통화 / IBCP
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.35 USD 0.62 (1.94%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IBCP 환율이 오늘 -1.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.19이고 고가는 32.04이었습니다.
Independent Bank Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
31.19 32.04
년간 변동
26.75 40.26
- 이전 종가
- 31.97
- 시가
- 31.98
- Bid
- 31.35
- Ask
- 31.65
- 저가
- 31.19
- 고가
- 32.04
- 볼륨
- 497
- 일일 변동
- -1.94%
- 월 변동
- -3.92%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.88%
20 9월, 토요일