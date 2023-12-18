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利用回归衡量度评估 ONNX 模型

利用回归衡量度评估 ONNX 模型

MetaTrader 5示例 |
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概述

回归是一项依据未标记样本预测真实数值的任务。 一个著名的回归例子是基于大小、重量、颜色、净度、等特征来估算钻石的价值。

而所谓的回归衡量度则是用来评估回归模型的预测准确性。 尽管算法相似，回归衡量度在语义上与相似的损失函数有所区别。 了解它们之间的区别很重要。 它可按如下方式表述：

  • 当我们将构建模型的问题降解为优化问题时，此刻损失函数就会浮现。 通常要求它具有良好的性质（例如，可微性）

  • 衡量度是外部客观品质准则，通常不依赖于模型参数，而仅建立在预测值之上。


MQL5 中的回归衡量度

MQL5 语言具有以下衡量度：

  • 平均绝对误差，MAE
  • 均方误差，MSE
  • 均方根误差，RMSE
  • R-平方，R2
  • 平均绝对百分比误差，MAPE
  • 均方百分比误差，MSPE
  • 均方根对数误差，RMSLE

预计 MQL5 中回归衡量度的数量还会增加。


回归衡量度的简明特征

MAE 估算绝对误差 — 预测数字偏离实际数字的程度。 误差的测量单位与目标函数的数值相同。 错误值基于可能的数值范围进行解释。 例如，如果目标值在 1 到 1.5 的范围内，则平均绝对误差值为 10 就是一个非常大的误差；而对于 10000...15000 的范围，那就可以接受。 它不适合针对扩散较大的数值评估预测。

MSE 中，由于平方，每个误差都有自己的权重。 由此，预测与现实之间的巨大差异更加明显。

RMSE 具有与 MSE 相同的优点，但更易于理解，因为误差的测量单位与目标函数的数值相同。 它对异常和尖峰非常敏感。 MAERMSE 可以一起使用，来检测一组预测中的误差变化。 RMSE 始终大于或等于 MAE。 它们之间的差值越大，样本中独立误差的扩散就越大。 如果 RMSE = MAE，则所有误差的幅度相同。

R2 — 判定率表示两个随机变量之间的关系强度。 它有助于判定模型能够解释的数据多样性的份额。 如果模型始终准确预测，则衡量度为 1。 对于泛泛的模型，它是 0。 如果模型预测比泛泛者还糟糕，同时模型不遵循数据趋势，则衡量度数值可能为负值。

MAPE — 误差没有量纲，非常容易解释。 它既可以表示为小数，也可以表示为百分比。 在 MQL5 中，它以小数表达。 例如，值 0.1 表示误差为真实数值的 10%。 该衡量度背后的思想是对于相对偏差的敏感性。 它不适用于需要使用真实测量单位的任务。

MSPE 可被认为是 MSE 的加权版本，其中权重与观测值的平方成反比。 因此，随着观测值的递增，误差趋于递减。

RMSLE 用于实际值超出若干个数量级时。 根据定义，预测值和实际观测值不能为负值。

计算上述所有衡量度的算法在源文件 VectorRegressionMetric.mqh 中提供。


ONNX 模型

我们用到 4 个回归模型，依据日线的前一根柱线预测当天的收盘价（EURUSD， D1）。 我们在之前的文章中研究了这些模型：“在类中包装 ONNX 模型”、“如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例”，以及 “如何在 MQL5 中使用 ONNX 模型”。 故此，我们不会在此重复训练模型所用的规则。 训练所有模型的脚本位于本文随附的 zip 存档的 Python 子文件夹之中。 经训练的 onnx 模型 — model.eurusd.D1.10、model.eurusd.D1.30、model.eurusd.D1.52 和 model.eurusd.D1.63 也位于那里。


在类中包装 ONNX 模型

上一篇文章中，我们展示了 ONNX 模型的基类和分类模型的派生类。 我们已针对基类进行了一些小的修改，令其更加灵活。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- price movement prediction
#define PRICE_UP   0
#define PRICE_SAME 1
#define PRICE_DOWN 2

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Base class for models based on trained symbol and period         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
protected:
   string            m_name;             // model name
   long              m_handle;           // created model session handle
   string            m_symbol;           // symbol of trained data
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_period;           // timeframe of trained data
   datetime          m_next_bar;         // time of next bar (we work at bar begin only)
   double            m_class_delta;      // delta to recognize "price the same" in regression models

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelSymbolPeriod(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,const double class_delta=0.0001)
     {
      m_name="";
      m_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
      m_symbol=symbol;
      m_period=period;
      m_next_bar=0;
      m_class_delta=class_delta;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Destructor                                                       |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   ~CModelSymbolPeriod(void)
     {
      Shutdown();
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //|                                                                  |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   string GetModelName(void)
     {
      return(m_name);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| virtual stub for Init                                            |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      return(false);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Check for initialization, create model                           |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   bool CheckInit(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,const uchar& model[])
     {
      //--- check symbol, period
      if(symbol!=m_symbol || period!=m_period)
        {
         PrintFormat("Model must work with %s,%s",m_symbol,EnumToString(m_period));
         return(false);
        }

      //--- create a model from static buffer
      m_handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(model,ONNX_DEFAULT);
      if(m_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("OnnxCreateFromBuffer error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }

      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Release ONNX session                                             |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void Shutdown(void)
     {
      if(m_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         OnnxRelease(m_handle);
         m_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
        }
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Check for continue OnTick                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool CheckOnTick(void)
     {
      //--- check new bar
      if(TimeCurrent()<m_next_bar)
         return(false);
      //--- set next bar time
      m_next_bar=TimeCurrent();
      m_next_bar-=m_next_bar%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      m_next_bar+=PeriodSeconds(m_period);

      //--- work on new day bar
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| virtual stub for PredictPrice (regression model)                 |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual double PredictPrice(datetime date)
     {
      return(DBL_MAX);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict class (regression ~> classification)                     |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual int PredictClass(datetime date,vector& probabilities)
     {
      date-=date%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      double predicted_price=PredictPrice(date);
      if(predicted_price==DBL_MAX)
         return(-1);

      double last_close[2];
      if(CopyClose(m_symbol,m_period,date,2,last_close)!=2)
         return(-1);
      double prev_price=last_close[0];

      //--- classify predicted price movement
      int    predicted_class=-1;
      double delta=prev_price-predicted_price;
      if(fabs(delta)<=m_class_delta)
         predicted_class=PRICE_SAME;
      else
        {
         if(delta<0)
            predicted_class=PRICE_UP;
         else
            predicted_class=PRICE_DOWN;
        }

      //--- set predicted probability as 1.0
      probabilities.Fill(0);
      if(predicted_class<(int)probabilities.Size())
         probabilities[predicted_class]=1;
      //--- and return predicted class
      return(predicted_class);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们已在 PredictPrice 和 PredictClass 方法中加入了一个 datetime 参数，以便我们可以在任何时间点进行预测，而不仅只在当下。 这对于形成预测向量很实用。


D1_10 模型类

我们的第一个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.10.onnx。 回归模型依据 EURUSD D1 的 10 个 OHLC 价格序列进行了训练。 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.10.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_10[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_10 : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_10(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1)
     {
      m_name="D1_10";
      m_sample_size=10;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_10))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_10 : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (OHLC)
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size,4};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_10 : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of predicted prices
      const long output_shape[] = {1,1};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_10 : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict price                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual double PredictPrice(datetime date)
     {
      static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size,4);    // matrix for prepared input data
      static vectorf output_data(1);                 // vector to get result
      static matrix  mm(m_sample_size,4);            // matrix of horizontal vectors Mean
      static matrix  ms(m_sample_size,4);            // matrix of horizontal vectors Std
      static matrix  x_norm(m_sample_size,4);        // matrix for prices normalize
   
      //--- prepare input data
      matrix rates;
      //--- request last bars
      date-=date%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      if(!rates.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_OHLC,date-1,m_sample_size))
         return(DBL_MAX);
      //--- get series Mean
      vector m=rates.Mean(1);
      //--- get series Std
      vector s=rates.Std(1);
      //--- prepare matrices for prices normalization
      for(int i=0; i<m_sample_size; i++)
        {
         mm.Row(m,i);
         ms.Row(s,i);
        }
      //--- the input of the model must be a set of vertical OHLC vectors
      x_norm=rates.Transpose();
      //--- normalize prices
      x_norm-=mm;
      x_norm/=ms;
   
      //--- run the inference
      input_data.Assign(x_norm);
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
         return(DBL_MAX);

      //--- denormalize the price from the output value
      double predicted=output_data[0]*s[3]+m[3];
      //--- return prediction
      return(predicted);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这个模型类似于我们在公开项目 MQL5\Shared Projects\ONNX.Price.Prediction 中发布的第一个模型。

10 个 OHLC 价格序列应按照与训练期间相同的方式进行常规化，即序列中与平均价格的偏差除以序列中的标准差。 如此，我们将序列纳于一定范围之内，均值为 0，扩散为 1，这样就提高了训练期间的收敛性。


D1_30 模型类

第二个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.30.onnx。 回归模型的训练依据 EURUSD D1 的 30 个收盘价序列，和两条均化周期分别为 21 和 34 的简单移动平均线。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.30.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_30[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_30 : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;
   int               m_fast_period;
   int               m_slow_period;
   int               m_sma_fast;
   int               m_sma_slow;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_30(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1)
     {
      m_name="D1_30";
      m_sample_size=30;
      m_fast_period=21;
      m_slow_period=34;
      m_sma_fast=INVALID_HANDLE;
      m_sma_slow=INVALID_HANDLE;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_30))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30 : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (Close, MA fast, MA slow)
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size,3};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30 : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of predicted prices
      const long output_shape[] = {1,1};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30 : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- indicators
      m_sma_fast=iMA(m_symbol,m_period,m_fast_period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      m_sma_slow=iMA(m_symbol,m_period,m_slow_period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      if(m_sma_fast==INVALID_HANDLE || m_sma_slow==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_30 : cannot create indicator");
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict price                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual double PredictPrice(datetime date)
     {
      static matrixf input_data(m_sample_size,3);    // matrix for prepared input data
      static vectorf output_data(1);                 // vector to get result
      static matrix  x_norm(m_sample_size,3);        // matrix for prices normalize
      static vector  vtemp(m_sample_size);
      static double  ma_buffer[];
   
      //--- request last bars
      date-=date%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      if(!vtemp.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,date-1,m_sample_size))
         return(DBL_MAX);
      //--- get series Mean
      double m=vtemp.Mean();
      //--- get series Std
      double s=vtemp.Std();
      //--- normalize
      vtemp-=m;
      vtemp/=s;
      x_norm.Col(vtemp,0);
      //--- fast sma
      if(CopyBuffer(m_sma_fast,0,date-1,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size)
         return(-1);
      vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer);
      m=vtemp.Mean();
      s=vtemp.Std();
      vtemp-=m;
      vtemp/=s;
      x_norm.Col(vtemp,1);
      //--- slow sma
      if(CopyBuffer(m_sma_slow,0,date-1,m_sample_size,ma_buffer)!=m_sample_size)
         return(-1);
      vtemp.Assign(ma_buffer);
      m=vtemp.Mean();
      s=vtemp.Std();
      vtemp-=m;
      vtemp/=s;
      x_norm.Col(vtemp,2);
   
      //--- run the inference
      input_data.Assign(x_norm);
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
         return(DBL_MAX);

      //--- denormalize the price from the output value
      double predicted=output_data[0]*s+m;
      //--- return prediction
      return(predicted);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

与之前的类一样，在 Init 方法中调用 CheckInit 基类方法。 在基类方法中，为 ONNX 模型创建一个时段，并显式设置输入和输出张量的大小。

PredictPrice 方法提供 30 个之前的收盘价序列，以及计算出的移动平均线。 数据的常规化方式与训练相同。

该模型是为 “在类中包装 ONNX 模型” 一文开发的，并为本文目的将其从分类转换到回归。


D1_52 模型类

第三个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.52.onnx。 回归模型的训练依据 EURUSD D1 的 52 个收盘价序列。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.52.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_52[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_52 : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_52(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1,0.0001)
     {
      m_name="D1_52";
      m_sample_size=52;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_52))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_52 : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (only Close)
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size,1};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_52 : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of predicted prices (we only predict Close)
      const long output_shape[] = {1,1};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_52 : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict price                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual double PredictPrice(datetime date)
     {
      static vectorf output_data(1);            // vector to get result
      static vector  x_norm(m_sample_size);     // vector for prices normalize
   
      //--- set date to day begin
      date-=date%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      //--- check for calculate min and max
      double price_min=0;
      double price_max=0;
      GetMinMaxClose(date,price_min,price_max);
      //--- check for normalization possibility
      if(price_min>=price_max)
         return(DBL_MAX);
      //--- request last bars
      if(!x_norm.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,date-1,m_sample_size))
         return(DBL_MAX);
      //--- normalize prices
      x_norm-=price_min;
      x_norm/=(price_max-price_min);
      //--- run the inference
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_DEFAULT,x_norm,output_data))
         return(DBL_MAX);

      //--- denormalize the price from the output value
      double predicted=output_data[0]*(price_max-price_min)+price_min;
      //--- return prediction
      return(predicted);
     }

private:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Get minimal and maximal Close for last 52 weeks                  |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void GetMinMaxClose(const datetime date,double& price_min,double& price_max)
     {
      static vector close;

      close.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,date,m_sample_size*7+1);
      price_min=close.Min();
      price_max=close.Max();
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

提交模型之前的价格常规化与以前的不同。 在训练期间用到了 MinMaxScaler。 因此，我们取预测日期之前 52 周的最低价和最高价。

该模型类似于 “如何在 MQL5 中使用 ONNX 模型” 一文中所述的模型。


D1_63 模型类

最后，第四个模型称为 model.eurusd.D1.63.onnx。 回归模型的训练依据 EURUSD D1 的 63 个收盘价序列。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ModelSymbolPeriod.mqh"

#resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.63.onnx" as uchar model_eurusd_D1_63[]

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ONNX-model wrapper class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CModelEurusdD1_63 : public CModelSymbolPeriod
  {
private:
   int               m_sample_size;

public:
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Constructor                                                      |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   CModelEurusdD1_63(void) : CModelSymbolPeriod("EURUSD",PERIOD_D1)
     {
      m_name="D1_63";
      m_sample_size=63;
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| ONNX-model initialization                                        |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual bool Init(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)
     {
      //--- check symbol, period, create model
      if(!CModelSymbolPeriod::CheckInit(symbol,period,model_eurusd_D1_63))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_63 : initialization error");
         return(false);
        }

      //--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, second index - series size
      const long input_shape[] = {1,m_sample_size};
      if(!OnnxSetInputShape(m_handle,0,input_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_63 : OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
   
      //--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
      //--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
      //--- second index - number of predicted prices
      const long output_shape[] = {1,1};
      if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(m_handle,0,output_shape))
        {
         Print("model_eurusd_D1_63 : OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
      //--- ok
      return(true);
     }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //| Predict price                                                    |
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   virtual double PredictPrice(datetime date)
     {
      static vectorf input_data(m_sample_size);  // vector for prepared input data
      static vectorf output_data(1);             // vector to get result
   
      //--- request last bars
      date-=date%PeriodSeconds(m_period);
      if(!input_data.CopyRates(m_symbol,m_period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,date-1,m_sample_size))
         return(DBL_MAX);
      //--- get series Mean
      float m=input_data.Mean();
      //--- get series Std
      float s=input_data.Std();
      //--- normalize prices
      input_data-=m;
      input_data/=s;
   
      //--- run the inference
      if(!OnnxRun(m_handle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
         return(DBL_MAX);

      //--- denormalize the price from the output value
      double predicted=output_data[0]*s+m;
      //--- return prediction
      return(predicted);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

PredictPrice 方法提供以前的 63 个收盘价序列。 数据的常规化方式与第一个和第二个模型相同。

该模型是为文章 “如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例” 而开发。


将所有模型合并到一个脚本当中。 现实、预测和回归衡量度

为了应用回归衡量度，我们应该做出一定数量的预测（vector_pred），并取相同日期（vector_true）的真实数据。

由于我们在类中包装所有的模型，都派生自相同的基类，因此我们可以一次性评估它们。

脚本非常简单

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    ONNX.eurusd.D1.4M.Metrics.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#define MODELS 4
#include "ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh"

#property script_show_inputs
input datetime InpStartDate = D'2023.01.01';
input datetime InpStopDate  = D'2023.01.31';

CModelSymbolPeriod *ExtModels[MODELS];

struct PredictedPrices
  {
   string            model;
   double            pred[];
  };
PredictedPrices ExtPredicted[MODELS];

double ExtClose[];

struct Metrics
  {
   string            model;
   double            mae;
   double            mse;
   double            rmse;
   double            r2;
   double            mape;
   double            mspe;
   double            rmsle;
  };
Metrics ExtMetrics[MODELS];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- init section
   if(!Init())
      return;

//--- predictions test loop
   datetime dates[];
   if(CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,InpStartDate,InpStopDate,dates)<=0)
     {
      Print("Cannot get data from ",InpStartDate," to ",InpStopDate);
      return;
     }
   for(uint n=0; n<dates.Size(); n++)
      GetPredictions(dates[n]);
      
   CopyClose(_Symbol,_Period,InpStartDate,InpStopDate,ExtClose);
   CalculateMetrics();

//--- deinit section
   Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Init()
  {
   ExtModels[0]=new CModelEurusdD1_10;
   ExtModels[1]=new CModelEurusdD1_30;
   ExtModels[2]=new CModelEurusdD1_52;
   ExtModels[3]=new CModelEurusdD1_63;

   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
     {
      if(!ExtModels[i].Init(_Symbol,_Period))
        {
         Deinit();
         return(false);
        }
     }

   for(long i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
      ExtPredicted[i].model=ExtModels[i].GetModelName();

   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Deinit()
  {
   for(uint i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
      delete ExtModels[i];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetPredictions(datetime date)
  {
//--- collect predicted prices
   for(uint i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
      ExtPredicted[i].pred.Push(ExtModels[i].PredictPrice(date));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalculateMetrics()
  {
   vector vector_pred,vector_true;
   vector_true.Assign(ExtClose);

   for(uint i=0; i<ExtModels.Size(); i++)
     {
      ExtMetrics[i].model=ExtPredicted[i].model;
      vector_pred.Assign(ExtPredicted[i].pred);
      ExtMetrics[i].mae  =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_MAE);
      ExtMetrics[i].mse  =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_MSE);
      ExtMetrics[i].rmse =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_RMSE);
      ExtMetrics[i].r2   =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_R2);
      ExtMetrics[i].mape =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_MAPE);
      ExtMetrics[i].mspe =vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_MSPE);
      ExtMetrics[i].rmsle=vector_pred.RegressionMetric(vector_true,REGRESSION_RMSLE);
     }

   ArrayPrint(ExtMetrics);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们在 EURUSD D1 图表上运行脚本，并将日期设置为 2023 年 1 月 1 日至 1 月 31 日（含）。 我们看到了什么？

    [model]   [mae]   [mse]  [rmse]     [r2]  [mape]  [mspe] [rmsle]
[0] "D1_10" 0.00381 0.00003 0.00530  0.77720 0.00356 0.00002 0.00257
[1] "D1_30" 0.01809 0.00039 0.01963 -2.05545 0.01680 0.00033 0.00952
[2] "D1_52" 0.00472 0.00004 0.00642  0.67327 0.00440 0.00004 0.00311
[3] "D1_63" 0.00413 0.00003 0.00559  0.75230 0.00385 0.00003 0.00270

立即注意到在第二行中有 R-平方负值。 这意味着该模型无效。 看看预测图很有趣。

四种模型预测

我们看到图表 D1_30 与实际收盘价和其它预测相差甚远。 该模型的衡量度没一个让人振奋。 MAE 展现出 1809 个价位的预测准确！ 但请记住，该模型最初是为上一篇文章开发的分类模型，而非回归模型。 这个例子很清楚。

我们分别研究其它模型。

第一个分析候选者是 D1_10

    [model]   [mae]   [mse]  [rmse]     [r2]  [mape]  [mspe] [rmsle]
[0] "D1_10" 0.00381 0.00003 0.00530  0.77720 0.00356 0.00002 0.00257

我们来看一下这个模型的价格预测图表。

D1_10 预测

RMSLE 衡量度没有多大意义，因为从 1.05 到 1.09 的扩散远小于一个数量级。 由于 EURUSD 汇率的特殊性，即彼此太接近，故 MAPE 和 MSPE 衡量度的数值接近 MAE 和 MSE。 不过，在计算百分比偏差时会有细微差别，即计算当中没有绝对偏差。

MAPE = |(y_true-y_pred)/y_true|

如果 y_true = 10 且 y_pred = 5
MAPE = 0.5

如果 y_true = 5 且 y_pred = 10
MAPE = 1.0

换言之，这个衡量度（如MSPE）是非对称的。 这意味着，在预测值高于实际的情况下，我们会得到较大的误差。

针对那些纯粹出于方法论目的而拼凑在一起的简单模型，R-平方的衡量度已经达成了优良的结果，即展示如何在 MQL5 中使用 ONNX 模型。


第二候选者 — D1_63

    [model]   [mae]   [mse]  [rmse]     [r2]  [mape]  [mspe] [rmsle]
[3] "D1_63" 0.00413 0.00003 0.00559  0.75230 0.00385 0.00003 0.00270

D1_63 预测

该预测直觉上与前一个预测非常相似。 衡量度数值确认相似性

[0] "D1_10" 0.00381 0.00003 0.00530  0.77720 0.00356 0.00002 0.00257
[3] "D1_63" 0.00413 0.00003 0.00559  0.75230 0.00385 0.00003 0.00270

接下来，我们在测试器中看看这些模型中哪个于同期表现更好。


现在是 D1_52

    [model]   [mae]   [mse]  [rmse]     [r2]  [mape]  [mspe] [rmsle]
[2] "D1_52" 0.00472 0.00004 0.00642  0.67327 0.00440 0.00004 0.00311

我们研究它只是因为它的 R-平方大于 0.5

D1_52 预测

几乎所有预测价格都低于收盘价图表，与我们最坏的情况一样。 即使与前两个模型的衡量度数值相比，该模型并没有激发任何乐观情绪。 我们将在下一段中对此进行检查。


在测试器中运行 ONNX 模型

下面是一个非常简单的 EA，可在测试器中检查我们的模型

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double InpLots = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position

//CModelEurusdD1_10 ExtModel;
//CModelEurusdD1_30 ExtModel;
CModelEurusdD1_52 ExtModel;
//CModelEurusdD1_63 ExtModel;
CTrade            ExtTrade;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   if(!ExtModel.Init(_Symbol,_Period))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   Print("model ",ExtModel.GetModelName());
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ExtModel.Shutdown();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(!ExtModel.CheckOnTick())
      return;

//--- predict next price movement
   vector prob(3);
   int    predicted_class=ExtModel.PredictClass(TimeCurrent(),prob);
   Print("predicted class ",predicted_class);
//--- check trading according to prediction
   if(predicted_class>=0)
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol))
         CheckForClose(predicted_class);
      else
         CheckForOpen(predicted_class);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for open position conditions                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen(const int predicted_class)
  {
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- check signals
   if(predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN)
      signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;    // sell condition
   else
     {
      if(predicted_class==PRICE_UP)
         signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;  // buy condition
     }

//--- open position if possible according to signal
   if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED))
     {
      double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,(signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK);
      ExtTrade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,InpLots,price,0,0);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for close position conditions                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForClose(const int predicted_class)
  {
   bool bsignal=false;
//--- position already selected before
   long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
//--- check signals
   if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY && predicted_class==PRICE_DOWN)
      bsignal=true;
   if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && predicted_class==PRICE_UP)
      bsignal=true;

//--- close position if possible
   if(bsignal && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED))
     {
      ExtTrade.PositionClose(_Symbol,3);
      //--- open opposite
      CheckForOpen(predicted_class);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

其实，根据 D1_52 模型，只开立了一笔卖出交易，并且根据该模型，在整个测试期间趋势都未变化。

测试 D1_52


2023.06.09 16:18:31.967 Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2023.06.09 16:18:31.968 Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
2023.06.09 16:18:32.023 History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.001
2023.06.09 16:18:32.023 History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2011.01.03 to 2023.04.07
2023.06.09 16:18:32.124 History EURUSD,Daily: history cache allocated for 283 bars and contains 260 bars from 2022.01.03 00:00 to 2022.12.30 00:00
2023.06.09 16:18:32.124 History EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2022.01.03 00:00
2023.06.09 16:18:32.126 Tester  EURUSD,Daily (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating
2023.06.09 16:18:32.126 Tester  EURUSD,Daily: testing of Experts\article_2\ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction.ex5 from 2023.01.01 00:00 to 2023.02.01 00:00 started with inputs:
2023.06.09 16:18:32.126 Tester    InpLots=1.0
2023.06.09 16:18:32.161 ONNX    api version 1.16.0 initialized
2023.06.09 16:18:32.180 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.01 00:00:00   model D1_52
2023.06.09 16:18:32.194 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.02 07:02:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.194 Trade   2023.01.02 07:02:00   instant sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016 (1.07016 / 1.07023 / 1.07016)
2023.06.09 16:18:32.194 Trades  2023.01.02 07:02:00   deal #2 sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016 done (based on order #2)
2023.06.09 16:18:32.194 Trade   2023.01.02 07:02:00   deal performed [#2 sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016]
2023.06.09 16:18:32.194 Trade   2023.01.02 07:02:00   order performed sell 1 at 1.07016 [#2 sell 1 EURUSD at 1.07016]
2023.06.09 16:18:32.195 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.02 07:02:00   CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.07016 [done at 1.07016]
2023.06.09 16:18:32.196 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.03 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.199 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.04 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.201 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.05 00:00:30   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.203 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.06 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.206 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.09 00:02:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.208 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.10 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.210 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.11 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.213 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.12 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.215 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.13 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.217 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.16 00:03:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.220 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.17 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.222 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.18 00:00:30   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.224 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.19 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.227 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.20 00:00:30   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.229 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.23 00:02:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.231 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.24 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.234 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.25 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.236 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.26 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.238 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.27 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.241 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.30 00:03:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.243 ONNX.eurusd.D1.Prediction (EURUSD,D1)   2023.01.31 00:00:00   predicted class 2
2023.06.09 16:18:32.245 Trade   2023.01.31 23:59:59   position closed due end of test at 1.08621 [#2 sell 1 EURUSD 1.07016]
2023.06.09 16:18:32.245 Trades  2023.01.31 23:59:59   deal #3 buy 1 EURUSD at 1.08621 done (based on order #3)
2023.06.09 16:18:32.245 Trade   2023.01.31 23:59:59   deal performed [#3 buy 1 EURUSD at 1.08621]
2023.06.09 16:18:32.245 Trade   2023.01.31 23:59:59   order performed buy 1 at 1.08621 [#3 buy 1 EURUSD at 1.08621]
2023.06.09 16:18:32.245 Tester  final balance 8366.00 USD
2023.06.09 16:18:32.249 Tester  EURUSD,Daily: 123499 ticks, 22 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.043. Test passed in 0:00:00.294 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.016).

如上一章节所述，D1_52 模型并不能激发乐观情绪。 测试结果证实了这一点。

我们只修改两行代码

#include "ModelEurusdD1_10.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_30.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_52.mqh"
#include "ModelEurusdD1_63.mqh"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double InpLots = 1.0;    // Lots amount to open position

CModelEurusdD1_10 ExtModel;
//CModelEurusdD1_30 ExtModel;
//CModelEurusdD1_52 ExtModel;
//CModelEurusdD1_63 ExtModel;
CTrade            ExtTrade;

并启动模型 D1_10 进行测试。

D1_10 测试结果

结果很好。 测试图形也很有前途。

D1_10 测试图形


我们再次修复两行代码，并测试 D1_63 模型。

D1_63 测试结果

图形

D1_63 测试图形

测试图形比 D1_10 模型差很多。

比较两个模型 D1_10 和 D1_63，我们可以看出第一个模型比第二个具有更好的回归衡量度。 测试器显示相同的内容。

重要提示：请听忠告，本文所用模型仅出于演示如何利用 MQL5 语言处理 ONNX 模型。 智能交易系统并不适用于实盘账户交易。


结束语

评估价格预测模型的最适宜衡量度是 R-平方。 研究 MAE—RMSE—MAPE 的聚合可能非常实用。 在价格预测任务中也许无需考虑 RMSLE 衡量度。 它对于拥有若干个模型的评估非常实用，即便它是经过修改的同一模型。

我们都明白 22 个样本值尚不足以进行严谨的研究，但我们无意进行统计研究。 我们只提供替代用例。


本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/12772

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