeilMax5, } RiskCeilOption; struct RISK_AMOUNT { double RiskAmountBoF; double RiskAmount; } Risk_Profile_2; struct RISK_LOT { double RiskLotBoF; double RiskLot; } Risk_Profile_3; double RiskFloorPercentage; double Risk_Profile_1; double Risk_Profile_4; double Risk_Profile_5; class CRiskManagement : public CChartProperties { private : double Medium; double RiskAmount,MinimumAmount; double Lots; const double max_percent; enum RiskMedium { BALANCE, MARGIN }; double RiskProfile1( const RiskMedium R_Medium); double RiskProfile2( const RiskMedium R_Medium); double RiskProfile3( const RiskMedium R_Medium); double MaxRisk( const double percent); double OpenPrice; double ClosePrice; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ORDERTYPE; void SetMedium( const RiskMedium R_Medium) {Medium = (R_Medium==BALANCE)? Account.Balance() : Account.FreeMargin() ;} bool GetMinimumRisk() { return OrderCalcProfit (ORDERTYPE, Symbol (), LotsMin() ,OpenPrice,ClosePrice,MinimumAmount); } double GetRisk( double Amount) { if (!GetMinimumRisk()||Amount== 0 ) return 0.0 ; return ((Amount/MinimumAmount)* LotsMin() ); } protected : void ValidateLotsize( double &Lotsize); void SetOrderType( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE Type) { if (Type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { ORDERTYPE = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } else if (Type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { ORDERTYPE = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } } public : CRiskManagement(); string GetRiskOption() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: return "MAXIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: return "PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: return "PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: return "AMOUNT PER BALANCE" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: return "LOTSIZE PER BALANCE" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: return "CUSTOM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: return "PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } } string GetRiskFloor() { switch (RiskFloorOption) { case RiskFloorMin: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskFloorMax: return "MAX-RISK" ; break ; case RiskFloorNone: return "NONE" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } } string GetRiskCeil() { switch (RiskCeilOption) { case RiskCeilMax: return "MAX LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax2: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x2)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax3: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x3)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax4: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x4)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax5: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x5)" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } } double Volume(); void NormalizeLotsize( double &Lotsize); }; CRiskManagement::CRiskManagement( void ):Lots( 0.0 ),max_percent( 100 ), ORDERTYPE( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ),OpenPrice( Ask() ), ClosePrice( NormalizePrice ( Ask() + Ask() * 0.01 )) { } double CRiskManagement::Volume() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return LotsMin() ; break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: Lots = LotsMax() ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile1(BALANCE); break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile1(MARGIN); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile2(BALANCE); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile2(MARGIN); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile3(BALANCE); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile3(MARGIN); break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: Lots = Risk_Profile_4; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: Lots = MaxRisk(Risk_Profile_5); break ; default : Lots = 0.0 ; break ; } ValidateLotsize(Lots); NormalizeLotsize(Lots); return Lots; } double CRiskManagement::RiskProfile1( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); RiskAmount = Medium*(Risk_Profile_1/ 100 ); return GetRisk(RiskAmount); } double CRiskManagement::RiskProfile2( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); double risk = (Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF/Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount); risk = (risk< 1 )? 1 :risk; if (Medium<= 0 ) return 0.0 ; RiskAmount = Medium/risk; return GetRisk(RiskAmount); } double CRiskManagement::RiskProfile3( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); return (Medium> 0 )?((Medium/Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF)*Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot): 0.0 ; } double CRiskManagement::MaxRisk( const double percent) { double margin= 0.0 ,max_risk= 0.0 ; if (percent< 0.01 || percent> 100 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " invalid parameters" ); return ( 0.0 ); } if (! OrderCalcMargin (ORDERTYPE, Symbol (), 1.0 ,OpenPrice,margin) || margin< 0.0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " margin calculation failed" ); return ( 0.0 ); } max_risk= Account.FreeMargin() *(percent/ 100.0 )/margin; return (max_risk); } void CRiskManagement::NormalizeLotsize( double &Lotsize) { if (Lotsize<= 0.0 ) return ; if ( LotsLimit() > 0.0 ) { if ((Lots+ PositionsVolume() + OrdersVolume() )> LotsLimit() ) { double remaining_avail_lots = ( LotsLimit() -( PositionsVolume() + OrdersVolume() )); if (remaining_avail_lots>= LotsMin() ) { if (RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMin) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, minimum Lotsize selected." ); Lotsize = LotsMin() ; } else if (RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMax) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, Lotsize Reduced." ); Lotsize = ((remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 ))> LotsMin() )? (remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 )): LotsMin() ; } } else { Print ( "Volume Limit Reached!" ); Lotsize= 0.0 ; return ; } } } if ( LotsStep() > 0.0 ) Lotsize= LotsStep() * MathFloor (Lotsize/ LotsStep() ); } void CRiskManagement::ValidateLotsize( double &Lotsize) { switch (RiskFloorOption) { case RiskFloorMin: if (Lotsize< LotsMin() ||Lotsize>MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize= LotsMin() ; } break ; case RiskFloorMax: if (Lotsize>MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize=(MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage)> LotsMin() )?MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage): LotsMin() ; } else if (Lotsize< LotsMin() ) { Lotsize= LotsMin() ; } break ; case RiskFloorNone: if (Lotsize< LotsMin() ) { Lotsize= 0.0 ; } break ; default : Lotsize= 0.0 ; break ; } switch (RiskCeilOption) { case RiskCeilMax: if (Lotsize> LotsMax() ) Lotsize= LotsMax() ; break ; case RiskCeilMax2: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 2 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 2 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax3: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 3 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 3 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax4: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 4 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 4 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax5: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 5 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 5 ); break ; default : break ; } }

类型为枚举RiskFloor的变量RiskFloorOption将存储用户/交易者的的风险偏好选项，该选项将作为EA的输入。

enum RiskOptions { MINIMUM_LOT, MAXIMUM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE, PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN, AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE, AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN, LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE, LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN, CUSTOM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK } RiskProfileOption ;

类型为枚举RiskFloor的变量RiskFloorOption将存储用户/交易者的最小风险偏好，该偏好将作为EA的输入。

enum RiskFloor { RiskFloorMin, RiskFloorMax, RiskFloorNone } RiskFloorOption ;

类型为枚举 RiskCeil 的变量RiskCeilOption将存储用户/交易者的最大风险偏好，该偏好将作为EA的输入信息。

enum RiskCeil { RiskCeilMax, RiskCeilMax2, RiskCeilMax3, RiskCeilMax4, RiskCeilMax5, } RiskCeilOption ;

用户/交易者的（账户余额或可用保证金）将存储在双精度浮点变量 RiskAmountBoF 中，而另一个双精度浮点变量 RiskAmount 将用于存储风险金额。Risk_Profile_2 将用于存储风险配置文件的“各余额金额”和“各可用保证金金额”属性。

struct RISK_AMOUNT { double RiskAmountBoF ; double RiskAmount ; } Risk_Profile_2 ;

类型为结构体 RISK_LOT的变量 Risk_Profile_3将用于存储风险配置文件的“各余额手数”和“各可用保证金手数”属性。

struct RISK_LOT { double RiskLotBoF; double RiskLot; } Risk_Profile_3 ;

变量RiskFloorPercentage将存储Riskfloor选项中的RiskFloorMax最大风险百分比。

double RiskFloorPercentage ;

变量Risk_Profile_1将存储风险选项的百分比，即账户百分比或可用保证金百分比。

double Risk_Profile_1 ;

变量Risk_Profile_4将存储风险选项CUSTOM LOTSIZE即自定义手数值。

double Risk_Profile_4 ;

变量Risk_Profile_5将存储风险选项PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK即最大风险百分比。

double Risk_Profile_5 ;

在函数 GetRiskOption中，我们将以字符串数据类型检索用户/交易者的风险选项。

string GetRiskOption() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: return "MAXIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: return "PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: return "PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: return "AMOUNT PER BALANCE" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: return "LOTSIZE PER BALANCE" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: return "CUSTOM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: return "PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } }

在函数GetRiskFloor中，我们将以字符串数据类型检索用户/交易者的风险下限选项。

string GetRiskFloor() { switch (RiskFloorOption) { case RiskFloorMin: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskFloorMax: return "MAX-RISK" ; break ; case RiskFloorNone: return "NONE" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } }

在函数GetRiskCeil中，我们将以字符串数据类型检索用户/交易者的风险上限选项。

string GetRiskCeil() { switch (RiskCeilOption) { case RiskCeilMax: return "MAX LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax2: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x2)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax3: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x3)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax4: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x4)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax5: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x5)" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } }

在风险管理类的构造函数中，我们将使用默认值初始化之前声明的变量。变量ORDERTYPE的默认值是ORDER_TYPE_BUY，因此对于需要订单类型来计算风险的风险选项，该变量将设置订单类型，并用于模拟开仓交易的风险计算。默认的开仓价格将存储在变量OpenPrice中，并且该价格将是我们ORDERTYPE交易品种的买入价（Ask price）。默认的平仓价格将是在报价基础上上浮1%的价格，并存储在变量ClosePrice中。

CRiskManagement::CRiskManagement( void ):Lots( 0.0 ),max_percent( 100 ), ORDERTYPE ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ), OpenPrice (Ask()), ClosePrice (NormalizePrice(Ask()+Ask()* 0.01 )) { }

该函数 Volume将根据用户/交易者的风险配置选项来获取手数，并根据用户/交易者所选的风险上限（Risk Ceiling）和风险下限（Risk Floor）选项来调整从所选风险配置中获取的手数大小。

之后，手数将被标准化，以便可以使用特定的手数实际开仓交易。

double CRiskManagement::Volume() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return LotsMin(); break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: Lots = LotsMax(); break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile1(BALANCE); break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile1(MARGIN); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile2(BALANCE); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile2(MARGIN); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile3(BALANCE); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile3(MARGIN); break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: Lots = Risk_Profile_4; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: Lots = MaxRisk(Risk_Profile_5); break ; default : Lots = 0.0 ; break ; } ValidateLotsize(Lots); NormalizeLotsize(Lots); return Lots; }

函数SetMedium将根据枚举变量R_Medium的值，将双精度变量Medium赋值为用户/交易者的账户余额或账户可用保证金。

void SetMedium ( const RiskMedium R_Medium ) { Medium = ( R_Medium ==BALANCE)?Account.Balance():Account.FreeMargin();}

函数GetMinimumRisk将计算具有最小手数的特定交易相对应的最小风险，并将该值赋给变量MinimumAmount。

bool GetMinimumRisk () { return OrderCalcProfit (ORDERTYPE, Symbol (),LotsMin(),OpenPrice,ClosePrice, MinimumAmount ); }

函数GetRisk将根据参数变量Amount（指定的风险金额）来获取所需的手数。当MinimumAmount（最小风险金额）确定后，Amount将被除以MinimumAmount，得到一个商，然后将这个商与minimum lot-size（最小手数）相乘，从而得到对应Amount所需的手数。

double GetRisk ( double Amount ) { if (!GetMinimumRisk()|| Amount == 0 ) return 0.0 ; return (( Amount / MinimumAmount )* LotsMin() ); }

在函数RiskProfile1中，我们计算并返回针对风险选项“账户余额百分比”或“可用保证金百分比”的手数大小。

double CRiskManagement:: RiskProfile1 ( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); RiskAmount = Medium*(Risk_Profile_1/ 100 ); return GetRisk(RiskAmount); }

在函数RiskProfile2中，我们计算并返回基于风险选项“按余额的金额”或“按可用保证金的金额”的手数大小。

double CRiskManagement:: RiskProfile2 ( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); double risk = (Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF/Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount); risk = (risk< 1 )? 1 :risk; if (Medium<= 0 ) return 0.0 ; RiskAmount = Medium/risk; return GetRisk(RiskAmount); }

在函数RiskProfile3中，我们计算并返回基于风险选项“按余额的手数大小”或“按可用保证金的手数大小”的相应值。

double CRiskManagement:: RiskProfile3 ( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); return (Medium> 0 )?((Medium/Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF)*Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot): 0.0 ; }

在函数ValidateLotsize中，对通过索引传递的变量Lotsize进行了调整。

在第一个Switch表达式RiskFloorOption中：

在RiskFloorMin的情况下：我们检查变量 Lotsize 是否超出了其限制范围，如果是，则将其设置为当前交易品种的最小手数。我们检查下限，即变量值是否小于最小手数。上限是当 Lotsize 变量超过可能承担的最大风险时。

是否超出了其限制范围，如果是，则将其设置为当前交易品种的最小手数。我们检查下限，即变量值是否小于最小手数。上限是当 变量超过可能承担的最大风险时。 在RiskFloorMax的情况下：我们首先检查 Lotsize 变量是否超过了可能承担的最大风险，如果超过，则进一步检查所需的最大最小风险是否大于最小手数，如果大于，则将该交易最大期望下的最小风险值赋给 Lotsize ，否则赋值为最小手数。如果 Lotsize 最初小于可能承担的最大风险且小于最小手数，则我们将其赋值为最小手数。

RiskCeilOption

Lotsize

Lotsize

在第二个Switch表达式中，对于每种情况，我们都检查是否超过了基于手数值计算出的任何最大风险值，如果已达到限制，则将的值设置为手数限制值。

void CRiskManagement:: ValidateLotsize ( double & Lotsize ) { switch ( RiskFloorOption ) { case RiskFloorMin: if ( Lotsize <LotsMin()|| Lotsize >MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize =LotsMin(); } break ; case RiskFloorMax: if ( Lotsize >MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize =(MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage)>LotsMin())?MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage):LotsMin(); } else if ( Lotsize <LotsMin()) { Lotsize =LotsMin(); } break ; case RiskFloorNone: if ( Lotsize <LotsMin()) { Lotsize = 0.0 ; } break ; default : Lotsize = 0.0 ; break ; } switch ( RiskCeilOption ) { case RiskCeilMax: if ( Lotsize >LotsMax()) Lotsize =LotsMax(); break ; case RiskCeilMax2: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 2 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 2 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax3: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 3 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 3 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax4: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 4 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 4 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax5: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 5 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 5 ); break ; default : break ; } }

在函数NormalizeLotsize中，其目的是检查手数大小是否在交易品种的交易量限制内，并且手数大小是否符合交易量步长。

如果手数大小违反了交易品种的交易量限制，我们则计算达到交易量限制之前剩余可用的手数。之后，我们检查剩余的手数大小是否大于或等于当前交易品种的最小手数。

RiskFloorMin ：我们将 Lotsize 变量设置为最小手数大小。

：我们将 变量设置为最小手数大小。 RiskFloorMax ：如果剩余手数大小的RiskFloorPercentage（风险下限百分比）大于最小手数，我们将 Lotsize 变量设置为这个值。如果剩余手数大小的RiskFloorPercentage小于或等于最小手数，我们将 Lotsize 变量设置为最小手数。

void CRiskManagement:: NormalizeLotsize ( double & Lotsize ) { if ( Lotsize <= 0.0 ) return ; if (LotsLimit()> 0.0 ) { if ( (Lots+PositionsVolume()+OrdersVolume())>LotsLimit() ) { double remaining_avail_lots = (LotsLimit()-(PositionsVolume()+OrdersVolume())) ; if ( remaining_avail_lots>=LotsMin() ) { if ( RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMin ) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, minimum Lotsize selected." ); Lotsize = LotsMin(); } else if ( RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMax ) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, Lotsize Reduced." ); Lotsize = ((remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 ))>LotsMin())? (remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 )):LotsMin(); } } else { Print ( "Volume Limit Reached!" ); Lotsize = 0.0 ; return ; } } } if (LotsStep()> 0.0 ) Lotsize =LotsStep()* MathFloor ( Lotsize /LotsStep()); }





通用图形类

通用图形类将展示当前交易品种的一般属性以及交易者设置的一些风险选项。

CommonGraphics 类从多个级别的类继承而来：

CObjectProperties

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CommonGraphics包含来自CRiskManagement类的某些功能或属性。

CommonGraphics类从多个类继承了层次化的结构和功能：

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "ObjectProperties.mqh" #include "RiskManagement.mqh" class CCommonGraphics: CObjectProperties { private : CRiskManagement CRisk ; public : CCommonGraphics( void ); ~CCommonGraphics( void ) {} void GraphicsRefresh(); }; CCommonGraphics::CCommonGraphics( void ) { GraphicsRefresh(); } void CCommonGraphics::GraphicsRefresh() { Square( 0 , "Symbol Properties" , 2 , 20 , 330 , 183 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Name" , Symbol (), 5 , 23 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size" , "Contract Size: " + string ( ContractSize() ), 5 , 40 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot" , "Minimum Lot: " + string ( LotsMin() ), 5 , 60 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot" , "Max Lot: " + string ( LotsMax() ), 5 , 80 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step" , "Volume Step: " + string ( LotsStep() ), 5 , 100 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit" , "Volume Limit: " + string ( LotsLimit() ), 5 , 120 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option" , "Risk Option: " + CRisk.GetRiskOption() , 5 , 140 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor" , "Risk Floor: " + CRisk.GetRiskFloor() , 5 , 160 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil" , "Risk Ceiling: " + CRisk.GetRiskCeil() , 5 , 180 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); }

在函数GraphicsFresfresh中，我们设置了图形图表对象的属性。





void CCommonGraphics:: GraphicsRefresh() { Square( 0 , "Symbol Properties" , 2 , 20 , 330 , 183 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Name" , Symbol (), 5 , 23 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size" , "Contract Size: " + string (ContractSize()), 5 , 40 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot" , "Minimum Lot: " + string (LotsMin()), 5 , 60 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot" , "Max Lot: " + string (LotsMax()), 5 , 80 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step" , "Volume Step: " + string (LotsStep()), 5 , 100 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit" , "Volume Limit: " + string (LotsLimit()), 5 , 120 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option" , "Risk Option: " +CRisk.GetRiskOption(), 5 , 140 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor" , "Risk Floor: " +CRisk.GetRiskFloor(), 5 , 160 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil" , "Risk Ceiling: " +CRisk.GetRiskCeil(), 5 , 180 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); }





EA:

#define IMG_WIDTH 200 #define IMG_HEIGHT 100 ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format= COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; uint ExtImg[IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT]; #include "News.mqh" CNews NewsObject; #include "TimeManagement.mqh" CTimeManagement CTM; #include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh" CFolders Folder(); #include "ChartProperties.mqh" CChartProperties CChart; #include "RiskManagement.mqh" CRiskManagement CRisk; #include "CommonGraphics.mqh" CCommonGraphics CGraphics(); enum iSeparator { Delimiter }; sinput group "+--------| RISK MANAGEMENT |--------+" ; input RiskOptions RISK_Type=MINIMUM_LOT; input RiskFloor RISK_Mini=RiskFloorMin; input double RISK_Mini_Percent= 75 ; input RiskCeil RISK_Maxi=RiskCeilMax; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1L=Delimiter; input double Risk_1_PERCENTAGE= 3 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2L=Delimiter; input double Risk_2_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_2_AMOUNT= 10 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3L=Delimiter; input double Risk_3_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_3_LOTSIZE= 0.1 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4L=Delimiter; input double Risk_4_LOTSIZE= 0.01 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5L=Delimiter; input double Risk_5_PERCENTAGE= 1 ; int OnInit () { RiskProfileOption = RISK_Type; RiskFloorOption = RISK_Mini; RiskFloorPercentage = (RISK_Mini_Percent> 100 )? 100 : (RISK_Mini_Percent< 0.01 )? 0.01 :RISK_Mini_Percent; RiskCeilOption = RISK_Maxi; Risk_Profile_1 = (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_1_PERCENTAGE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF = Risk_2_VALUE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount = Risk_2_AMOUNT; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF = Risk_3_VALUE; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot = Risk_3_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_4 = Risk_4_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_5 = (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_5_PERCENTAGE; CChart.ChartRefresh(); CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 5 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 22 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_BMPFILE , "::PROGRESS" ); uint w,h; uint x,y; bool done= false ; do { ArrayFill (ExtImg, 0 ,IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT, 0 ); if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { static int dots= 0 ; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 150 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Waiting" ,w,h); x= 10 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Waiting" ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CChart.SymbolBackground()),clr_format); x=w+ 13 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 160 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextOut ( StringSubstr ( "..." , 0 ,dots),x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CChart.SymbolBackground()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); ChartRedraw (); dots=(dots== 3 )? 0 :dots+ 1 ; Print ( "Waiting for connection..." ); Sleep ( 500 ); continue ; } else { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 120 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Getting Ready" ,w,h); x= 20 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Getting Ready..." ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CChart.SymbolBackground()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Connection Successful!" ); NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase(); done= true ; } } while (!done&&! IsStopped ()); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "STATUS" ); ChartRedraw (); } else { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Necessary Files Do not Exist!" ); Print ( "Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); Print ( "Necessary Files Should be Created First" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } else { datetime latestdate = CTM.TimePlusOffset(NewsObject.GetLatestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS()); if (latestdate< TimeCurrent ()) { Print ( "Necessary Files outdated!" ); Print ( "To Update Files: Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); } Print ( "Database Dates End at: " ,latestdate); PrintFormat ( "Dates after %s will not be available for backtest" , TimeToString (latestdate)); } } Print ( "Lots: " ,CRisk.Volume(), " || Risk type: " ,CRisk.GetRiskOption()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

到此，我们将再次不进行任何交易。

















一旦所有内容都编译完成，我们将进行一些步骤，这些步骤将在EA被放置在图表上后开始进行。

一旦您决定好要打开哪个交易品种的图表窗口，在附加EA之前，您的图表可能与上面的图表类似。

现在我们将附加EA。

我们可以首先配置风险管理输入变量，我将先保留其默认值。

如果这是您首次运行NewsTrading2.00版本，且之前未在您的交易商平台上运行过NewsTrading1.00版本，且通用文件夹中不存在日历数据库。

你的图表将以这种方式显示，但图表颜色可能因交易商而异。

正如下面的消息所示，将根据设置中选择的风险选项显示手数。





如果终端无法建立连接。





当首次运行NewsTrading2.00版EA，且日历数据库是从NewsTrading1.00版EA创建的。

NewsTrading2.00将删除NewsTrading1.00中的所有表格









结论

在本文中，我们探讨了继承的工作原理，并通过一个示例进行了说明。我们创建了一个新的“夏令时”类，作为不同夏令时安排类的父类。我们创建了一个“交易品种属性”类，用于从所有继承自该类的子类中检索交易品种属性。我们还创建了一个“图表属性”类，用于自定义图表。我们比较了不同的SQLite方法，并介绍了一种提高数据库整体效率的简单方法。我们新建了一个“对象属性”类，用于创建图表对象并删除它们，我们还新建了一个“风险管理”类，以满足不同风险偏好的交易者的需求。最后，我们创建了最后一个名为“通用图形”的类，用于将交易品种属性显示在图表上，并同时显示交易者的风险选项。在下一篇文章让新闻交易轻松上手（第三部分）：执行交易，我们将最终开始开仓交易，我已经迫不及待地在一个合理的时间范围内来完成它！



