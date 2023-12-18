利用回归衡量度评估 ONNX 模型

概述

回归是一项依据未标记样本预测真实数值的任务。 一个著名的回归例子是基于大小、重量、颜色、净度、等特征来估算钻石的价值。

而所谓的回归衡量度则是用来评估回归模型的预测准确性。 尽管算法相似，回归衡量度在语义上与相似的损失函数有所区别。 了解它们之间的区别很重要。 它可按如下方式表述：

当我们将构建模型的问题降解为优化问题时，此刻损失函数就会浮现。 通常要求它具有良好的性质（例如，可微性）

衡量度是外部客观品质准则，通常不依赖于模型参数，而仅建立在预测值之上。

MQL5 中的回归衡量度

MQL5 语言具有以下衡量度：

平均绝对误差， MAE

均方误差， MSE

均方根误差， RMSE

R-平方， R2

平均绝对百分比误差， MAPE

均方百分比误差， MSPE

均方根对数误差，RMSLE

预计 MQL5 中回归衡量度的数量还会增加。

回归衡量度的简明特征

MAE 估算绝对误差 — 预测数字偏离实际数字的程度。 误差的测量单位与目标函数的数值相同。 错误值基于可能的数值范围进行解释。 例如，如果目标值在 1 到 1.5 的范围内，则平均绝对误差值为 10 就是一个非常大的误差；而对于 10000...15000 的范围，那就可以接受。 它不适合针对扩散较大的数值评估预测。



在 MSE 中，由于平方，每个误差都有自己的权重。 由此，预测与现实之间的巨大差异更加明显。

RMSE 具有与 MSE 相同的优点，但更易于理解，因为误差的测量单位与目标函数的数值相同。 它对异常和尖峰非常敏感。 MAE 和 RMSE 可以一起使用，来检测一组预测中的误差变化。 RMSE 始终大于或等于 MAE。 它们之间的差值越大，样本中独立误差的扩散就越大。 如果 RMSE = MAE，则所有误差的幅度相同。

R2 — 判定率表示两个随机变量之间的关系强度。 它有助于判定模型能够解释的数据多样性的份额。 如果模型始终准确预测，则衡量度为 1。 对于泛泛的模型，它是 0。 如果模型预测比泛泛者还糟糕，同时模型不遵循数据趋势，则衡量度数值可能为负值。

MAPE — 误差没有量纲，非常容易解释。 它既可以表示为小数，也可以表示为百分比。 在 MQL5 中，它以小数表达。 例如，值 0.1 表示误差为真实数值的 10%。 该衡量度背后的思想是对于相对偏差的敏感性。 它不适用于需要使用真实测量单位的任务。

MSPE 可被认为是 MSE 的加权版本，其中权重与观测值的平方成反比。 因此，随着观测值的递增，误差趋于递减。

RMSLE 用于实际值超出若干个数量级时。 根据定义，预测值和实际观测值不能为负值。

计算上述所有衡量度的算法在源文件 VectorRegressionMetric.mqh 中提供。

ONNX 模型

我们用到 4 个回归模型，依据日线的前一根柱线预测当天的收盘价（EURUSD， D1）。 我们在之前的文章中研究了这些模型：“在类中包装 ONNX 模型”、“如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例”，以及 “如何在 MQL5 中使用 ONNX 模型”。 故此，我们不会在此重复训练模型所用的规则。 训练所有模型的脚本位于本文随附的 zip 存档的 Python 子文件夹之中。 经训练的 onnx 模型 — model.eurusd.D1.10、model.eurusd.D1.30、model.eurusd.D1.52 和 model.eurusd.D1.63 也位于那里。



在类中包装 ONNX 模型

在上一篇文章中，我们展示了 ONNX 模型的基类和分类模型的派生类。 我们已针对基类进行了一些小的修改，令其更加灵活。

#define PRICE_UP 0 #define PRICE_SAME 1 #define PRICE_DOWN 2 class CModelSymbolPeriod { protected : string m_name; long m_handle; string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_period; datetime m_next_bar; double m_class_delta; public : CModelSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const double class_delta= 0.0001 ) { m_name= "" ; m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; m_symbol=symbol; m_period=period; m_next_bar= 0 ; m_class_delta=class_delta; } ~CModelSymbolPeriod( void ) { Shutdown(); } string GetModelName( void ) { return (m_name); } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { return ( false ); } bool CheckInit( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const uchar & model[]) { if (symbol!=m_symbol || period!=m_period) { PrintFormat ( "Model must work with %s,%s" ,m_symbol, EnumToString (m_period)); return ( false ); } m_handle= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (model, ONNX_DEFAULT ); if (m_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "OnnxCreateFromBuffer error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void Shutdown( void ) { if (m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { OnnxRelease (m_handle); m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; } } virtual bool CheckOnTick( void ) { if ( TimeCurrent ()<m_next_bar) return ( false ); m_next_bar= TimeCurrent (); m_next_bar-=m_next_bar% PeriodSeconds (m_period); m_next_bar+= PeriodSeconds (m_period); return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( datetime date) { return ( DBL_MAX ); } virtual int PredictClass( datetime date, vector & probabilities) { date-=date% PeriodSeconds (m_period); double predicted_price=PredictPrice(date); if (predicted_price== DBL_MAX ) return (- 1 ); double last_close[ 2 ]; if ( CopyClose (m_symbol,m_period,date, 2 ,last_close)!= 2 ) return (- 1 ); double prev_price=last_close[ 0 ]; int predicted_class=- 1 ; double delta=prev_price-predicted_price; if ( fabs (delta)<=m_class_delta) predicted_class=PRICE_SAME; else { if (delta< 0 ) predicted_class=PRICE_UP; else predicted_class=PRICE_DOWN; } probabilities.Fill( 0 ); if (predicted_class<( int )probabilities.Size()) probabilities[predicted_class]= 1 ; return (predicted_class); } };

我们已在 PredictPrice 和 PredictClass 方法中加入了一个 datetime 参数，以便我们可以在任何时间点进行预测，而不仅只在当下。 这对于形成预测向量很实用。



D1_10 模型类

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.10.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_10[] class CModelEurusdD1_10 : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_10( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_name= "D1_10" ; m_sample_size= 10 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_10)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10 : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 4 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10 : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 1 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_10 : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( datetime date) { static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size, 4 ); static vectorf output_data( 1 ); static matrix mm(m_sample_size, 4 ); static matrix ms(m_sample_size, 4 ); static matrix x_norm(m_sample_size, 4 ); matrix rates; date-=date% PeriodSeconds (m_period); if (!rates. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_OHLC ,date- 1 ,m_sample_size)) return ( DBL_MAX ); vector m=rates.Mean( 1 ); vector s=rates.Std( 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_sample_size; i++) { mm.Row(m,i); ms.Row(s,i); } x_norm=rates.Transpose(); x_norm-=mm; x_norm/=ms; input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return ( DBL_MAX ); double predicted=output_data[ 0 ]*s[ 3 ]+m[ 3 ]; return (predicted); } };

我们的第一个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.10.onnx。 回归模型依据 EURUSD D1 的 10 个 OHLC 价格序列进行了训练。

这个模型类似于我们在公开项目 MQL5\Shared Projects\ONNX.Price.Prediction 中发布的第一个模型。

10 个 OHLC 价格序列应按照与训练期间相同的方式进行常规化，即序列中与平均价格的偏差除以序列中的标准差。 如此，我们将序列纳于一定范围之内，均值为 0，扩散为 1，这样就提高了训练期间的收敛性。







D1_30 模型类

第二个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.30.onnx。 回归模型的训练依据 EURUSD D1 的 30 个收盘价序列，和两条均化周期分别为 21 和 34 的简单移动平均线。

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.30.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_30[] class CModelEurusdD1_30 : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; int m_fast_period; int m_slow_period; int m_sma_fast; int m_sma_slow; public : CModelEurusdD1_30( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_name= "D1_30" ; m_sample_size= 30 ; m_fast_period= 21 ; m_slow_period= 34 ; m_sma_fast= INVALID_HANDLE ; m_sma_slow= INVALID_HANDLE ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_30)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30 : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 3 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30 : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 1 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30 : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_sma_fast= iMA (m_symbol,m_period,m_fast_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); m_sma_slow= iMA (m_symbol,m_period,m_slow_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (m_sma_fast== INVALID_HANDLE || m_sma_slow== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_30 : cannot create indicator" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( datetime date) { static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size, 3 ); static vectorf output_data( 1 ); static matrix x_norm(m_sample_size, 3 ); static vector vtemp(m_sample_size); static double ma_buffer[]; date-=date% PeriodSeconds (m_period); if (!vtemp. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,date- 1 ,m_sample_size)) return ( DBL_MAX ); double m=vtemp.Mean(); double s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_sma_fast, 0 ,date- 1 ,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size) return (- 1 ); vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer); m=vtemp.Mean(); s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 1 ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_sma_slow, 0 ,date- 1 ,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size) return (- 1 ); vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer); m=vtemp.Mean(); s=vtemp.Std(); vtemp-=m; vtemp/=s; x_norm.Col(vtemp, 2 ); input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return ( DBL_MAX ); double predicted=output_data[ 0 ]*s+m; return (predicted); } };

与之前的类一样，在 Init 方法中调用 CheckInit 基类方法。 在基类方法中，为 ONNX 模型创建一个时段，并显式设置输入和输出张量的大小。

PredictPrice 方法提供 30 个之前的收盘价序列，以及计算出的移动平均线。 数据的常规化方式与训练相同。

该模型是为 “在类中包装 ONNX 模型” 一文开发的，并为本文目的将其从分类转换到回归。







D1_52 模型类

第三个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.52.onnx。 回归模型的训练依据 EURUSD D1 的 52 个收盘价序列。

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.52.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_52[] class CModelEurusdD1_52 : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_52( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 , 0.0001 ) { m_name= "D1_52" ; m_sample_size= 52 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_52)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_52 : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size, 1 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_52 : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 1 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_52 : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( datetime date) { static vectorf output_data( 1 ); static vector x_norm(m_sample_size); date-=date% PeriodSeconds (m_period); double price_min= 0 ; double price_max= 0 ; GetMinMaxClose(date,price_min,price_max); if (price_min>=price_max) return ( DBL_MAX ); if (!x_norm. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,date- 1 ,m_sample_size)) return ( DBL_MAX ); x_norm-=price_min; x_norm/=(price_max-price_min); if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_DEFAULT ,x_norm,output_data)) return ( DBL_MAX ); double predicted=output_data[ 0 ]*(price_max-price_min)+price_min; return (predicted); } private : void GetMinMaxClose( const datetime date, double & price_min, double & price_max) { static vector close; close. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,date,m_sample_size* 7 + 1 ); price_min=close.Min(); price_max=close.Max(); } };

提交模型之前的价格常规化与以前的不同。 在训练期间用到了 MinMaxScaler。 因此，我们取预测日期之前 52 周的最低价和最高价。

该模型类似于 “如何在 MQL5 中使用 ONNX 模型” 一文中所述的模型。







D1_63 模型类

最后，第四个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.63.onnx。 回归模型的训练依据 EURUSD D1 的 63 个收盘价序列。

#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh" #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.63.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_63[] class CModelEurusdD1_63 : public CModelSymbolPeriod { private : int m_sample_size; public : CModelEurusdD1_63( void ) : CModelSymbolPeriod( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_D1 ) { m_name= "D1_63" ; m_sample_size= 63 ; } virtual bool Init( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { if (!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_63)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63 : initialization error" ); return ( false ); } const long input_shape[] = { 1 ,m_sample_size}; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (m_handle, 0 ,input_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63 : OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } const long output_shape[] = { 1 , 1 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (m_handle, 0 ,output_shape)) { Print ( "model_eurusd_D1_63 : OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } virtual double PredictPrice( datetime date) { static vectorf input_data(m_sample_size); static vectorf output_data( 1 ); date-=date% PeriodSeconds (m_period); if (!input_data. CopyRates (m_symbol,m_period, COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,date- 1 ,m_sample_size)) return ( DBL_MAX ); float m=input_data.Mean(); float s=input_data.Std(); input_data-=m; input_data/=s; if (! OnnxRun (m_handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return ( DBL_MAX ); double predicted=output_data[ 0 ]*s+m; return (predicted); } };

PredictPrice 方法提供以前的 63 个收盘价序列。 数据的常规化方式与第一个和第二个模型相同。

该模型是为文章 “如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例” 而开发。





将所有模型合并到一个脚本当中。 现实、预测和回归衡量度

为了应用回归衡量度，我们应该做出一定数量的预测（vector_pred），并取相同日期（vector_true）的真实数据。

由于我们在类中包装所有的模型，都派生自相同的基类，因此我们可以一次性评估它们。

脚本非常简单

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define MODELS 4 #include "ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh" #property script_show_inputs input datetime InpStartDate = D'2023.01.01' ; input datetime InpStopDate = D'2023.01.31' ; CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[MODELS]; struct PredictedPrices { string model; double pred[]; }; PredictedPrices ExtPredicted[MODELS]; double ExtClose[]; struct Metrics { string model; double mae; double mse; double rmse; double r2; double mape; double mspe; double rmsle; }; Metrics ExtMetrics[MODELS]; void OnStart () { if (!Init()) return ; datetime dates[]; if ( CopyTime ( _Symbol , _Period ,InpStartDate,InpStopDate,dates)<= 0 ) { Print ( "Cannot get data from " ,InpStartDate, " to " ,InpStopDate); return ; } for ( uint n= 0 ; n<dates.Size(); n++) GetPredictions(dates[n]); CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period ,InpStartDate,InpStopDate,ExtClose); CalculateMetrics(); Deinit(); } bool Init() { ExtModels[ 0 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_10; ExtModels[ 1 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_30; ExtModels[ 2 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_52; ExtModels[ 3 ]= new CModelEurusdD1_63; for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) { if (!ExtModels[i].Init( _Symbol , _Period )) { Deinit(); return ( false ); } } for ( long i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) ExtPredicted[i].model=ExtModels[i].GetModelName(); return ( true ); } void Deinit() { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) delete ExtModels[i]; } void GetPredictions( datetime date) { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) ExtPredicted[i].pred.Push(ExtModels[i].PredictPrice(date)); } void CalculateMetrics() { vector vector_pred,vector_true; vector_true.Assign(ExtClose); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++) { ExtMetrics[i].model=ExtPredicted[i].model; vector_pred.Assign(ExtPredicted[i].pred); ExtMetrics[i].mae =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_MAE ); ExtMetrics[i].mse =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_MSE ); ExtMetrics[i].rmse =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_RMSE ); ExtMetrics[i].r2 =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_R2 ); ExtMetrics[i].mape =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_MAPE ); ExtMetrics[i].mspe =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_MSPE ); ExtMetrics[i].rmsle=vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true, REGRESSION_RMSLE ); } ArrayPrint (ExtMetrics); }

我们在 EURUSD D1 图表上运行脚本，并将日期设置为 2023 年 1 月 1 日至 1 月 31 日（含）。 我们看到了什么？

[model] [mae] [mse] [rmse] [r2] [mape] [mspe] [rmsle] [ 0 ] "D1_10" 0.00381 0.00003 0.00530 0.77720 0.00356 0.00002 0.00257 [ 1 ] "D1_30" 0.01809 0.00039 0.01963 - 2.05545 0.01680 0.00033 0.00952 [ 2 ] "D1_52" 0.00472 0.00004 0.00642 0.67327 0.00440 0.00004 0.00311 [ 3 ] "D1_63" 0.00413 0.00003 0.00559 0.75230 0.00385 0.00003 0.00270

立即注意到在第二行中有 R-平方负值。 这意味着该模型无效。 看看预测图很有趣。





我们看到图表 D1_30 与实际收盘价和其它预测相差甚远。 该模型的衡量度没一个让人振奋。 MAE 展现出 1809 个价位的预测准确！ 但请记住，该模型最初是为上一篇文章开发的分类模型，而非回归模型。 这个例子很清楚。

我们分别研究其它模型。

第一个分析候选者是 D1_10

[model] [mae] [mse] [rmse] [r2] [mape] [mspe] [rmsle] [ 0 ] "D1_10" 0.00381 0.00003 0.00530 0.77720 0.00356 0.00002 0.00257

我们来看一下这个模型的价格预测图表。

RMSLE 衡量度没有多大意义，因为从 1.05 到 1.09 的扩散远小于一个数量级。 由于 EURUSD 汇率的特殊性，即彼此太接近，故 MAPE 和 MSPE 衡量度的数值接近 MAE 和 MSE。 不过，在计算百分比偏差时会有细微差别，即计算当中没有绝对偏差。

MAPE = |(y_true-y_pred)/y_true| 如果 y_true = 10 且 y_pred = 5 MAPE = 0.5 如果 y_true = 5 且 y_pred = 10 MAPE = 1.0

换言之，这个衡量度（如MSPE）是非对称的。 这意味着，在预测值高于实际的情况下，我们会得到较大的误差。



针对那些纯粹出于方法论目的而拼凑在一起的简单模型，R-平方的衡量度已经达成了优良的结果，即展示如何在 MQL5 中使用 ONNX 模型。







第二候选者 — D1_63

[model] [mae] [mse] [rmse] [r2] [mape] [mspe] [rmsle] [ 3 ] "D1_63" 0.00413 0.00003 0.00559 0.75230 0.00385 0.00003 0.00270

该预测直觉上与前一个预测非常相似。 衡量度数值确认相似性

[ 0 ] "D1_10" 0.00381 0.00003 0.00530 0.77720 0.00356 0.00002 0.00257 [ 3 ] "D1_63" 0.00413 0.00003 0.00559 0.75230 0.00385 0.00003 0.00270

接下来，我们在测试器中看看这些模型中哪个于同期表现更好。







现在是 D1_52

[model] [mae] [mse] [rmse] [r2] [mape] [mspe] [rmsle] [ 2 ] "D1_52" 0.00472 0.00004 0.00642 0.67327 0.00440 0.00004 0.00311

我们研究它只是因为它的 R-平方大于 0.5

几乎所有预测价格都低于收盘价图表，与我们最坏的情况一样。 即使与前两个模型的衡量度数值相比，该模型并没有激发任何乐观情绪。 我们将在下一段中对此进行检查。







在测试器中运行 ONNX 模型

下面是一个非常简单的 EA，可在测试器中检查我们的模型

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_52 ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade; int OnInit () { if (!ExtModel.Init( _Symbol , _Period )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); Print ( "model " ,ExtModel.GetModelName()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ExtModel.Shutdown(); } void OnTick () { if (!ExtModel.CheckOnTick()) return ; vector prob( 3 ); int predicted_class=ExtModel.PredictClass( TimeCurrent (),prob); Print ( "predicted class " ,predicted_class); if (predicted_class>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(predicted_class); else CheckForOpen(predicted_class); } void CheckForOpen( const int predicted_class) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; if (predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN) signal= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; else { if (predicted_class==PRICE_UP) signal= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } if (signal!= WRONG_VALUE && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol ,(signal== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK ); ExtTrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,signal,InpLots,price, 0 , 0 ); } } void CheckForClose( const int predicted_class) { bool bsignal= false ; long type= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN) bsignal= true ; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && predicted_class==PRICE_UP) bsignal= true ; if (bsignal && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { ExtTrade.PositionClose( _Symbol , 3 ); CheckForOpen(predicted_class); } }

其实，根据 D1_52 模型，只开立了一笔卖出交易，并且根据该模型，在整个测试期间趋势都未变化。









2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 31.967 Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 31.968 Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.023 History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0 : 00 : 00.001 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.023 History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2011.01 . 03 to 2023.04 . 07 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.124 History EURUSD,Daily: history cache allocated for 283 bars and contains 260 bars from 2022.01 . 03 00 : 00 to 2022.12 . 30 00 : 00 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.124 History EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2022.01 . 03 00 : 00 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.126 Tester EURUSD,Daily (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.126 Tester EURUSD,Daily: testing of Experts\article_2\ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction.ex5 from 2023.01 . 01 00 : 00 to 2023.02 . 01 00 : 00 started with inputs: 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.126 Tester InpLots= 1.0 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.161 ONNX api version 1.16 . 0 initialized 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.180 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 01 00 : 00 : 00 model D1_52 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.194 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 02 07 : 02 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.194 Trade 2023.01 . 02 07 : 02 : 00 instant sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016 ( 1.07016 / 1.07023 / 1.07016 ) 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.194 Trades 2023.01 . 02 07 : 02 : 00 deal # 2 sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016 done (based on order # 2 ) 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.194 Trade 2023.01 . 02 07 : 02 : 00 deal performed [ # 2 sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016 ] 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.194 Trade 2023.01 . 02 07 : 02 : 00 order performed sell 1 at 1.07016 [ # 2 sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016 ] 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.195 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 02 07 : 02 : 00 CTrade:: OrderSend : instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.07016 [done at 1.07016 ] 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.196 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 03 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.199 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 04 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.201 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 05 00 : 00 : 30 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.203 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 06 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.206 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 09 00 : 02 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.208 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 10 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.210 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 11 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.213 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 12 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.215 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 13 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.217 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 16 00 : 03 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.220 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 17 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.222 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 18 00 : 00 : 30 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.224 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 19 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.227 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 20 00 : 00 : 30 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.229 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 23 00 : 02 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.231 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 24 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.234 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 25 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.236 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 26 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.238 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 27 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.241 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 30 00 : 03 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.243 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1) 2023.01 . 31 00 : 00 : 00 predicted class 2 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.245 Trade 2023.01 . 31 23 : 59 : 59 position closed due end of test at 1.08621 [ # 2 sell 1 EURUSD 1.07016 ] 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.245 Trades 2023.01 . 31 23 : 59 : 59 deal # 3 buy 1 EURUSD at 1.08621 done (based on order # 3 ) 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.245 Trade 2023.01 . 31 23 : 59 : 59 deal performed [ # 3 buy 1 EURUSD at 1.08621 ] 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.245 Trade 2023.01 . 31 23 : 59 : 59 order performed buy 1 at 1.08621 [ # 3 buy 1 EURUSD at 1.08621 ] 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.245 Tester final balance 8366.00 USD 2023.06 . 09 16 : 18 : 32.249 Tester EURUSD,Daily: 123499 ticks, 22 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0 : 00 : 00.043 . Test passed in 0 : 00 : 00.294 (including ticks preprocessing 0 : 00 : 00.016 ).

如上一章节所述，D1_52 模型并不能激发乐观情绪。 测试结果证实了这一点。

我们只修改两行代码

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh" #include "ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; CModelEurusdD1_10 ExtModel; CTrade ExtTrade;

并启动模型 D1_10 进行测试。

结果很好。 测试图形也很有前途。









我们再次修复两行代码，并测试 D1_63 模型。

图形





测试图形比 D1_10 模型差很多。

比较两个模型 D1_10 和 D1_63，我们可以看出第一个模型比第二个具有更好的回归衡量度。 测试器显示相同的内容。



重要提示：请听忠告，本文所用模型仅出于演示如何利用 MQL5 语言处理 ONNX 模型。 智能交易系统并不适用于实盘账户交易。







结束语

评估价格预测模型的最适宜衡量度是 R-平方。 研究 MAE—RMSE—MAPE 的聚合可能非常实用。 在价格预测任务中也许无需考虑 RMSLE 衡量度。 它对于拥有若干个模型的评估非常实用，即便它是经过修改的同一模型。

我们都明白 22 个样本值尚不足以进行严谨的研究，但我们无意进行统计研究。 我们只提供替代用例。

