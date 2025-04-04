KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / IXJ
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IXJ: iShares Global Healthcare ETF

90.91 USD 2.22 (2.50%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IXJ fiyatı bugün 2.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 90.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 90.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IXJ haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IXJ stock price today?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock is priced at 90.91 today. It trades within 2.50%, yesterday's close was 88.69, and trading volume reached 145. The live price chart of IXJ shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF is currently valued at 90.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.18% and USD. View the chart live to track IXJ movements.

How to buy IXJ stock?

You can buy iShares Global Healthcare ETF shares at the current price of 90.91. Orders are usually placed near 90.91 or 91.21, while 145 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow IXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IXJ stock?

Investing in iShares Global Healthcare ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.68 - 94.63 and current price 90.91. Many compare 0.01% and 2.43% before placing orders at 90.91 or 91.21. Explore the IXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the past year was 94.63. Within 80.68 - 94.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Healthcare ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) over the year was 80.68. Comparing it with the current 90.91 and 80.68 - 94.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IXJ stock split?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.69, and -3.18% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
90.78 90.98
Yıllık aralık
80.68 94.63
Önceki kapanış
88.69
Açılış
90.84
Satış
90.91
Alış
91.21
Düşük
90.78
Yüksek
90.98
Hacim
145
Günlük değişim
2.50%
Aylık değişim
0.01%
6 aylık değişim
2.43%
Yıllık değişim
-3.18%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M