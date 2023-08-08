Improve Your Trading Charts With Interactive GUI's in MQL5 (Part III): Simple Movable Trading GUI

Introduction

Hello and welcome back to part 3 of our series "Improve Your Trading Charts With Interactive GUI's in MQL5".

Before we venture into new territory, let's quickly recap what we've covered in Parts I and II:

1. In Part I, we started by understanding the concept of chart events, and from there, we created two simple movable dashboards on the same chart. 2. For Part II, we took a step further. We utilized classes within a .mqh file to make our code more efficient and versatile, ready for integration with full-scale EAs/Indicators.



And now, we are ready for Part III! In this part, we're going to focus on enhancing our dashboards by integrating GUIs into them. Because without GUIs, dashboards won't serve their intended purpose.

Here's a quick overview of what we'll tackle in this article:





What are we creating?



We aim to create a Movable Dashboard with a GUI, and for that, we need to decide what we will be creating. I've chosen a simple EA, specifically, the Simple Trading EA, as our basis.

First, we need to construct this static dashboard i.e., the Simple Trading EA. It's crucial to do this efficiently since we're creating a full-fledged EA. By efficiency, I mean that we cannot merely open a file and write all the code there. Instead, we need a well-considered plan that allows us to write the bare minimum code across several well-organized .mqh files. Most importantly, we must avoid duplicating the same code repeatedly to create the required static GUIs for our movable dashboard.

Here is the basic static dashboard that we will be creating for our purpose:





Fig 1. Simple Static Dashboard





It comprises:

Element Description Label 1 Title Text (Simple Trading EA V1.0) Label 2 Lot Size Edit 1 The white-colored edit box you see in the image above, with 0.01 written inside it. Button 1 The green-colored Buy button. Button 2 The red-colored Sell button. Rectangle Label 1 Title bar, the dark blue-colored bar on which "Simple Trading EA V1.0" is written. Rectangle Label 2 Main dashboard area, the light blue-colored dashboard.

So, our dashboard consists of these seven components combined. If you ask me, I'd say that's a pretty good-looking dashboard we've created just by combining these seven elements.

Now, let's start coding this dashboard.





Creating a simple trading static dashboard



What classes are we going to write? Let's think...

We will need 2 Labels, 2 Buttons, 1 Edit, and 2 Rectangle Labels. So, let's create 4 .mqh files, one for each of these. Here's our project's folder structure:

Simple Trading EA/ SimpleTradingEA.mq5 Button.mqh Label.mqh Edit.mqh RectangleLabel.mqh



These are the files in which we will be writing our code. Now, let's create our first file, "SimpleTradingEA.mq5", which is our main EA file.

I have removed the OnTick() function as we won't be needing it for this project. Here's what the file looks like at the moment:

int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { }

Let's create a plan now. We will construct our static dashboard in the following order:

Title bar Main Dashboard Body Title Text "Lot Size:" Text

Edit Box

Buy and Sell Button Add any necessary finishing touches

This seems like a reasonable sequence to follow. Let's Start,

Title bar



To create the Title bar, we need to use the Rectangle Label Object. So, let's create a class that will handle everything related to the Rectangle Label Object. We will be creating an .mqh file; let's name it "RectangleLabel.mqh" to keep things simple, and let's name the class "RectangleLabel," again to keep things simple.

Here's the empty class we created:

class RectangleLabel { public : RectangleLabel( void ); ~RectangleLabel( void ); }; RectangleLabel::RectangleLabel( void ) { } RectangleLabel::~RectangleLabel( void ) { } We will be needing some functions, let's see Create -> To create the rectangle label Destroy -> To destroy the dashboard SetBorderType -> To set border type

SetBGColor -> To set background color Let's declare the above functions in member function list. Now our class looks like this: class RectangleLabel { public : RectangleLabel( void ); ~RectangleLabel( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void Destroy(); void SetBorderType( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType); void SetBGColor( color col); }; Let's write down a basic create function: void RectangleLabel::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); } Let's create Destroy, SetBorderType and SetBGColor in the same line as they only require one line. Here's our updated class: class RectangleLabel { private : string _name; public : RectangleLabel( void ); ~RectangleLabel( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} void SetBorderType( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , borderType);} void SetBGColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , col);} }; Also we added a private variable named "_name" as ObjectDelete requires a name and we set "_name" in Create function, It now looks like: void RectangleLabel::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); _name = name; } we simply added "_name = name;" in the last line to set the _name variable to the name of the rectangle label when it was created. If you are wandering where is the code that will make it movable, we are ignoring that aspect at the moment to keep things simple until we create a simple static dashboard. Now Let's use this class in main file i.e. SimpleTradingEA.mq5 to see the result:

We first included the RectangleLabel.mqh file using "#include" and created a instance of the class named TitleBar as we are creating Title bar of the dashboard with this instance of the RectangleLabel class, We will be using it again for the Main Dashboard Body. Then we used this instance to create a Rectangle Label on the chart at (100,100) coordinate with dimensions of 200x20. Then we set its border to Flat (BORDER_FLAT) as that looks better according to me; you may change it according to your preference. Then we use the ChartRedraw(0) function to redraw the chart; that way, the dashboard will be created on the chart immediately. Otherwise, it may wait for the next price update, i.e., tick. That was all in OnInit(), i.e., execute only once to create and show the dashboard on the chart. Finally, we destroy the dashboard using our created Destroy() function in OnDeinit(), i.e., when the EA is removed from the chart. Result:

Fig 2. Title bar

Main Dashboard Body



Let's again use the RectangleLabel class to create the main body. It's simple; we just need to create another instance; let's name it "MainDashboardBody" and add the below simple code in OnInit() after we create the title bar and then finally add MainDashboardBody.Destroy() in OnDeinit(): MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); After the our code looks like this:

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); } With that our result looks quite good:



Fig 3. Added Main Dashboard Body



Title Text



To add title text, we need to create a class similar to RectangleLabel but specifically for labels, allowing us to add text. Here's the code for a new class named Label : class Label { private : string _name; public : Label( void ); ~Label( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis); void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} void SetTextColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_COLOR , col);} void SetText( string text) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text);} string GetText() { return ObjectGetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT );} void SetFontSize( int fontSize) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize);} void SetFont( string fontName) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_FONT , fontName);} }; Label::Label( void ) { } Label::~Label( void ) { } void Label::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); _name = name; } Created class named Label in a new .mqh file named Label.mqh

Decalred a private variable named _name to store name privately

Created a function named Create with 3 requried parameters: name, xDis, yDis. Size is irrelevant for a Label object, To change Text Size we change Font Size

Craete a function named Destroy to destroy the Label

Created a function SetTextColor to set Text Color

Created a function to Set Text of the Label Object

Create a function GetText to get the text of the Label object which of course returns string

Created a function to SetFontSize to of course set Font Size

Created a function to set Font to set Font, requires name of the Font in string and of course font should be available/installed in the Operating System

That is it for the Label. Now Let's use it to create a label object on chart, No actually 2 label objects on the chart.

Now Our SimpleTradingEA.mq5 looks like:

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); } Created Label instance named TitleText

Used TitleText.Create function to create the TitleText

Used TitleText.SetText to set TitleText to "Simple Trading EA V1.0"

Used TitleText.SetFontSize to Set FontSize to 10

Used TitleText.SetTextColor to set color to Black

Used TitleText.Destroy to destroy the the TitleText object in OnDeinit

Result:



Fig 4. Added Title Text



"Lot Size:" Text



For the "Lot Size:" text, you'll follow a process similar to the title text. The final code is as follows:

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); } Created Label instance named LotSizeText

Used LotSizeText.Create function to create the Lot Size Text

Used LotSizeText.SetText to set text to "Lot Size:"

Used LotSizeText.SetFontSize to Set FontSize to 12

Used LotSizeText.SetTextColor to set color to Black

Used LotSizeText.Destroy to destroy the the Label object in OnDeinit

That is all for it. Result:



Fig 5. Added "Lot Size:" Text







Edit Box



For the Edit Box, you'll create a class quite similar to the Label class. Here's the code for a new class named Edit :

class Edit { private : string _name; public : Edit( void ); ~Edit( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} void SetBorderColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , col);} void SetBGColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , col);} void SetTextColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_COLOR , col);} void SetText( string text) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text);} string GetText() { return ObjectGetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT );} }; Edit::Edit( void ) { } Edit::~Edit( void ) { } void Edit::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); _name = name; } Created class named Edit in a new .mqh file named Edit.mqh

Decalred a private variable named _name to store name privately

Created a function named Create with 5 requried parameters: name, xDis, yDis, xSize, ySize

Created a function named Destroy to destroy the Edit Object

Created a function SetBorderColor to set Border Color

Created a function SetBGColor to se Background color to WhiteSmoke

Created a function SetTextColor to set the text color of the text inside the edit box

Created a function SetText to set text

Created a function GetText to get text

You can now use the Edit class in SimpleTradingEA, as shown below:

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; #include "Edit.mqh" Edit LotSize; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.Create( "LotSize" , 220 , 140 , 50 , 20 ); LotSize.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.SetBGColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); LotSize.SetText( "0.01" ); LotSize.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); LotSize.Destroy(); } Created Edit instance named LotSize

Used LotSize.Create function to create the Edit Object

Used LotSize.SetBorderColor to set border color to Black

Used LotSize.SetBGColor to Set background color to WhiteSmoke

Used LotSize.SetText to set text to 0.01 representing lot size

Used LotSize.SetTextColor to set the text color inside the edit box to Black

Used LotSize.Destroy to destroy the the Edit object in OnDeinit

Buy and Sell Buttons



Finally, we come to the buttons. Let's create a class for buttons in a similar way as we did for others:

class Button { private : string _name; public : Button( void ); ~Button( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void SetBorderColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , col);} void SetBGColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , col);} void SetText( string text) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text);} void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} }; Button::Button( void ) { } Button::~Button( void ) { } void Button::Create( string name, int xDis = 0 , int yDis = 0 , int xSize = 0 , int ySize = 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); _name = name; } In a new .mqh file named Button.mqh , we have created a class named Button . We've declared a private variable named _name to store the name privately. We have also created the following functions: A function named Create with 5 required parameters: name, xDis, yDis, xSize, ySize.

A function named Destroy to destroy the Button Object.

A function named SetBorderColor to set the Border Color.

A function named SetBGColor to set the Background color to WhiteSmoke.

A function named SetText to set text.

Now let's look at the main SimpleTradingEA.mq5 file after adding the buttons. You'll notice that it now includes instances for RectangleLabel , Label , Edit , Button for BuyButton , and SellButton.

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; #include "Edit.mqh" Edit LotSize; #include "Button.mqh" Button BuyButton; Button SellButton; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.Create( "LotSize" , 220 , 140 , 50 , 20 ); LotSize.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.SetBGColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); LotSize.SetText( "0.01" ); LotSize.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.Create( "BuyButton" , 110 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); BuyButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.SetText( "Buy" ); BuyButton.SetBGColor( clrLime ); SellButton.Create( "SellButton" , 210 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); SellButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); SellButton.SetText( "Sell" ); SellButton.SetBGColor( clrRed ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); LotSize.Destroy(); BuyButton.Destroy(); SellButton.Destroy(); } Created Button instance named BuyButton

Used BuyButton.Create function to create the Edit Object

Used BuyButton.SetBorderColor to set border color to Black

Used BuyButton.SetBGColor to Set background color to Lime

Used BuyButton.SetText to set text Buy

Used BuyButton.Destroy to destroy the the Button object in OnDeinit

Now for Sell button:



Created Button instance named SellButton

Used SellButton.Create function to create the Button Object

Used SellButton.SetBorderColor to set border color to Black

Used SellButton.SetBGColor to Set background color to Red

Used SellButton.SetText to set text Sell

Used SellButton.Destroy to destroy the the Button object in OnDeinit

Result:



Fig 6. Added Buy and Sell Buttons Finishing touches

Now for the finishing touches, let's make it colorful. We'll make the following changes: Let's do the folowing:



Change Title Bar color to Dark Blue

Change Main Dashboard Body color to Light Blue

Change Title Text color to White from Black

Change Lot Size Text color to White from Black

Add Buy/Sell functionality

The final SimpleTradingEA.mq5 code includes color changes and includes the trading library. It also creates an OnChartEvent function so that when the Buy or Sell button is clicked, the corresponding order is placed immediately. #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; #include "Edit.mqh" Edit LotSize; #include "Button.mqh" Button BuyButton; Button SellButton; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleBar.SetBGColor( C'27, 59, 146' ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.SetBGColor( C'102, 152, 250' ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrWhite ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrWhite ); LotSize.Create( "LotSize" , 220 , 140 , 50 , 20 ); LotSize.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.SetBGColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); LotSize.SetText( "0.01" ); LotSize.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.Create( "BuyButton" , 110 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); BuyButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.SetText( "Buy" ); BuyButton.SetBGColor( clrLime ); SellButton.Create( "SellButton" , 210 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); SellButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); SellButton.SetText( "Sell" ); SellButton.SetBGColor( clrRed ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); LotSize.Destroy(); BuyButton.Destroy(); SellButton.Destroy(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (sparam == "BuyButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), ask, 0 , 0 ); } if (sparam == "SellButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), bid, 0 , 0 ); } } } Changes: Color Modifications: Changed the Title Bar's background color to dark blue using TitleBar.SetBGColor(C'27, 59, 146') .

Updated the Main Dashboard Body's color to light blue with MainDashboardBody.SetBGColor(C'102, 152, 250') .

Altered the Title Text's color to white via TitleText.SetTextColor(clrWhite) .

Adjusted the Lot Size Text's color to white using LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrWhite) . Inclusion of the Trading Library: Integrated the Trading Library and created an instance named trade with the following code:

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade;

Creation of the OnChartEvent Function: Implemented an OnChartEvent function that executes a corresponding order immediately when either the Buy or Sell button is clicked. The code is as follows:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (sparam == "BuyButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), ask, 0 , 0 ); } if (sparam == "SellButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), bid, 0 , 0 ); } } } If the event ID equals CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, the function detects an Object Click, retrieves the clicked object's name through sparam, checks whether the object name is "BuyButton" or "SellButton", and then places the respective trade using the Trade library.

Final Result:



Fig 7. Completed Simple Trading EA (Static)



This section concludes with that.



Discussing the Approach to make our static dashboard move with all elements inside it

Now the real work begins. How do we make everything movable? Let's ponder this.

At the moment, we can make any single element movable. But what we need is for all the elements to move. Then, let's make one element move and have all others follow it. We can make other elements literally follow the main element using CustomChartEvent , but unfortunately, that method is slow and thus inefficient. So, what I found to be the most efficient approach is to move our main element (around which all other elements will move) and move other elements simultaneously. That's the theory, but how do we apply it practically?

Let's call our main element the Central Element, and let's make our title bar the Central Element. Now we will move all other elements around it.

Previously, we were moving a single element using a function defined in its class named OnEvent . Now we will modify this function so that it moves a single element and then moves all other elements by exactly the same amount.

Here's our current OnEvent function:

void RectangleLabel::OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int X = ( int )lparam; int Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; string name = Name; int XDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX = X; mlbDownY = Y; mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; if (X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) { movingState = true ; } } if (movingState) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } previousMouseState = MouseState; } }

I know we still haven't added this function to the RectangleLabel class; we'll do that after discussing the approach.

Now, what do we need to move any object? Its name, right?

What we are going to do is quite simple: we'll loop through those names and move the objects by the same amount as we moved the central element. But there's a major flaw here that's harder to see.

Whenever the mouse moves, we set the XDis and YDis of the central element like this:

ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY );

Here, we know the XDis and YDis of the central element when the mouse MLB was pressed. So, we need to know that information for other elements as well. However, this would make the function very complicated or inefficient, so we need a better approach.

Upon closer inspection, a better approach is right in front of us. We simply need to maintain the "X Distance and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements." Yes, it's that simple.

So, we'll note the "X Distance and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements," and maintain that distance. How do we record those distances? Well, at some point, we'll be adding our other elements to the central element, and at that point, we'll note the "X Distance and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements."

To reiterate, at some point, we'll be using the names of the other elements to add them to the central element, and at that point, we'll save the "X Distance and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements." Then we'll maintain this distance between the other elements and the central element. We'll update this distance after updating the central element's position.

That's our approach for the task. Now, let's put it into action.





Using discussed approach to make our static dashboard movable

So let's discuss where we will store the Name, X Distance, and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements. These are the only two categories of information we need to store.

We will create a function named Add in the RectangleLabel class. Using that function, we will store the following two things:

Name in the addedNames array X Distance and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements in addedXDisDifference and addedYDisDifference , respectively

Regarding the naming conventions, "added" implies the variable is related to another element added to the central element, while "XDis" and "YDis" are fairly straightforward. "Difference" suggests that the variable has something to do with a difference, so it is a reasonable name. The reason for discussing the name is to alleviate any confusion, as the correct variable name can minimize misunderstanding.

Let's declare these variables:

string addedNamed[]; int addedXDisDiffrence[], addedYDisDiffrence[];

Please note that we declare them as Private, as we won't need them to be Public. Also, they are all arrays.

Now let's create the Add function:

void RectangleLabel::Add( string name) { ArrayResize (addedNames, ArraySize (addedNames) + 1 ); ArrayResize (addedXDisDiffrence, ArraySize (addedXDisDiffrence) + 1 ); ArrayResize (addedYDisDiffrence, ArraySize (addedYDisDiffrence) + 1 ); addedNames[ ArraySize (addedNames) - 1 ] = name; addedXDisDiffrence[ ArraySize (addedXDisDiffrence) - 1 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ) - ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); addedYDisDiffrence[ ArraySize (addedYDisDiffrence) - 1 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ) - ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); }

This function is declared in the RectangleLabel class, as the TitleBar is our central element, and it is essentially a RECTANGLE_LABEL object. We declare the variables in the same class, obviously, as we are using them in this function.

What this function does is accept the name as a parameter, then increase the size of those three arrays by one. At the last index, we store the corresponding data. For the Name, we simply store the name. For the Distance Differences (X and Y), we store the difference between the Central element (TitleBar in this case) and the element whose name is provided as a parameter. This constitutes our Add function.

Next, we need to modify the OnEvent function. We create a loop to iterate through the addedNames array and maintain the distance between the TitleBar and the named element, setting it equal to the new TitleBar X/Y Distance minus the difference value given in the respective arrays.

for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (addedNames); i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , addedNames[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX - addedXDisDiffrence[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , addedNames[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY - addedYDisDiffrence[i]); }

Please note that the underlined part is the new X/Y Distance of the TitleBar (Central Element), and we subtract the difference value given in the respective arrays (referring to the difference between X Distance and Y Distance between Central Elements and Other Elements).

Where do we place this loop? We put it just after the Central Element is updated.

Here's our new OnEvent function:

void RectangleLabel::OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int X = ( int )lparam; int Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; string name = _name; int XDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX = X; mlbDownY = Y; mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; if (X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) { movingState = true ; } } if (movingState) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (addedNames); i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , addedNames[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX - addedXDisDiffrence[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , addedNames[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY - addedYDisDiffrence[i]); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } previousMouseState = MouseState; } }

The highlighted part is our new loop.

Now we simply need to use the Add function to attach elements to the Central Element, as we have chosen the TitleBar. We use the Add function from the TitleBar instance, which we named "TitleBar."

Let's use the Add function in the TitleBar instance to add all other elements to the TitleBar:

TitleBar.Add( "MainDashboardBody" ); TitleBar.Add( "TitleText" ); TitleBar.Add( "LotSizeText" ); TitleBar.Add( "LotSize" ); TitleBar.Add( "BuyButton" ); TitleBar.Add( "SellButton" );



With this, the names of all these elements are added to the addedNames array, allowing them to move. Also, their distances from the TitleBar are noted, so that distance will be maintained.

Now, let's make use of the OnEvent function. Without it, all of this would be for naught.

TitleBar.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam);

We add this to the OnChartEvent() , and we are done at last. I know this was lengthy, but the final result should be well worth the effort.





Fig 8. Final Result









Conclusion

With this, we come to the end of this article. Throughout our journey in this piece, we've accomplished a great deal, culminating in the completion of our part 3"Improve Your Trading Charts With Interactive GUIs in MQL5."

We have successfully achieved the objectives we set for ourselves in the "Movable GUI" series i.e. Part 1 and Part 2, bringing life to a dynamic and user-friendly interface for trading charts. Thank you for taking the time to read my articles. I hope you find them to be both informative and helpful in your endeavors.

If you have any ideas or suggestions for what you'd like to see in my next piece, please don't hesitate to share.

Happy Coding! Happy Trading!