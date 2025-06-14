FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IBCP
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation

31.35 USD 0.62 (1.94%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IBCP fiyatı bugün -1.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.04 aralığında işlem gördü.

Independent Bank Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBCP haberleri

Günlük aralık
31.19 32.04
Yıllık aralık
26.75 40.26
Önceki kapanış
31.97
Açılış
31.98
Satış
31.35
Alış
31.65
Düşük
31.19
Yüksek
32.04
Hacim
497
Günlük değişim
-1.94%
Aylık değişim
-3.92%
6 aylık değişim
2.82%
Yıllık değişim
-4.88%
21 Eylül, Pazar