利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表（第 II 部分）：可移动 GUI（II）

概述

欢迎阅读本系列的第二部分。在第一部分中，我们讨论了如何创建一个简单的可移动仪表板。第二部分旨在实现相同的目标，但会以更高效的方式，适用于成熟的 EA/指标应用程序。

例如，如果我们想在屏幕上有两个可移动的仪表板，我们需要复制现有代码，并创建六个额外的全局变量，每个变量都有不同的名称。现在，如果我们决定需要三个可移动的仪表板，代码的复杂度将急剧增加，并且更难管理。显然，我们需要一种更加精简的方式。

幸运的是，我们可以求助于 .mqh 文件来简化这个过程。

以下是我们将在本文中涵盖的内容：





理解类的概念

在我们深入研究之前，首先必须理解类的概念。随着我们深入研究，类可能会变得非常高级和复杂，但就目前，我们只涵盖了基础知识。理解并有效利用这些基本概念是进阶更复杂细节之前的重要步骤。

那么，究竟什么是类？

简单说，类是一种复杂的数据类型，与 int、string、等相似，但触及更复杂的层面。

定义类的方式有很多种，但从根本上说，它们可以被看作是代码的集群。您也许会问，什么样的代码？它们的典型情况是函数（通常称为方法）和变量的集合。有些人也学会认为这个定义有些模糊或不太准确。不过，重点是要记住，我们无需像在学校里那样为应付考试而死记硬背。我们的主要目标是利用类的力量，令编码更易于管理和高效，为此，严格的定义并非关键。

从本质上讲，类是函数和变量的集合，我们可以利用它们来发挥自己的优势。

现在，这种理解自然而然地导致了四个基本问题：

我们在哪里创建它们？ 我们如何声明它们？ 如何编写它们？ 如何使用它们？

顺便说一句，如果您挠头苦思，好奇为什么我们第一处就需要类，答案很直白。类简化了编码过程，令代码管理更轻而易举。

我们在哪里创建它们？



用于创建类的文件类型选择 — 可以是 .mq5 或 .mqh — 很灵活。不过，典型情况下，我们选择单独的 .mqh 文件。 在 .mq5 和 .mqh 中创建类，它们之间的区别值得注意。如果您是在 .mqh 文件中开发类，则需要将其导入到 .mq5 之中。这是因为要创建可运行的 EA/指标，唯有通过 .mq5 文件编译执行代码。不过，如果您直接在 .mq5 文件中建立类，则不需要任何导入过程。 我们通常倾向于单独的 .mqh 文件，因为它们增强了代码的可管理性。导入过程非常直白 — 仅需单行代码而已。为了便于讨论，我们将使用一个单独的 .mqh 文件。





我们如何声明它们？



类的声明很直白。下面示例是如何声明一个简单的空类： class YourClassName { }; 在上面的代码片段中，“YourClassName” 是一个占位符。将 “YourClassName” 替换为您想分配给类的实际名称。







怎样编写它们？



为了理解这一点，我们先讨论变量，然后再讨论函数。 假设您希望声明两个变量：其一是 “int” 类型，另一个是 “bool” 类型。您可以通过以下手段做到： class YourClassName { int var1; bool var2; }; 重要的是，请注意，不能直接在类声明中为这些变量赋值。例如，以下代码将导致错误： class YourClassName { int var1 = "int var" ; bool var2 = true ; }; 您将遇到的错误会说：

'=' — 非法赋值

'=' — 非法赋值

在我们的逻辑依赖于初始变量值的境况下，我们可以利用称之为构造函数的东西。此外，我们还有一种称为析构函数的东西，它本质上是构造函数的对应过程。 构造函数和析构函数是始终与类关联的特殊函数，无论是否显式声明它们。如果您未声明它们，则它们会隐式作为空函数。在声明类的实例时执行构造函数，而析构函数则在类实例出离界域时执行。重点要注意的是，在 MQL5 中，无法显式删除类的实例。 例如，在我们代码中的 OnInit() 函数充当构造函数，而 OnDeinit() 函数充当析构函数。此处的类隐藏在后台以维护简单性。这种范式在许多语言中都很常见，包括 Java，它总是包含一个默认类。 我们将在下一步中讨论“实例”的含义（如何使用它们？）。 现在，明白我们可用构造函数为变量赋初值。析构函数与本讨论无关，但我们肯定会在本系列的后面部分涵盖它。 请注意，强烈建议使用构造函数。 虽然一些程序员也许会忽略编译器警告，并假设如果他们没有显式定义变量，则它们将被隐式设为默认值，但这种方式并不完全正确，也不完全错误。 这个假设源于这样一个事实，即在许多编程语言中（甚至在 MQL4 中），没有显式定义的变量默认为某个值，而不会导致代码不一致。不过，在 MQL5 中，如果您没有显式定义变量，您可能会在代码中遇到不一致的情况。 以下是最常用数据类型的假定默认值： 类型 声明代码 假定默认值 int int test; 0 double double test; 0.0 bool bool test; false string string test; NULL datetime datetime test; 1970.01.01 00:00:00 注意： “假定默认值”是打印未初始化变量时看到的值。如果使用 if 语句进行相同的检查，则某些语句的行为将按预期进行，但另一些则不会，从而可能导致问题。 我们的测试脚本如下所示： void OnStart () { type test; if (test == presumedDefaultValue) { Alert ("Yes, This is the default value of the test variable."); } else { Alert ("No, This is NOT the default value of the test variable."); } } 将 “type” 替换为某个变量类型，将 “presumedDefaultValue” 替换为预期的默认值。 于此，您会看到对于 bool 和 string，一切正常，并且将触发警报“是的，这是测试变量的默认值”。然而，对于 int、double 和 datetime，就不是那么直白了。您将收到一条警报，说是 “不，这不是测试变量的默认值。”此意外结果可能会导致逻辑故障。 现在我们明白了构造函数的重要性，我们来看看如何创建一个构造函数： class name { private : public : int var1; bool var2; name(); ~name(); }; name::name() { var1 = 0 ; var2 = true ; } 在此，我们在类中包含了 public 和 private 字段，尽管 private 当前为空。 使用公开访问修饰符声明构造函数，从而能在其它文件中调用它非常重要。 为了解释这一点，我们讨论访问修饰符（已知还称为访问规范符）。 访问修饰符定义编译器如何访问变量、结构成员、或类。 访问修饰符 说明 public 允许不受限制地访问变量或类方法

private 允许从该类内部的方法，以及公开继承类的方法访问。不能从它处访问；

protected 仅允许从相同类的方法访问变量和类方法。

virtual 仅适用于类方法（但不适用于结构方法），并告诉编译器此方法应放在类的虚拟函数表之中。 在本文中，我们仅需了解 public 和 private，未用到其它，但我们肯定会在本系列的后面部分讲解它们。 在本文中，我们将重点讲解 public 和 private 修饰符，而其它修饰符留待本系列的后部。公开本质上意味着定义为 public 的变量和函数可以在任何地方调用/修改（变量），包括不同的 .mq5 或 .mqh 文件。另一方面，private 只允许访问当前类中定义的函数。 如果您在懵圈，为什么第一处就需要它们？这有很多原因，比如数据隐藏、抽象、可维护性、可重用性。 我们定义了构造函数代码，如下所示： name::name() { var1 = 0 ; var2 = true ; } 构造函数/析构函数没有返回类型。 请注意，构造函数/析构函数没有返回类型。我们在此简单地给未初始化变量赋值，因为有时您也许需要将 bool 变量（即本例中的 var2）设置为 true 作为初始值。 还有替代方式可以做到这一点： name::name() : var1( 0 ), var2( true ) { } 这个构造函数没有主体，简单地把未初始化变量的值初始化为我们想要的值。虽然您可以采用任意一种方法，但通常最好使用第二种。举例，如果您用 const 声明变量令其不可更改，则第一种给未初始化变量赋值的方法将不起作用，但第二种可以。这是因为在第一种方法中，我们是在分配值，而第二种，我们是在初始化值。



或者您也可以在成员列表中编写： class name { private : public : int var1; bool var2; name() : var1( 0 ), var2( true ) {} ~name(); };



现在我们已经涵盖如何声明变量、构造函数和析构函数，清楚如何直白地创建函数。 如果要创建一个名为 functionName() 的函数，取一个输入作为字符串变量，并简单地打印该变量，则它看来像这样： class className { public : void functionName( string printThis) }; void className::functionName( string printThis) { Print (printThis); }

我们在名为 “className” 的类成员列表中声明函数，并用 public 访问修饰符，如此我们就可以在任何地方调用该函数。然后，我们编写函数的主体。 注意在类中该函数的声明，即

functionName( string printThis) 在编写函数主体时必须完全匹配。 我们编写 MQL5 类的基本概述至此完毕。





如何使用它们？



为了更好地理解这一点，我们来看看文件夹结构：

测试项目 mainFile.mq5 includeFile.mqh

首先，我们看看在 includeFile.mqh 中编写的完整类代码： 在此示例中，我们声明了一个名为 “className” 的类，其包含一个构造函数、一个析构函数、三个变量（一个是私密变量，两个是公开变量）、和一个公开函数。 构造函数：我们为变量 var0、var1 和 var2 分别初始化为 10、0 和 true。

析构函数：目前，它是空的，因此不执行任何操作。

var0：这是一个私密整数型变量，初始化为 10，并在函数（functionName）中使用。

var1：这是一个公开整数型变量，初始化为 0，也在函数（functionName）当中使用。

functionName：这个名为 “functionName” 的 void 函数接收一个整数型 “printThisNumber”，并打印 printThisNumber、var0 及 var1 的合计。

接下来，我们来查验 mainFile.mq5： #include "includeFile.mqh" className classInstance; int OnInit () { classInstance.functionName( 5 ) classInstance.var1 = 50 ; classInstance.functionName( 5 ) return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } 我们首先将 includeFile.mqh 文件包含在 mainFile.mq5 之中。然后，我们如下创建类的实例 className classInstance; 这个实例令我们能够修改和使用类中的变量或函数。这个过程称为实例化，但我们不会在这里深入研究深层定义。

您可以创建任意数量的实例，它们都是相互独立的。 我们使用 “” 替代 <> 来搜索 .mqh 文件，因为 <> 是在 'include' 文件夹中查找 .mqh 文件，而 “” 则是在当前目录中搜索 .mqh 文件。 本演练提供了有关类如何使用的扎实理解。





使用 .mqh 文件创建相同的仪表板

我们开启旅程，从头开始创建类似的仪表板，但这次用的是 .mqh 文件。如有必要，我们将借用之前的代码片段。为了有效地组织我们的代码文件，我们将创建一个新文件夹，恰如其分地命名为 “Movable Dashboard MQL5”。

接下来，我们将生成两个新文件：“Movable_Dashboard_MQL5.mq5” 文件，它将用作我们的主要 .mq5 文件，以及 “GUI_Movable.mqh” 文件，它持有令仪表板可移动的代码。正确命名这些文件对于轻松管理多个文件至关重要。

首先，我们在主 .mq5 文件（Movable_Dashboard_MQL5.mq5）的 OnInit() 中利用对象创建方法制作一个 200x200 的白色仪表板：

int OnInit () { string name = "TestRectangle" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 200 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 200 ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

结果：

图例 1. 基本仪表板图像





您也许会问，为什么我们要用主 .mq5 文件（Movable_Dashboard_MQL5.mq5）替代 .mqh 文件（GUI_Movable.mqh）创建仪表板？这个决定主要是为了简单起见，且取决于您的具体目标，我们将在下一章节中采取这种方式。

我们把注意力转向 .mqh 文件（GUI_Movable.mqh），它目前看上去像这样：

class GUI_Movable { };

在此，我们只是声明了一个类，并未显式定义构造函数和析构函数。

那么，我们的标的物是什么？我们旨在缝合该代码，如此它就可在我们的主要文件中实现，从而令我们的仪表板可移动。

好吧，我们如何达成这一目标？在我们之前的 .mq5 文件（Movable_Dashboard_MQL5.mq5）中，唯一需要能够令仪表板可移动的代码是：

int previousMouseState = 0 ; int mlbDownX = 0 ; int mlbDownY = 0 ; int mlbDownXDistance = 0 ; int mlbDownYDistance = 0 ; bool movingState = false ; void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int X = ( int )lparam; int Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; string name = "TestRectangle" ; int XDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX = X; mlbDownY = Y; mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; if (X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) { movingState = true ; } } if (movingState) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } previousMouseState = MouseState; } }

现在我们将按以下手段处置：

编写 GUI_Movable 类代码 在主要 .mq5 文件中创建类的实例 为该实例命名 调用 GUI_Movable 类方法令仪表板可移动

这些步骤初看可能令人生畏，但随着实践，这个过程会变得更直观。

编写 GUI_Movable 类代码：



我们需要计划好类的组成部分。此处是分解： 我们需要声明六个 private 修饰符的变量（previousMouseState、mlbDownX、mlbDownY、mlbDownXDistance、mlbDownYDistance、movingState）。这些变量包括五个整数型和一个布尔型。 我们必须声明的第七个 public 变量，其中存储仪表板的名称。我们需要这个变量公开，因为我们需要从主要 .mq5 文件中修改它。 我们需要找到一种途径来利用 .mqh 文件中的 OnChartEvent 函数，因为我们所有声明的变量都位于该文件之中，并且我们需要在 OnChartEvent 函数中使用这些变量。





我们首先在类中声明我们的六个私密变量，其中五个是整数型，一个是布尔型。我们将利用构造函数来初始化这些值： class GUI_Movable { private : int previousMouseState, mlbDownX, mlbDownY, mlbDownXDistance, mlbDownYDistance; bool movingState; public : GUI_Movable() : previousMouseState( 0 ), mlbDownX( 0 ), mlbDownY( 0 ), mlbDownXDistance( 0 ), mlbDownYDistance( 0 ), movingState( false ) {}; }; 现在我们需要 0 作为所有 int 的初始值，而所有 bool 则是 false，故我们利用构造函数来初始化它们。 接下来，我们将声明一个公开变量来存储仪表板的名称。这个变量需要从我们的主要 .mq5 文件中访问。 public : string Name; 它的初始值当然是 NULL，但为了形式化，我们会将其初始化为 NULL，并修改我们的构造函数来做这件事（形式化因为字符串不会导致不一致） GUI_Movable() : previousMouseState( 0 ), mlbDownX( 0 ), mlbDownY( 0 ), mlbDownXDistance( 0 ), mlbDownYDistance( 0 ), movingState( false ), Name( NULL ) {}; 这一步也许看起来有点复杂，但一旦您理解了它，它就很直白了。 我们将创建一个名为 OnEvent 的公开函数，该函数将接收以下输入：id、lparam、dparam 和 sparam。由于 OnChartEvent() 不返回任何内容（void），我们也会把 OnEvent() 定义为 void。 OnEvent 函数将执行 OnChartEvent() 设计要执行的所有操作，但它将在 .mqh 文件中执行此操作。我们将在主文件的实际 OnChartEvent() 函数中调用 OnEvent()。 为了避免在 .mqh 和主文件中声明 OnChartEvent() 而导致错误，我们创建了这个名为 OnEvent() 的单独函数。此处就是我们如何声明它的： public : string Name; void OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam); 现在，我们编写函数代码。它将执行原始 OnChartEvent() 设计的所有操作： void GUI_Movable::OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { } 我们将该函数置于全局界域。现在，我们能够在此放置相同的代码，它将可以访问类中声明的变量。 完整的函数将如下所示： void GUI_Movable::OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int X = ( int )lparam; int Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; string name = Name; int XDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX = X; mlbDownY = Y; mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; if (X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) { movingState = true ; } } if (movingState) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } previousMouseState = MouseState; } } 我们唯一的修改是 string name = "TestRectangle" ; 至 string name = Name; 因为当然，我们需要使用我们在主要 .mq5 文件中设置的 Name 变量。





在主要 .mq5 文件中创建类的实例： 这可以通过以下方式非常简单地完成： #include "GUI_Movable.mqh" GUI_Movable Dashboard; 在此，我们包含了 .mqh 文件，选择 “” 替代 <> 来指定文件的位置。<> 是在 include 文件夹中搜索 .mqh 文件，而 “” 则在当前目录中查找 .mqh 文件，在本例中为名为 “Movable Dashboard MQL5” 的文件夹。然后，我们声明 GUI_Movable 类的实例，并为其分配一个便捷的名称 “Dashboard”。这个名称允许我们利用我们在 .mqh 文件中编写的代码。 为该实例命名： 这可以在 OnInit() 函数中毫不费力地执行。我们的 OnInit() 函数应该是这样显示的： int OnInit () { string name = "TestRectangle" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 200 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 200 ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); Dashboard.Name = name; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } 最后，我们使用 Dashboard.Name = name; 给 GUI_Movable 类的 Dashboard 实例 “Name” 变量赋值。稍后将在实例的 OnEvent() 函数中会用到。请务必记住将 CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 属性设置为 true。这样启用检测鼠标事件。稍后我们将在构造函数中重复此步骤，但现在，我们坚持不把事情搞复杂



调用 GUI_Movable 类方法令仪表板可移动： 尽管有些复杂的命名，但这一步很直白。 void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { Dashboard.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } 在此阶段，我们将 OnEvent() 函数放在 OnChartEvent() 当中，以便利用 .mqh 文件中的 OnChartEvent() 函数。





最后，此处是我们的完整代码：

文件夹结构：

Movable Dashboard MQL5 Movable_Dashboard_MQL5.mq5 GUI_Movable.mqh



Movable_Dashboard_MQL5.mq5

#include "GUI_Movable.mqh" GUI_Movable Dashboard; int OnInit () { string name = "TestRectangle" ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 200 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 200 ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); Dashboard.Name = name; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { Dashboard.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } GUI_Movable.mqh

class GUI_Movable { private : int previousMouseState, mlbDownX, mlbDownY, mlbDownXDistance, mlbDownYDistance; bool movingState; public : GUI_Movable() : previousMouseState(0), mlbDownX(0), mlbDownY(0), mlbDownXDistance(0), mlbDownYDistance(0), movingState(false), Name(NULL) {}; string Name; void OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam); }; void GUI_Movable::OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int X = ( int )lparam; int Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; string name = Name; int XDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX = X; mlbDownY = Y; mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; if (X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) { movingState = true ; } } if (movingState) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } previousMouseState = MouseState; } }

首先，编译 .mqh 文件，然后是 .mq5 文件。这将创建一个可以加载到图表的 .ex5 文件。

通过这些步骤，我们用更高效的代码复现了第 1 部分中完成的工作。注意，第 1 部分和第 2 部分之间主要 .mq5 文件中使用的代码体量存在明显差异。最好的部分是，从这里它只会变得更好。

结果：

图例 2. 简单可移动仪表板









使用 .mqh 文件在同一图表上设置两个仪表板



现在，我们将在 .mqh 文件中执行此操作，替代主要 .mq5 文件中调用 ObjectCreate 创建仪表板。您会看到以后事情会变得多么简单。

我们深入研究一下我们将对 .mqh 文件所做的修改：

我们需要将字符串变量 “Name” 的修饰符从 public 更改为 private。“Name” 在我们的主要文件中不是必需的 — 我们只在 .mqh 文件中需要它。故此，我们将其设为私密。这可以按如下方式完成： 从：

class GUI_Movable { private : int previousMouseState, mlbDownX, mlbDownY, mlbDownXDistance, mlbDownYDistance; bool movingState; public : GUI_Movable() : previousMouseState(0), mlbDownX(0), mlbDownY(0), mlbDownXDistance(0), mlbDownYDistance(0), movingState(false), Name(NULL) {}; string Name; void OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam); }; 至： class GUI_Movable { private : int previousMouseState, mlbDownX, mlbDownY, mlbDownXDistance, mlbDownYDistance; bool movingState; string Name; public : GUI_Movable() : previousMouseState(0), mlbDownX(0), mlbDownY(0), mlbDownXDistance(0), mlbDownYDistance(0), movingState(false), Name(NULL) {}; void OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam); };

我们简单地更改了位置

string Name; 将变量修饰符从 public 更改为 private



接下来，我们添加一个名为 CreateDashboard() 的公开方法。此方法将接收以下输入：name（string）、xDis（int）、yDis（int）、xSize（int）、ySize（int）。 我们首先将其添加到类成员列表之中： public : void OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam); void CreateDashboard( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); 现在，我们在全局空间中定义这个函数，从我们的主文件中复制代码，如下所示： void GUI_Movable::CreateDashboard( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); Name = name; ChartRedraw (); }





据此，我们需要修改我们的 .mq5 文件：

#include "GUI_Movable.mqh" GUI_Movable Dashboard1; GUI_Movable Dashboard2; int OnInit () { Dashboard1.CreateDashboard( "Dashboard1" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 200 ); Dashboard2.CreateDashboard( "Dashboard2" , 100 , 350 , 200 , 200 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { Dashboard1.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); Dashboard2.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); }

为您分解：

我们首先包含 “GUI_Movable.mqh” 文件，其中包含 GUI_Movable 类定义。该类拥有创建和处理与可移动仪表板相关的事件方法。

接下来，我们声明 GUI_Movable 类的两个实例，即 Dashboard1 和 Dashboard2。这些实例代表我们将在程序中创建和控制的两个仪表板。

在 OnInit() 函数中（EA 交易启动时自动调用），我们通过调用两个实例的 CreateDashboard() 方法来创建两个仪表板。我们将仪表板的名称及其位置和大小（以像素为单位）作为参数传递给该方法。然后，该函数返回 INIT_SUCCEEDED，指示初始化成功。

最后，我们有 OnChartEvent() 函数，每当图表上发生事件（如鼠标单击或移动）时，就会触发该函数。在该函数中，我们调用两个仪表板实例的 OnEvent() 方法，传递所有接收到的参数。这允许每个仪表板根据 GUI_Movable 类的 OnEvent() 方法中定义的逻辑独立处理事件。

如您所见，这种方式简单明了，同时维持了相同的功能。这令代码在成熟的 EA/指标中具有高度的可用性。

.mqh 文件的完整代码：

class GUI_Movable { private : int previousMouseState, mlbDownX, mlbDownY, mlbDownXDistance, mlbDownYDistance; bool movingState; string Name; public : GUI_Movable() : previousMouseState(0), mlbDownX(0), mlbDownY(0), mlbDownXDistance(0), mlbDownYDistance(0), movingState(false), Name(NULL) {}; void OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam); void CreateDashboard( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); }; void GUI_Movable::OnEvent( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int X = ( int )lparam; int Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; string name = Name; int XDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YDistance = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YSize = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX = X; mlbDownY = Y; mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; if (X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) { movingState = true ; } } if (movingState) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } previousMouseState = MouseState; } } void GUI_Movable::CreateDashboard( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); Name = name; ChartRedraw (); }

结果：

图例 3. 同一图表上的两个可移动仪表板





如果您想知道这些仪表板的层次结构，较早创建的仪表板比稍后创建的仪表板位置要低。







结束语

对于那些想看到他们先期存在的仪表板可移动的人，这个过程相当直白。参考标题为 “使用 .mqh 文件创建相同的仪表板” 的章节，您会发现只需在现有的 EA/指标中只需几行代码即可将任何仪表板转换为可移动的仪表板。所有需要的只是包含 GUI_Movable.mqh 文件，并创建类实例，并将仪表板的名称分配给该实例。通过这些简单的步骤，您的仪表板就会变得具有交互性，并且可以用鼠标轻松移动。





随着第二部分的完成，我们已经成功地学会了如何令仪表板可移动来增强仪表板的交互性。这可以应用于任何先期存在的 EA/指标，或者从头开始构建的新 EA/指标。

虽然这是一篇很长的文章，而且类的概念在解释和理解方面都具有挑战性，但我相信这些知识将极大地有益于您未来的编码之旅。

我真诚地希望这篇文章对您有所帮助，即便是最小的方式。期待在系列文章的下一部分再次见到您。

祝您编码愉快，交易愉快！



