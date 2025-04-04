시세섹션
통화 / IXJ
IXJ: iShares Global Healthcare ETF

91.69 USD 3.00 (3.38%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IXJ 환율이 오늘 3.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 89.47이고 고가는 91.82이었습니다.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is IXJ stock price today?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock is priced at 91.69 today. It trades within 3.38%, yesterday's close was 88.69, and trading volume reached 623. The live price chart of IXJ shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF is currently valued at 91.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.35% and USD. View the chart live to track IXJ movements.

How to buy IXJ stock?

You can buy iShares Global Healthcare ETF shares at the current price of 91.69. Orders are usually placed near 91.69 or 91.99, while 623 and 2.48% show market activity. Follow IXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IXJ stock?

Investing in iShares Global Healthcare ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.68 - 94.63 and current price 91.69. Many compare 2.48% and 3.31% before placing orders at 91.69 or 91.99. Explore the IXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the past year was 94.63. Within 80.68 - 94.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Healthcare ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) over the year was 80.68. Comparing it with the current 91.69 and 80.68 - 94.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IXJ stock split?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.69, and -2.35% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
89.47 91.82
년간 변동
80.68 94.63
이전 종가
88.69
시가
89.47
Bid
91.69
Ask
91.99
저가
89.47
고가
91.82
볼륨
623
일일 변동
3.38%
월 변동
2.48%
6개월 변동
3.31%
년간 변동율
-2.35%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M