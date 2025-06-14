Dövizler / IBCP
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.35 USD 0.62 (1.94%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IBCP fiyatı bugün -1.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.04 aralığında işlem gördü.
Independent Bank Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBCP haberleri
- Why Independent Bank (IBCP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Why Independent Bank (IBCP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Independent Bank Corporation board member Michael Magee dies at 70
- Independent Bank (IBCP) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Independent Bank (IBCP) Could Be a Great Choice
- Independent Bank Q2 2025 slides reveal commercial lending strength despite revenue miss
- Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Independent Bank Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IBCP)
- Earnings call transcript: Independent Bank Q2 2025 reports mixed results
- Independent Bank (IBCP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Independent Bank Corp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- First Busey (BUSE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Independent Bank (IBCP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Independent bank director Beia buys $55,813 in shares
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
Günlük aralık
31.19 32.04
Yıllık aralık
26.75 40.26
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.97
- Açılış
- 31.98
- Satış
- 31.35
- Alış
- 31.65
- Düşük
- 31.19
- Yüksek
- 32.04
- Hacim
- 497
- Günlük değişim
- -1.94%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- -4.88%
21 Eylül, Pazar