如何在 MQL5 中集成 ONNX 模型的示例

概述

为了稳定进行交易，通常建议采用多样化得交易工具和交易策略。 这同样是指机器学习模型：创建几个更简单的模型比创建一个复杂的模型更容易。 但是，将这些模型汇集到一个 ONNX 模型可能很困难。



不过，可以在一个 MQL5 程序中组合多个经过训练的 ONNX 模型。 在本文中，我们将研究融合方式之一，称为表决分类器。 我们将向您展示如何轻松地实现这样的融合。



项目的模型

对于我们的示例，我们将用到两个简单的模型：回归价格预测模型，和分类价格变动预测模型。 模型之间的主要区别在于回归模型预测数量，而分类模型预测分类。



第一个模型是回归。

它依据 2003 年至 2022 年底的 EURUSD D1 数据进行训练。 训练是基于一个 10 OHLC 价格序列进行。 为了提高模型的可训练性，我们对价格进行归常规化，并将序列中的平均价格除以序列中的标准差。 因此，我们将一个序列纳入某个范围，平均值为 0，扩散为 1，这提高了训练期间的收敛性。



结果就是，模型应能预测下一个交易日的收盘价。

模型非常简单。 此处提供的仅用于演示目的。



# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://www.mql5.com from datetime import datetime import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np import pandas as pd import tf2onnx from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split from tqdm import tqdm from sys import argv if not mt5.initialize(): print ( "initialize() failed, error code =" ,mt5.last_error()) quit() # we will save generated onnx-file near the our script data_path=argv[ 0 ] last_index=data_path.rfind( "\\" )+ 1 data_path=data_path[ 0 :last_index] print ( "data path to save onnx model" ,data_path) # input parameters inp_model_name = "model.eurusd.D1.10.onnx" inp_history_size = 10 inp_start_date = datetime( 2003 , 1 , 1 , 0 ) inp_end_date = datetime( 2023 , 1 , 1 , 0 ) # get data from client terminal eurusd_rates = mt5.copy_rates_range( "EURUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1, inp_start_date, inp_end_date) df = pd.DataFrame(eurusd_rates) # # collect dataset subroutine # def collect_dataset (df: pd.DataFrame, history_size: int ): """ Collect dataset for the following regression problem: - input: history_size consecutive H1 bars; - output: close price for the next bar. :param df: D1 bars for a range of dates :param history_size: how many bars should be considered for making a prediction :return: features and labels """ n = len (df) xs = [] ys = [] for i in tqdm( range (n - history_size)): w = df.iloc[i: i + history_size + 1] x = w[[ 'open' , 'high' , 'low' , 'close' ]].iloc[:-1].values y = w.iloc[-1][ 'close' ] xs.append(x) ys.append(y) X = np.array(xs) y = np.array(ys) return X, y ### # get prices X, y = collect_dataset(df, history_size=inp_history_size) # normalize prices m = X.mean(axis=1, keepdims= True ) s = X.std(axis=1, keepdims= True ) X_norm = (X - m) / s y_norm = (y - m[:, 0, 3]) / s[:, 0 , 3 ] # split data to train and test sets X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X_norm, y_norm, test_size= 0.2 , random_state= 0 ) # define model model = tf.keras.Sequential([ tf.keras.layers.LSTM( 64 , input_shape=(inp_history_size, 4 )), tf.keras.layers.BatchNormalization(), tf.keras.layers.Dropout( 0.1 ), tf.keras.layers.Dense( 32 , activation= 'relu' ), tf.keras.layers.BatchNormalization(), tf.keras.layers.Dropout( 0.1 ), tf.keras.layers.Dense( 32 , activation= 'relu' ), tf.keras.layers.Dense( 1 ) ]) model.compile(optimizer= 'adam' , loss= 'mse' , metrics=[ 'mae' ]) # model training for 50 epochs lr_reduction = tf.keras.callbacks.ReduceLROnPlateau(monitor= 'val_loss' , factor= 0.1 , patience= 3 , min_lr= 0.000001 ) history = model.fit(X_train, y_train, epochs= 50 , verbose= 2 , validation_split= 0.15 , callbacks=[lr_reduction]) # model evaluation test_loss, test_mae = model.evaluate(X_test, y_test) print (f "test_loss={test_loss:.3f}" ) print (f "test_mae={test_mae:.3f}" ) # save model to onnx output_path = data_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print (f "saved model to {output_path}" ) # finish mt5.shutdown()

设我们的回归模型被执行，得到的预测价格应该转换为以下分类：价格下降，价格不变，价格上涨。 这是组织表决分类器所必需的。

第二个模型是分类模型。

它依据 2010 年至 2022 年底的 EURUSD D1 数据进行训练。 训练是基于一个 63 收盘价序列进行。 必须在输出端定义三个分类之一：价格将下降，价格将保持在 10 点以内，或者价格将上涨。 正是由于第二分类，我们不得不从 2010 年开始使用数据训练模型 — 在此之前，在 2009 年，市场从 4 位小数精度转变为 5 位小数精度。 因此，一个旧点数变成了十个新点数。

与以前的模型一样，价格已常规化。 常规化是相同的：我们将序列中平均价格的偏差除以序列中的标准偏差。 该模型的思路已在文章“在 Keras 中使用 MLP 进行金融时间序列预测”（俄语）中进行了阐述。 该模型也仅用于演示目的。



# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://www.mql5.com # # Classification model # 0,0,1 - predict price down # 0,1,0 - predict price same # 1,0,0 - predict price up # from datetime import datetime import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import tensorflow as tf import numpy as np import pandas as pd import tf2onnx from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split from tqdm import tqdm from keras.models import Sequential from keras.layers import Dense, Activation,Dropout, BatchNormalization, LeakyReLU from keras.optimizers import SGD from keras import regularizers from sys import argv # initialize MetaTrader 5 client terminal if not mt5.initialize(): print ( "initialize() failed, error code =" ,mt5.last_error()) quit() # we will save the generated onnx-file near the our script data_path=argv[ 0 ] last_index=data_path.rfind( "\\" )+1 data_path=data_path[ 0 :last_index] print ( "data path to save onnx model" ,data_path) # input parameters inp_model_name = "model.eurusd.D1.63.onnx" inp_history_size = 63 inp_start_date = datetime( 2010 , 1 , 1 , 0 ) inp_end_date = datetime( 2023 , 1 , 1 , 0 ) # get data from the client terminal eurusd_rates = mt5.copy_rates_range( "EURUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1, inp_start_date, inp_end_date) df = pd.DataFrame(eurusd_rates) # # collect dataset subroutine # def collect_dataset (df: pd.DataFrame, history_size: int): """ Collect dataset for the following regression problem: - input: history_size consecutive H1 bars; - output: close price for the next bar. :param df: H1 bars for a range of dates :param history_size: how many bars should be considered for making a prediction :return: features and labels """ n = len (df) xs = [] ys = [] for i in tqdm( range (n - history_size)): w = df.iloc[i: i + history_size + 1 ] x = w[[ 'close' ]].iloc[: -1 ].values delta = x[ -1 ] - w.iloc[ -1 ][ 'close' ] if np.abs(delta)<= 0.0001 : y = 0 , 1 , 0 else: if delta< 0 : y = 1 , 0 , 0 else : y = 0 , 0 , 1 xs.append(x) ys.append(y) X = np.array(xs) Y = np.array(ys) return X, Y ### # get prices X, Y = collect_dataset(df, history_size=inp_history_size) # normalize prices m = X.mean(axis= 1 , keepdims= True ) s = X.std(axis= 1 , keepdims= True ) X_norm = (X - m) / s # split data to train and test sets X_train, X_test, Y_train, Y_test = train_test_split(X_norm, Y, test_size=0.1, random_state=0) # define model model = Sequential() model.add(Dense( 64 , input_dim=inp_history_size, activity_regularizer=regularizers.l2(0 .01 ))) model.add(BatchNormalization()) model.add(LeakyReLU()) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 )) model.add(Dense( 16 , activity_regularizer=regularizers.l2(0.01))) model.add(BatchNormalization()) model.add(LeakyReLU()) model.add(Dense( 3 )) model.add(Activation('softmax')) opt = SGD(learning_rate=0.01, momentum=0.9) model.compile(optimizer=opt, loss= 'categorical_crossentropy' , metrics=[ 'accuracy' ]) # model training for 300 epochs lr_reduction = tf.keras.callbacks.ReduceLROnPlateau(monitor= 'val_loss' , factor= 0.9 , patience=5, min_lr= 0.00001 ) history = model.fit(X_train, Y_train, epochs= 300 , validation_data=(X_test, Y_test), shuffle = True, batch_size= 128 , verbose= 2 , callbacks=[lr_reduction]) # model evaluation test_loss, test_accuracy = model.evaluate(X_test, Y_test) print (f "test_loss={test_loss:.3f}" ) print (f "test_accuracy={test_accuracy:.3f}" ) # save model to onnx output_path = data_path+inp_model_name onnx_model = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, output_path=output_path) print (f "saved model to {output_path}" ) # finish mt5.shutdown()

这些模型已基于直至 2022 年底之前的数据进行了训练，因此在策略测试器中保留该段区间演示其操作。





在 MQL5 智能系统中集成 ONNX 模型

下面是一个简单的智能交易系统，用于演示模型集成的可行性。 在 MQL5 中采用 ONNX 模型的主要原则在上一篇文章的第二章节中进行了阐述。

前向声明和定义

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input double InpLots = 1.0 ; #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.10.onnx" as uchar ExtModel1[] #resource "Python/model.eurusd.D1.63.onnx" as uchar ExtModel2[] #define SAMPLE_SIZE1 10 #define SAMPLE_SIZE2 63 long ExtHandle1= INVALID_HANDLE ; long ExtHandle2= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ExtPredictedClass1=- 1 ; int ExtPredictedClass2=- 1 ; int ExtPredictedClass=- 1 ; datetime ExtNextBar= 0 ; CTrade ExtTrade; #define PRICE_UP 0 #define PRICE_SAME 1 #define PRICE_DOWN 2

OnInit 函数

int OnInit () { if ( _Symbol != "EURUSD" || _Period != PERIOD_D1 ) { Print ( "model must work with EURUSD,D1" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ExtHandle1= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModel1, ONNX_DEFAULT ); if (ExtHandle1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "First model OnnxCreateFromBuffer error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } const long input_shape1[] = { 1 ,SAMPLE_SIZE1, 4 }; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (ExtHandle1,0,input_shape1)) { Print ( "First model OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } const long output_shape1[] = { 1 , 1 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (ExtHandle1, 0 ,output_shape1)) { Print ( "First model OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ExtHandle2= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModel2, ONNX_DEFAULT ); if (ExtHandle2== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Second model OnnxCreateFromBuffer error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } const long input_shape2[] = { 1 ,SAMPLE_SIZE2}; if (! OnnxSetInputShape (ExtHandle2,0,input_shape2)) { Print ( "Second model OnnxSetInputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } const long output_shape2[] = { 1 , 3 }; if (! OnnxSetOutputShape (ExtHandle2, 0 ,output_shape2)) { Print ( "Second model OnnxSetOutputShape error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

我们仅采用 EURUSD、D1 运行它。 这是因为我们用的是当前品种周期的数据，而模型则用日线价格进行训练。



这些模型已作为资源包含在智能交易系统之中。

显式定义输入和输出数据形状非常重要。

OnTick 函数

void OnTick () { if ( TimeCurrent ()<ExtNextBar) return ; ExtNextBar= TimeCurrent (); ExtNextBar-=ExtNextBar% PeriodSeconds (); ExtNextBar+= PeriodSeconds (); Predict(); if (ExtPredictedClass>= 0 ) if ( PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForClose(); else CheckForOpen(); }

所有交易操作仅在一天开始时执行。



预测函数

void Predict( void ) { ExtPredictedClass1=PredictPrice(ExtHandle1,SAMPLE_SIZE1); ExtPredictedClass2=PredictPriceMovement(ExtHandle2,SAMPLE_SIZE2); if (ExtPredictedClass1==ExtPredictedClass2) ExtPredictedClass=ExtPredictedClass1; else ExtPredictedClass=- 1 ; }

当两个模型均收到相同的分类时，将认定已选择分类。 这是多数投票。 而且由于融合中只有两种模型，多数投票意味着“一致”。



据以前的 10 个 OHLC 价格预测日收盘价

int PredictPrice( const long handle, const int sample_size) { static matrixf input_data(sample_size, 4 ); static vectorf output_data( 1 ); static matrix mm(sample_size, 4 ); static matrix ms(sample_size, 4 ); static matrix x_norm(sample_size, 4 ); matrix rates; if (!rates. CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , COPY_RATES_OHLC , 1 ,sample_size)) return (- 1 ); vector m=rates.Mean( 1 ); vector s=rates.Std( 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<sample_size; i++) { mm.Row(m,i); ms.Row(s,i); } x_norm=rates.Transpose(); x_norm-=mm; x_norm/=ms; input_data.Assign(x_norm); if (! OnnxRun (handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); double predicted=output_data[ 0 ]*s[ 3 ]+m[ 3 ]; int predicted_class=- 1 ; double delta=rates[ 3 ][sample_size- 1 ]-predicted; if ( fabs (delta)<= 0.0001 ) predicted_class=PRICE_SAME; else { if (delta< 0 ) predicted_class=PRICE_UP; else predicted_class=PRICE_DOWN; } return (predicted_class); }

准备输入数据时，应按照与训练模型时相同的规则。 模型执行完毕，结果值将转换回价格。 该分类是根据序列中最后收盘价与结果价格之间的差额计算得出的。



基于一个 63 个日线收盘价序列的价格变动预测：

int PredictPriceMovement( const long handle, const int sample_size) { static vectorf input_data(sample_size); static vectorf output_data( 3 ); if (!input_data. CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 ,sample_size)) return (- 1 ); float m=input_data.Mean(); float s=input_data.Std(); input_data-=m; input_data/=s; if (! OnnxRun (handle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION ,input_data,output_data)) return (- 1 ); return ( int (output_data.ArgMax())); }

按照第一个模型中相同的规则进行价格常规化。 不过，这次的代码更紧凑，因为输入是向量，而非矩阵。 该分类据三个概率的最大值进行选择。

交易策略很简单。 交易操作在每天开始时执行。 如果预测是“价格会上涨”，那么我们买入；如果是“价格会下跌”，我们卖出。



void CheckForOpen( void ) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; if (ExtPredictedClass==PRICE_DOWN) signal= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; else { if (ExtPredictedClass==PRICE_UP) signal= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } if (signal!= WRONG_VALUE && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) ExtTrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,signal,InpLots, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol ,signal== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK ), 0 , 0 ); } void CheckForClose( void ) { bool bsignal= false ; long type= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && ExtPredictedClass==PRICE_DOWN) bsignal= true ; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && ExtPredictedClass==PRICE_UP) bsignal= true ; if (bsignal && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { ExtTrade.PositionClose( _Symbol , 3 ); CheckForOpen(); } }





我们已经取用直到 2023 年初的数据训练了我们的模型。 如此，我们从年初开始设置测试间隔。





此处是基于年初以来数据的测试结果。









了解每个单独模型的测试结果会很有趣。

为此，我们修改 EA 源代码，如下所示：

enum EnModels { USE_FIRST_MODEL, USE_SECOND_MODEL, USE_BOTH_MODELS }; input EnModels InpModels = USE_BOTH_MODELS; input double InpLots = 1.0 ; ... void Predict( void ) { if (InpModels==USE_BOTH_MODELS || InpModels==USE_FIRST_MODEL) ExtPredictedClass1=PredictPrice(ExtHandle1,SAMPLE_SIZE1); if (InpModels==USE_BOTH_MODELS || InpModels==USE_SECOND_MODEL) ExtPredictedClass2=PredictPriceMovement(ExtHandle2,SAMPLE_SIZE2); switch (InpModels) { case USE_FIRST_MODEL : ExtPredictedClass=ExtPredictedClass1; break ; case USE_SECOND_MODEL : ExtPredictedClass=ExtPredictedClass2; break ; case USE_BOTH_MODELS : if (ExtPredictedClass1==ExtPredictedClass2) ExtPredictedClass=ExtPredictedClass1; else ExtPredictedClass=- 1 ; } }

启用参数 "Use first model only"。





第一个模型测试结果









现在我们测试第二个模型。 此处是第二个模型的测试结果。





事实证明，第二个模型比第一个模型强得多。 结果确认了弱模型需要集成的理论。 然而，本文不是关于集成理论，而是关乎实际应用。

重要提示：请注意，本文中所用的模型仅用于演示如何以 MQL5 语言运用 ONNX 模型。 智能交易系统不适用于真实账户交易。









结束语

我们提供了一个非常简单，但颇具说明性的示例，其中包含集合两个 ONNX 模型。 能同时运用的模型数量有限，不能超过 256 个模型。 然而，即使用到两个以上的模型，也需要不同的智能系统编程方法，即需要面向对象的编程。

但这是另一篇文章的主题。

