数据科学与机器学习（第 03 部分）：矩阵回归

经过长时间的反复试验，多元动态回归的谜题终于破解了...继续阅读。

如果您关注过前两篇文章，您会注意到我曾遇到的一个大难题，即是编程模型可以处理更多的自变量，我的意思是动态处理更多的输入，因为当涉及到创建策略时，我们需要处理数百个数据，所以我们希望确保我们的模型能够满足这一需求。











矩阵



对于那些跳过数学类的人，矩阵是一个矩形数组或数字表格或其它数学对象，按行和列排列，用于表示数学对象或此类对象的属性。

例如:











房间里有一头大象。



我们读取矩阵的方式是行x列。 上述矩阵是一个 2x3 矩阵，表示 2行，3列。

毋庸置疑，矩阵在现代计算机处理信息，和计算大数据的过程中起着巨大的作用，它们能够实现这一点的主要原因是矩阵中的数据以数组形式存储，且计算机可以轻易地读取和处理。 我们看看它们在机器学习中的应用。



线性回归



矩阵允许线性代数形式的计算。 因此，矩阵的研究是线性代数的重要组成部分，如此我们就可以用矩阵来建立线性回归模型。



正如我们所知，直线的方程是

其中，∈ 是误差项，Bo 和 Bi 分别是系数 y-截距，和斜率系数。

从现在起，我们对本系列文章感兴趣的是方程的向量形式。 这就是



这是矩阵形式的简单线性回归公式。

对于简单的线性模型（和其它回归模型）我们感兴趣的通常是求斜率系数/普通最小二乘估计值。

向量 Beta 是包含 β 的向量。

Bo 和 B1，如来自等式的解释

我们感兴趣的是寻找系数，因为它们在建立模型时非常重要。

向量形式模型的评估公式为：

这是所有书呆子都要记住的一个非常重要的公式。 我们将很快探讨如何找到公式中的元素。

xTx 的乘积将得出对称矩阵，因为 xT 中的列数与 x 中的行数相同，我们将在后面的操作中看到这一点。

如前所述，x 也引用为设计矩阵，以下是其矩阵的外观。



设计矩阵







正如您所看到的，我们在矩阵数组每一行的最开头第一列上，全部填充值 1，一直到矩阵的末行。 这是为矩阵回归准备数据的第一步。当我们进一步计算时，您将看到这样做的好处。

我们在函数库的 Init() 函数中处理这个过程。

void CSimpleMatLinearRegression::Init( double &x[], double &y[], bool debugmode= true ) { ArrayResize (Betas, 2 ); if ( ArraySize (x) != ArraySize (y)) Alert ( "There is variance in the number of independent variables and dependent variables

Calculations may fall short" ); m_rowsize = ArraySize (x); ArrayResize (m_xvalues,m_rowsize+m_rowsize); ArrayFill (m_xvalues, 0 ,m_rowsize, 1 ); ArrayCopy (m_xvalues,x,m_rowsize, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayCopy (m_yvalues,y); m_debug=debugmode; }

至此刻为止，当我们打印设计矩阵值时，这里是我们的输出，正如您可以看到的那样，一行中的填充值结束于 x 值开始的位置。

[ 0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 [ 21] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 ........ ........ [ 693] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 [ 714] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 [ 735] 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 4173.8 4179.2 4182.7 4185.8 4180.8 4174.6 4174.9 4170.8 4182.2 4208.4 4247.1 4217.4 [ 756] 4225.9 4211.2 4244.1 4249.0 4228.3 4230.6 4235.9 4227.0 4225.0 4219.7 4216.2 4225.9 4229.9 4232.8 4226.4 4206.9 4204.6 4234.7 4240.7 4243.4 4247.7 ........ ........ [1449] 4436.4 4442.2 4439.5 4442.5 4436.2 4423.6 4416.8 4419.6 4427.0 4431.7 4372.7 4374.6 4357.9 4381.6 4345.8 4296.8 4321.0 4284.6 4310.9 4318.1 4328.0 [1470] 4334.0 4352.3 4350.6 4354.0 4340.1 4347.5 4361.3 4345.9 4346.5 4342.8 4351.7 4326.0 4323.2 4332.7 4352.5 4401.9 4405.2 4415.8



xT 或 x 转置是矩阵中的过程，通过该过程，我们将行与列的数据对换。





这意味着如果我们将这两个矩阵相乘







我们将跳过转置矩阵的过程，因为我们收集数据的方式本就是转置形式，尽管另一方面我们必须取消 x 值的转置，以便我们可以将它们与已经转置过的 x 矩阵相乘。 只是大喊一声，矩阵 nx2 并未转置，数组如下所示 [1 x1 1 x2 1 ... 1 xn]。 我们来看一下这个动作。

X 矩阵取消转置



我们从 csv 文件中获得的转置矩阵在打印出来时如下所示： 转置矩阵 [ [ 0] 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 ... ... [ 0] 4174 4179 4183 4186 4181 4175 4175 4171 4182 4208 4247 4217 4226 4211 4244 4249 4228 4231 4236 4227 4225 4220 4216 4226 ... ... [720] 4297 4321 4285 4311 4318 4328 4334 4352 4351 4354 4340 4348 4361 4346 4346 4343 4352 4326 4323 4333 4352 4402 4405 4416 ] 取消转置的过程是这样的，我们只需要将行与列数据互换，这与转置矩阵的过程相同。 int tr_rows = m_rowsize, tr_cols = 1 + 1 ; MatrixUnTranspose(m_xvalues,tr_cols,tr_rows); Print ( "UnTransposed Matrix" ); MatrixPrint(m_xvalues,tr_cols,tr_rows); 事情在此变得棘手。





我们将转置矩阵中的列放在一个应该是行的地方，而行则需要放于列的地方，运行此代码片段时的输出将是：

UnTransposed Matrix [ 1 4248 1 4201 1 4352 1 4402 ... ... 1 4405 1 4416 ]

xT 是一个 2xn 矩阵，x 是一个 nx2。 得到的矩阵将是一个 2x2 矩阵。

那么，我们来看看它们相乘后的乘积是什么样子。

注意：若要令矩阵相乘变为可能，第一个矩阵中的列数必须等于第二个矩阵中的行数。 请参见此链接上的矩阵乘法规则 https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matrix_multiplication。

在该矩阵中执行乘法的方式是：

行 1 乘以列 1 行 1 乘以列 2 行 2 乘以列 1 行 2 乘以列 2

从我们的矩阵行 1 乘以列 1，输出将是迭代行 1 的每个元素，与列 1 对应索引位置的元素相乘，并把乘积累加求和，由于行 1 都是 数值 1，列 1 也是数值 1，故这与在迭代中每次逐一递增值没有什么区别。

注意：

如果您想知道数据集合中的观测数量，可以依赖于在 xTx 输出中第一行第一列数量。

行 1 乘以列 2。 由于行 1 包含值 1，当我们计算行 1（即值 1）与列 2（即值 x）的乘积累加时，输出将是 x 项的总和，因为乘以 1 没有影响。

行 2 乘以列 1。 输出将是 x 的总和，因为来自 行 2 中的值 1 与 列 1 中的值 x 相乘时不起作用。

最后一部分是 x 值的平方和。

因为它是 row2 的包含值 x 与 colum2 的包含值 x 乘积后之和

如您所见，在这种情况下，矩阵的输出是一个 2x2 矩阵。

我们看看这在现实世界中是如何工作的，利用来自线性回归中第一篇文章中的数据集合 https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/10459。 我们提取数据，并将其放入一个数组中，自变量为 x，而因变量为 y。

#include "MatrixRegression.mqh" ; #include "LinearRegressionLib.mqh" ; CSimpleMatLinearRegression matlr; CSimpleLinearRegression lr; void OnStart () { double x[], y[]; string file_name = "NASDAQ_DATA.csv" , delimiter = "," ; lr.GetDataToArray(x,file_name,delimiter, 1 ); lr.GetDataToArray(y,file_name,delimiter, 2 ); }

于此，我已经导入了我们在第一篇文章中创建的 CsimpleLinearRegression 函数库。

CSimpleLinearRegression lr;

因为我们可能需要调用某些函数，例如提取数据放到数组。

我们来寻找 xTx



MatrixMultiply(xT,m_xvalues,xTx, tr_cols ,tr_rows,tr_rows, tr_cols ); Print ( "xTx" ); MatrixPrint(xTx, tr_cols , tr_cols , 5 );

如果您注意数组 xT[] 的话，您可能发现我们只是复制了 x 值，并将它们存储在这个 xT[]数组中，它只是为了澄清，正如我早前所说的，我们所用的从 csv 文件收集数据并存于数组方式，调用函数 GetDataToArray() 得到的数据已经过转置。

然后我们将数组 xT[] 乘以已转置的 m_xvalues[] ，m_xvalues 是在函数库中定义的全局数组，用于存储 x 值。 这是我们的 MatrixMultiply() 函数的内部。

void CSimpleMatLinearRegression::MatrixMultiply( double &A[], double &B[], double &output_arr[], int row1, int col1, int row2, int col2) { double MultPl_Mat[]; if (col1 != row2) Alert ( "Matrix Multiplication Error,

The number of columns in the first matrix is not equal to the number of rows in second matrix" ); else { ArrayResize (MultPl_Mat,row1*col2); int mat1_index, mat2_index; if (col1== 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<row1; i++) for ( int k= 0 ; k<row1; k++) { int index = k + (i*row1); MultPl_Mat[index] = A[i] * B[k]; } } else { for ( int i= 0 ; i<row1; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<col2; j++) { int index = j + (i*col2); MultPl_Mat[index] = 0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k<col1; k++) { mat1_index = k + (i*row2); mat2_index = j + (k*col2); MultPl_Mat[index] += A[mat1_index] * B[mat2_index]; DBL_MAX_MIN(MultPl_Mat[index]); } } ArrayCopy (output_arr,MultPl_Mat); ArrayFree (MultPl_Mat); } } }

诚恳地讲，这种乘法看起来既混乱又丑陋，尤其是在这样的情况下

k + (i*row2); j + (k*col2);

已在使用。 放轻松，兄弟！ 这就是我操纵这些索引的方式，如此它们即可为我们提供特定行和列的索引。 如果我可以使用二维数组，例如 Matrix[rows][columns] ，这就很容易理解，在这种情况下，这将是 Matrix[i][k]，但我选择不这样用，因为多维数组有局限性，所以我必须找到一种方法。 我在文章末尾链接了一些简单的 c++代码，我认为这些代码可以帮助您理解我是如何做到这一点的，或者您可以阅读本博客来了解更多有关的信息 https://www.programiz.com/cpp-programming/examples/matrix-multiplication。

调用 MatrixPrint() 函数成功输出 xTx：

Print ( "xTx" ); MatrixPrint(xTx,tr_cols,tr_cols, 5 ); xTx [ 744.00000 3257845.70000 3257845.70000 14275586746.32998 ]

正如您所看到的，我们的 xTx 数组中的第一个元素含有数据集合中每个数据的观测值数量，这就是为什么在设计矩阵时，第一列填充一个初始值非常重要的原因。

现在让我们来求 xTx 的逆矩阵。.

xTx 的逆矩阵

为了找到 2x2 矩阵的逆矩阵，我们首先交换对角线的第一个和最后一个元素，然后在其它两个值上添加负号。 公式如下图所示：

求矩阵的行列式 det(xTx) = 第一对角线的乘积 - 第二对角线的乘积。

下面是我们如何在 mql5 代码中求逆的结果

void CSimpleMatLinearRegression::MatrixInverse( double &Matrix[], double &output_mat[]) { int matrix_size = ArraySize (Matrix); if (matrix_size > 4 ) Print ( "Matrix allowed using this method is a 2x2 matrix Only" ); if (matrix_size== 4 ) { MatrixtypeSquare(matrix_size); int last_mat = matrix_size- 1 ; ArrayCopy (output_mat,Matrix); output_mat[ 0 ] = Matrix[last_mat]; output_mat[last_mat] = Matrix[ 0 ]; double first_diagonal = output_mat[ 0 ]*output_mat[last_mat]; output_mat[ 1 ] = - Matrix[ 1 ]; output_mat[ 2 ] = - Matrix[ 2 ]; double second_diagonal = output_mat[ 1 ]*output_mat[ 2 ]; if (m_debug) { Print ( "Diagonal already Swapped Matrix" ); MatrixPrint(output_mat, 2 , 2 ); } double det = first_diagonal-second_diagonal; if (m_debug) Print ( "determinant =" ,det); for ( int i= 0 ; i<matrix_size; i++) { output_mat[i] = output_mat[i]*( 1 /det); DBL_MAX_MIN(output_mat[i]); } } }

运行此代码模块的输出将是

Diagonal already Swapped Matrix [ 14275586746 -3257846 -3257846 744 ] determinant =7477934261.0234375

我们打印该矩阵的逆矩阵，看看它是什么样子

Print ( "inverse xtx" ); MatrixPrint(inverse_xTx, 2 , 2 ,_digits);

输出肯定是

[ 1.9090281 -0.0004357 -0.0004357 0.0000001 ]

现在我们已有了 xTx 逆矩阵，我们继续。



求 xTy



在此，我们将 xT[] 与 y[] 值相乘 double xTy[]; MatrixMultiply(xT,m_yvalues,xTy,tr_cols,tr_rows,tr_rows, 1 ); Print ( "xTy" ); MatrixPrint(xTy,tr_rows, 1 ,_digits);

输出肯定是

xTy [ 10550016.7000000 46241904488.2699585 ]

参考公式





现在我们有了，我们整理一下。

MatrixMultiply(inverse_xTx,xTy,Betas, 2 , 2 , 2 , 1 ); Print ( "coefficients" ); MatrixPrint(Betas, 2 , 1 , 5 );

有关我们如何调用函数的更多详细信息。

此代码片段的输出将是

coefficients [ -5524.40278 4.49996 ]

B A M !!! 这与我们在本系列文章的第 01 部分中通过标量形式的模型获得的系数结果相同。

Betas 数组的第一个索引处的数字将始终是 Constant/ Y- Intercept。 我们最初能够获得它的原因是因为我们在设计矩阵时，在第一列中填充了值 1，这再次验证了该过程的重要性。 它为 y-截距留下空间，令其留在该列中。



现在，我们完成了简单的线性回归。 我们看看多元回归会是什么样子。 请密切关注，因为事情可能变得越发棘手、复杂数倍。





多元动态回归难题解决



基于矩阵构建模型的好处是，在构建模型时，很容易扩展模型，而无需对代码进行太多修改。 关于多元回归，您会注意到的一个重要变化就是矩阵如何求逆，因为这是我花了很长时间试图解决的最困难的部分，我会在后面的章节中详细介绍，但现在，我们在多元矩阵回归函数库中编写可能需要的代码。 我们可以只用一个函数库来处理简单和多元回归，简单地输入函数参数即可，但我决定创建另一个文件，如此来澄清一些事情，因为只要您理解了我刚才解释的简单线性回归部分中执行的计算，那该过程将几乎相同。 首先，我们针对函数库中可能需要的基本内容进行编码。 class CMultipleMatLinearReg { private : int m_handle; string m_filename; string DataColumnNames[]; int rows_total; int x_columns_chosen; bool m_debug; double m_yvalues[]; double m_allxvalues[]; string m_XColsArray[]; string m_delimiter; double Betas[]; protected : bool fileopen(); void GetAllDataToArray( double & array[]); void GetColumnDatatoArray( int from_column_number, double &toArr[]); public : CMultipleMatLinearReg( void ); ~CMultipleMatLinearReg( void ); void Init( int y_column, string x_columns= "" , string filename = NULL , string delimiter = "," , bool debugmode= true ); }; 这就是 Init() 函数内部发生的情况 void CMultipleMatLinearReg::Init( int y_column, string x_columns= "" , string filename= NULL , string delimiter= "," , bool debugmode= true ) { m_filename = filename; m_debug = debugmode; m_delimiter = delimiter; ushort separator = StringGetCharacter (m_delimiter, 0 ); StringSplit (x_columns,separator,m_XColsArray); x_columns_chosen = ArraySize (m_XColsArray); ArrayResize (DataColumnNames,x_columns_chosen); if (m_debug) { Print ( "Init, number of X columns chosen =" ,x_columns_chosen); ArrayPrint (m_XColsArray); } GetAllDataToArray(m_allxvalues); GetColumnDatatoArray(y_column,m_yvalues); if (rows_total % x_columns_chosen != 0 ) Alert ( "There are variance(s) in your dataset columns sizes, This may Lead to Incorrect calculations" ); else { int single_rowsize = rows_total/x_columns_chosen; double Temp_x[]; ArrayResize (Temp_x,single_rowsize); ArrayFill (Temp_x, 0 ,single_rowsize, 1 ); ArrayCopy (Temp_x,m_allxvalues,single_rowsize, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayCopy (m_allxvalues,Temp_x); ArrayFree (Temp_x); int tr_cols = x_columns_chosen+ 1 , tr_rows = single_rowsize; ArrayCopy (xT,m_allxvalues); MatrixUnTranspose(m_allxvalues,tr_cols,tr_rows); if (m_debug) { Print ( "Design matrix" ); MatrixPrint(m_allxvalues,tr_cols,tr_rows); } } }

关于所做工作的更多细节

ushort separator = StringGetCharacter (m_delimiter, 0 ); StringSplit (x_columns,separator,m_XColsArray); x_columns_chosen = ArraySize (m_XColsArray); ArrayResize (DataColumnNames,x_columns_chosen);

此处，我们得到了在调用 TestScript 中的 Init 函数时所选的 x 列（自变量），然后我们将这些列存储到全局数组 m_XColsArray 当中，将列存储到数组中会有很多优点，因为我们很快将读取它们，如此我们就可以按照所有 x 值（自变量矩阵）/设计矩阵的数组的正确顺序存储它们。

我们还必须确保数据集合中所有行都是相同的，因为一旦某一行或某一列存在差异，那么所有计算都将失败。

if (rows_total % x_columns_chosen != 0 ) Alert ( "There are variances in your dataset columns sizes, This may Lead to Incorrect calculations" );

然后，我们将所有 x 列数据转换为所有自变量的一个矩阵/设计矩阵/数组（您可以选择这些名称中的一个来称呼它们）。

GetAllDataToArray(m_allxvalues);

我们还打算将所有因变量存储到其矩阵当中。

GetColumnDatatoArray(y_column,m_yvalues);

这是设计矩阵准备好进行计算的关键步骤。 如早前这里所述，在 x 值矩阵的第一列填充值 1。



{ int single_rowsize = rows_total/x_columns_chosen; double Temp_x[]; ArrayResize (Temp_x,single_rowsize); ArrayFill (Temp_x, 0 ,single_rowsize, 1 ); ArrayCopy (Temp_x,m_allxvalues,single_rowsize, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayCopy (m_allxvalues,Temp_x); ArrayFree (Temp_x); int tr_cols = x_columns_chosen+ 1 , tr_rows = single_rowsize; MatrixUnTranspose(m_allxvalues,tr_cols,tr_rows); if (m_debug) { Print ( "Design matrix" ); MatrixPrint(m_allxvalues,tr_cols,tr_rows); } }

这一次，我们在初始化函数库时打印未转置的矩阵。

这就是我们针对 Init 函数上所需的一切，现在我们在 multipleMapTregTestScript.mq5 中调用它（链接在本文末尾）

#include "multipleMatLinearReg.mqh" ; CMultipleMatLinearReg matreg; void OnStart () { string filename= "NASDAQ_DATA.csv" ; matreg.Init( 2 , "1,3,4" ,filename); }

脚本成功运行后的输出将是（这只是一个概貌）：

Init, number of X columns chosen = 3 "1" "3" "4" All data Array Size 2232 consuming 52 bytes of memory Design matrix Array [ 1 4174 13387 35 1 4179 13397 37 1 4183 13407 38 1 4186 13417 37 ...... ...... 1 4352 14225 47 1 4402 14226 56 1 4405 14224 56 1 4416 14223 60 ]

求解 xTx



就像我们在简单回归中所做的一样，这里的过程是相同的，我们从 csv 文件中获取 xT 值的原始数据，然后将其与未转置矩阵相乘。

MatrixMultiply(xT,m_allxvalues,xTx,tr_cols,tr_rows,tr_rows,tr_cols);

打印 xTx 矩阵时的输出将为：

xTx [ 744.00 3257845.70 10572577.80 36252.20 3257845.70 14275586746.33 46332484402.07 159174265.78 10572577.80 46332484402.07 150405691938.78 515152629.66 36252.20 159174265.78 515152629.66 1910130.22 ]

酷，它的工作一如预期。

xTx 求逆



这是多元回归中最重要的部分，您应该密切关注，因为我们即将深入数学部分，事情即将变得复杂数倍。

上一部分中当我们在求解 xTx 的逆矩阵时，我们找到了 2x2 矩阵的逆矩阵，但这次我们要求解 4x4 的逆矩阵，因为我们选择了 3 列作为自变量，当我们将一列的值相加时，我们将得到 4 列，这就会导致我们在尝试求逆时得到 4x4 矩阵。

我们不能再用之前求逆的方法了，这次真正的问题是为什么？

请参见求逆矩阵的行列式方法，当矩阵很大时我们以前所用的方法已经无效了，甚至您都不能用它求解 3x3 的逆矩阵。

不同的数学家在求解逆矩阵时发明了若干种方法，其中一种是经典的伴随方法。但经过我的研究，这些方法中大多数都难以编码，有时会令人困惑。如果您想了解更多关于这些方法的详细信息，以及它们如何编码，请查看这篇博文 - https://www.geertarien.com/blog/2017/05/15/different-methods-for-matrix-inversion/。





在所有方法中，我选择采用高斯-乔丹（Gauss-Jordan）消元法，因为我发现它是可靠的，易于编码，易于扩展，这里有一个很棒的视频https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcP_KOB6KpQ，它很好地解释了高斯·乔丹，我希望这能帮助您理解这个概念。

好的，我们来编写高斯·乔丹（Gauss-Jordan），如果您发现代码很难理解，我有一个 c++ 代码，与下面链接的代码相同，而且下面的链接指向我的 GitHub，这可能有助于您理解这些事情是如何完成的。

void CMultipleMatLinearReg::Gauss_JordanInverse( double &Matrix[], double &output_Mat[], int mat_order) { int rowsCols = mat_order; Print ( "row cols " ,rowsCols); if (mat_order <= 2 ) Alert ( "To find the Inverse of a matrix Using this method, it order has to be greater that 2 ie more than 2x2 matrix" ); else { int size = ( int ) MathPow (mat_order, 2 ); int start = 0 ; double Identity_Mat[]; ArrayResize (Identity_Mat,size); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (i==start) { Identity_Mat[i] = 1 ; start += rowsCols+ 1 ; } else Identity_Mat[i] = 0 ; } double MatnIdent[]; start = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<rowsCols; i++) { ArrayCopy (MatnIdent,Matrix, ArraySize (MatnIdent),start,rowsCols); ArrayCopy (MatnIdent,Identity_Mat, ArraySize (MatnIdent),start,rowsCols); start += rowsCols; } int diagonal_index = 0 , index = 0 ; start = 0 ; double ratio = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<rowsCols; i++) { if (MatnIdent[diagonal_index] == 0 ) Print ( "Mathematical Error, Diagonal has zero value" ); for ( int j= 0 ; j<rowsCols; j++) if (i != j) { int i__i = i + (i*rowsCols* 2 ); diagonal_index = i__i; int mat_ind = (i)+(j*rowsCols* 2 ); ratio = MatnIdent[mat_ind] / MatnIdent[diagonal_index]; DBL_MAX_MIN(MatnIdent[mat_ind]); DBL_MAX_MIN(MatnIdent[diagonal_index]); for ( int k= 0 ; k<rowsCols* 2 ; k++) { int j_k, i_k; j_k = k + (j*(rowsCols* 2 )); i_k = k + (i*(rowsCols* 2 )); MatnIdent[j_k] = MatnIdent[j_k] - ratio*MatnIdent[i_k]; DBL_MAX_MIN(MatnIdent[j_k]); DBL_MAX_MIN(ratio*MatnIdent[i_k]); } } } ArrayResize (output_Mat,size); int counter= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<rowsCols; i++) for ( int j=rowsCols; j< 2 *rowsCols; j++) { int i_j, i_i; i_j = j + (i*(rowsCols* 2 )); i_i = i + (i*(rowsCols* 2 )); MatnIdent[i_j] = MatnIdent[i_j] / MatnIdent[i_i]; output_Mat[counter]= MatnIdent[i_j]; counter++; } } }

太好了，我们调用函数，并打印逆矩阵

double inverse_xTx[]; Gauss_JordanInverse(xTx,inverse_xTx,tr_cols); if (m_debug) { Print ( "xtx Inverse" ); MatrixPrint(inverse_xTx,tr_cols,tr_cols, 7 ); }

输出肯定是这样的，

xtx Inverse [ 3.8264763 - 0.0024984 0.0004760 0.0072008 - 0.0024984 0.0000024 - 0.0000005 - 0.0000073 0.0004760 - 0.0000005 0.0000001 0.0000016 0.0072008 - 0.0000073 0.0000016 0.0000290 ]

记住，为了求解逆矩阵，它必须是一个方阵，所以在函数参数上，我们的参数 mat_order 等于行数和列数。



求 xTy



现在，我们求解 x 转置和 Y 的矩阵乘积。它与我们在之前所做的过程相同。

double xTy[]; MatrixMultiply(xT,m_yvalues,xTy,tr_cols,tr_rows,tr_rows, 1 );

当打印输出时，如下所示

xTy [ 10550016.70000 46241904488.26996 150084914994.69019 516408161.98000 ]

酷，如预期的一个 1x4 矩阵。

参考公式。

现在我们有了求解系数所需的一切，我们来整理一下。

MatrixMultiply(inverse_xTx,xTy,Betas,tr_cols,tr_cols,tr_cols, 1 );

输出将是（再次记住，系数/β 矩阵的第一个元素是常数，或者换句话说是 y-截距）：

Coefficients Matrix [ - 3670.97167 2.75527 0.37952 8.06681 ]

太棒了！ 现在我用 python 来证明我错了。





双倍 B A M ! ! ! 这次

现在，以 mql5 实现多个动态回归模型终于成为可能，现在我们看看它从哪里开始。



一切始于这里

matreg.Init( 2 , "1,3,4" ,filename);

这个思路是要有一个字符串输入，它可以帮助我们输入无限数量的自变量，而且在 mql5 中，我们似乎无法像 python 等语言那样允许我们从 *args" 和 *kwargs" 输入里得到很多参数。 如此，我们唯一的方法是利用字符串，然后找到一种方法来让我们能够操纵数组，只需单一数组即可让我们拥有所有的数据，然后我们可以再找到一种方式来操纵它们。 有关更多信息，请参阅我的第一次失败尝试 https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/38894，我之所以这么说，是因为我相信有人可能会在这个或那个项目上迈入同样的道路，我在此只是在解释什么对我有效，什么对我无效。





最后的想法



虽然也许听来很酷，但现在您也能够拥有任意多的自变量，请记住，任何东西都有一定限制。自变量太多或数据集合的列太长可能会导致计算机的计算限制，正如您刚才看到的那样，矩阵计算也会要计算过程中产生大量数字。

向多元线性回归模型中添加自变量总是会增加因变量的方差数量，通常表示为 r-平方，因此，在没有任何理论依据的情况下，添加过多自变量可能会导致模型过度拟合。

例如，如果我们构建一个模型，就像在本系列第一篇文章中所做的那样，，仅基于两个变量，纳斯达克是因变量，标准普尔 500 是自变量，我们的准确率可能超过 95%，但情况也许并非如此，因为现在我们有 3 个自变量。



在建立模型后检查模型的准确性始终是一个好主意，在建立模型之前，还应检查每个自变量与目标之间是否存在相关性。

构建模型之时，始终依据已被证明的、与您的目标变量具有强线性关系的数据。

感谢阅读！ 我的 GitHub 存储库在此 https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MatrixRegressionMQL5.git。



