Valute / IBCP
IBCP: Independent Bank Corporation
31.35 USD 0.62 (1.94%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBCP ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.19 e ad un massimo di 32.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Independent Bank Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IBCP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.19 32.04
Intervallo Annuale
26.75 40.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.97
- Apertura
- 31.98
- Bid
- 31.35
- Ask
- 31.65
- Minimo
- 31.19
- Massimo
- 32.04
- Volume
- 497
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.88%
20 settembre, sabato