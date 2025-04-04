QuotesSections
IXJ
IXJ: iShares Global Healthcare ETF

91.69 USD 3.00 (3.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IXJ exchange rate has changed by 3.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.47 and at a high of 91.82.

Follow iShares Global Healthcare ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IXJ stock price today?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock is priced at 91.69 today. It trades within 3.38%, yesterday's close was 88.69, and trading volume reached 623. The live price chart of IXJ shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF is currently valued at 91.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.35% and USD. View the chart live to track IXJ movements.

How to buy IXJ stock?

You can buy iShares Global Healthcare ETF shares at the current price of 91.69. Orders are usually placed near 91.69 or 91.99, while 623 and 2.48% show market activity. Follow IXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IXJ stock?

Investing in iShares Global Healthcare ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.68 - 94.63 and current price 91.69. Many compare 2.48% and 3.31% before placing orders at 91.69 or 91.99. Explore the IXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the past year was 94.63. Within 80.68 - 94.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Healthcare ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) over the year was 80.68. Comparing it with the current 91.69 and 80.68 - 94.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IXJ stock split?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.69, and -2.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
89.47 91.82
Year Range
80.68 94.63
Previous Close
88.69
Open
89.47
Bid
91.69
Ask
91.99
Low
89.47
High
91.82
Volume
623
Daily Change
3.38%
Month Change
2.48%
6 Months Change
3.31%
Year Change
-2.35%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M